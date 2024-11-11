Season › 2024-25 › News Branthwaite called up to senior England squad Lyndon Lloyd 11/11/2024 11comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite's England call-up has been upgraded from the Under-21s to Lee Carsley's full squad it was announced today. Perhaps on account of the fact that he had only made one start so far this season, initally due to injury and then Sean Dyche's selection policy, the Blues' defender was originally named in the U21s squad for the current international break. However, Carsley has now drafted Branthwaite into the senior squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland after Levi Colwill and Trent Alexander-Arnold, along with six other players, pulled out. The 22-year-old will be hoping to earn his second international cap after making his England debut against Bosnia-Herzegovina in June but then being omitted from Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro2024. Article continues below video content Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman has withdraw from the Irish squad with the hamstring injury he picked up in training last week that also prevented him from being named on Dyche's team sheet for the goalless draw against West Ham. Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Flynn 1 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:03:32 I'm right at accepting that Seamus' legs have called time. Shaun Parker 2 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:03:55 Thought Carsley was a Blue Nose?Why not leave our player alone?If branthwaite plays and comes back injured we will not be happy.A shitless tournament no better than the Johnstones Paint Trophy.Why 🤷♂️ Dennis Stevens 3 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:08:22 I hope he gets a run out, it should help sharpen him up for the forthcoming matches. Brent Stephens 4 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:10:58 Agree, Dennis. Match fitness is important for him now. Christy Ring 5 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:16:13 Just shows how highly Carsley rates him, I'd say Dyche was disappointed Keane wasn't called up, seeing that's why Branthwaite was on the bench for the previous two games! Mike Gaynes 6 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:17:13 Mazel tov, Jarrad. It couldn't happen to a better guy. It'll help his fitness, his confidence and his profile. Be great and don't get hurt. Shaun Parker 8 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:23:10 #Dennis#BrentI fail to see how a 10 minute cameo is going to sharpen him up or improve match fitness.Sorry chaps but all that’s going to do is put him at more risk.He’s hardly going to get 90 minutes is he? Actually that many are pulling out I might get a call yet. 🤔 Brent Stephens 9 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:27:14 Yes, Shaun, but he'll at least be training with top internationals like, um...Ah, yes, Pickford! Christy Ring 10 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:33:57 It'll also give him extra confidence and a boost, being picked for the senior squad and training with top players. Shaun Parker 11 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:34:58 Sorry Brent, for a moment there I thought you was referring to Pickford as a top international 😂 Dennis Stevens 12 Posted 11/11/2024 at 20:36:11 You may be right, Shaun. However, I prefer to try & see the potential positives in the situation. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb