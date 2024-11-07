07/11/2024



Abdoulaye Doucouré will be given every chance to prove he is fit enough to feature in some capacity when Everton travel to the London Stadium this weekend to face fellow strugglers West Ham.

The Frenchman missed the defeat at Southampton last Saturday because of injury and it was initially feared that he might be sidelined for a period of time weeks.

However, Sean Dyche explained in his press conference ahead of the trip to the Capital that the problem "has settled down" and that Doucouré "has a chance" of being involved as the Toffees look to bounce back from a terrible result at St Mary's that ended their five-game unbeaten run.

Seamus Coleman has not been selected in recent matches after returning from his own fitness issues but Dyche explained that the Club captain has suffered a relapse with a minor hamstring strain that will keep him out of Saturday's clash with the Hammers and the Republic of Ireland's upcoming internationals this month.

Meanwhile, Armando Broja continues to make progress towards finally being available following his loan move from Chelsea. The forward has been involved in training with the senior players for the first time this week, partaking in light drills and ball work as the Club's medical staff build towards contact training ad, eventually, practice matches at Finch Farm.

