Season › 2024-25 › News Everton v Nottingham Forest Lyndon Lloyd 28/12/2024 32comments | Jump to last Match Preview Everton’s final game of 2024 is against the surprise package of the first half of the season in the form of Nottingham Forest, who entered the weekend in 3rd place in the Premier League. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, the Toffees’ relegation rivals last term, have won four games on the bounce and will provide a stern test at Goodison Park. Everton for their part have picked up three impressive draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City on the back of three defiant defensive performances, part of a run of just two defeats in 13. Turning draws into wins has been the challenge for Sean Dyche, chiefly because of a lack of goals which might prompt the manager to hand Armando Broja a first start after three appearances as a substitute this month. Article continues below video content Dyche says he’s “hopeful” Iliman Ndiaye’s tightness in his calf will have settled in time for the weekend after the Blues goalscorer was taken off as a precaution during the second half of Thursday’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium. Seamus Coleman, who was also substituted late in the second half of the Boxing Day fixture, could also be rested with Ashley Young available again following suspension. “We’ve got to make sure on Ili,” Dyche said in his press conference. “I took him off in the last game just for a minor tightness in his calf. We’re hopeful that’s settled. “And Seamus is similar. It was just a precaution, so we’re hopeful that’s settled, as well.” Dwight McNeil has been out with a knee injury since early December, and continues to be a doubt: “We’ll have to wait and see,” he remarked. “It’s still a touch-and-go scenario with these games coming thick and fast, so it’s a maybe at the moment as to whether Dwight makes it.” This contest poses a tricky proposition for Everton because it pits against each other the two sides in the Premier League with the lowest average possession for the campaign so far. Forest, who have taken a league high 14 leads in 2024-25 like to play on the counter-attack which has been the favourite tactic from Dyche in recent matches. The onus this time will be on the Blues to control more of the ball. Kick-off: 3pm, Sunday 29 December, 2024Referee: Tony HarringtonVAR: John BrooksLast Time: Everton 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest Predicted Line-up: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrøm, Ndiaye, Doucouré, Broja Reader Comments (32) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Robert Williams 1 Posted 28/12/2024 at 13:38:24 Last game of 2024, let's make it a good win at Goodison Park.Happy New Year to all Evertonians. John Pendleton 2 Posted 28/12/2024 at 14:10:00 Love what Forest have achieved so far considering they were our closest competitor to 17th last season. We've done well against the Top 4 this season but we'll do well to get both a clean sheet here and score a goal (ambitious I know)! Tony Graham 3 Posted 28/12/2024 at 15:26:17 I think we can beat Forest, yes they're playing really well, but it only takes one goal. With our mean defence, it's on for me: a home win, 1-0, and 3 points to finish the year. Jerome Shields 4 Posted 28/12/2024 at 16:06:44 Dyche needs to play the same defensive tactics and hopefully Pickford will maintain his form. Midfield are going well, though I would prefer Lindstrøm to Doucoure. Doucoure has had chances but has failed to convert. Ndiaye's goal will have given him a bit more confidence to try. Everton badly need a bit more confidence and support going forward.Actually, I think this is a more difficult game than Arsenal or Man City, since they are more likely to sit back. Lee Courtliff 5 Posted 28/12/2024 at 16:09:02 I was glad Forest won on Saturday as that was their 4th consecutive victory, and that run will end sooner rather than later. Not many teams outside the Top 1 or 2 can string together 5 victories on the bounce.We desperately need Iliman Ndiaye to be fit, especially with McNeil out injured; otherwise, we'll have almost zero creativity. If they are both out, I'd like to see Patterson on the right, Harrison on the left, and Lindstrøm through the middle. I'm fully aware this won't happen as Sean Dyche will stick with Doucouré… but here's hoping. Mark Taylor 6 Posted 28/12/2024 at 16:36:56 This will be an interesting stand off, two teams who prefer to be without the ball, so will they be handing it over to each other?I suspect it will be a very cagey game as a result. We need to be especially careful down our left side where the idea of Mykolenko taking on Elanga in a foot race scares the proverbial out of me. Need to make sure Branthwaite, who is probably our quickest defender, is there to cover.I think we have a fair chance of winning this, maybe from a set-piece. So that means we definitely lose! Joe McMahon 7 Posted 28/12/2024 at 16:41:35 An interesting game really. I've no idea what the result will be.I expected us to win the home games against Fulham, Bournemouth, Brentford and a draw v Brighton. With the most negative manager there is, I'd be amazed if we score more than 1 goal. Forest won't come for a draw though, crazy to think they have 17 more points. Mike Hayes 8 Posted 28/12/2024 at 16:44:19 Forest are up where I was hoping we'd be but I'd like to think we can beat these.Our defence has been immense and we are at home so a slight advantage. It's just a matter of scoring – I'd give Broja and Chermiti or Beto a chance in a 4-3-3. Tom Bowers 9 Posted 28/12/2024 at 17:05:15 Every game is tough in the Premier League. Some teams are on a ''roll'' right now and some will have theirs in the new year.Liverpool are in clover but just a few results can change things dramatically so Forest will be bristling with anticipation of getting their licks in with the leaders. Remember, they are the only team to beat them.Everton are picking up points albeit without being great but the New Year promises something better with injuries clearing up and maybe some new money available.Forest will be tough to beat but we said that about all our recent opponents and still managed something from the games. Here's hoping. Paul Hewitt 10 Posted 28/12/2024 at 17:23:31 3-1 win.COYB. Niall McIlhone 11 Posted 28/12/2024 at 17:38:40 I have sometimes been critical of Doucoure, as he has a tendency to give the ball away too often when under no pressure; that said, since the Gana - Mangala axis has been in place, he has looked much improved, and he has put in a good shift, pressing high and making some good breaks forward. The game against Forest will be close, and our defence will do well to withstand the free running of wingers Elanga and Hudson Odoi, as well as the energy of Gibbs-White.It strikes me that both teams have found their respective ways of playing with the majority of both squads intact from last season, and with the spectre of PSR hanging over both clubs. Where Forest have gained the advantage is in being bold in attacking areas, where they have balance, and a lot of pace. Everton do not have this dynamic, but hopefully, there may be some scope for a couple of loans or signings in January which might offer the prospect of more goal returns. I can't get to Goodison tomorrow, but hopefully our fans are in good voice, and roar the lads on to a crucial victory. Mark Murphy 12 Posted 28/12/2024 at 17:45:23 Who are you and what have you done with Paul Hewitt?? 😘 Nigel Scowen 13 Posted 28/12/2024 at 18:13:34 Yet another clean sheet, 2-0 to the wonderful blue boys Happy New Year to Toffees everywhere! Frank Mackenzie 14 Posted 28/12/2024 at 18:14:42 I'm going for a draw as I can't see us losing but I can't see us winning unless Mr Dyche has a change of heart over the team shape and line-up.My first game at Goodison was a 1-1 against Forest in 1979. Back then, Forest had a team full of household names (Shilton, Francis, Woodcock) and were managed by Cloughie. Times have changed and I don't get many opportunities to get back to the Grand Old Lady but I still have the Royal Blue scarf from that day. If this is going to be my last league game at Goodison before we move to the new stadium, then I figure there might yet be some symmetry with another 1-1! Denis Richardson 15 Posted 28/12/2024 at 18:52:45 Really difficult game to call. Home advantage but Forest are flying at the moment and also have a decent defence. They'll be full of beans with recent away wins at Brentford and Man Utd and won't be intimidated coming to Goodison.Hope it won't be but 0-0 wouldn't surprise me at all. I just can't see where our goals will come from without McNeil and an unfit Ndiaye. Then again, the GP 12th man may buy us a much-needed win. Mark Lewis 16 Posted 28/12/2024 at 18:55:41 If we could win this one, then it would be a great finish to the year. Nigel Scowen 17 Posted 28/12/2024 at 19:16:17 Forest have done fantastically well but they are punching massively above their weight.I expect them to fall away significantly in the second half of the season… starting at the Old Lady! Kunal Desai 18 Posted 28/12/2024 at 19:37:54 Think we'll nick a dirty win. Iliman winner. Stephen Williams 19 Posted 28/12/2024 at 19:39:15 There's nothing to fear here. Like us, they like to play on the break but have pace to get behind or through the opponent. Deny them that space like we have done with recent games and they won't be anywhere near as effective. If we keep compact, we can keep them to nil and we always create at least a couple of good chances. The key to a win will be somehow taking one of them.1-0 to the Blues. Steve Shave 20 Posted 28/12/2024 at 19:46:59 I can see us nicking one here. 2-1, one from a set piece.Forest are a good set-up, I liked the manager and wanted him for us. Oh well… They press really well so we have to be up for it, defensively solid too. When will the Friedkins attend their first home match, I wonder? It would give the team a real lift if they were there for this. Brian Cleveland 21 Posted 28/12/2024 at 19:52:46 Back from Colombia for a few days so probably my last visit to Goodison. Would be nice to see us win and store that in memory. Mal van Schaick 22 Posted 28/12/2024 at 20:00:08 Tough game against high-flying Forest. Elanga must be picked up running from midfield. Resolute defence again and two goals from open play for us would be a nice Xmas bonus. Everton 2-0. Iain Johnston 23 Posted 28/12/2024 at 20:39:46 I'm hoping their 5-point gap to Newcastle means they take their foot off the gas a little but, on the flipside, they may well cherish sitting 2nd.They'll probably leave gaps behind so I think there's good opportunities for us there. 2-1 for me.Pleased for Forest, Bournemouth too, slapping the face of a couple of the so-called 'Big Six' and no Middle Eastern money-laundering owners. Laurie Hartley 24 Posted 28/12/2024 at 20:53:20 From what I have seen of them, Forest will provide us with a real test. They are very dangerous on the break but, the way we set up, that shouldn't be a problem in open play. That threat will only come if they can break from one of our corners so we have to be aware of this.Calvert-Lewin will start so my view is we should put players near him who can feed off him – Ndiaye and LindstrømPlay 4-3-2-1 for this one:-Pickford;Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko;Gueye, Mangala, Doucoure;Lindstrom, Ndiaye;Calvert-Lewin.Up the Blues!!! Jack Convery 25 Posted 28/12/2024 at 20:57:58 I'd bring in Young at left-back, as Mykolenko looked a bit jaded versus Man City. I'd like to see Lindstrøm get a game with Doucoure on the bench. Broja for Calvert-Lewin would make sense too. Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young, Gueye, Mangala, Ndiaye, Broja, Lindstrom, Harrison. Mihir Ambardekar 26 Posted 28/12/2024 at 21:19:33 We need to win this one. I know Forest are playing very well but I think they have over-achieved and are due a defeat.Hoping we are first to do that. Same goes with Bournemouth and I hope we defeat them comfortably. Peter Mills 27 Posted 28/12/2024 at 21:55:34 Reminiscing about watching, as an 8 year old, Fred Pickering’s debut against Forest in 1964.So I’m going for a 6-1 win for the Blues tomorrow. Tom Bowers 28 Posted 28/12/2024 at 22:50:18 I don't want to bring back Young against Forest who have some speedy players.He dodged three bullets in the last Forest game.His game has not improved and personally I would only use him as a sub. late on to bolster the midfield if we need to. Bobby Mallon 29 Posted 28/12/2024 at 23:25:36 Just play two fecking strikers and leave ndiay and lindstrom up front at fecking corners to give us an outlet Derek Knox 30 Posted 28/12/2024 at 23:26:33 Tom, Young, is by no means my favourite player, in fact I didn't even want us to get him on a free, let alone re-sign him again for this season. However in all fairness, he hasn't really put a foot wrong for the cause, apart from picking up Yellows. Many, but not all, he has 'taken for the side'.He has even scored more goals than Doucoure as a Right Back in that time. I know Dyche is stubborn, in not selecting 'something different' in the way of tactics and personnel, but Young has been better, or should I say, more consistent, than many of his younger counterparts. Justin Doone 31 Posted 29/12/2024 at 00:19:38 If we have no injuries then I'd play the same starting 11, same tactics, hopefully at least the same result. Sadly I'm presuming we will be without our 2 best attacking players (Ndiaye and McNeil) so it will be a tough ask with the form Forest are in. I'm very thankful Dyche finally kept 3 central midfielders so we don't get completely over run. Hoping Tim is back fit soon as he's a superior player to Doucoure and I think could be a real asset for years to come. Sign Mangala up permanently, he's done a really good job to sure up the engine room too. In Chris Woods they have an inform striker who puts Dom to shame as well as 2 big, solid centre backs that are dangerous at attacking set pieces.I don't want to rush Broja or rely on him to stay fit but he's a step above Dom and is miles ahead of Beto. Hopefully a lot more to come from him and Chermeti, ( again no rush ). Si Cooper 32 Posted 29/12/2024 at 01:07:17 This will be a real test. Forest will generally swarm their opponents when they attack them and then break with great pace and numbers.Our ultra-defensive style / tactics may confuse them, cause them to play differently to how they prefer to, and so we may take advantage of that.I don’t see them sitting back if they get an early advantage so we need to score first and probably more than once. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb