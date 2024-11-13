Season › 2024-25 › News Report: Branthwaite withdraws from England squad Lyndon Lloyd 13/11/2024 10comments | Jump to last Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly returning to Merseyside to undergo treatment on the muscle problem that continues to affect his availability for club and country. The 22-year-old had been called up to the senior England squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland after Levi Colwill pulled out but now, according to The Bobble, he has been forced to withdraw himself. Branthwaite has managed just two starts so far this season having undergone hernia surgery over the summer and then suffered a quad injury that remains a niggling concern. The injury may have contributed to the fact that the Cumbrian defender was only named on the substitutes' bench for the recent Premier League matches against Ipswich, Fulham and Southampton, with manager Sean Dyche also pointing out the good form of Michael Keane as a reason. Article continues below video content Branthwaite had been training apart from the rest of the England squad as the medical staff tried to manage his recovery from having played 90 minutes at West Ham last Saturday but, if the Bobble's information is correct, the decision has been made that he won't be fit for either of the Three Lions' games this month. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kevin Edward 1 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:20:31 Oh no. That’s not good news if happening.Seems like more than a niggle, sometimes it takes a long while to get fully fit after a long layoff.Or it’s good news if JB has time to prepare for next league game. Who knows? Who really knows?? Christy Ring 2 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:22:59 Disappointing, but Alan Myers said it's a very minor injury, which he picked up against West Ham, so hopefully he'll be OK for Brentford, surprised it wasn't copped before he joined the England squad? Ernie Baywood 3 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:29:34 I'm worried for Jarrad. I've said it over and over again on here - there's no such thing as a minor thigh/quad injury. Anyone who has had one will know. It impacted DCL's career for nearly two years. Every time you think you're ready to go is a gamble and only extended rest heals. You don't know you're ok until you've come through a few games and it hasn't gone again. Rob Dolby 4 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:33:21 The lad has been unlucky this year with injuries, most footballers constantly have small niggles. He is a very important player for us so I am quite happy to have him back to try and recover. Dennis Stevens 5 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:33:45 I blame Dyche for rushing him back when he's clearly not fully fit.Twice! Andrew James 6 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:34:39 ErnieAgreed - I've never had one but I am a runner / triathlete and was always led to believe that it impacts the mechanics of the leg and puts strains on the other one. In contact sport that must be more severe, right? This latest news will of course be meat and drink to the Dyche / Keane conspiracy theorists which will lead to weeks of tedious debate. Brian Williams 7 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:40:34 Does this put paid to the conspiracies that JB was definitely fit but Dyche just played his favourite?Because there were those on here who stated as fact that was the case. Andrew James 8 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:42:30 Brian - did you time that post to perfection or what? Bobby Mallon 9 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:43:08 Andrew james 🤣🤣 quality Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 13/11/2024 at 19:51:20 We've got a long wait until the next match. Hopefully Branthwaite is fit for it. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb