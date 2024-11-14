14/11/2024

The hope was that Everton's unprecedented points deductions last season for PSR breaches that were deemed to have provided a "sporting advantage" despite the club's parlous financial condition were the end of the matter.

But it seems there is not one but two issues from the Premier League's PSR proceedings against Everton that are still rumbling on unresolved in the background.

The question of compensation for other clubs suffering as a result of Everton's sporting advantage was thought to have gone away but The Times is reporting:

Burnley are still involved in a compensation claim against Everton relating to the Merseyside club’s six-point deduction for breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2021-22 season. The first judgment in the Everton case was in November 2023 and sources with knowledge of the process said it could be another full year before there is an outcome.

Article continues below video content

In the Everton PSR case, five clubs initially applied for potential compensation — Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton. When Everton’s points deduction was reduced from 10 to 6 after an appeal, it meant that only Burnley would have avoided relegation had the sanction been applied in the 2021-22 season — when the transgression took place — so the other clubs withdrew their applications.

However, the same commission that imposed a ten-point deduction on Everton is also deciding on the compensation for financial damages connected to the case, with its chairman, David Phillips KC, saying [in the commission findings]: “I am satisfied that the applicant clubs have potential claims for compensation.”

Everton initially challenged that position given that their 10-point sanction was reduced by a different commission, and there are still many legal arguments in the case, including over the sum Burnley would be entitled to in damages.

The other outstanding issue that doesn't appear to have progressed is the argument over interest paid on loans that Everton claim exemption for because they were stadium-related. The commission examining Everton's second PSR breach asserted that the issue was too complicated for them to resolve and they suspended judgement until some unspecified time.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb