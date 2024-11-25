Season › 2024-25 › News Patterson sees red in Everton U21s defeat at Watford Michael Kenrick 25/11/2024 6comments | Jump to last Watford U21s 1 - 0 Everton U21s Everton U21s were narrowly beaten on Monday evening by Watford in the Premier League Cup at The Orbital Fastener Stadium, home of Kings Langley FC, kick-off 7 pm. Tonight was the first sighting of Armando Broja in an Everton shirt as he is finally declared fit, 3 months after joining the club on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles heel injury. And alongside him are four other players who sat out the Brentford game on the bench, with Nathan Patterson, Jake O'Brien and Harrison Armstrong getting rare game time along with Callum Bates in what should be a pretty strong line-up. But instead, they brought with them the goal drought that has befallen the first team, with Patterson getting a second yellow card and Everton giving up a goal t the home side. Article continues below video content Everton U21s: Barnsley, N Patterson [Y:27'], Dixon, O'Brien, Thomas [Y:22'], Butterfield [Y:29'], Whitaker, Bates, Broja, Armstrong, Heath. Subs: Lukjanciks, Samuels-Smith, Apter, J Patterson, Beaumont-Clark. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Abrahams 1 Posted 25/11/2024 at 16:26:38 It sounds like it's going to be exciting times for the younger teams after reading what Thelwell has been saying, so I just hope they don't let him down tonight. Brian Cleveland 2 Posted 25/11/2024 at 19:10:16 Any TV coverage. Might be interesting with 5 potential first teamers David Cooper 3 Posted 25/11/2024 at 19:34:41 No Tv coverage. Score is 0-0 after 28 minutes. Four EFC corners and 1 booking. Watching on bet site that just gives the bare details. Very strong team. Broja, Patterson, O,Brien. Last time out Watford lost 8-2 to Sheffield Utd! Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 25/11/2024 at 21:02:25 We lost 1-0 and Patterson was sent off after two yellow cards, we can’t score when playing against ten men and can’t defend when playing with ten men! Albert scored for Watford,I think Broja only played in the first half, saving himself for Saturday, looks like Dominic is saving himself for whoever signs him! Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 25/11/2024 at 21:06:04 I think Beaumont-Clark came on for Broja. Peter Hodgson 6 Posted 25/11/2024 at 21:33:58 Is the Heath who played any relation to Adrian and has he come through the Academy or from elsewhere? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb