25/11/2024

Dele Alli's hopes of making a comeback to top-flight football this season have been dealt another blow with the news that he has suffered a hamstring strain.

The former England and Tottenham star, who joined Everton in a complicated deal in January 2022 but only made one start for the Blues in two years, has been out of contract since the summer but is being supported through his rehabilitation at Finch Farm.

Having undergone surgery to correct a serious quad problem, Dele has made progress at times in recent months, getting close to resuming a full training programme on the pitches but has consistently suffered set-backs with soft-tissue problems.

This latest hamstring issue, reported by El Bobble, means he remains as far away as ever from earning what is thought would be a short-term contract at Everton in order to relaunch his career.

