Everton's PSR nightmare casts a long shadow Michael Kenrick 14/11/2024 7comments | Jump to last The hope was that Everton's unprecedented points deductions last season for PSR breaches that were deemed to have provided a "sporting advantage" despite the club's parlous financial condition were the end of the matter. But it seems there is not one but two issues from the Premier League's PSR proceedings against Everton that are still rumbling on unresolved in the background. The question of compensation for other clubs suffering as a result of Everton's sporting advantage was thought to have gone away but The Times is reporting: Burnley are still involved in a compensation claim against Everton relating to the Merseyside club's six-point deduction for breaking Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2021-22 season. The first judgment in the Everton case was in November 2023 and sources with knowledge of the process said it could be another full year before there is an outcome. Article continues below video content In the Everton PSR case, five clubs initially applied for potential compensation — Burnley, Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Southampton. When Everton's points deduction was reduced from 10 to 6 after an appeal, it meant that only Burnley would have avoided relegation had the sanction been applied in the 2021-22 season — when the transgression took place — so the other clubs withdrew their applications. However, the same commission that imposed a ten-point deduction on Everton is also deciding on the compensation for financial damages connected to the case, with its chairman, David Phillips KC, saying [in the commission findings]: "I am satisfied that the applicant clubs have potential claims for compensation." Everton initially challenged that position given that their 10-point sanction was reduced by a different commission, and there are still many legal arguments in the case, including over the sum Burnley would be entitled to in damages. The other outstanding issue that doesn't appear to have progressed is the argument over interest paid on loans that Everton claim exemption for because they were stadium-related. The commission examining Everton's second PSR breach asserted that the issue was too complicated for them to resolve and they suspended judgement until some unspecified time. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Williams 1 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:04:42 I thought clubs weren't allowed to sue each other for compensation and could only claim compensation from the league itself? Liam Mogan 2 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:05:37 Surely Burnley owe us compensation for allowing Sean Dyche to gain a reputation as a manager of football clubs! Danny Baily 3 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:07:15 Nothing to see here. Last year's shambolic handling of points deductions was a one off. John Raftery 4 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:22:43 I doubt this will be concluded while the City 115 case is ongoing. Derek Thomas 5 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:38:47 Matthew 7:3-5"And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?""Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye?""Thou hypocrite, first cast out the (city & chelsea shaped) beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 14/11/2024 at 22:51:34 Brian @1, You might (not!) want to have a gander at Premier League Rule W.51.5, which reads: 'The Commission may order the Respondent to pay compensation unlimited in amount to any Person or to any Club.' Colin Glassar 7 Posted 14/11/2024 at 23:12:37 I read last week, somewhere, that we could face a one (1) point deduction this season. Do you think they would accept Dyche and a bag of crisps instead?