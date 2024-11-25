25/11/2024

Everton are not currently reviewing the posiiton of Sean Dyche despite the fact that the Blues have managed just two wins from their first 12 matches and sit just two points above the relegation zone heading into a difficuly December programme.

In his latest blog entry for Sky Sports, correspondent Alan Myers reflected that, "[t]he boos around Goodison Park which followed Everton’s goalless draw against 10-player Brentford on Saturday reflected the sense of frustration, anxiety and continued disappointment surrounding the club.

"The fans have had enough. It looks like the goodwill [Sean] Dyche rightly amassed last season has evaporated. The fans don't agree with his selections or tactics and the dissent is growing game by game."

Myers says, however, that as the club await the ratification of the takeover by The Friedkin Group, Dyche retains the backing of the current ownership and interim board of directors.

Article continues below video content

"My understanding is that Dyche ... will be in charge for the foreseeable future. Many see the change of ownership as a point where the manager's position will be under severe threat, but from what I understand, there have been no discussions in that regard, or about possible replacements.

"I'm told TFG are fully concentrating on completing the Premier League ownership process and getting their administration positions lined up ahead of a mid-December deal completion."

Quotes sourced from Sky Sports

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb