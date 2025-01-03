Season › 2024-25 › News Bournemouth vs Everton Lyndon Lloyd 03/01/2025 79comments | Jump to last Match Preview Dwight McNeil will almost certainly be missing for this weekend's trip to the south coast as he continues to rehabilitate his injured knee. The attacking midfielder has already missed four games with the problem that flared up after the 4-0 win over Wolves in early December. “We are hopeful it is settling down and not going to be too long,” said Sean Dyche in his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm yesterday. McNeil will be joined on the sidelines by Seamus Coleman who suffered what his manager described as a "very minor" strain during his first start of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day. Article continues below video content Dyche explained that, “Seamus is wait and see but it’s early days yet.” His place will likely be filled again by Ashley Young, although Nathan Patterson did his claims no harm with an encouraging cameo off the bench against Nottingham Forest last Sunday. Meanwhile, Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are "back on the grass", continuing their recoveries from respective foot and back injuries. Live Forum Reader Comments (79) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Anthony Dwyer 1 Posted 03/01/2025 at 16:55:55 He's a huge miss for us, heard a stat just the other day saying as a team we have only created 20 big chances this season, Mcneil has created 9 of them himself. With our lack of creativity, this is a huge loss for us. Christopher Timmins 2 Posted 03/01/2025 at 17:15:05 A very important game given the way other results worked out over the Christmas period.We will be more suited to Bournemouth's style of play and being away from Goodison might also be a help. When you are struggling to score it's often a bit easier away from home.When Garner and McNeil are finally fit they will come back in and I expect Harrison and Doucoure will drop out but unfortunately that is for another day.Crystal Palace went there last recently and kept a clean sheet and I see no reason why we cannot do the same. Derek Knox 3 Posted 03/01/2025 at 17:23:39 How is it we can all see Doucoure and Harrison are the problem, or largely part of it, yet they are almost automatic choices, under Dyche ?I know we have some injuries, but we do have some alternatives although a limited squad, try something different, it may just work !If we do lose tomorrow, (hope not) I just hope it's Dyche's last game. Getting sick and tired of his boring team selections, and unimaginative tactics. Denis Richardson 4 Posted 03/01/2025 at 17:24:12 Would like to see Young on the left and Patterson starting on the right. Myko hasn’t been great lately and he surely could do with a rest. Other than that, with McNeil, Garner and Tim out I guess it’ll be much of the same in midfield and attack. Only question is whether it’s Harrison or Lindstrom that fills the 5th midfield spot. Nigel Scowen 6 Posted 03/01/2025 at 17:31:19 Christopher@2‘When Garner and McNeil are finally fit they will come back in and I expect Harrison and Doucoure will drop out but unfortunately that is for another day.’You would think so wouldn’t you, McNeil maybe but not Garner, not if Dyche has anything to do with it. He would choose Doucoure over Garner all day long. Kunal Desai 7 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:19:42 This has to be win or bust for Dyche. No draw, find a way to win this game aside from playing for a 0-0. 3 wins in almost half a season is disgusting and he comes out with the same garbage in his press conferences week in week out. There is a ten day break between Bournemouth and Villa to bring someone in. David McMullen 8 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:27:12 As much as I want us to win I just don't see it. The most I think we might get is a draw. In an ideal world we'd get revenge for the defeat earlier in the season but our record down there is poor. They're not a bad side. I don't see us winning. I'll take a draw and Dyche being sacked. Nigel Scowen 9 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:27:26 In addition Kunal two winnable home games against Villa and Spurs, we can’t waste them on Dyche. Kunal Desai 10 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:36:48 Nigel, agree. New man in place can give the players and fans a lift here. Villa are not great away from home and Spurs are on a horrendous run.We can capitalise here but it won't be with Dyche in charge. David Bromwell 11 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:38:39 It seemed to me that last week was something of a shambles, largely because we moved away from our normal cautious defensive formation and tried to achieve this by just changing DCL with Broja. I think Broja looks like he can play a bit, but perhaps not in the lone striker (dead man's ) roll. Furthermore I am tired of watching Doucoure, who for all his effort is contributing very little.So for tomorrow, please can we at least start with Patterson, either at full back or on the wing. With Broja playing as a number 10 in midfield and DCL back with a little more support as striker. Forest gave us a lesson in how to play last week and with a little tweak in personnel perhaps we could learn something. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 03/01/2025 at 18:49:04 It is possible we get a new manager bounce if we appoint one of the likelier candidates - with currently Moyes and Potter leading the running in the betting odds.However, it is grimly fascinating watching Ruben Amorim (a dream candidate for us) having a nightmare start at massively under-performing Man Utd. Being honest, I thought he'd do well there after Ten Hag.That's not to say we wouldn't far better from a managerial change - but it does highlight that these things are not nailed on. Kieran Kinsella 13 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:00:48 It is a shame Tim Iroegbunam has been injured as he showed some promise especially creatively and in terms of attack early this season. He had flaws in other areas of his game but he at least seemed brave enough to attack. Mangala has done OK in that respect but he is more of a one 30 yarder effort per game versus trying to create in the box. Garner is a concern as he has to be viewed as injury prone by this point after 2/3 years at the club with one problem after another. As for Dyche and the new manager bounce. I saw Amorim talking about United being relegated. Can you imagine how Moyes' would have been crucified if he had make a remark like that at United? Clive Rogers 14 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:03:01 Picking Young is entirely negative. He has been poor recently and the attacking part of his game non existent. I thought Patterson did enough last game to warrant being picked for a start. If he can’t get a start now in place of a 39 year old he never will. Neil Lawson 15 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:11:11 Dyche desperately needs a result for his own survival. We desperately need a result for our own survival. So everyone on the same page ? As much as many of us want Dyche gone, we are hardly going to forfeit 3 points to see him removed. However, if he oversees the same turgid, clueless bollocks and we lose, he has to be sacked and gone by 9pm. He should have gone months ago. Shaun Parker 16 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:24:06 I look forward to the game every week. Granted I'm an armchair fan but as staunch an Evertonian as anybody. Why are we always disappointed come 4:50 Saturday evening. I suspect another 0-0 draw will be seen as a good result tomorrow 🙈. Sadly I feel that’s the best we can expect. I cannot see Dyche being moved on until end of season ….. unless things get really desperate. So the eternal suffering will continue for the time being. I'm past hoping for a win these days, I simply yearn for a goal. UTF. Jimmy Carr 17 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:32:04 I've given up on Sean Dyche evolving either his starting line-ups or tactical approach, though fair enough, I can understand him keeping the same back four that got us three shut-outs on the bounce. So Myko to carry on at left back then? Harrison was subbed at half-time last week, maybe a sign there that Lindstrom gets a start wide right? Not sure who gets the thankless task at centre forward. A point wouldn't be a disaster for us. Regardless of that I'm not expecting a change in the managerial position, unless we get an absolute hiding. Ernie Baywood 18 Posted 03/01/2025 at 19:54:07 All a bit pointless predicting lineups. He might change things, he might not change things. But he's unlikely to change the defence first culture he's embedded in the club over two years, even if he wanted to.I remember thinking the first Bournemouth game might have been a real watershed moment. Then it turned and Dyche felt vindicated that attacking teams lose. We didn't lose that game because we attacked - we nearly won the game because we attacked.I'm not even really sure why I watch. I guess I hope we'll do something worthwhile. Probably more so I figure sticking with us through the bad times will make the good so much sweeter.Anyway, let's hope those travelling fans get a good day out. Our support, and especially the younger ones, continue to blow my mind. Jim Bennings 19 Posted 03/01/2025 at 20:11:05 Can only really see more of the same down on the South Coast tomorrow to be honest.We've got a terrible record at Bournemouth and they play the kind of quick incisive football that always seems to cause us no end of troubles.You might say that we have two winnable homes games but taking Dyche's home win ratio into account and also the fact they are against Villa and Spurs, two sides we seldom ever beat.It could be 3 wins in 19 matches tomorrow, no matter who the gaffer is, that's a quite frightening thought. Andrew Clare 21 Posted 03/01/2025 at 20:30:47 Shaun 16,I think things are pretty desperate now. If we lose tomorrow - and we probably will Dyche should go. Anthony Dwyer 22 Posted 03/01/2025 at 20:31:14 Funny how it's just expected Harrison was poor so Lindstrom comes in, but if he cant/won't change his shape can't he try something different?I know Young has had his issues but he's improved, maybe start him wide right and Patterson fb, or maybe ask DCL to work a flank for his 100k a week instead of benching him. That's just a few ideas for a stubborn man who won't charge.ge his teams shape or personel.Duche just has no idea. John Raftery 23 Posted 03/01/2025 at 20:45:14 We are overdue a win at Bournemouth. Tomorrow would be a good day to get one. Our terrible defeat in August gave their season a huge boost while completely undermining ours. I expect DCL and Lindstrøm to play. We need far more from the latter than anything he has shown so far. I imagine Patterson will feature again at some stage of the game. After three years at the club as a ‘player for the future’ he has yet to prove himself capable of staying fit never mind having an impact on games. It’s now or never for him. Colin Malone 24 Posted 03/01/2025 at 21:03:19 I expect nothing while this idiot is in charge. Hope he goes after tomorrow. A blind man can see we need creativity in the middle of midfield. What have we got? A headless chicken, who cannot hold his position, two left feet, who cannot pass the ball. Most importantly, cannot pass the ball forward. This idiot blames the forwards. John Keating 25 Posted 03/01/2025 at 21:08:30 The only thing I'm interested in is that Wolves, Ipswich and Leicester lost their games.I know what's going to happen to us and dropping in to the bottom 3 psychologically will do this mob in Mike Gaynes 26 Posted 03/01/2025 at 21:15:53 Kieran #13, I am deeply concerned that Garner may have a limited future in the game, because he has now had three extended injury absences that are not "one thing after another" -- it's the same thing every time, a back injury. And for a player not yet 24, that's ominous. John #23, I'd like to see Dyche move Lindstrom to the center of the pitch and give Patterson a chance on the right flank. Alastair Donaldson 27 Posted 03/01/2025 at 21:37:03 Yeah 1 win in 10 visits to the Vitality is shocking.Bournemouth are full of confidence and more than the sum of their parts, we are probably the opposite right now.Still a New Year, maybe Dyche got a book on 21st Century tactics for Christmas?Expecting another shite result tomorrow, so anything else will be a massive surprise.I suspect we limp through to the Summer, then he and the Forest old boy academy are gone. John Daley 28 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:14:43 In an apparent PR puff piece from the Daily Mail (which runs with the pulled-from-someone’s-arse angle that the squad absolutely adore him, but the fans can’t stand him and relentlessly slaughter him from the stands), Dyche proclaims: “I know the work we have done. Players here are worth 10 times what they were when we got here.”Wasn’t it only a few days ago he was claiming they can’t even follow basic instructions? I’m struggling to remember such a self-aggrandising braggart with so little reason to readily attempt to self-fallate. Which players is he talking about? Who does he think he has dragged from relative mediocrity to being worth an absolute mint? With the exception of Branthwaite, who else in the squad has seen their value soar tenfold under his stewardship? I can’t think of a single other player.Then again, I’m not privy to the awe-inspiring Penn and Teller type tricks Sean must be pulling all week long behind the magic curtain, and only get to witness what he gets out of the players on a match day, during an actual game. Which is not really what he should be judged on, seemingly.“The job here is endless,” Sean says, “but nobody really cares, they are just bothered about, 'Go and win a game, mate'.” Unreasonable when you truly stop and think about it, isn’t it? Get to fuck. I don’t believe there is one single Everton fan out there who doesn’t realise, or won’t readily acknowledge, that the behind the scenes chaos and buffoonery enveloping the club in recent years has been ‘whatever the furthest possible thing from a bed of bloody roses is’ (a sarcophagus of skunk shite?). Every supporter is surely appreciative of that fact and has scaled right back any fanciful expectations they might ever have had about league position, the style of football on display and results on match day accordingly… to the size of a fairyfly’s foreskin, but it doesn’t grant you a free pass to act like what should be the primary focus and most fundamental part of your job is pot fucking luck and an unfair ask. Win a game? What miracle do you want him to perform next? Appear to a gang of turophile kids in a dream and guide them to a massive wheel of cheese? (Thomas Beckett might have pulled it off way back but he was an actual Saint and didn’t have to run the very real risk of 10,702 warning videos instantly popping up on TikTok). Still, at least you’ve had the last laugh… three times, Sean….and it’s only just turned New Year. You know the work you’ve done and continue to do here. That’s why, according to the Daily Mail at least, all the lads ‘love’ playing for you (even DCL, honest), adore you, and why one day a massive group of senior pros led by ‘Tarky’ and ‘Myko’ carried your mother's groceries all the way home. You know why? It was out of ‘respect’. The fact that if ‘Patto’ and O’Brien tried the same trick the following week they would probably be met with “the fucking balls on this kid!” is neither here nor there. Still, I did love Ian Woan’s contribution to the piece, in which he seemingly channeled Kris Kristofferson / Cybil Shepherd in ‘Taxi Driver’ and made out his mate is a ‘prophet and a pusher, partly truth, partly fiction. A walking contradiction’:“He gets a lot of stick because he looks like a nightclub bouncer. People think he must be rough but it couldn't be further from the truth. He's well-read, wants to learn and is always asking questions of himself. It's a million miles away from the public persona. It would be very interesting to see how he'd work a system with top players if he could go toe-to-toe with the big hitters”.Loved it. Mainly because it reminded me of this:Link Colin Crooks 29 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:22:16 Dyche has a habit of finding some more boiling oil every time his critics start to scale the castle wallsI suspect he will do it again tomorrow Kevin Edward 30 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:23:03 The Cherries will be up for this one, it’s Everton again and we rarely disappoint down there.A Dyche masterclass is expected, we can’t win without scoring so it has to be 0:0 so long as Pickford continues to perform miracles.Or perhaps a ‘Brighton Away’ goalfest is long overdue? It seems a bit unlikely, I’d like to see us give it a go.It’s desperate times, so if the travelling blues can come back with a point then will be a result for me. Sadly we’re more dependent on Bournemouth having an off day, than our lot firing on all (or any?) cylinders. UTFT! Jerome Shields 31 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:29:53 Bournemouth will set up similar Forest.Waiting on errors. Brendan McLaughlin 32 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:35:13 FFS! #31Happy New Year Jerome!How's your son who had the fall doing? Si Cooper 33 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:46:41 Belated Happy New Year to all ToffeeWeb appreciaters!Is the manager in the ‘last chance saloon’? For me he is if you are thinking he still has a chance of extending his contract at EFC, but there is still an absolutely terrible performance or two to go before he is sent packing early.The inclusion / exclusion of the likes of DCL, Harrison and Myko are side issues as we don’t have demonstrably better options for the way they are expected to play.What bothers me much more (as much as the notion that a clean sheet at the Vitality could be the limit of our ambition) is the continued reliance on 3 ‘stalwarts’ when there are distinctly different options. Those 3 are McNeil (injured at moment), Doucoure and Young.Despite their undoubted dedication I just find myself wondering whether their flaws aren’t actually out-weighing their contributions more often than not but the plaudits they get for what they do contribute are acting as a smoke-screen.I think it is Mike G who has the stats for Doucoure that show he has generally been playing when we’ve had our purple patches but I would be interested to see how that ‘trend’ looks right now. Another year older, a bit of pace lost, and now it seems like he is hardly ever making his chaos count for us more than it counts against us.McNeil and Young have some very real class but they also impose limits on how we operate. Even when Dwight isn’t available we seem to play as if he is in the team just so he can slip back in seamlessly whenever he regains his fitness.In the reverse fixture I thought Dyche really failed because he acted as if he had 12 / 13 players to call on rather than the 16 he can choose to use. I at least want to see what I consider as viable alternatives used fully to keep everyone on their mettle and protected from burn-out.If this game drifts away from us again after they make wholesale changes with plenty of time left then Dyche really is incapable of learning anything new.Three points is not yet essential, but it would be a big step forwards. UTFT. Bobby Mallon 34 Posted 03/01/2025 at 22:56:01 Can people stop saying play young. I don't care how well he's played he's 41 and should not be playing in front of Patterson. I would play with 3 center backs tomorrow and two strikers Brendan McLaughlin 35 Posted 03/01/2025 at 23:08:10 Is it just me or are Dwight's ears huge in that photo at the top of the thread?I mean if he's got a favourable wind...he'll sail by any Premier League defender.Fecking Dyche/Thelwell Jerome Shields 36 Posted 03/01/2025 at 23:09:37 Brendan#32Happy New Year Health and Happiness.John has recovered alot, but still has a little bit to go.We were told it would take two years and it looks that was right.He is coming home next week from Toronto for 10 Days.His Sister is home Australia for the first time in two years.So we will see what he thinks himself.Hope Dyche comes up with a solution..Alett it is away from home., which may get Bournemouth up the pitch a bit. Brendan McLaughlin 37 Posted 03/01/2025 at 23:23:39 Jerome #36Just enjoy your kids being home.Bournemouth, Dyche, The Friedkin Group ... we've all year to disagree about it! Justin Doone 38 Posted 03/01/2025 at 23:50:30 I have a funny feeling about this game, but I can't tell if it's a positive one or not. Missing key player's when the replacements are so off it is a worry so I'll happily take a point, but hoping for more. I think Broja a better impact sub, along with Patterson to offer an outlet, some trickery and a bit of pace. Like Forest, the Cherries are in good form but we know we can get at them and call it luck, fortune or genius tactics, any way we can get a win will be sweet. Jeff Armstrong 39 Posted 04/01/2025 at 00:01:57 Brilliant as usual John Daley#28.Take a bow. Sam Hoare 40 Posted 03/01/2025 at 00:07:21 John D@28, excellent as always.Most on here would assume Dyche is drinking in last chance saloon by now and post Bournemouth would seem a good time to bring in someone new. That being said there have been no media leaks suggesting that Dyche is on the precipice and most bookies have him at 6/1 to be next manager sacked. It may be that Dyche gets a bit more time to turn things around though I’m not sure he’s earned it this season.McNeill is missed but I don’t expect Garner or Iroegbunam to make much difference, the latter was patchy defensively and part of the reason we conceded so many goals at the start of the season. Plus Mangala has looked very solid. Maybe Tim Iro could be tried at ten but Lindstrom or Ndiaye would be a better bet there. Jack Convery 41 Posted 04/01/2025 at 00:59:01 Are we unable to afford win bonuses ? It would explain a lot.We owe this lot big time. They made the EFC players, look like a right bunch of Muppets at Goodison and thoroughly exposed Dyches lack of game management skills.Pickford, Young, Tarks, Branthwaite, Myko, Patterson, Mangala, Gueye, Lindstrom, N'diaye, Broja, Mike Gaynes 42 Posted 04/01/2025 at 00:59:19 Brendan #35, yeah, but he's still running against the wind. He's older now but still running against the wind. Si #33, the statistic still stands. We haven't won a game in more than two years without Douc in the lineup, and only two since he joined the club five seasons ago. But since we're not winning games with or without him, that number has had no chance to change. Alan J Thompson 43 Posted 04/01/2025 at 02:10:24 I'd be very surprised if we did anything other than that which got us draws against Arsenal, Chelsea and City as Dyche will see the Forest game as a lesson learnt, and I'd be even more surprised if he doesn't play Doucoure and Harrison as he'll see dropping them as making a rod for his own back.I just don't have any faith that this man can do anything other than just miss relegation, until it happens. Christine Foster 44 Posted 04/01/2025 at 02:15:55 I think if DCL doesn't start then he will be sold next week. Unfortunately that means starting with Broja or Beto, the latter has more drive, the former more guile, but neither are really any better than DCL. Until we start banging balls into the box from everywhere and stop lumping them up to a centre forward on his own expecting him to win, turn, outpace the three centre backs and stick it in the net from 30 yards.. not much is going to change. The tactics were wrong against Forest, but Dyche blamed the players for not listening to him (about time tbh) but individual errors cost us and we failed anyway to create all but a couple of half chances. By the same token Forest could have had four or five if they had taken theirs.The difference Coleman made against City, getting forward, delivering crosses.. frankly the whole gameplan needs a rethink of who plays where, the set up and use of players to their strengths if we have any hope of getting the best from them. Doucouré and Harrison should be on the bench, Patterson playing, Young Armstrong or Ndiaye in the middle.. whats all the love in with O'Neil btw? yes he has a nice shot but he is hardly ever in the game..I think this may well be Dyche's last game. At least I hope so. But I would rather the 3 points.. Derek Knox 45 Posted 04/01/2025 at 03:12:40 Christine, a very good synopsis, as per usual, you, like all of us can see change is required immediately both in personnel and approach, but the chances of Dyche implementing anything other than same old, same old, are extremely slim.I also see Harrison and Doucoure being a major setback if played, both run round like headless chickens, and produce nothing, I wouldn't even have them on the bench, It is tantamount to starting with 9 men. Paul Ferry 46 Posted 04/01/2025 at 03:31:37 At least the 3000 don't have to go back there again in a few days time (although it's not 3,000 there, is it?) Laurie Hartley 47 Posted 04/01/2025 at 03:55:18 Christine # 44 - couldn't agree more with this comment of yours:- "frankly the whole gameplan needs a rethink of who plays where". Unlikely to happen with our current manager but we can live in hope. For example.Pickford,Tarkowski, Keane, BranthwaitePatterson, Gueye, Mangala, HarrisonLindstrom, NdiayeBeto. (or Broja, or DCL) take your pick3, 4, 2, 1I wonder if our current manager has realised that Jack Harrison is left footed? That leaves him Young, Mykolenko, Coleman, and Doucoure plus at least one target man on the bench to close shop if we somehow were to enter the last quarter 2 goals up. Jonathan Tasker 48 Posted 04/01/2025 at 06:23:11 Bournemouth are my team of the season. Their left back, Kerkoz, will be at one of the big Sky 6 very soon.Dycheball will be trying his level best for 0-0. That’s where we are at. The height of our ambition is to desperately grind out a point at the mighty Bournemouth. Looks like a home banker to me at 13/20. Bob Parrington 49 Posted 04/01/2025 at 07:36:45 Christine, I don't understand why you are so negative about Broja. I have thought always that you would give a new player the opportunity to settle in. However, with Broja, I think you have taken the example of one single breakaway and, because he made the wrong decision and passed to the right, rather than the left, you seem to think he is freekin' useless. Can't agree with this.Frankly, I'd like to see "almost there" DCL sold and keep Broja and Beto for the rest of this season but also bring in another striker Chermitti might do of course, as the link up player. For the Bournemouth game. I would like to see us attack from the start and do what we did when we beat Brighton 5 - 1????Cheer,Happy New Year Frank Sheppard 50 Posted 04/01/2025 at 07:40:49 Is it too premature to say this is a “must win” ? With Ipswich and Wolves and even Leicester creating more chances, and scoring more goals than we are, I think it is. Colin Glassar 51 Posted 04/01/2025 at 08:05:14 This is one of those games we are now expected to lose. Dyche’s neck is on the line here. So,1-2 away win for Everton. Andrew Clare 52 Posted 04/01/2025 at 08:07:58 Praying for a win Derek Knox 53 Posted 04/01/2025 at 08:20:58 Colin G, thing is mate, we all want a win and three points, but also the majority of us want to see Dyche gone (before it's too late). So it's a bitter-sweet situation. Then again, how long do TFG endure before ordering a Room 101 transfer for Dyche ? John Houghton 54 Posted 04/01/2025 at 08:51:21 The attempt at some kind of charm offensive in the Daily Mail piece, as highlighted by John (28), merely comes across as predictably self serving and non accepting of responsibility as we have come to expect from Dyche."We haven't been in the situation to cherry-pick players. The job here is endless but nobody really cares, they are just bothered about, 'Go and win a game, mate".Yes, thats right, the same challenge facing most managers and the not unreasonable expectation of EVERY fan of EVERY club."I know the work we have done"The raw numbers (goals scored, games won) would suggest that 'the work' has not been enough or, at best, has not been focused in the right areas e.g. we can't score goals."Players here are worth 10 times what they were when we got here"Demonstrably untrue and an insult to the intelligence of the readers/fanbase.The bottom line is that Everton cannot construct coherent attacks, have no clear 'strategy' outside of trying to stop the opposition scoring and attempting to '0-0' our way to 17th place will, I fear, not work.Dyche and/or his friends in the media trying to convince us that black is in fact white won't change that. John Hall 55 Posted 04/01/2025 at 09:19:06 What about Chermiti starting behind DCL instead of Douc? At least give him a go for an hour? What can we lose? Clive Rogers 56 Posted 04/01/2025 at 09:38:07 I predict that if we were to fall into the bottom three TFG would sack Dyche within days. They would see a large chunk of their investment disappearing and would not be prepared to wait any longer. That could happen over this weekend if results don’t go our way. Mark Murphy 57 Posted 04/01/2025 at 09:39:37 I will be absolutely delighted if Sean Dyche “gets Everton to win” today and goes on to win enough games to get us clear enough of the relegation zone for us to stop this eternal worrying.I want Everton to win.IF we lose today I will be absolutely delighted to see the back of him.BUT, 100% first and foremost I want Everton to win today.UTFT Paul Smith 58 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:04:32 Everton have opened contract talks with Mykolenko. Based on the last 12 months I hope they're short and to the point - he hasn't been good enough but I imagine it's being left to the old regime and he'll get an extension. Disappointed if it happens. Danny O'Neill 59 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:24:36 That's it, Mark. We need the win and the points.Today is about the team. We can debate the manager later.We've spoken about this before. Tarkowski, as much as I've previously been a fan of, just hasn't been doing it this season and maybe needs to sit out? We have O'Brien, who at 23, is hardly a complete spring chicken. For those attending, take a coat (says me!!).See some of you for the Peterborough match and I managed to get one for Villa home the following week.We've put ourselves in this position. Now let's get ourselves out of it.Paul F, it's usually 1500 for a league match such is the capacity of their stadium. At least it doesn't have 140+ steps to get to the away section like Newcastle!!Robert, I don't fancy either of yours or the bookies' choices in Moyes or Potter. One is a step back, the other can't help me thinking of Mike Walker, and, in some ways, Moyes.Do okay with little expectation, but crash and burn when the spotlight is on.Anyway, it's about today, so let's go and get 3 points on the South Coast. Danny Baily 60 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:36:30 Today is pivotal, in the same sense that Palace away was pivotal for Martinez when we were struggling years ago. That day we picked up a win (I think Barry of all people got the only goal), and went on to pull away from the drop fairly comfortably. Brian Harrison 61 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:40:50 I fear, whatever the result today, we will be in a relegation battle right to the end. Usually when you get past New Year's Day, those in the Bottom 5 are usually there till the end unless there is a managerial change.Leicester, Wolves and Southampton have made their managerial changes; that just leaves us, Palace and Ipswich. I think McKenna is pretty safe because of the job has done at Ipswich. I could see Palace changing their manager even though he hasn't been there that long. I don't think Dyche is the man to lead us into the new stadium, now whether Friedkin takes the massive risk of leaving him in charge for a while to see how things go, with the transfer window open and nearly 2 weeks after today before we play our next league game, a change now would at least give the new man a little time to work with the players.Having said all of that, I just hope we can get 3 points today – even if that guarantees Dyche is here a bit longer. Neil Lawson 62 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:42:53 Why the pessimism? According to the BBC website, we are leaders in so many areas:1) 132 shots on target all season. No other team can match that.2) 31 goals in 2024. No other team can match that.3) Failed to score in 10 Premier League games this season. No other team can match that.4) 27 " big chances" all season. No other team can match that.5) Shot conversion rate of 7.3% being the lowest ever since records commenced. No other team comes close.6) Won one game in the last 10. Southampton may match that but, as it was against us, they are ahead. Again, we are the standout.So, no reason to be pessimistic. We are leaders in so many areas and Sean's coaching is truly paying results. Onwards and downwards under Mr Dyche. Ernie Baywood 63 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:48:02 I've seen us rip through Bournemouth this season without Doucoure in the side. That remains our best performance of the season - for about the 80 minutes that Doucoure was on the bench.It should be a fairly straightforward decision.It's not a silver bullet, but it's an obvious start. Martin Mason 64 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:49:45 Today I'll adopt my now normal approach of wishing for the best but deep down expecting the worst. Maybe this will dampen my expectations and the perhaps inevitable disappointment.Fantastic Neil. Jimmy Carr 65 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:59:30 Regarding the article about Dyche in The Daily Mail. I'm a little bit surprised anyone here would admit to looking at The Daily Mail. Even the online version. Even just the sports section in the online version. Anyway, just to reiterate, despite being fed up of our manager, an Everton win will always be my priority. As Danny says, we can debate Dyche's position later, preferably from the safety of lower mid-table. COYB! Rob Hooton 66 Posted 04/01/2025 at 10:59:35 I wish that Everton were in the same fine form as John Daley – another cracking piece there!Bournemouth have become a proper bogey club for us and are in form, we all know what form we are in. As others have pointed out, there are a myriad of options for Dyche to try out but we know what to expect, as do our opponents. If we can scrape a win, it will be lucky and against the odds.Young has been playing okay for a 39-year-old given a limited job of ‘keeping the shape'. We are sorely lacking deep runs from the likes of Coleman or Patterson – I'd give the latter a game after he offered something when he came on but if I had to bet money it'd be on Young starting again.Lindstrøm as the No 10 for me as Doucoure has been woeful this season. I'm sure I remember Calvert-Lewin playing on the right wing for us when he was young so why not give it a whirl and get him up top with Broja for the long punts up field? Anything different would be worth a shot IMO.Hope for a nice surprise but my expectations are low. Happy New Year to all, would love it to start with an Everton win!! Robert Williams 68 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:15:41 Brendan @35. I think Dwight is 'unflappable'!! Jim Wilson 69 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:17:08 Bournemouth are a bogey team for sure. Give them space and they can play and cause problems so we must keep it tight.I am desperate for us to win but will take a draw. Do not get beat Everton.Mangala with Gueye a must. Patterson with Seamus right midfield and right back would give the team a boost. Alan J Thompson 70 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:22:42 Rob (#66); Bournemouth aren't our bogey club, we are.A few years ago, I had to pull up a Man Utd fan whose own claim to fame was that he once played for Bury "Reserves" (something of an enigma to me) who claimed Everton were United's bogey club, us, the fourth most successful club in England at the time.Perhaps it just coincides with a lot of scousers moving down that way in the late sixties and mid seventies with shipping companies and the likes of Plesseys (the Automatic). John Hall 71 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:24:36 Seamus is unlikely to be available, Jim (69), so Young and Patterson for right wing. Paul Hewitt 73 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:34:18 Hopefully a win today, then we can say goodbye to Dyche and get a proper manager in. Christine Foster 74 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:34:43 Bob @45, I actually never mentioned Broja's poor choice of pass at all but it wouldn't have made any difference to my perspective. If Dyche plays him the same way as he does Calvert-Lewin, the result will be the same. I actually don't think he is as good in the air or as fast and mobile as Calvert-Lewin, so I cannot view him as an upgrade. Not really a question of giving him a chance as, unless the chances are being created, we will never have a direct or realistic comparison.I just hope whoever is upfront today gets on the end of a couple and we come away with the points. Jeff Spiers 75 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:40:04 Thanks, Ted. Mark Andrews 76 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:41:05 I can't see us winning here because we are set up to defend. The lack of goals is embarrassing to everyone except the tactical potato that is Dyche. TFG seemed happy to offload misfiring coaches at Roma and you'd like to think that they'd done their due diligence and forward planning with us but still our useless head coach remains. Will he be gone tonight? Mike Connolly 77 Posted 04/01/2025 at 11:55:58 Paul 73,It would have to be a loss for him to have a chance of the sack. Like you, a win will do us good! Duncan McDine 78 Posted 04/01/2025 at 12:03:01 Gutted that I couldn't get a ticket for today, despite the shite footy we've been playing. I'm keeping everything crossed for the fans making their way to Bournemouth. Not just the result but, if the Met Office are right, travel could be messy. James Hughes 79 Posted 04/01/2025 at 12:08:38 The article highlighted by you, John, is an insult to our intelligence.The work here is endless, just win a game mate. !!Well that is what you are fucking paid to do you, you useless git. The quote from Allardyce is priceless as well via Pat Nevin: He said if he could overperform on a limited budget, why wouldn't he be successful with more funds and better players?Well when the other dinosaur was here, he spunked £50M on Walcott & Tosun. So, Dycheosaurus, go earn your £5Mper year and go win a game, mate! Mihir Ambardekar 80 Posted 04/01/2025 at 12:28:01 Last week was a bad performance. This week its mighty Bournemouth. I don't have much hope because though we have a fairly limited squad & injuries we also have a severely limited manager in Dyche who is not getting the best from an attacking point of view. Not sure we will win this one, at most we can get a draw. But I will be extremely happy to be proven wrong. Clive Rogers 81 Posted 04/01/2025 at 12:58:45 After such a poor performance and a home defeat last week, you would expect at least 2 team changes or possibly up to 4. Not going to happen with Dyche. Jim Wilson 82 Posted 04/01/2025 at 13:08:27 Dodgy ref last week and now we have Pawson this week.We know what this means! Jamie Crowley 84 Posted 04/01/2025 at 13:35:59 In about an hour and a half I expect to be bored to death.We will set up to snatch a road point with the long road trip game. In about an hour and a half I expect to be bored to death.We will set up to snatch a road point with the long road trip game. We will pack it in and then look to "counter", if you can call it that, as we counter not with aggression and near-abandon but with caution to not be out of defensive position if we turn the ball over.It's all very predictable. I'm ok with it as long as we avoid the drop. That's the main thing and really all that matters.But soon, with TFG at the helm, things have to, and will, change.Three points, UTFT. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.