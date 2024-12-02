Season › 2024-25 › News FA Cup 3rd Round throws up potential family clash for Ashley Young 02/12/2024 81comments | Jump to last Everton will play Peterborough United at home in the FA Cup 3rd Round next month and it would pit Ashley Young against his son if both play in the tie. 18-year-old Tyler Young has just broken into Peterborough's first-team and if he is selected by Posh manager Darren Ferguson, he could line up against his 39-year-old father. Tyler, who plays as a midfielder, has yet to play in League One for Peterborough but made his senior debut in the EFL Trophy against Stevenage in October. The ties for the FA Cup 3rd Round will be played over the weekend that includes Saturday, 11 January 2025. Article continues below video content The full draw: Southampton vs Swansea City Arsenal vs Manchester United Exeter City vs Oxford United Leyton Orient vs Derby County Reading vs Burnley Aston Villa vs West Ham United Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester City vs Salford City Millwall vs Dagenham & Redbridge Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley Bristol City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End vs Charlton Athletic Chelsea vs Morecambe Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers Bournemouth vs West Bromwich Albion Mansfield vs Wigan Athletic Tamworth vs Tottenham Hull City vs Doncaster Rovers Sunderland vs Stoke City Leicester City vs QPR Brentford vs Plymouth Argyle Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday Newcastle United vs Bromley Everton vs Peterborough United Wycombe Wanderers vs Portsmouth Birmingham City vs Lincoln City Leeds United vs Harrogate Town Nottingham Forest vs Luton Town Sheffield United vs Cardiff City Ipswich Town vs Bristol Rovers Fulham vs Watford Crystal Palace vs Stockport County Reader Comments (81) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Ferry 1 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:14:53 Someone we might beat please.We must be #14, I thinkArsenal vs Man Utd Nigel Scowen 2 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:22:22 Peterborough at home Paul Ferry 3 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:22:55 Peterborough at home. We can beat them, I think.Man City vs Salford is a cracker. Leeds vs Harrogate too. Betty's will be jam-packed. Brent Stephens 4 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:23:36 Well it was good while it lasted. Paul Ferry 5 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:25:17 True Brent, the best part of the 2025 FA Cup for us were the 5 minutes of anticipation before Dion felt our ball. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:26:35 Goodbye Man Utd.Whilst it’s Man City v Salford. Two contrasting draws for the Manc clubs. Brent Stephens 7 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:27:32 Is there a replay if we can squeeze out a draw? (I've never sat in a posh seat). Mike Hayes 8 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:30:56 A 30-year wait… Is 2025 our year? Paul Ferry 9 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:32:33 It's a nice and easy walk from the station, Brent.Pop in to the cathedral (it's next to Poundland) and pay your respects to the mermaid Mary Queen of Scots; Katherine of Aragon is next to her. Brian Wilkinson 10 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:34:15 Home draw, and a chance for some members to be able to get a ticket for a Goodison send off.Hopefully a new manager and owners in place by the time we play this game. Paul Ferry 11 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:36:11 Darren Ferguson isn't still their gaffer is he? Is it Barry Fry? Ged Simpson 12 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:36:24 Hard to raise any enthusiasm or hope with this team and manager. By that I mean Peterborough. As for us? No comment. Brian Wilkinson 13 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:37:38 He sure is Paul. Joe McMahon 14 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:38:47 When at Burnley, they had a home tie v Lincoln in the FA Cup to go into quarter finals. I'm sure you can guess who won. Paul Ferry 15 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:39:38 Is that 20 years now Brian! Brent Stephens 16 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:40:06 I'm not a religious person, Paul, but there's something awe-inspiring about many cathedrals (apart from Paddy's Wigwam). I'm tempted to convert to being a believer so I can pray for our boys. Should I be a left-kicker? Danny O'Neill 17 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:42:50 Decent draw. Others have favourable ones as well. Them, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle.Another eye catching one is the clash of the clarets, Villa v West Ham. Paul Ferry 18 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:47:54 I'm disappointed Brent that you didn't ask why mermaid Mary Queen of Scots? Why don't you announce your conversion for this week and pray like feck that we beat the shite or should it be that they don't beat us? You could renounce your faith on Sunday, an appropriate day and get back to your Richard Dawkins books. Dyche got lost in the first paragraph. Paddy's Wigwam looks better from the inside after a few jars. Brent Stephens 19 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:50:24 Paul, why mermaid Queen of Scots?! Nigel Scowen 20 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:51:26 I thought the mermaid Mary Queen of Scots was buried at Westminster Abbey, Paul, happy to be corrected though. Wasn't she called the Mermaid as some sort of insult around her sexual prowess. Paul Ferry 21 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:54:42 Nigel is right but he's being very kind and chivalrous. Mermaid was the symbol of a whore up there and after her hubby Darnley was murdered she didn;t marry her lover who probably did it but someone else, Bothwell, I think, who was put on trial for his murder. Mermaids were put up all over Edinburgh after Darnley kicked the bucket next to a hare - Darnley's family coat of arms.She was a bit of a slapper. Brian Wilkinson 22 Posted 02/12/2024 at 19:57:17 He went there 2007 Paul, then had a spell at Preston and Doncaster, before returning to posh in 2019 Nigel Scowen 23 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:00:39 We are both right Paul, having looked it up she was initially buried at Peterborough cathedral but then reinterred at Westminster Abbey on the orders of her son the future James 1 of England and 6 of Scotland. Colin Glassar 24 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:02:08 The Posh will make us work. Nigel Scowen 25 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:02:45 He’s had 4 stints there hasn’t he Brian apparently. Paul Ferry 26 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:04:30 Is right NS. He did it after he became James-I even though his mum never saw him again after she jumped ship when he was about a year old.King James and Letters of Homoerotic Desire is a good read, by the way. He deserves a statue Brian. Denis Richardson 27 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:05:02 New Everton manager lifts Everton hearts by delivering first trophy in 30 years. A fitting goodbye to Goodison Park. Headline in May. Tony Abrahams 28 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:05:03 Peterborough are a team that have played a lot of expansive football during the last few seasons, but they don't seem to be playing as well right now.There are no easy games when you're playing shite, so let's get back to these very educational history lessons. Nigel Scowen 29 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:08:19 Sorry Tony I’m a bit of a Tudor geek. Dennis Stevens 30 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:08:29 I may try & get to this one - I've only ever seen us win against the Posh! Paul Ferry 31 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:09:51 Geoffrey Elton, Nigel. We were collegeaues for a couple of years before he died getting out of the bath when I was a research fellow at Clare College. Paul Ferry 32 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:10:52 Tony, they've scored 32 in 16 league games. Nigel Scowen 33 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:16:40 That’s fantastic Paul. I studied Politics and History at Liverpool University, strongly concentrating on the Renaissance period. Paul Ferry 34 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:19:35 Good for you. What years were you there? Wasn't the Tudor prof Helen Miller or something? I knew Mike Power well who taught there and a fella called Andy Davies, big Man Utd fan from Salford. Nigel Scowen 35 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:23:34 93-96 Paul.Can't remember any of those names though the Renaissance modules were mainly around Italian politics particularly Machiavelli. Interested in the Tudors later on. Paul Ferry 36 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:31:00 I had a one-year gig at Warwick once Nigel when John D Hale was still there; Peter Burke is an old mate of mine, lives in Brasil now. Funny how the connections build up. Helen and Mike were definitely there when you were there. There was a fella at Warwick, Humphrey Butters, huge fella, massive, funny as feck, whose life work was editing the letters of Lorenzo the Magnificent. Tony Abrahams 37 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:35:24 So Peterborough are scoring goals every game and the two times Everton have won the cup in my lifetime, they only conceded one goal in the competition, both times.History lessons always make me think of that old Roger Waters classic, Perfect Sense, Nigel (what a tune - what an album) although I never agreed with that line about it being for fools, because I believe it's the only thing we can learn from! Paul Ferry 38 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:45:28 0-0 it is then Tony. I hope that we're up for pens and need to work on them from Jan-1 on. Was Dave one of those cosmic psychedelic magic mushroom trippers Tony? Fair bit of your music is hippy trippy late-60s/70s. Mind you, Love Forever Changes is one of the best albums ever. Mick Head idolises Arthur Lee and he and the scouse lads were Arthur's backing band on his last UK tour. Peter Mills 39 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:49:06 With the possibility of Ashley Young playing against his son, Tyler, aka Young the younger. Paul Ferry 40 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:53:31 Dear Lord Peter. We line up against the son of one of their players. Nice symbolism there for what we are at the moment. He seems to be U21s; no stats at all on transfermarket. Nigel Scowen 41 Posted 02/12/2024 at 20:59:23 The only name I can remember, Paul, was a guy called Pete Morris, a hippy type. He did a module around ancient political philosophy if I remember it right, Plato and Aristotle etc. Thoroughly enjoyed the course and should have gone on to at least do a Masters but didn't unfortunately, regret it now. Brent Stephens 42 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:01:43 "With the possibility of Ashley Young playing against his son, Tyler, aka Young the younger".There was an instance in cricket of a father and son playing in the same Glamorgan team – Miandad, in the 80s. Paul Ferry 43 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:02:35 You could still do it, Nigel. Open University? Brent Stephens 44 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:06:29 Tutored on the OU for a good while, Paul, alongside the day job. Great institution (Labour's Jenny Lee initiated?), great students (mature students a joy to work with). Peter Mills 45 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:08:26 One of my favourite quiz questions, Brent!Tyler recently made his debut, coming on as sub in an EFL game. Released by Arsenal. Nigel Scowen 46 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:09:25 Maybe, Paul, the new missus says the same. She's a senior university lecturer at Bristol University. I've retired now so plenty of time on my hands I guess. Paul Ferry 47 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:11:50 A great institution Brent. Know some good people there. And used to love the black and white programmes of hippy OU lecturers with massive beards. Dr Stephens was my favourite, looked like he was on acid.Thanks for the info. Peter. It's on then. Midfielder, I think. Nigel Scowen 48 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:12:07 Indeed Tony, and it’s amazing to see the human race consistently failing to learn from history as it constantly repeats itself. Charles Ward 49 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:13:34 And James 1st and 6th ensured that his mother’s tomb in Westminster Abbey is larger than Elizabeth 1st, on account that, after 18? years of captivity she was persuaded to sign Mary’s death warrant. Brent Stephens 50 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:14:10 Would Young the Elder take it easy on Young the Younger if they play against each other?Played for a year or so in the same team as my lad. Wonderful experience. Paul Ferry 51 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:17:05 Good for her Nigel. Great university. Great city. Clifton is a great location and the docks developments are class. Do it man. You would love it. Tony Abrahams 52 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:19:07 I used to love Satchmo, after listening to Dave playing his music on a Sunday morning, in the days before he started going to church, Paul, and being honest a lot of my mates used to smoke pot for fun, and this definitely created a very happy go lucky, and diverse philosophy when it came to music.Roger Waters to Dylan, Joan Armatrading to Gabriel, one of my favourite bands when I was growing up was Barclay James Harvest, and I still watch their free concert besides the Brandenburg gate, from time to time.The Brandenberg gate always reminds me of the time I was talking to one of my mate’s, who was in the British army. He was telling me he was there when the wall came down, off-duty and tripping his head off. History moves very quickly, I wonder what’s in store for everyone or more specifically Everton, next? Paul Ferry 53 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:24:24 It was more like comfy house arrest Charles, mainly at Tutbury Castle - http://www.marie-stuart.co.uk/Castles/Tutbury.htmMoved south to Chartley in '85 where she was arrested in the next year - Babbington Plot - and taken to Fotheringay Castle and you're right, Lizzy dithered over the death warrant driving the privy council nuts.Great post that Tony. No Pink Floyd, ELP, Neil Young? Nigel Scowen 54 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:24:48 Good times Tony, we deserve it! Ian Jones 55 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:31:33 Has no one picked up on the headline...Everton secure a home tie etcHow did we 'secure' that then :) Paul Ferry 56 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:31:50 A goal, Tony, I'm not asking for much. I feel it coming on Wednesday. Nigel Scowen 57 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:36:26 Are you enjoying Wolf Hall series 2 at the moment Charles? Tony Abrahams 58 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:38:11 With our new owners coming from America, hopefully we can finally get away from our era of the sandman, Nigel🤞Floyd, obviously Paul, although I always preferred Roger Waters, and specifically Radio Kaos, and yes, Neil Young, definitely goes without saying.I don’t particularly like flying, but when I take a longer flight, it’s sometimes paradise listening to all the old classics, with beer on tap, and I fell in love with Old Man, the last time I took a long flight. Paul Ferry 59 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:43:02 I've never watched Wolf Hall Nigel. Is it good? I did read Diarmaid MacCulloch's Thomas Cromwell biography which is terrific, though not usually my thing. Diarmaid and Hilary Mantel became really good mates. Nigel Scowen 60 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:44:24 To be honest Ian, ‘secure’ implies a win of sorts, I’ll take any win at the moment 😂 Peter Mills 61 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:46:07 Strange that Neil Young should get a mention (Paul #53). I was listening to “On the Beach” earlier today, and “For the Turnstiles” resonated.“In the stand, the home crowd scatters, for the turnstiles”.I’m dreading that happening in the next two games. Nigel Scowen 62 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:51:05 I’ve read that too Paul and the Mantel trilogy which is very good.It’s great actually, the current series centres on the last few years of Cromwell’s life. Mark Rylance plays Cromwell who is excellent as is Damien Lewis as Henry 8. Nigel Scowen 63 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:56:40 Love Neil Young, Peter, I was listening to Freedom today whilst out on a walk, around Jersey’s cliff tops, contemplating what we are going to do about our beloved football club. Paul Ferry 64 Posted 02/12/2024 at 21:58:35 Love On the Beach Peter; some of those songs are - sorry - just cool!It all went downhill after Cromwell lost his head NS and was never replaced. But he was a right old bastard. Knifing Anne-B in the back after she brought him to the court; doing nothing when More was burning heretics; shafting the pilgrims - and a hopeless social reformer to boot. But Geoffrey was in love with him with his Tudor revolution in government and all that. The bastard also began parish registers (or surveillance, some thought) and joined us up with the Taffs. Thanks for the Wolf Hall tips. A mate who teaches Tudor stuff at Oxford loves the books. Sounds like I might have to read them. Maybe it will take my mind off Everton.Growing up in Crosby I was one of the cool kids who hated anything hippy and that included in our rough lumping together, Led Zep (still hate), Steely Dan (look at 'em), Mike Oldfield, Genesis, Status Quo, Wishbone fecking Ash, Supertramp, ELP, those bastards Pink Floyd, Barclay James Harvest, Focus uggghhhhhh Nigel Scowen 65 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:04:01 Englands Machiavelli Paul, but not as crafty. Nigel Scowen 66 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:07:28 Does anybody think there is any danger at all of TFG pulling out of this takeover if we are in the bottom 3 come January and they haven’t completed on the deal yet. Mike Doyle 67 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:08:58 Strategy for Peterborough I expect will be defend deep, surrender possession, hope to nick one from a set piece.Then again it’s only the FA Cup which used to be exciting but now isn’t. Turning to happier subjects … Wolf Hall has been great viewing. Tony Abrahams 68 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:15:03 You was saying you’re second team was Celtic, Paul, so I’m sure you will love that very sad Rod Stewart song, Grace? Oh Grace just take me in my arms - and let this moment linger - they’ll take me out at dawn and I will die.And the Germans killed the Jews - and the Jews killed the Arabs - and the Arabs killed the hostages - and that is the news - is it any wonder that the monkeys confused.The world is full of crazy, horrible bastard, megalomaniac’s, but I’m not sure there would be many wars if the people who make the decisions had to go on the front line and fight. Goodnight! Peter Mills 69 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:16:59 If Woaney and Stoney are true mates of our manager, they might have a quiet word in his shell-like ear, and recommend “On the Beach”to Dychey. In particular, “Ambulance Blues”. “There ain’t nothing like a friend, who can tell you you’re just pissin’ in the wind”. Brent Stephens 70 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:18:11 I'm afraid the FA cup is just a distratcion for me. No chance of any glory with the squad we have. And always the chance of further injuries. We have to concentrate on the league.Paul, get the Mantel trilogy for xmas. Stunning. As is the TV adaptation. Tony Abrahams 71 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:24:55 I tried to get back into finch farm, very early into the season Peter, because I’m convinced I would have been able to give Sean Dyche, some great advice. It never happened and then a few weeks later I read Jamie Carragher’s saying, Evertonians might respect Sean Dyche, but they will never love him, and then I thought it’s no use me going in now because he will just think I’m repeating what the man on sky television said🙈If I had gone in and gave him that advice, I’m not sure how he would have took it, but it’s too late now and he now looks like another Everton manager that has been beaten.Definitely goodnight now, dreaming of goals, and not being thrown to the wolves! Paul Ferry 72 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:26:31 Thanks for all the WH tips Brent etc.Could be wrong Nigel, but I think that they might quite like it if we are in the bottom three on Jan-1. Ruthless mate, utterly ruthless he was. Live and die by the axe.Peter I quite like the B-side to Save your Kisses for me by Brotherhood of man: 'Get the fuck out of our club'.Celtic is my second team Tony. The Bhoys lads and lasses have a complex relationship with Mr. Stewart. Some of that early Faces stuff still sounds so great - You can Make me Dance is fab. Nigel Scowen 73 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:29:50 Why do you think they would like it if we were in the bottom 3 Paul? Tom Bowers 74 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:31:37 F.A Cup--Who is really interested with the poor situation we are in at present.In any event, most prem. teams will start the early rounds with weak starting elevens much like the Mickey Mouse cup.At the moment I think Everton would struggle against the Ladies team (Dinnerladies that is).All joking apart, the priority has to be sating away from the bottom three and this next game is so important going into the tough Christmas games. Brent Stephens 75 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:35:42 Tony "Jamie Carragher’s saying, Evertonians might respect Sean Dyche, but they will never love him".And any respect there was has now gone, Tony. What a sorry state we're in. Paul Ferry 76 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:39:07 So we are cheap Nigel; no need to justify sacking Dyche; seeing themselves as saviours; not their fault if we go down Denis Richardson 77 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:39:31 Tom 74 - by the time the tie comes round I fully expecting to have a new manager in the dug out. Getting a few rounds into the cup is an easy way to bank some credit with the fans (assuming we’re getting some points too).For some reason I think we can go far this year (with new manager). If we manage to get lucky with the draw, who knows. Nigel Scowen 78 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:52:12 I would have thought the price per share would have already been agreed wouldn’t it Paul. Don’t think they would have any problem justifying sacking Dyche. With you on the last two points though. Paul Ferry 79 Posted 02/12/2024 at 22:58:53 Yep, you're right Nigel and that Phoenix narrative - club, dock, improvement - can be intoxicating. Yanks love a story like that. Our Houston/Dallas/Austin fan-clubs will also boom. Mind you, I just want us to beat Wolves and Peterborough. Brian Wilkinson 80 Posted 02/12/2024 at 00:06:30 I can see a crazy game weds night and can see something like a 3-2 scoreline to Everton, Nick a 3 1 lead Wolves getting it back to 3-2 and the clock ticking down very slowly, followed by 6 minutes stoppage time to put us through the mill, dunno why but think the Wolves game will have goals in it. Eric Myles 81 Posted 03/12/2024 at 01:38:53 "Lorenzo the Magnificent"Sounds like a magician. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb