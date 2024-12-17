17/12/2024

Everton have confirmed when Season Tickets will go on sale for 2025-26 – the Club's first season in the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

All existing Season Ticket Members will be contacted by the Club directly and informed of the date on which they will first become eligible to secure their seat at the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium.

The first sales window, for Season Ticket Members with a tenure of 23 or more seasons, will open at 10 am on Monday 13 January 2025. Those supporters will have exclusivity until the second window, for Season Ticket Members with a tenure of 19 or more seasons, opens at 10 am on Wednesday 22 January 2025.

New windows then open at weekly intervals for reduced tenure eligibility on a sliding scale, through to the last window opening on Wednesday 22 January 2025.

More details at EvertonFC.com

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb