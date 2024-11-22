22/11/2024

Everton have announced a new, multi-year partnership with a leading Ukrainian vodka brand.

Globally recognised Nemiroff, with over 150 years of proud history, becomes the Club’s Official Premium Vodka Partner.

From its beginnings in 1872, Nemiroff has crafted its award-winning vodka by blending rich heritage with a spirit of innovation, continuing its tradition of using all-natural ingredients and original recipes. Today, Nemiroff stands as Ukraine's number one vodka exporter, proudly present on five continents, and has earned over 130 international awards, including the title of Vodka Brand Champion 2024. The brand is recognised as one of the fastest-growing spirits companies worldwide.

The partnership will see Nemiroff engage with Everton fans through exclusive and immersive experiences, while the company will benefit from exposure through pitchside LED advertising and on the big screens at Goodison Park.

Richard Kenyon, Chief Commercial and Communications Officer at Everton, said: “We are pleased to welcome Nemiroff to our growing partnership portfolio.

“Nemiroff is a well-established and growing vodka brand and we look forward to supporting their continued growth during the course our partnership,.

“I’d like to thank Nemiroff for choosing to partner with Everton and our partnerships team for securing this exciting new deal for the Club.”

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO of Nemiroff, added: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Everton Football Club, an institution with a rich heritage that shares our values. This marks an important milestone for Nemiroff as we expand into the world of sports.

“Just like football, Nemiroff is all about passion, unity, and celebrating moments that bring people together. Just like Everton, Nemiroff is rooted in tradition yet driven by the pursuit of excellence and growth.

“Both of our brands have a deep connection to the people we serve, and together, we are inspired by a vision of building a future where our communities thrive. This partnership is a reflection of our common indomitable spirit—one that celebrates history while striving for greatness. We aim to elevate the energy and excitement of football fans around the globe, as Cheering on – That’s Our Spirit!”

In line with its values, Nemiroff is also committed to sustainability. Through responsible sourcing, energy-efficient production, and the BIOGAS initiative, Nemiroff continuously strives to reduce its environmental footprint while contributing to social welfare and supporting communities in Ukraine.

