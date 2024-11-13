13/11/2024





Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly returning to Merseyside to undergo treatment on the muscle problem that continues to affect his availability for club and country.

The 22-year-old had been called up to the senior England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland after Levi Colwill pulled out but now, according to The Bobble, he has been forced to withdraw himself.

Branthwaite has managed just two starts so far this season having undergone hernia surgery over the summer and then suffered a quad injury that remains a niggling concern.

The injury may have contributed to the fact that the Cumbrian defender was only named on the substitutes' bench for the recent Premier League matches against Ipswich, Fulham and Southampton, with manager Sean Dyche also pointing out the good form of Michael Keane as a reason.

Article continues below video content

Branthwaite had been training apart from the rest of the England squad as the medical staff tried to manage his recovery from having played 90 minutes at West Ham last Saturday but, if the Bobble's information is correct, the decision has been made that he won't be fit for either of the Three Lions' games this month.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb