29/11/2024

Everton have announced season ticket pricing for the Club’s first season at the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The options at Everton Stadium will span 37 different price points, with Adult season tickets ranging from £640 to £900 and Kid season tickets for under-11s priced at £199.

Juniors, aged 11-17, will pay between £256 and £360 a season. Senior tickets are discounted to between £480 and £675.

The move from Everton’s famous old home since 1892, Goodison Park, promises completely unobstructed views, significant upgrades to the match day experience at a new state-of-the-art facility, extensive WiFi connectivity and top-class food and beverage options at a range of bars and restaurants.

In addition, rail-seating (safe standing) is to be offered. In the South Stand, the designated home end to succeed Goodison’s Gwladys Street. 5,000 of the 14,800 seats are rail-seats for fans aged over 14.

To comply with national guidance on the safety of safe-standing sections, a new ticketing category has of 14-17 year-olds has been created for this area of the South Stand with a fixed season ticket price of £560. Fans aged 22 and over will pay £760.

Everton Stadium will also feature more wheelchair-accessible bays than any ground in the country.

The Season Ticket sales period for the 2025/26 campaign will begin in January 2025, with on-sale dates for existing Season Ticket Members staggered based on the number of seasons a supporter has been a Season Ticket Member since 2002/03. Existing Season Ticket Members will be contacted in the coming weeks with confirmation of when they will first become eligible to select their seat at Everton Stadium.

