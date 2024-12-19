19/12/2024





In a final open letter to Everton's fans, Farhad Moshiri says that he feels a mix of optimism for the future of a club he believes is in a "materially better place" than when he arrived but with regret that things went so wrong on the pitch.

The buy-out of the British Iranian's 94.1% stake in the Club by American firm, The Friedkin Group, was finally confirmed today , ushering in a new era and bringing to a close Moshiri's association with the Blues that lasted almost nine years.

Moshiri purchased an initial stake in Everton in February 2016 and promised to take the Club back to the top of the game through a concerted push to investment both on and off the pitch. However, massive expenditure on players and a succession of failed managerial appointments was compounded by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, that cut off the supply of sponsorship revenue from the companies of sanctioned oligarch, Alisher Usmanov, and huge debts associated with the construction of the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The 52,888 ground, which ends a 30-year search to end the problems associated with Everton's famous but ageing home at Goodison Park, will be an indisputably positive part of Moshiri's legacy but the 69-year-old admits that "the last couple of years have been challenging to say the least for the football club" under his flatering stewardship.

"I write with mixed emotions, with a sense of optimism for what the future may hold but also some sorrow when reflecting on the past," Moshiri wrote.

"I am proud of the way the club has overcome these challenges both internally and with the tremendous support you the fans have given us all. There is of course passion in football, but I really believe that there is nothing to match the passion of Evertonians, and there is nothing like Goodison in full voice such as inspiring the team as you did in the second half against Palace.

"When I look back on my eight years as the custodian of this historic club I reflect on how much has changed. We have transformed an ageing playing squad, playing at a historic but small and costly stadium, into a younger team, which will see further strengthening, set to show their talents at a state of the art, 53,000 seat stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

"Much effort has gone into creating this iconic stadium, combining the opportunities for a modernisation of the commercial offering while preserving the atmosphere of Goodison. It will be a place for all Evertonians, and the wider community, to enjoy for decades and decades to come.

"This has been achieved despite the significant financial impact of the geopolitical events outside of our control, including the illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine, excessive point deductions that were levelled against the club and a changing football environment. We have however come through it together, and that is something I feel real pride in.

"However, I fully understand that in football that results on the pitch are paramount and over those same years they frankly haven’t been good enough. We brought top class managers like Carlo Ancelotti to the club and who knows where we might have been had he not been lured back to his first love Real Madrid.

"Believe me when I say that I truly wanted those results to be better, and I have tried to provide the club with the resources it needed. We enjoyed some memorable moments but sadly too few. However, I believe I will be leaving it in a materially better place than the one I inherited.

"I will always remain an Evertonian, this club gets into your blood, and I will be back to watch games from the Everton Stadium stands for many years to come.

"It has been a privilege to be custodian and I know you will give Dan Friedkin the same warm welcome you gave me, I think he will be an excellent custodian and I have been impressed with the diligence, professionalism and thoughtfulness of his team. I sincerely wish him the best and I know you will join me in supporting him in every way that you can."

