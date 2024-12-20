20/12/2024

Andy joins Lyndon to chat about the ramifications of the takeover and the massive opportunity for change — potentially momentous change — at Everton that now exists under the new owners.

They discuss the first words and actions by TFG, Moshiri's legacy and where this leaves Sean Dyche. Plus they chat briefly about matters on the pitch and the games against Arsenal and Chelsea that will bookend the seismic change at the top of the Club.

