Season › 2024-25 › News Everton confirm when 2025-26 Season Tickets go on sale Michael Kenrick 17/12/2024 72comments | Jump to last Everton have confirmed when Season Tickets will go on sale for 2025-26 – the Club's first season in the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. All existing Season Ticket Members will be contacted by the Club directly and informed of the date on which they will first become eligible to secure their seat at the 52,888-capacity Everton Stadium. The first sales window, for Season Ticket Members with a tenure of 23 or more seasons, will open at 10 am on Monday 13 January 2025. Those supporters will have exclusivity until the second window, for Season Ticket Members with a tenure of 19 or more seasons, opens at 10 am on Wednesday 22 January 2025. New windows then open at weekly intervals for reduced tenure eligibility on a sliding scale, through to the last window opening on Wednesday 22 January 2025. Those supporters will have exclusivity until the second window, for Season Ticket Members with a tenure of 19 or more seasons, opens on Wednesday 22 January (10 am). Further details available: 25/26 Season Ticket On Sale Dates Michael Lynch 2 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:29:38 Bit pissed off that they've done the release in bands, cos I'm one year off going up to an earlier date. Also... rumour is that people on the waiting list have been getting emails and only about 3,000 seem to be guaranteed a seat. If that's the case, then it seems that most of the increase in capacity has gone on hospitality and other prawn sandwich seats. Hmm. Rob Halligan 3 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:35:46 And there we have it… moan number one! Michael Lynch 4 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:38:23 Oh I've got plenty more where that came from! Brian Williams 5 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:38:52 That was quick! 😱 Rob Halligan 6 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:40:24 Let em roll in! 😀😀 Brent Stephens 7 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:43:19 "Rumour is that people on the waiting list have been getting emails and only about 3,000 seem to be guaranteed a seat. If that's the case, then it seems that most of the increase in capacity has gone on hospitality and other prawn sandwich seats".Not true (that most of the increase in capacity has gone on hospitality). Michael Lynch 8 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:46:13 Brent – so how do you account for it, if so few people on the waiting list are being offered the chance of a season ticket? Brian Williams 9 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:46:23 I believe from having 1,300 corporate seats at Goodison BMD will have 5,500. So an increase of 4,200. That doesn't represent "most" of the increase in capacity. I'd be interested to know where the "only 3,000" figure of waiting listers guaranteed a seat comes from? Michael Lynch 10 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:49:23 I'm assuming then that they are also setting more aside for single-game packages? No skin off my nose, cos I'm guaranteed a season ticket, but I've got mates on the waiting list and I'm hoping they'll get a chance to buy one, Rob Halligan 11 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:50:49 I think there will be a minimum of about 6k from the waiting list will be guaranteed a season ticket at the new stadium. Brian Williams 12 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:51:13 3,000 mates? 😁 Michael Lynch 13 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:52:59 Brian, I'm a very popular man.Okay, so this is what someone said on GOT: "I was 3,500/4,000 and not guaranteed a ticket." Brian Williams 14 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:54:32 Ah so the club have sent out emails to those on the waiting list?I have to say, that's good to be fair. Michael Lynch 15 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:56:16 Yeah, there's celebrations going on all over Liverpool by the sound of it. Assuming you're below 3,000 on the waiting list and/or have 5+ years of membership. Michael Lynch 16 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:57:02 Could be that, once they know how many take up the offer, they'll go further down the waiting list at the end of March? Rob Halligan 17 Posted 17/12/2024 at 17:57:38 Brian, It’s not fair if the email says you don’t qualify for a ticket. ☹️☹️So near and yet so far!! Dennis Stevens 18 Posted 17/12/2024 at 18:05:15 "We have today confirmed the on-sale dates for Season Tickets for the 2025/26 campaign - the first at our new home.As you will be aware, the demand for Season Tickets at Everton Stadium is incredibly high, with the current waiting list exceeding 30,000 Evertonians.We wanted to let you know that, while you are getting closer, you are not guaranteed to become eligible to buy a Season Ticket for 2025-26 at this time.All supporters in Tier 1 of the waiting list who have held five or more Official Memberships since the waiting list was introduced in 2018-19 will be invited to purchase a Season Ticket between 12 March and 31 March 2025. This is currently the last window of the overall 2025-26 Season Ticket sales period that will begin in January when existing Season Ticket Members are first invited to buy.Once the 31 March deadline has passed, the Club may be in a position to make a limited number of Season Tickets available to more supporters in Tier 1 of the waiting list. This will depend on factors including the renewal rate of existing Season Ticket Members and uptake from those supporters higher in the waiting list.If you become eligible to purchase a 2025-26 Season Ticket during this period, we will contact you directly with more information about deadlines and payment options. If not, we will inform you of your updated waiting list band so you can understand your new position in the queue for future campaigns.Information about how to access tickets on a match-by-match basis and the priority that will be afforded to Official Members will also be shared with you next summer as we build towards Everton Stadium’s opening, helping you be best prepared to see the Blues in action at our new home."Apparently. Joe McMahon 19 Posted 17/12/2024 at 18:06:34 For Premier League football in a stadium with these facilities, prices are very reasonable. Brian Williams 20 Posted 17/12/2024 at 18:15:52 Tell you what: let's see how results go between now and the selling dates. There might just be loads available. 😱Denni.Is that from an email somebody on the waiting list has received? Brent Stephens 21 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:03:36 Michael, "most of the increase in capacity has gone on hospitality and other prawn sandwich seats".The increase capacity is approaching 14,000. The increase in hospitality seats is only approx 4,000 (?) plus the recently-announced extra hospitality in the Upper East stand (another 2,000 say?). Brian Williams 22 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:08:11 Brent, the east stand "club view" can't really be classed as hospitality as the seats there will be open on general sale to present season ticket holders and there's no 3-year minimum on them. More expensive, yeh, but I wouldn't count them as hospitality myself. Brent Stephens 23 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:10:24 Brian, agreed.I was just being charitable with the figures in response to Michael! Brian Williams 24 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:14:44 Ah, he'll have a moan whatever figures you come up with. 🤣 Michael Lynch 25 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:15:32 That's as maybe, but (again going by posts on GOT), it appears that the cut-off point on the waiting list is somewhere between 3,000 and 3,500, as one guy in that range has said he got the thumbs up, and one says he didn't.So, whatever the corporate seating is etc, it does seem like they are only adding 3-3,500 extra season tickets for the plebs. Dennis Stevens 26 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:19:44 Aye, Brian. Brent Stephens 27 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:23:47 Michael, so it might be the case that there will only be 3-3,500 extra season ticket seats – but that's not down to your claim about the number of hospitality seats. Brian Williams 28 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:25:52 I'm just curious, Michael, because Dennis's transcript of the email doesn't mention numbers anywhere. Michael Lynch 29 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:27:11 Like I asked before – if not corporate or packaged tickets, where do the rest of the extra seats go? I’m genuinely interested. Rob Halligan 30 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:27:27 Going by what you’re saying, Michael, that would leave about 9k seats available on a match-by-match basis.There are currently around 32k season ticket holders. Add on 3k from the waiting list, 6k hospitality seats and 3k away fans, that’s 44k seats. I can’t see there being just under 9K seats available for a match-by-match basis, unless there are some other seating options I’ve missed out. Michael Lynch 31 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:29:22 We do have one of the highest ratios of season ticket holders in the Premier League, so I’m guessing that we will indeed be increasing the number of match-by-match tickets. Brent Stephens 32 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:30:45 Rob, I think there also has to be a number of seats that have to be non-ST, to be made available for away fans for the likes of FA Cup matches – in addition to the usual 3,000-odd away fans?? Rob Halligan 33 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:38:49 Good point, Brent, but I don’t think 9k. I still reckon there could be a minimum 6-8k off the waiting list, leaving about 4-5k seats available on a match-by-match basis. Brent Stephens 34 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:41:49 Yes, Rob. There's something I seem to remember about the away fan allocation being made available having to be doubled for cup games, so only another 3,000. Ray Roche 35 Posted 17/12/2024 at 19:43:41 This is apparently the season ticket waiting list.“Current Everton Season Ticket Waiting List Status in 2024-25 — 34,000: This was the tally claimed by the Everton FC Shareholders Association in autumn 2024.”So there’ll still be a substantial waiting list even after the new stadium opens. Brian Williams 36 Posted 17/12/2024 at 20:04:17 If that figure's anywhere near accurate, it just shows the amazing potential for matchday support we have.Imagine what the figure might be if we were any good.Unbelievable! Michael Lynch 37 Posted 17/12/2024 at 20:47:14 I'm sure the club will (eventually) tell us how many season ticket holders there will be in the new ground, but I'm edging more towards the club holding back around 8 or 9,000 tickets for individual matchday sales. It's a risk, because it isn't money in the bank like season ticket sales are, but the value is higher. Each seat should be able to generate over a grand a year, an uplift of maybe 20% on an average season ticket, plus I would guess a one-off visitor will spend far more than a season ticket holder would in the club shop. Brian Williams 38 Posted 17/12/2024 at 20:49:42 Someone mentioned, and I'd heard it somewhere else too, that clubs have to have 20% of total capacity available for general sale.Anyone know if this is definitely the case? Rob Halligan 39 Posted 17/12/2024 at 21:32:45 Not sure that’s correct, Brian. 20% of Goodison is close on 8k tickets, and we certainly don’t have that many available for general sale. Anyway, tonight is like Christmas Eve for us, with strong rumours of the takeover being tomorrow. Along with that, and the stadium supposed to be handed over to the club on Friday, things are hopefully beginning to look up for us. It’s been a nightmare last few years for all of us, so from now on, it’s onwards and upwards! Brian Williams 40 Posted 17/12/2024 at 22:03:15 Aye Rob looks like all our Christmases coming almost at once. Michael Lynch 41 Posted 17/12/2024 at 23:26:26 A glance at Twitter seems to be confirming what was said on Grand Old Team. Nobody beyond 3,500 on the waiting list appears to have been told they're getting a season ticket. Also a few moans about those higher on the waiting list who missed a year of membership not getting a ticket. On the other hand, if they are making thousands more tickets available on a match-by-match basis, I'm assuming priority goes to members – that's how other clubs like Arsenal do it, I think. So there's a much better chance of loyal fans getting to the match every now and then – and no more obscured views when they do either. Allen Rodgers 42 Posted 18/12/2024 at 08:45:02 It seems likely there will be no plastic cards next season. Apparently It's a Premier League requirement from 2026-27 that all tickets have to be digital. I'm sure Everton FC will take advantage of the ground move to bring it in for the coming season. Tony Abrahams 43 Posted 18/12/2024 at 09:41:46 A Premier League requirement that all tickets have to be digital is just another way of telling us to like it or lump it.My season ticket card is electronic or digital; otherwise, the turnstile wouldn't click and I would not be able to get inside the stadium, so this is just more bollocks, especially for the people who genuinely don't want or need a mobile phone.I was talking to a Liverpudlian who was telling me he went to the club and asked them to print a ticket because he wasn't able to attend a game and was “giving it” to his friend's son. "If you're not going the game then we want the ticket back" is what he was told, so the only way his mate's lad could go to the game was if he lent the kid his mobile phone.There's ways around everything and I've heard a lot of ticket touts at Anfield now use cheap mobile phones which their clients have to return once they have been to the stadium.So, if you don't go every week, and you let others use your season ticket from time to time, get yourself a cheap mobile phone and leave it in your draw, just like you would a season ticket.The things we are gonna have to do because of Premier League lies and requirements… Ray Roche 44 Posted 18/12/2024 at 09:47:09 That’s crazy Tony. I have given my ticket to lads on TW on occasions in the full knowledge that it is easy for them to return it, I won’t be buying a burner phone! The club probably do want us to return the tickets to them, maybe their sell-on price is more… Dave Abrahams 45 Posted 18/12/2024 at 09:48:20 Allen,Don’t be putting ideas in the club's head, especially about digital tickets. I’ll have to get a doctor's note to excuse me — I’ve got a morbid fear of mobile phones… they terrify me! Alan McGuffog 46 Posted 18/12/2024 at 09:52:20 Sorry, I've banged on about this before. Now I am not a "grassy knollist" by any long way but this is all part of control. In the not-too-distant future, it will, I promise, be a legal requirement to carry with you a smartphone. Remember how we kicked off about carrying ID cards in the 1980s? You ain't seen nothing yet. Pete Neilson 47 Posted 18/12/2024 at 09:56:45 Here's the Premier League on the 2026-27 mandatory digital tickets deadline:LinkAccording to this “Clubs will retain some discretion to make some tickets available in other formats to supporters who have reasonable grounds to request them. This may include supporters who have a disability that makes the purchase or use of digital tickets challenging. Other examples include some group bookings, such as school or Club Community partners.”As Tony says, the RS moved to fully digital a few years ago. Only the digital image on the phone allows entry. Print outs and screenshots don't work. Allen Rodgers 48 Posted 18/12/2024 at 10:01:57 Ray - probably next season but certainly by 2026-27 we won't be able to access the new stadium (or any other Premier League ground) except by scanning a phone. The reason given by the Premier League is security, ie, they want to know the identity of every occupant of a seat on a given day. I'm with you, I prefer the plastic card as it can be easily lent to a mate. It's a bit more difficult to transfer your digital ticket but it's possible. Also beware of some cheaper phones that do not have NFC, the system that allows payments to be read by a scanner. Check before you buy. Brian Harrison 49 Posted 18/12/2024 at 10:12:51 Unless they have changed the criteria for FA Cup games, the away team get a 25% allocation. My seat is in Upper Bullens and the only way I can watch a home FA Cup game in my own seat is if the opposition don't take their full allocation. I see that each group who qualify have a set time to claim their seats, I guess this won't be done over the phone as we wouldn't have the staff to cope, but I just hope it goes well. John Raftery 50 Posted 18/12/2024 at 10:42:28 Brian, The allocation for away fans in the FA Cup is ‘up to 15%'. That can be reduced if safety and security issues dictate. Tony Abrahams 51 Posted 18/12/2024 at 11:37:42 When I tried to upgrade one of the tickets I was giving to Brendan, (Brendan, disappointed me because he ended up leaving me some money in an envelope, which wasn't my intention) I tried to get a paper ticket, just in case he had problems when entering the stadium, with a junior ticket.We don't do paper tickets anymore I was told, (I got a receipt for the upgrade instead) and I disagreed with the person who was telling me this because I thought I was getting fobbed off.She carried on denying the club give out tickets, until I asked her how complimentary tickets were now given out. I was told they still give out complimentary tickets but that's different. My-oh-my-oh-fucking-my. Christine Foster 52 Posted 18/12/2024 at 12:08:11 Ray, It was easier to get a job on the docks with the Mersey Habour Board than get a season ticket for Bramley-Moore Dck. It's going to be a little like stepping into a dead man's shoes! Dave Waugh 53 Posted 18/12/2024 at 12:20:25 I know about the tenure and all that but does anyone know what the purchasing process will be for season tickets with groups wanting to sit together but paying separately ? Surely the person organising it on the day of selection won't be expected to pay for everyone in their group to secure the seats. Paul Hughes 54 Posted 18/12/2024 at 12:51:29 Smartphone app only would be madness given the STH demographic. I’m quite happy to use it, as is my 65 year old mate who I go with. Another member of our group, however, only a few years older, doesn’t have a smartphone, doesn’t do social media, and never will. I’m sure there are thousands like him. Rob Halligan 55 Posted 18/12/2024 at 13:19:55 Dave # 9……..I’ve thought the same, but for me, it will be just like renewing your season ticket every year. I guess once we’ve secured our seat, each person will then be notified almost immediately to continue to the payment process. Hopefully all the details on this will be available in the days leading up to the date of sale. John Chambers 56 Posted 18/12/2024 at 13:53:05 Dave, I've got the same question. Rob, it's not really like renewing your season ticket as you've already got the seats and the names against them. Taking myself as an example, there are 5 of us sit together. The only way to get all 5 seats together is for one person to select them all at the same time. Could I do that through “Friends and Family” and select a seat for all 5 but only pay for mine and the other guys get notified and pay for theirs… or would I have to pay for all 5? Brian Williams 57 Posted 18/12/2024 at 13:56:53 I'm sure the club will explain the procedure nearer the time. Brian Harrison 58 Posted 18/12/2024 at 14:26:38 Think it might be helpful if the club also issued how many fans qualify for the different tenure.It might give us all an idea of how many seats we will have a choice of depending on tenure. They must know the numbers for each tenure. John Chambers 60 Posted 18/12/2024 at 14:49:11 Brian the point about numbers in each group would be useful as we range from 23+ to 10 years for tenure so judging how long to wait is a bit of guesswork! Brian Williams 61 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:15:16 John, the club has released the dates for all tenures to apply.https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2024/december/17/everton-/ Rob Halligan 62 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:23:26 John, if one of your group only has ten years tenure, and you all want to be together, then you will have to wait until the person with the ten years tenure sales date comes around, Wednesday 12th February, before you can all apply.Also John # 15…….yes, I know we already have a seat number against our name, but we also have a customer reference number, which is what we normally use when renewing our season ticket. So in effect, we are still renewing in the same way, using our customer reference numbers. John Chambers 63 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:30:36 Appreciate they have released the dates. The guesswork is do we wait until we get to the 10 or buy 4 at the 16 tenure and hope we can get the odd one between us! Brian Williams 64 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:41:17 That's a decision only you and your friends can make, mate.If you want a guarantee you'll all sit together you'll have to wait for the lowest tenure and hope there's that many seats left together. Rob Halligan 65 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:48:42 John, buy two either side of one seat. I doubt very much anyone will buy the empty seat when there will be plenty of others available. Then your mate with 10 years tenure can jump in. Job done! Brian Williams 66 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:57:15 That's a good idea Rob, though if I did that I'd end up with one of those annoying fuckers who must have rugby balls for bollocks and sit with their legs six feet apart.Happened to me a couple of times when my next seat neighbour has missed a game. Brent Stephens 67 Posted 18/12/2024 at 15:59:52 Brian, Further to your post, if the club allocates seats equally in number across the 8 sales tranches, then I estimate there'll be about 3,000 seats going on sale per tranche. The telephone sales might be busy on Day 1 of each tranche! Rob Halligan 68 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:00:08 Horrible image that, Brian! 😬😬😬 Brent Stephens 69 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:02:08 Brian, "One of those annoying fuckers who must have rugby balls for bollocks and sit with their legs six feet apart".Not Rob H by any chance? Rob Halligan 70 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:03:32 No Brent, I don’t sit with me legs six feet apart! 😁😁 Brian Williams 71 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:21:30 Brent, Wouldn't it depend on how many there actually were in each tranche? There could be say 15k with 23+ and 10k in the next tranche down. Btw, Rob wouldn't lower himself to sit next to me. 🤣 Brent Stephens 72 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:33:16 Brian, yes, I'm just guessing. I suspect they might have determined the spread of years membership in each tranche so that the tranches are roughly equal. I'm guessing because the Everton Shareholders Association was, I think, originally told that there would be 4 sales tranches. Brian Williams 73 Posted 18/12/2024 at 16:41:41 Brent, there're eight separate tranche dates each one week apart except for the 23+ to the next one down which are nine days apart.I can't see that there will be even numbers in each tranche and the way the years have been spread would suggest there are more in top three tranches as they're 4 years apart whereas the lower ones are 3, with a 2-year gap thrown in. 