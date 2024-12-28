28/12/2024

Everton’s final game of 2024 is against the surprise package of the first half of the season in the form of Nottingham Forest, who entered the weekend in 3rd place in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, the Toffees’ relegation rivals last term, have won four games on the bounce and will provide a stern test at Goodison Park.

Everton for their part have picked up three impressive draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on the back of three defiant defensive performances, part of a run of just two defeats in 13.

Turning draws into wins has been the challenge for Sean Dyche, chiefly because of a lack of goals which might prompt the manager to hand Armando Broja a first start after three appearances as a substitute this month.

Dyche says he’s “hopeful” Iliman Ndiaye’s tightness in his calf will have settled in time for the weekend after the Blues goalscorer was taken off as a precaution during the second half of Thursday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Seamus Coleman, who was also substituted late in the second half of the Boxing Day fixture, could also be rested with Ashley Young available again following suspension.

“We’ve got to make sure on Ili,” Dyche said in his press conference. “I took him off in the last game just for a minor tightness in his calf. We’re hopeful that’s settled.

“And Seamus is similar. It was just a precaution, so we’re hopeful that’s settled, as well.”

Dwight McNeil has been out with a knee injury since early December, and continues to be a doubt:

“We’ll have to wait and see,” he remarked. “It’s still a touch-and-go scenario with these games coming thick and fast, so it’s a maybe at the moment as to whether Dwight makes it.”

This contest poses a tricky proposition for Everton because it pits against each other the two sides in the Premier League with the lowest average possession for the campaign so far.

Forest, who have taken a league high 14 leads in 2024-25 like to play on the counter-attack which has been the favourite tactic from Dyche in recent matches. The onus this time will be on the Blues to control more of the ball.

Kick-off: 3pm, Sunday 29 December, 2024

Referee: Tony Harrington

VAR: John Brooks

Last Time: Everton 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, Doucouré, Broja

