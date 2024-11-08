08/11/2024

Everton U21s 2 - 2 Cardiff City U21s

Everton U21s eventually surrendered a 2-goal lead to Cardiff City U21s in the Premier League Cup this Friday evening at Walton Hall Park.

Cardiff City lead Group F ahead of Everton on goal difference after both sides have played two games against the other sides in the group, Ipswich and Watford. Teams play each other home and away in all of the nine groups with group winners and the seven best-performing 2nd-place teams going through to the Round of 16.

No real surprises in the line-up but only 4 subs on the Everton bench. The home side took the lead first minute through Luke Butterfield on a square ball from Jacob Beaumont-Clark that he placed well past the Cardiff keeper.

Everton held that lead into the break despite some dangerous chances at the other end that tested Fraser Barnsley in the Everton goal.

More pressure after the break was resited until Isaac Heath drew a penalty when he was fouled and Charlie Whitaker made no mistake from the penalty spot.

But Cardiff's relentless attacks finally paid off when they pulled one back with 12 minutes to go. A great tackle by Patterson was rewarded with a free-kick for Cardiff and a yellow card for the seriously miffed Everton player, made worse when the ball was bundled over the line from the free-kick for the visitors' second goal.

Everton U21s: Barnsley, Dixon, Butler (62' Samuels-Smith), Moonan, Thomas, Butterfield, Beaumont-Clark, J Patterson, Benjamin [Y:53'] (79' Tierney), Apter (62' Whitaker), Heath.

Subs: G Pickford.

