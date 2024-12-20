20/12/2024





Dele Alli has signed off from Everton with a message of thanks to "this amazing club" as he gives up on any hope of being able to earn a new contract with the Blues.

The former England star was signed in a complicated from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2022 to coincide with the arrival of Frank Lampard as manager but ended up making just one Premier League start for Everton and only 13 appearances in all.

He was eventually loaned out to Besiktas in Turkey where it was hoped he could re-find his form and focus but he suffered a serious quad injury in the February last year that required two surgeries and a succession of set-backs in his rehabilitation.

During his recovery, Dele sought help in the United States to address mental issues that had plagued him for years and he opened up in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap about the deep-rooted causes of his problems, including abuse as a child.

Saying he was feeling as well mentally as ever, Dele embarked on his physical recovery but was never able to regain sufficient fitness to retain a full training programme and his contract with Everton expired in June.

The Club allowed him to keep using the facilities and medical staff at Finch Farm to give him every chance of perhaps being able to earn a new deal but it was not to be, particularly with his latest injury set-back this month.

"As widely published this week, 2025 may set me on a new path with some exciting opportunities," Dele wrote to his social media followers today. "Before any of that happens it's very important for me to make clear how grateful I am of all the fans, staff and players at Everton FC for the support they have given me.

"It's been an incredibly tough journey trying to put the final pieces together to regain match fitness and I cannot thank the Everton staff enough for the hard work they have put into the process.

"Unfortunately things haven't worked out as we all would have hoped and I think it's the right time for me to turn a new page.

"I want to wish everyone at this amazing club the very best of luck and hopefully we will see each other again soon."

