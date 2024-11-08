08/11/2024





Braiden Graham, the hugely promising teenage striker Everton initially signed from Linfield over the summer, has now agreed a three-year professional contract with the Club.

The Northern Ireland Under-19 international has made an electric start to life in the Blues's Finch Farm academy, scored eight goals in seven games for the Under-18s.

“It’s unreal," Graham said evertonfc.com about his first pro deal. "It’s something I’ve always worked for since being a kid. All those years – the hard work and sacrifices – it’s been rewarded.

“I knew before I came to Everton that I’d have to hit the ground running because the best players will do that. Since I arrived, I’ve wanted to play well, score goals and help the team – and I think I’ve been doing that.”

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, expressed his pleasure at signing the 17-year-old forward, saying:

“We were delighted to bring Braiden to Everton in the summer, amid a lot of competition from other clubs for his signature, and it’s a move that has benefitted both him and the Club.

“He’s been excellent so far this season. His goal record is very impressive, and he’s shown a great attitude for learning.

“Braiden’s game has developed working with our talented coaches, and he can see a clear pathway that offers him a great chance to progress at Everton.”

