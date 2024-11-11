11/11/2024





Jarrad Branthwaite's England call-up has been upgraded from the Under-21s to Lee Carsley's full squad it was announced today.

Perhaps on account of the fact that he had only made one start so far this season, initally due to injury and then Sean Dyche's selection policy, the Blues' defender was originally named in the U21s squad for the current international break.

However, Carsley has now drafted Branthwaite into the senior squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland after Levi Colwill and Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with six other players, pulled out.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to earn his second international cap after making his England debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina in June but then being omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro2024.

Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman has withdraw from the Irish squad with the hamstring injury he picked up in training last week that also prevented him from being named on Dyche's team sheet for the goalless draw against West Ham.

