27/11/2024

The Club have revealed details of an exclusive membership option for a new social space at Everton Stadium together with an online 3D tool providing views from all areas inside the new ground.

Club View, located centrally within Level 3 of the East Stand, is described as "a social space ... that will offer supporters ... the excitement of live football with a private concourse experience and the opportunity to rub shoulders with Blues legends".

Spanning the centre of the stand, with an enhanced bar experience and views across Everton Valley back towards Goodison Park, it will be the only space of its kind inside the stadium and will offer access to an exclusive bar and prime elevated halfway line seating, as well as a host of additional matchday benefits.

It will be available to fans eligible to buy a Season Ticket membership for 2025/26 when it goes on sale in January, running in parallel with the Club’s 2025/26 Season Ticket sales windows, "to allow for the careful management of demand and ensure fairness for all supporters eligible to purchase Season Ticket seats at the new stadium." More information on the Season Ticket sales process can be found at evertonfc.com/Season2526 .

Club View membership will go on sale as an option to Season Ticket Members in January 2025, with membership priced at £1,200 per person. Concessions are restricted to Senior and Young Adult in this location, at a discounted rate of £900.

Meanwhile, Virtual, an immersive virtual model of Everton Stadium, created in partnership with Ticketmaster, means fans can check out 360-degree views from every seating section of the new 52,888-capacity ground.

The tool enables fans to make direct comparisons between different blocks and stands, to help further inform decision-making.

The software is available at evertonfc.com/Season2526 and can be accessed by any supporters wanting to understand what the experience will be like to sit in the new stadium.

At the point Season Ticket sales begin in the New Year, the Virtual Venue tool will be further enhanced, providing Evertonians with the ability to see the view from every individual seat, helping them make their final decision on where to buy.



Visit Virtual Venue and experience the views inside Everton Stadium by clicking here

