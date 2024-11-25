Season › 2024-25 › News More frustration for Dele Alli Lyndon Lloyd 25/11/2024 2comments | Jump to last Dele Alli's hopes of making a comeback to top-flight football this season have been dealt another blow with the news that he has suffered a hamstring strain. The former England and Tottenham star, who joined Everton in a complicated deal in January 2022 but only made one start for the Blues in two years, has been out of contract since the summer but is being supported through his rehabilitation at Finch Farm. Having undergone surgery to correct a serious quad problem, Dele has made progress at times in recent months, getting close to resuming a full training programme on the pitches but has consistently suffered set-backs with soft-tissue problems. This latest hamstring issue, reported by El Bobble, means he remains as far away as ever from earning what is thought would be a short-term contract at Everton in order to relaunch his career. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 25/11/2024 at 19:50:48 I don't know if he's still got the hunger to play the game or not but if it has become a chore then I'd suggest to Dele that he quits and find an alternative living.I honestly can't see him ever getting to elite level football again. Christine Foster 2 Posted 25/11/2024 at 20:12:38 It's taking too long, either he will never make it physically or he is lacking the hunger. While the body sometimes needs rest to recover, it matters nothing if the hunger has gone. Everton have provided him with the opportunity to do it but neither party have skin in the game, having to put your body on the line every day rather than mere training to get fit is a massive difference in attitude and desire. Has he still got it? At the moment this club is screaming out for a creative midfielder to fill a hole, he should be crawling over broken glass to make it his route back to the top, is he? We hear nothing other than the occasional peice on his latest setback. One wonders from his perspective too, looking at the tactics and playing style of Dyche, is there a place for him in the team given Dyche perspectives on no 10's. I doubt even if he was running through brickwalls to get into the team that Dyche would play him..The Forgotten man needs to stand up and tell us where he is or he will fade away completely, that would be sad for football, Everton, but most of all, Dele Alli. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb