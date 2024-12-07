07/12/2024

Peterborough United have let the Football Association know of their disappointment that their FA Cup tie against Everton at Goodison Park has been scheduled as an inconvenient Thursday night game.

Just as Evertonians were forced to travel to South London for a Third Round tie against Crystal Palace last season so will Posh fans have to make the trek from Cambridgeshire on a weeknight to accommodate broadcast of the match on BBC iPlayer.

In a statement, the Peterborough's chief executive, Dawn Gore, complained that "the needs of supporters have not been taken into consideration" in the decision-making process and cited the lack of return trains from Liverpool that would preven younger fans from attending what should be a glamour tie and mean many of her club's supporters would need to take two days off work to attend the game.

"Like our supporters, when the draw was made on Monday night, we were all very excited about travelling to Goodison Park," she said.

"To learn that the game has been arranged for a Thursday night is bitterly disappointing. Whilst we understand there are logistical challenges, we do not feel the supporters have been considered in this approach.

"We have made our feelings very clear to the decision-makers at the top of the game and want to assure our supporters that we are just as disappointed as they are."

