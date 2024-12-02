02/12/2024





Everton will play Peterborough United at home in the FA Cup 3rd Round next month and it would pit Ashley Young against his son if both play in the tie.

18-year-old Tyler Young has just broken into Peterborough's first-team and if he is selected by Posh manager Darren Ferguson, he could line up against his 39-year-old father.

Tyler, who plays as a midfielder, has yet to play in League One for Peterborough but made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Stevenage in October.

The ties for the FA Cup 3rd Round will be played over the weekend that includes Saturday, 11 January 2025.

The full draw:

Southampton vs Swansea City

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Exeter City vs Oxford United

Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Reading vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs West Ham United

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City vs Salford City

Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge

Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley

Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic

Chelsea vs Morecambe

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion

Mansfield vs Wigan Athletic

Tamworth vs Tottenham

Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers

Sunderland vs Stoke City

Leicester City vs QPR

Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Newcastle United vs Bromley

Everton vs Peterborough United

Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth

Birmingham City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town

Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town

Sheffield United vs Cardiff City

Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers

Fulham vs Watford

Crystal Palace vs Stockport County

