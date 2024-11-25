25/11/2024

Watford U21s 1 - 0 Everton U21s

Everton U21s were narrowly beaten on Monday evening by Watford in the Premier League Cup at The Orbital Fastener Stadium, home of Kings Langley FC, kick-off 7 pm.

Tonight was the first sighting of Armando Broja in an Everton shirt as he is finally declared fit, 3 months after joining the club on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles heel injury.

And alongside him are four other players who sat out the Brentford game on the bench, with Nathan Patterson, Jake O'Brien and Harrison Armstrong getting rare game time along with Callum Bates in what should be a pretty strong line-up.

But instead, they brought with them the goal drought that has befallen the first team, with Patterson getting a second yellow card and Everton giving up a goal t the home side.

Article continues below video content

Everton U21s: Barnsley, N Patterson [Y:27'], Dixon, O'Brien, Thomas [Y:22'], Butterfield [Y:29'], Whitaker, Bates, Broja, Armstrong, Heath.

Subs: Lukjanciks, Samuels-Smith, Apter, J Patterson, Beaumont-Clark.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb