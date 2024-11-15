15/11/2024





Dwight McNeil has handed Everton a fitness boost ahead of the visit of Brentford next weekend as he joined Armando Broja in training with the first team today.

The winger had to come off late in the 1-1 draw with Fulham with a knee problem and though he played the full 90 minutes at Southampton the following week despite having not trained in the days leading up to the trip to St Mary's, he was forced to sit out of the draw at West Ham.

Both McNeil and Broja were shown taking part in drills at Finch Farm in video posted to the Club's social media channels, offering hope that McNeil will be fit to face the Bees in what has become an important home fixture and that Broja will soon be ready to make his debut since after arriving on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day.

Broja was signed despite an Achilles injury and was not expected to play until this month at the earliest. Though he was shown running in training, Sean Dyche has indicated the Albanian international is only working up to full contact drills and will likely require a programme of practice matches before he can be passed fully fit.

