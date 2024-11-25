Season › 2024-25 › News Sean Dyche has full backing of current ownership despite fan discontent Alan Meyers 25/11/2024 18comments | Jump to last Everton are not currently reviewing the posiiton of Sean Dyche despite the fact that the Blues have managed just two wins from their first 12 matches and sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into a difficuly December programme. In his latest blog entry for Sky Sports, correspondent Alan Myers reflected that, "[t]he boos around Goodison Park which followed Everton’s goalless draw against 10-player Brentford on Saturday reflected the sense of frustration, anxiety and continued disappointment surrounding the club. "The fans have had enough. It looks like the goodwill [Sean] Dyche rightly amassed last season has evaporated. The fans don't agree with his selections or tactics and the dissent is growing game by game." Myers says, however, that as the club await the ratification of the takeover by The Friedkin Group, Dyche retains the backing of the current ownership and interim board of directors.

"My understanding is that Dyche ... will be in charge for the foreseeable future. Many see the change of ownership as a point where the manager's position will be under severe threat, but from what I understand, there have been no discussions in that regard, or about possible replacements.

"I'm told TFG are fully concentrating on completing the Premier League ownership process and getting their administration positions lined up ahead of a mid-December deal completion."

Quotes sourced from Sky Sports Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:15:28

I can't help wondering how much of a standard response this is from the unidentified sources?It's exactly what they would say, irrespective of what might or might not be going on in what used to be the smoke-filled rooms.

Dyche is always going to "be in charge for the foreseeable future" … until one day, all of a sudden, he is in charge no longer. That's just the way it always works.

So really, we are none the wiser.

Christine Foster 2 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:25:46

He has the full backing of the board... kiss of death..Michael, of course you're right, it means nothing, if and when results don't go our way or someone tips their hand..

The press know he is a dead man walking, never mind the fans, foreseeable future... that could be a day, a week, a month or a year, or the next bad result..TFG aren't going to say anything until they want to.

Not sure what's that meant to do Alan, make the fans happier or angrier? Make Dyche feel more secure until the next result? For whose benefit was that made public! To quell speculation? Not a chance.. TFG are merely keeping their powder dry.. Colin Crooks 3 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:25:59 Doesn't that depend entirely on who is doing the foreseeing ? Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:32:28 Basically Moshiri ain't going to waste another shed load of money on sacking a manager. He's leaving that to TFG. Michael Kenrick 5 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:39:44 I don't think it does, Colin, unless you are invoking some strange variant of the Butterfly Effect, whereby the identity of the foreseer affects the outcome? Or perhaps you just mean that the person (or persons) who will do the deed at some point have a distinct advantage in terms of foresight? Brendan McLaughlin 6 Posted 25/11/2024 at 10:54:38 Of course Sean has the full backing and confidence of Moshiri. He's walking away from Everton probably just in time to enjoy his first Christmas in quite a few years away from football so he can afford to be content with Everton's manager at the moment.I can't see how sacking Dyche is even on Moshiri's radar at this late stage. As Paul #4 suggests Moshiri is done throwing money at this. Rennie Smith 7 Posted 25/11/2024 at 11:07:06 He knows he's gone when the new boss walks through the door, you can tell by the way he's been speaking lately. Although what's the point of Moshiri and the board shelling out compensation when he's about to exit stage left, so no surprise he has their backing.I'm sure we'll see Dyche "on the grass" come January Jim Bennings 8 Posted 25/11/2024 at 11:55:13 Let's hope the Friedkins are actually serious people. I don't want them coming in and just doing the exact same as Moshiri.Don't just go and appoint a Hollywood manager who ispast his sell-by date. Care and consideration needs to be taken into account when appointing a new manager when the time comes.When it all boils down to it under Moshiri we've appointed too many bad managers in his tenure. Only Carlo and arguably Silva given more time and backing have been worth a mention given the funds Moshiri has thrown in. Christy Ring 9 Posted 25/11/2024 at 13:29:05 Why would Moshiri sack Dyche now? He'd have to pay him off out of his own pocket, before the takeover is complete. He's not going to lose any more money? Christine Foster 10 Posted 25/11/2024 at 14:47:28 A few weeks back I wrote an article that suggested we should ditch Dyche immediately and appoint Moyes as an interim manager till the end of the season. I would have been happy with any change but it's clear that there is zero intent on doing so irrespective of results. So where does that leave us? Dyche is clearly not getting anything remotely near the best from the squad, has also clearly no idea as to how to do so. Shuffling the same players into different locations on the pitch, deck chairs on the Titanic. We face all the top sides in December, so how can we change the tactics and personnel to upset the apple cart? Clearly the full backs situation is poor on both sides, at the moment neither is effective going forward or overlaping. Patterson or Dixon (even Coleman) may be better options even off the bench. Crossing a ball to DCL or Beto by either fullback is appalling and one of the reasons we cannot create decent goal scoring chances for any forward (we only have one on the pitch usually) Doucoure should be dropped to the bench, we need a creative player in the middle to open the game up, Gueye or Mangala are defensive players incapable of passing or shooting, Armstrong or Ndiaye in the middle..Without service to the centre forward we are dead in the water.. neither Harrison nor McNeil have any pace or ability to go past a full back and we have nothing to replace either as wide men. Lindstrom can cross but he is at best a substitute, leaving McNeil wide on left Too many gaps.. tactically and quality wise leaves the latest version of the Stracq and DCL who has all but given up on chasing his own shadow and pointless punts..Broja? Chermiti? Without service both will struggle.. we need raiders who can cross, or a creative midfielder.. I need to go back to sleep..3.45am and I am lying in the dark writing about bloody Everton, I don't know who is worse, the team or me for my support.. hang on they win..night all.. Martin Mason 11 Posted 25/11/2024 at 15:17:10 It may be that Dyche is going nowhere until is contract finishes at the end of the season. I believe that the club strategy, that he is following, is to do no better than stay in the league and that the club believe that point a game will do it. It is a failure of the EPL now that only a few teams are actually playing to win, possibly 50% are playing only to stay up. Is it sustainable as a spectacle Dave Lynch 12 Posted 25/11/2024 at 15:25:40 No chance Martin.I'll have a tenner charity bet with you that within a fortnight of the new owners he's gone.The FG will have a man lined up already, if they haven't then they are as bad as BK and his cronies. Eddie Dunn 13 Posted 25/11/2024 at 15:38:59 At present Dyche (for all of his obvious shortcomings) is capable of keeping us up and is a very convenient diversion for the ire of our fanbase.Taking focus off the owner and the new owners.It is to be yet another season of diminished ambition and low expectations.No wonder the atmosphere at Goodison was lacking on Saturday. It's draining for all concerned.If only Calvert-lewin's flicked deflection had found the net in the first half...we might have grown in confidence.We need a bit of luck. Martin Mason 14 Posted 25/11/2024 at 16:16:23 I hope so Dave, it's just that looking at the risks, keeping him with no compensation is perhaps on the same level as changing him out ? Stu Darlington 15 Posted 25/11/2024 at 16:45:45 Dyche is entering the last 6 months of his contract.Compensation for early termination therefore is not going to be a massive amount in relative terms. Certainly not compared to what we would lose if he takes us down which is looking more likely game by game. Kunal Desai 16 Posted 25/11/2024 at 17:06:44 Dyche has alienated the majority of the fanbase and has possibly lost most of these players. My guess is only a few more weeks of Dyche remain. Jay Harris 17 Posted 25/11/2024 at 17:26:35 I had a lot of sympathy for him the last 2 seasons but he looks and acts like a dead man walking and this is obviously having an effect on the players.His shortcomings of team selection, tactics and game management are becoming too constant now and it seems he has lost the majority of supporters and some of the players too so we need to act quickly and decisively.My only concern is that TFG are being told what club insiders have to say and we know how they stick together but the current situation is unsustainable so I think action may be forced on them. Mike Gaynes 18 Posted 25/11/2024 at 18:22:39 The Friedkins are notoriously closed-mouthed. They don't give interviews -- the last was five years ago after buying Roma -- and their press releases are brief and infrequent. So if TFG did have intentions of changing managers on arrival, Alan Myers wouldn't know. However... Dave #12, I'll take that bet. I predict they will want to assess the managerial situation themselves on arrival, and that'll be a significantly longer process.

But just in case I'm wrong, what's your chosen charity?

Christine #10, I remember that post and agree that it won't happen. But just out of curiosity, what made you think that either our current or incoming owners would have had the slightest interest in Moyes? And what made you think Moyes would have had the slightest interest in coming in as an interim manager under a lame-duck owner, especially when he could be replaced on the Friedkins' arrival?