03/01/2025

Match Preview





Dwight McNeil will almost certainly be missing for this weekend's trip to the south coast as he continues to rehabilitate his injured knee.

The attacking midfielder has already missed four games with the problem that flared up after the 4-0 win over Wolves in early December.

“We are hopeful it is settling down and not going to be too long,” said Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm yesterday.

McNeil will be joined on the sidelines by Seamus Coleman who suffered what his manager described as a "very minor" strain during his first start of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day.

Dyche explained that, “Seamus is wait and see but it’s early days yet.” His place will likely be filled again by Ashley Young, although Nathan Patterson did his claims no harm with an encouraging cameo off the bench against Nottingham Forest last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are "back on the grass", continuing their recoveries from respective foot and back injuries.

