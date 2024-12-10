10/12/2024

Although Everton F.C. started life as the football team connected to St Domingo Methodist Chapel in 1878, it is now closely associated with another place of worship. The church of St. Luke the Evangelist, nestled between the Goodison Road Stand and the Howard Kendall Gwladys Street Stand, contributes to the uniqueness of Goodison Park.



As well as providing an evangelical presence for the local community for over 100 years, the associated church hall also provides a facility for local organisations, not least as a match day venue for the Everton FC Heritage Society. This exhibit space and emporium provides an experience for fans like no other in the country.

The Heritage Society has now produced a 22-minute documentary about the church's history and enduring links to the Toffees. Presented by Rev. Henry Corbett and filmed/directed by Lewis and Mike Royden — with contributions from other members of the Society, the vicar of St Luke's and Everton supporters — it is a fitting tribute to this much-loved institution.

The film can be watched below or via the Society's YouTube channel, here:

https://youtu.be/MsIW2vqWcHM?si=rgOU6qFthFchliEO



You can read more about St Luke's and the history of Everton FC on the You can read more about St Luke's and the history of Everton FC on the Society's website.

There is an independent Go Fund Me campaign running to raise much-needed funds for essential repairs at St Luke's. For more information, visit:

