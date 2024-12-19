19/12/2024

The Fan Advisory Board have issued the following statement in response to the takeover of Everton Football Club by The Friedkin Group:

We welcome today’s news that the takeover of Everton Football Club by The Friedkin Group is now complete.

Notwithstanding the development of our exceptional new home on the banks of the Royal Blue Mersey, our recent history has been clouded by relegation battles, financial uncertainty, failed ownership bids, a leadership vacuum and unjust sporting sanctions.

Today’s announcement provides the opportunity for Evertonians to once again look forward with hope and optimism.

Article continues below video content

We note the terms of the deal which help create a stable financial platform for future growth, and the commitment that new Board members, Dan Friedkin, Marc Watts and Ana Dunkel will lead “through actions, not words”.

We believe that these steps are critical in helping realise the great potential of Everton Football Club.

We would like to place on record our thanks to interim Chief Executive, Colin Chong, for the work he and the executive team have done in navigating the more difficult times and for his and their willingness to engage and keep open lines of communication.

The Friedkin Group is now part of one of the greatest sporting institutions in club football, one with a deep heritage, tradition, and a loyal fanbase that will demand the best. We are encouraged by the aims and ambitions that TFG have set out today and their stated core mission to go beyond the ordinary, lead through competence, innovation, teamwork and an eagerness to excel.

Providing clarity and communicating about the road ahead will be essential. We recognise that change will not come overnight. We look forward to hearing more about their plans in the coming weeks and months and working alongside them to help achieve their aims of embracing the passion, creativity and values of Evertonians.

Most of all, we look forward to getting back to winning ways both on and off the field.