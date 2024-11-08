Season › 2024-25 › News Everton U21s steal a point from the jaws of victory Michael Kenrick 08/11/2024 11comments | Jump to last Everton U21s 2 - 2 Cardiff City U21s Everton U21s eventually surrendered a 2-goal lead to Cardiff City U21s in the Premier League Cup this Friday evening at Walton Hall Park. Official Everton Members who can't get to the game can watch a live stream of the match, which kicks off at 7 pm GMT. Cardiff City lead Group F ahead of Everton on goal difference after both sides have played two games against the other sides in the group, Ipswich and Watford. Teams play each other home and away in all of the nine groups with group winners and the seven best-performing 2nd-place teams going through to the Round of 16. No real surprises in the line-up but only 4 subs on the Everton bench. The home side took the lead first minute through Luke Butterfield on a square ball from Jacob Beaumont-Clark that he placed well past the Cardiff keeper. Article continues below video content Everton held that lead into the break despite some dangerous chances at the other end that tested Fraser Barnsley in the Everton goal. More pressure after the break was resited until Isaac Heath drew a penalty when he was fouled and Charlie Whitaker made no mistake from the penalty spot. But Cardiff's relentless attacks finally paid off when they pulled one back with 12 minutes to go. A great tackle by Patterson was rewarded with a free-kick for Cardiff and a yellow card for the seriously miffed Everton player, made worse when the ball was bundled over the line from the free-kick for the visitors' second goal. Everton U21s: Barnsley, Dixon, Butler (62' Samuels-Smith), Moonan, Thomas, Butterfield, Beaumont-Clark, J Patterson, Benjamin [Y:53'] (79' Tierney), Apter (62' Whitaker), Heath. Subs: G Pickford. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 08/11/2024 at 20:34:54 2-0 now with a penalty from Charlie Whittaker gained after good work from Heath. Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 08/11/2024 at 20:42:20 Now 2-1with Cardiff scoring in the 78th minute. Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 08/11/2024 at 20:51:10 Two bleedin’ Two now! Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:00:49 That was really poor, I thought Dave, but at least I wasn't the only muggins watching it. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:02:44 Finished 2-2, Cardiff scored two in the last five minutes of normal time, don’t know about Dyche’s time being up but Tait has been here a long time and needs moving on. Dave Abrahams 7 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:07:01 Sorry that should be last ten minutes of normal time. Dave Abrahams 8 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:12:43 I never watched it, Michael, how could I with Everton FC organising it? Bleedin' members only with us scabby headed season ticket holders left scrambling for information about the game – and Brent only 5 or 10 minutes away from the ground and not a bleedin' dickie bird from him! Rob Halligan 9 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:21:14 Dave, I thought Brent lived in Southport? Could be wrong though. The game was at Walton Hall Park, so hardly five or ten minutes away for him. I saw the last 12 minutes on the Everton website and it was all Cardiff, although their equaliser was a bit scrappy. Could even have been a foul on the Everton keeper after he spilled a header and then tried to dive on the ball, but nothing given, and not many protests either. Michael Kenrick 10 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:36:36 Come on, now, Dave. We can't be having that old excuse every time. I know you've got young tech-savvy grandkids who must be able to get you logged in. Just tell 'em they won't be getting owt in your Will – that should get their attention! Tony Abrahams 11 Posted 08/11/2024 at 21:41:35 Especially because he’s still got his first holy communion money! Brent Stephens 12 Posted 08/11/2024 at 22:07:38 Im still in Southport. A mere 10 minutes from Walton Hall Avenue for my chauffeur. A lot longer by pedalo. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb