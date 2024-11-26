26/11/2024

Everton's official charity has been further recognised for its stellar work in the Merseyside area at the Northwest Football Awards in Manchester.

Everton in the Community were named Community Club of the Season for the Premier League, in association with the PFA.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Merseyside presenter and producer of the BBC Sounds podcast series, Everton: Nothing Will Be the Same that covered the Blues' dramatic 2022-23 season, Giulia Bould, won the award for Northwest Football Broadcaster of the Season.

