Season › 2024-25 › News Late goal for Bournemouth destroys Dyche's gameplan Michael Kenrick 04/01/2025 127comments | Jump to last Bournemouth 1 - 0 Everton Everton were heading for a well-earned goalless draw at Bournemouth in their first Premier League game of 2025, when substitute Brooks broke the deadlock with a firm volley that finally beat Pickford, who had put in another fantastic performance. Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner are all sidelined through injury. Broja starts again. with Lindstrom picked instead of Harrison who is on the bench along with Calvert-Lewin but no Chermiti. Gana kicked off for Everton. Branthwaite picked up a very early yellow card for his forceful challenge on Evanilson. Lindstrøm forced an early corner off Huijsen but Young's deliver From a Bournemouth corner, Pickford had to get down to his right quickly to save a scuffed shot from Ouattara off a long throw. An Everton corner Article continues below video content Broja got wide and put in a cross that was too high for Doucoure. Lindstrom then had a pop from distance and that flew well over. Christie whipped in a great ball that Semenyo clipped home but he was clearly offside. Everton came under some heavy pressure from The Cherries, Young heading away a decent centre. Everton countered but Broja kicked the ground hard as he shot and went down in some pain, with Ndiaye also needing treatment, the game restarting with a drop-ball for Everton. Evanilson got half a chance but drove his shot just wide. But The Cherries continued to attack with pace, Everton having to defend solidly. Mangala gifted a Pickford clearance back to Evanilson but he was quickly closed down. Kluivert came even closer but Pickford was out brilliantly to block twice. From the corner, Tarkowski was in quickly to block. Evanilson caught Branthwaite in the face with his flailing arm as Broja went down again and was finally removed in favour of Calvert-Lewin, who hasn't scored now in 14 games. It was pretty scrappy stuff as each team fought with increasing separation for supremacy, Pickford punching away a teasing corner from Christie. Everton tried to build but Young overhit his forward ball. Ouattara got forward, Tarkowski blocking his cross behind, Chistie's shot off the corner needing blocking again. Ndiaye was thwarted just inside the Bournemouth box and Lindstrom's shot flew behind. Doucoure fed Gana whose shot was blocked to Ndiaye but he could not dig out the shot but Ouattara gave away the corner that was easily cleared. Kirkez put in a dangerous cross that Semenyo could only head at Pickford. Bournemouth drove forward again with Kluivert feeding Christie but his weak shot was easily fielded by Pickford, who had been very busy all half as 5 minutes of added time played out. This saw yet more vital blocking from the Everton rearguard, Young giving up a late corner, played to the far post by Cook, Huijsen heading just over the bar to end the half. Armstrong was a surprise introduction for Mangala, with Patterson also on for Lindstrom as second-half substitutes. But the pressure on the Everton defence resumed . A great challenge by Tarkowski stopped Evanilson but the ball fell to Semenyo who forced an excellent save by Pickford. Everton tried to advance but were pinned back again and conceded a corner that Evanilson headed softly to Pickford. Everton had some forward possession that ended with a high cross from Young, Travers parried it onto Armstrong's head but too high to control. The home side came even closer to scoring with some sharp interchanging play that only saw the ball roll once again into Pickford's hands. Everton looked to control the midfield but it was played inadvertently to Evanilson and only a brilliant intervention by Patterson stopped him getting a run at the Everton goal. Ndiaye was trying hard as usual and he was body-checked by Huijsen but the deep hanging free-kick from Pickford didn't really work but it led to Young being pushed just outside the Cherries area near the byeline, but his chipped free-kick was easily cleared. The counter was on for The Cherries until Branthwaite got brilliantly in front of Semenyo to clear the ball behind, Pickford punching away the corner. Ouattara dug out a tremendous low shot that was creeping in but Pickford got down well to push it behind for yet another Cherries corner that was cleared by Armstrong. A Patterson handball call was waved away. Young tried to play in Calvert-Lewin but Travers was out quickly. At the other end, another Cherries attack was ended by Evanlilson barging into Ndiaye. who was then fouled by Kluivert before a Cherries triple-change. Patterson did brilliantly to battle for the ball and drive forward but the shot was wayward. Gana did well to win back possession. The counter seemed to expose Everton for pace but there was Branthwaite to scoop the cross behind. Pickford was fouled as he punched the incoming ball. A ball in from Christie saw Unal fling himself at it but he could only glance it well wide. Evanilson faked a push on him by Tarkowski, who barely touched him (perhaps catching his heel). But from the restart, Everton were undone by sub Brooks who volleyed home Kirkez's cross, Branthwaite ducking thinking Pickford had it covered? Everton tried to respond but Mykolenko's terrible shot flew high over the home goal. A wild effort from Semenyo flew well wide and Beto replaced Gana in a desperation move by Sean Dyche. Doucoure was booked for his clumsy take-down of Adams. The ball came through to Brooks who tried to repeat his volley but this one went wide. Beto was all arms and legs as he tangled with Adams. Everton's attempts to get forward were random and unstructured, with no attempts on target, but the ball did fall for Doucoure, whose powerful volley flew beyond the far post. At the other end, Young poorly wasted a free-kick and the pressure was again on Everton. Adams bravely took out Broja for an obvious yellow. Young gave away a free-kick as 3 minutes were added on with the battle continuing unabated until the final whistle. Bournemouth: Travers, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Hill (70' Adams [Y:89']), Cook, Christie, Kluivert (70' Enes Unal), Ouattara (70' Brooks [Y:90+3']), Semenyo, Evanilson (82' Philip). Subs: Arrizabalaga, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Rees-Dottin. Everton: Pickford, Myko lenko, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young. Ndiaye, Mangala (46' Armstrong), Doucoure [Y:83'], Gueye (81' Beto), Lindstrøm (46' Patterson), Broja (32' Calvert-Lewin). Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Keane, Harrison, O'Brien. Live Forum Reader Comments (127) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Shaun Parker 1 Posted 04/01/2025 at 13:54:50 Poor team selection yet again.I feel Dyche is looking for the sack and a nice pay off. Such a lack of imagination. Stuart Sharp 2 Posted 04/01/2025 at 13:56:44 At least he's ditched Harrison. Brian Williams 3 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:01:28 What line up would you have gone for Shaun? Jeff Armstrong 4 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:04:50 Id have put Young at LB,Patterson RB,and Armstrong in place of Doucouré just try to mix it up a bit and see where it takes us.Including Harrison, it would take the 3 worst performers out of the team. Neil Lawson 5 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:06:11 Great to see Dyche ringing the changes and altering his tactical formation, ( leaving out Harrison is a real step forward for our inspirational manager) so let's give him praise (other sarcastic posts are available ) Shaun Parker 6 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:06:27 Hi Brian.Why not get Patto running up and down? At least he can cross a ball.I’d take Tarks out as he’s been poor of late in my eyes.Drop Mykelenko as he’s simply awful. What happened to young Dixon? He was settling in well but we’ve not seen him since start of season. Play 2 up front, our strikers must be the most starved in the league.We haven’t much to play with but playing the same players, the same formation over and over again when they cannot win a game, well it’s as stubborn as you can get. Edward Rogers 7 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:07:31 Don't think our manager does " mix it up a little" unfortunately, Jeff. Iain Johnston 8 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:09:01 I'd try both Young & Patterson on the right and play Lindstrom in the number 10 role which gained him so much praise in Germany. Alan J Thompson 9 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:15:30 Thank heavens we're back to two keepers on the bench as I was thinking that it was a bit radical for this manager to go with just the one, I mean, who knows what might happen, eh. Shaun Parker 10 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:17:25 Alan 😂😂 Brian Williams 11 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:26:07 Shaun#6. So Tarks and Mykolenko out. Patterson in and two up front?Who's in for Tarks?Is Patterson in for Myko?Who's the second up front and who drops out for the second up front? Mark Murphy 12 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:28:04 Good question re Dixon though! where is he? Simon Harrison 13 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:32:18 Shaun, [1] and [10]It would have been quite simple to fix this;Play the same back 5, two central MFs.Then put Patto at RW, put Harrison at LW and drag Ndiaye to the #10 slot.You then have the option of Lindstrom to cover 7, 10, 11 in old money. Young and Patto can link up, youth and experience, and Jack is in his correct wing, and can help out Myko if necessary.Jack has had his best games at either #10 or when he has switched with McNeil and gone to the LW.Shame Seamus is crocked (again!) as he could have started instead of Young, so that Young could have covered multiple positions too!A warm PLF greeting to you Shaun, and everyone on here👍🙂💙 Simon Harrison 14 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:33:33 Mark [12]He's on the grass but not selected..? Dyche fit, not maybe?Lack of PL experience maybe?Or maybe just doesn't 'smell' that it is Roman's time just yet? Simon Harrison 15 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:35:04 Alan J, Maybe Sean thinks that if we nick a lead, he can bring a second keeper on to really keep us in the game, and the second pine-rider is for the chance of injury... Shaun Parker 16 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:37:50 Give Dyche a call Simon 😁Im sure he has never thought of that. Another 0-0 beckons and we shall all be grateful for the crumbs at the table. Shaun Parker 17 Posted 04/01/2025 at 14:53:24 BBC 2 running back to back Elvis Presley films 🙈🙈Now I’ve a dilemma what to watch. Neil Lawson 18 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:02:33 Shaun. No dilemma. Just watch the 3 minutes highlights later as the last game on MOTD. Not a great fan of Elvis but at least G.I. Blues provides some entertainment. Our Blues don't. Derek Knox 19 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:03:04 Shaun, Blue Hawaii and It's Now or Never ? U huh ! :-) Shaun Parker 20 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:10:29 Neil / Derek - love it chaps.On a side note, why don’t Dyche go back to wearing shirt and tie on the touch line? The “good luck” tracksuit top has lost its flavour. Jeff Spiers 21 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:38:30 We are all over the place. Embarrassing Shaun Parker 22 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:41:07 Has to be the worst 38 minutes of football I have ever seen. We are simply all over the place and pose 0 threat. Colin Malone 23 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:41:56 Take the headless chicken off for Harrison, on the left. Put Ndiaye behind DCL. Lee Whitehead 24 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:48:27 This is shocking !!!! James Hughes 25 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:49:17 Following on from the amazing piece in the Mail. It does not sound like the players love SD and are not playing for the 'gaffer' John Wignall 26 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:51:18 Dreadful from Everton same culprits every week and as for tactics my god Michael Lynch 27 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:52:59 The good news is it's nil nil at half time, when we could easily be two or three down.The bad news is that we are almost unbelievably terrible. I suppose we look like what we are, the second lowest spenders in the Premier League. This squad needs enormous amounts of money to even look like a mid table side. Christy Ring 29 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:55:44 Doucoure offers absolutely nothing, I'll be glad to see McNeill back, at least he has an eye for goal, and with TimTim and Garner back in full training, they offer pace, but will Dyche play them? John Hall 30 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:56:27 Nobody wants the ball and nobody is showing for anything or taking any responsibility.Broja wellies the floor and is injured again.These players are not playing for Dyche as they are all looking to lay the ball off for safety. No movement and no passion. Alan J Thompson 31 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:56:28 What a scrappy first half. They've had the better chances but we just don't seem to know what to do when we get to the final third, like a bunch of strangers from the pub asked to make up the numbers. I begin to wonder if we only train on half a pitch at Finch Farm.And Branthwaite's yellow was a bit rough as he slid in got the ball then Bournemouth player ran into the line of the slide. It's like they just want five-a-side standing tackles only and there have been others let go which had more intent. And with Broja off it doesn't look like we'll have two fresh strikers(?) if we need then at any time. Ernie Baywood 32 Posted 04/01/2025 at 15:58:13 Apparently Dyche is working harder than ever and constantly trying things to make us more effective in attack. I don't see it. There aren't that many things he can try with this squad but he really hasn't tried any of them.Pairing Patterson with Lindstrom down the right side to get some run out of defence leaps off the page as an option. Changing out a number 10 who basically chases opposition defenders and midfielders would be an option. In fact it's almost a prerequisite for calling yourself a manager.Getting someone closer to the striker would be an option. Maybe Ndiaye, maybe a second striker.Dyche just changes shirt numbers from time to time. His claims of working hard and trying endlessly just tell me that he's completely out of ideas before he's really started. Rob Dolby 33 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:01:21 Totally devoid of all ideas.It's only a matter of time before Bournemouth score.We have so many poor players the only positive is that it's still 0-0.Doucoure has to drop deeper to at least try and help out the midfield.If there are 3 worse teams at the end of the season we will have been very lucky as this is the lowest quality team that I have seen. Ernie Baywood 34 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:04:32 Rob, "3 worse teams" is the entirety of this manager's strategy for staying up. It can't be lucky. He's working harder than ever. Endlessly, in fact. Ernie Baywood 35 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:05:50 Jesus Christ, we're making subs.Edit: don't worry it's a defender for a winger and a midfielder for a midfielder. Doucoure is still there. Shaun Parker 36 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:10:05 Doucouré gives the ball away AGAIN !!!!! Jeff Spiers 37 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:11:02 To EFC players. Whether you like Dyche or not, show some fuckin respect to the supporters Simon Harrison 38 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:11:39 Again, just like the first 5 mins in the first half, another frickin' mistake leads to another shot on goal. Why-oh-why did Mangala go off?Doucoure has misplaced 6 passes, done nowt and killed 2 attacks.Harrison Armstrong has done more positive play in 5 mins than Doucs has done in 55 mins!Good to see Patto on.Why doesn't Ndiaye just look for the simple ball, instead of running into traffic every bleedin' time!? Ernie Baywood 39 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:14:56 In Doucoure's defence he didn't misplace a pass, he just misplaced his feet. Lee Whitehead 40 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:28:16 Doucoure is shite !!! Colin Malone 41 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:28:31 They have a free man because the useless Doucoure just follows the ball and leaves them with a free man. he is fucking useless. So according to Dyche Doucoure is better than Ndiaye at number 10 and better than Mangala and Gueye as a defensive midfielder. John Wignall 42 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:30:10 No midfield document gueye finished years ago Shaun Parker 43 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:36:44 Branthwaite been excellent today.I fear I missed a good afternoons entertainment in giving up watching the Elvis films 🙈 Shaun Parker 44 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:39:06 Game over. Simon Dalzell 45 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:41:32 Spoke too soon Shaun. Branthwaite just ducked out the way for their goal. Maybe it;s your fault !! Shaun Parker 46 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:44:18 Not the none existent marking of Mykelenko again Simon? He’s not stretch Armstrong 😁 Pete Clarke 47 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:55:26 Seen a lot of rubbish play for us in my lifetime and some of these players are amongst them. Dyche has to go immediately because he’s actually made the players worse. Zero skill from so called top level players is taking the piss out of supporters who spend their hard earned money to watch them. 😡 Ernie Baywood 48 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:56:17 All we do is defend. I wouldn't be too critical of only conceding 1 in over 90 minutes of football. The criticism should be aimed at the fact that we only defend. Zero shots on target again. We are completely irrelevant as a footballing entity.Another 90 minutes from Doucoure. Young moved onto the wing in an attacking move?I don't know how our travelling support continue to do this. Derek Knox 49 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:56:49 Spot on Pete Dyche Out now ! Pete Neilson 50 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:58:23 “How do you watch this every week” was the chant of the afternoon. Good question. It’s not really football is it? Michael Lynch 51 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:58:37 I know it's Dyche who will take the blame for this, but this squad is the worst I can remember at Everton. You can tell that it cost buttons.Fact is, Dyche brought on Armstrong and Patterson but we actually looked worse. Incredibly, the team he choses is the best we have. Unless Ipswich and Leicester carry on losing, we are relegated. We simply don't have a good enough to team to keep ourselves up like we did before. Simon Dalzell 52 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:59:01 Fair comment Shaun. Just a Mystery why Dyche is still here. Craig Walker 53 Posted 04/01/2025 at 16:59:17 I’ve defended Dyche in the past but I’ve had enough now. I thank him for keeping us up under difficult circumstances over the past few seasons and he has been working with limited means but this isn’t working now. We can’t try and draw our way to safety. We need a manager who can rally the fan base and get us playing with some attacking intent. George Cumiskey 54 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:00 If we don't get rid of Dyche now I think he'll take us down as there isn't three worse teams than Everton in the premiership at the moment Martin Berry 55 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:01 We don't win games ! Obvious but a fact, not a single shot on target. Yet again travelling fans travel all the way to Bournemouth and will no get a refund which they deserve after watching this Rob Dolby 56 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:15 Well no surprises there, another defeat, another clean sheet for the oppo.Bournemouth with a 6 out of 10 performance easily beats our 2 out of 10.Branthwaite ducking under the volley epitomised the team performance. Clear signs the manager hasn't got a clue. Thelwell needs to earn his money and sack Dyche and bring some half decent players in, is that asking too much? Alan J Thompson 57 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:24 What a terrible performance that was with virtually nothing up front worthy of being called an attack and what were the substitutions about. Patterson and Young both playing right back and while Armstrong looked neat on the ball he half gave up after a couple of runs with nobody to pass to, it was so disjointed up front.Pathetic. Mal van Schaick 58 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:31 If the owners watched that shite performance, surely they can see that we are a sinking ship. It’s the end for Dyche. Derek Knox 59 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:00:45 Michael, how can you say Doucoure is the best we have, he is crap every game yet still gets picked ? Neil Lawson 60 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:01:34 Not a single shot on target. Thanks to Pickford the scoreline doesn't represent the battering ( yet another) at the hands of the mighty Bournemouth. Sack the useless, woeful, inept, hopeless, pathetic, clueless, hapless tosser whose name should not now be mentioned. Danny Baily 61 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:02:19 Keep Dyche and see how this all works out. Unless there's someone lined up ready of course.Sickening though. So few positives in so many years. Embarrassing to be associated with. Ian Bennett 62 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:02:27 Dyche Out. Nothing more needs to be said. Mike Price 63 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:03:00 Did someone say we’re negotiating a new deal for Mykolenko!?Apart from the fact he’s always out of position, is tactically incompetent, can’t head the ball, is a poor tackler, has no pace, can’t cross and can’t shoot…ffs!Thelwell and Dyche have to go, its just when? John Davies 64 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:03:49 63 years supporting Everton and we are now not only the worst Everton side I have seen but also the most negative and boring. We don't even attempt to win a game of football. That's down to Dyche and I thank him for nothing. Appalling performance yet again. Get him gone tonight. Michael Lynch 65 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:04:00 Derek, he is utter crap, but the alternatives are even worse. Lee Whitehead 66 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:04:24 My mistake @ 40There all shite !!!!🤮🤮🤮🤮 Nick Page 69 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:05:20 I’ve also defended Dyche in the past, and he did a great job bringing us through a shocking 18 months but this is just utter shite now and he’s not for changing anything. You can’t just carry on not scoring and hoping for 0-0’s, especially in the PL. Friedken’s mob need to get shut of this fella and his intransigent antiquated idealogy and move us forward otherwise we’re getting relegated. Get rid, end of. Christy Ring 70 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:05:50 He subbed Mangala at half-time, replaced Gueye with a striker, and he continued with Doucoure in midfield, absolutely senseless. Kieran Kinsella 71 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:07:00 Aim for the stars and you may hit the moon. Aim for 0-0 against mediocre teams time after time and you may lose 1-0. Embarrasing. We don't even attempt to play football. Just hoof it into row z for 90 minutes and hope for 38 0-0 draws. Jim Bennings 72 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:07:41 3 wins in 19.That's got to be the final curtain call for me on Sean Dyche.Why wait for the next three against Villa, Spurs and Brighton, none of which we'll win let's be honest.Why wait??Over to the new owners. James Bradshaw 73 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:08:35 We have scored in 2 games out the last 10 the football is dreadful, I’m not DCL biggest fan but can you blame him for downing tools when we don’t create anything messi and ronaldo wouldn’t score in this team. As for Doucoure he must have something in dyche cos he won’t bring him off never mind not starting him he is the worst footballer at the club can’t pass the ball. DYCHE out otherwise he takes us down Kunal Desai 74 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:09:47 0 shots on target. Absolutely disgusting. This man hangs on and plays for 0-0s. Get him gone tonight please Friedkins! Christy Ring 75 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:12:36 I'd bring in Carsley/ Coleman for now. Fred Quick 76 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:12:39 I am not currently wearing a tin-foil hat, however, whilst watching City v Hammers, the cameras zoomed in on David Moyes in the stands, whomever was sat next to him was showing him his phone, and I can't help but feel it was just after Bournemouth took the lead. Moyes' reaction was one of oh crap! Of course he could have been looking at the news that family sized packets of Porridge had just gone up again. Moyes to return to Everton by Thursday or will he just be hunting cheaper porridge at the local cost-co? John Keating 77 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:13:06 Shocking result!Unfortunately I think Dyches time is up. Not that I fully blame him as the so-called players have to look at themselves.Not sure but I think the goal stemmed from a ridiculous free kick given against Tark????Thank God those around and below us didn't get a result.Fingers crossed Ipswich and Wolves get beat or we are really in the shit. Jeff Armstrong 78 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:13:18 If Dyche gets sacked as he should, and the teams below us all get beat, as they possibly could, this could turn out to be a decent weekend after all,….. just trying to get some positives out of an absolute shitshow of a performance. George Cumiskey 79 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:13:51 It's the perfect storm storm at Everton: a poor squad plus a very very very poor manager and there's only one outcome in the end. Ernie Baywood 80 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:14:59 Sorry Michael, but I don't know what you're watching. Patterson and Armstrong coming on should represent attacking progress. But when you make that change by removing a winger and putting Young ahead of Patterson, and by removing a footballer in Mangala and moving Doucoure into midfield... it's not progress.Dyche keeps on claiming that he's trying to find ways to be effective in attack. Yet he's sabotaging his own moves.Bring in a ball player, remove one. Bring in an attacking full back, park a second full back directly in front of him. This stuff isn't that difficult. I'd have some respect for him if he came out and said "You've seen my career. I'm a defensive guy, that's just who I am. I'm playing for 0-0 and hoping that there are three teams worse than us". Simon Harrison 81 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:16:07 Well that's ruined the evening for me. I don't know why I 'expected' anything different.I nearly turned off at HT, then I remember Danny O, saying don't leave the ground, don't turn around, back the team.Same as last week vs Forest I'm confused again.DCL is our best forward, but maybe not our best goal scorer.Doucs had a try at goal, missed, and I would have forgiven his PP performance if he'd got us a point.Patto definitely makes mistakes, but he adds more than gives away.Young defensively was OK, but his attacking (not offensive) play was poor.Broja should go back to Chelsea, we'll pay his wage, but we need a more effective forward.Has Myko actually fully recovered mentally from his injury? His positional play is way off the pace, and he seems to have lost pace.Tarks was hot and cold, as was Jarrad, ultimately shown by ducking under the ball when he could clearly see that JP was forward to his left!Mangala didn't do much, Gueye bless him looks like the little Dutch boy trying to put his fingers in holes in the dike.Lindstrom was good for the first 15 mins and then faded, but the intent was there, other than that stupid shot at 30 mins! Then he got hurt/injured.Ndiaye just does my head in, I've noticed that he is predominately RFd, so why don't we try Ndiaye on the right and hope for a cross, rather than him running inside all the time, as he obviously doesn't fancy his LF. Then why not play Jack H on the LW and see if he does OK, otherwise why keep him?I like Beto, but much like DCL he doesn't get the correct service, he needs balls playing in front of him, rather than to him... Oh, and a run of games.Armstrong (as Alan J said) he tried, and gave up, as other than DCL, and occasionally Ndiaye (and once Young) there were no outlets to pass to?Oh, and lastly, why oh why don't our players seem to have the composure to trap the ball and take a beat to see what's on...?Just other than changing a mind set, and the same ole same ole, tactics, what can Dyche do with this squad?I think somebody joked about bringing Rooney in as a coach. Well, I'm not suggesting Rooney, but maybe the squad does need a new voice and new coaching methods. Ian Wilkins 82 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:16:34 Nothing new, nothing changes. Same game plan, until opposition score. Even then we don’t muster a shot on target in response. Is it Dyche or is it this squad of players? It’s both, but the team isn’t good enough to soak up pressure and counter. We haven’t got the personnel. Neither full back can defend ( and please don’t tell me Patterson can.. he’s a woeful defender). We need to change this now, it isn’t working. Change the manager, change the tactics, I guarantee we will still lose more than we win with this squad but a few wins will keep us up. Choosing not to participate in most games is soul destroying for us all to watch. Mihir Ambardekar 83 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:18:05 Hope Dyche gets sacked ASAP. That was pathetic display. Looks like the takeover is not enough. We need instant improvement on pitch. All the optimism after 3 battling draws has dissipated Dave Abrahams 84 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:19:54 You just know a Bournemouth goal is coming sooner or later but when it does it still feels like a kick in the plums.There is not much left to say now it has has all been said repeatedly and we are running out of excuses and games with little money to spend and a couple of more injuries with Broja going off and Mangala was surely injured or he wouldn’t have been substituted at half time.Definitely going to the Peterborough game just to see a very rare win. Ed Prytherch 85 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:21:16 Dyche ball is anti football. He must go immediately. Ged Simpson 86 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:22:31 BBC: "Bournemouth are seventh - three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who occupy the final Champions League spot."Meanwhile us lot are horrified that we are beaten by such upstarts.We are like Tories sometimes, pining for the empire that collapsed long ago. Lee Courtliff 87 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:22:57 The thing I hate most about Dyche is that he's killing my enthusiasm for the game.It doesn't matter to me if we're fighting for European football, drifting in mid table or scrapping against relegation...I spend all week looking forward to the match. Everton is my true passion in life.But recently, on more than one occasion, I've had to force myself to watch the game out of a sense of loyalty. Last Sun when we played Forest, my girlfriend asked me if I was excited about going to the game in a few hours, and I had to say No! It's the worst football I've ever seen on a consistent basis and I've been following our club for over 30 years!He's got to go now. Pat Kelly 88 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:23:55 Beginning to wonder what attracted Friedkin to Everton. Unless he acts now, what was the point. Every game counts. As it stands, there’s nothing there. Let’s see what Friedkin is made of. Mark Murphy 89 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:24:25 Dave, see you in the Harlech - could be the last FA cup match at Goodison Park On the other hand, it could be the new managers first game in charge. Half the season for someone to rescue us from this nightmare.UTFT Ged Simpson 90 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:24:34 You pay for this Lee? Ernie Baywood 91 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:25:40 Mihir, that's exactly why no-one should have got carried away after three very welcome points in three games. They didn't change the trajectory of the club - they were the exact same performances that we attempted to put in against the likes of Southampton and Bournemouth.It's also exactly why I won't hear of the 'improvement under Dyche' last season. As a team we have regressed throughout his reign. This point right now is where his brand of football has been taking us from the moment he set foot in Finch Farm. Given longer in the job, he will only continue to do more damage. He's not the saviour, he's part of the problem. Simon Harrison 92 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:25:54 Pat [88]Quite simply, a distressed asset, which has been very, very badly run financially; which in a short period of time generate lots more than it has ever done, and whether TFG keeps us, or sells us, he'll make a proverbial killing.IMHO only that is. Bill Gall 94 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:27:33 Why hold on to Dyche, every manager and coach in the league are fully aware of his tactics and game plan and are set up to beat it usually successfully. The man is panicking that was shown with his early substitutions at half time.Relegation is staring us ii the face and it is hard to pick out any teams that are as badly coached and set up for games,as Everton.The cries are once again sack Dyche, but honestly who would want to came to this club that have just been bought out and so far it is all talk from the owners, action is louder than words and action is needed. Pat Kelly 95 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:28:44 Simon, does that still apply if we’re relegated ? Mark Taylor 96 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:30:07 Probably the worst performance to date this season, from a list of strong contenders. The squad is championship level, if that (Peterborough might fancy their chances) the manager so risk averse it is scary if we ever go one behind. First shot on 85 minutes. I don't know if we just can't play football because we never try, it is literally a hoof from Pickford every time up to Broja, DCL or Beto and see if we can pick up the scraps. Someone called it anti football on the live thread and that seems to be a good summary.I think next time, rather than watch is on a dodgy stream, I'll give that a miss and chew my arm off instead. It might be more fun and it can't be more harmful to my well being... Ian Hollingworth 97 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:31:39 Does it ever end for us EvertoniansI do not believe the new owners can let this go on Dyche football is like death by a thousand cuts The football is miserable, the players ( a lot of them) are not giving 100% and most of them are clearly not good enough anyway.Dyche has to go I just hope the new owners have a plan.We need to see positive things happening at the club. Pete Clarke 98 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:31:49 We don’t even defend well under Dyche because it just numbers or last ditch tackles or even Pickford heroics. 18 chances they had to our zero ! Bournemouth are crap too ! Even the new faces are looking poor because we now have no shape or plan for them to work with. How does this pass as football ? It’s got to end now with this manager. TFG have to put their new plan in place or we’re doomed to the championship at Bramley Moor. We’re watching Doucouré, Gueye, Young DCL and Mykolenko in the same team. It’s like watching Your favourite boxer who’s all washed up and getting battered by no marks. Bournemouth fans taking the piss out of us too. 😡 Jeff Armstrong 99 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:31:54 I’d go for Lee Carsley, even in his England cameo he showed he was prepared to take risks, I think he would come here too,he’s decent tactically and what a chance to get a premier league job, at a place you know, and lead the club into the new stadium. James Bradshaw 100 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:32:01 With the next few league games coming up where not going to be expected to get a point out of them so get a new manager in now give the team and fans a lift and hopefully can get something out of them games, if dyche is still in charge we won’t get nothing out of them Lee Courtliff 101 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:32:29 Yes, Ged, unfortunately I often do. Ged Simpson 102 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:33:59 Totally agree Mark. By the way. was worried but strange sense of joy picking bits of my arm from teeth! Jay Evans 103 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:34:05 Well - earned ? Really ? Jim Bennings 104 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:34:31 Bill.Simple answer mate.Anyone is an improvement on this manager.He's conned folk into thinking this is the best we can hope for.The media are terrified of questioning him with any real issues.He's been here two years, worked two summers with our players, many of them are his men yet he's still barking on about Everton struggling to score goals before he arrive.You've been here two years Sean, it's up to you to work on that.Bournemouth manager isn't harping on about losing Dominic Solanke last summer is heSo in a simple answer, he's got to be relieved of his duties now, for me there isn't a possibility of any other realistic outcome for him.If the Friedkin's haven't seen this, haven't watched how it's all been developing and haven't got a choice of their own in place by now, then I do question how good they will be. Ged Simpson 105 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:35:17 Mix of admiration and sympathy Lee.. Conor McCourt 106 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:35:42 Lee 87- you echo my thoughts. Can't believe our hardcore had to travel in those temperatures knowing what they are about to see. They are either truly inspirational or completely insane!!Dave 84- "looking forward to the Peterborough game to see a rare win". Peterborough not been playing well of late then Dave? Fuck if you don't laugh you'll cry. Daniel A Johnson 107 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:37:19 An old ageing squad, loanees who don't care, strikers who cant score, dinosaur tactics, zero attacking intent, a stubborn prickly arrogant know all manager who doesn't trust young players. We are in a massive downward spiral. Its a total recipe for disaster.1 goal from open play in the last 16 hours of Football. Failed to score in EIGHT of our last 10 games. SACK HIM NOW Mike Corcoran 109 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:41:21 Hopefully they’re just giving him a few hours to get back home and then will give him the bullet in private. They’ve been trigger happy at Roma, why so shy now? Ged Simpson 110 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:42:18 And your point Daniel? Dave Abrahams 111 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:42:39 Conor (106), Conor I didn’t say I was looking forward to the Peterborough game just that I was going to see a very rare win, which I will although it will not mean a great deal if indeed anything. Brian Williams 112 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:45:08 Baines 'til the end of the season anyone? John Atkins 114 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:47:17 What have we as Evertonians done to deserve this continued pain Conor McCourt 115 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:51:06 Dave sorry poor attempt at humour I was just taking your words to mean a rare win for them....as it ain't likely to be us at the mo Kieran Kinsella 116 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:51:34 GedI get your point on Bournemouth's form and likewise Forest 0-2 doesn't look as bad in that respect. But the problem is we lay down and die against out of form "good" or "big clubs" as we did against United. Then backs against the wall against city when they're on their worst run of form for 30 years. So if we expect and accept failure against "big" clubs be they in or out of form, and "small" clubs if they're doing better than expected, it doesn't leave us much leeway. Who's left Ipswich, Palace and Leicester? And did we blow them away? Andrew Merrick 117 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:51:35 WANTEDOne prem ready manager with tactical nous,two fullbacks with pace who can cross a ball, a sweeper to keep things tidy, a composed attacking mid who can run at defenders and create openings, a wide boy that can do that plus cross a ball or beat his marker, and a center fucking forward who knows where the goal us...So yeah, keep Jordan and Ndyiae and start again.. Mike Gaynes 118 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:53:49 To me, this entire miserable season was encapsulated in one moment. Knowing we can only score off a set piece, we finally earn one in the late minutes via Armstrong... and then Young, the veteran, the 700-game man, chokes and hits the front man with the free kick.There is no recourse when a player designated to do a job doesn't do it. Young had one responsibility in that moment, to get the ball into the mix and give us a chance. And he failed. Do we need a new manager to bring in a new strategy? Of course we do. Will it change anything in terms of results? It will not. Because what we have on the pitch isn't good enough to get the job done. Changing managers, changing lineups, changing styles... won't do it. We need players. Good players. Players who can pass a ball and strike a decent shot and put a freaking free kick in where it's supposed to go. And yes, we need Garner and Dwight and Tim back from injury, but we need a hell of a lot more than that. Ed Fitzgerald 119 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:55:05 Our plight was made clear to us by the Bournemouth Fans chanting ‘How do you watch this every week’. It’s time for Friedkin to act now, to protect his investment and to protect Evertonians for having to endure this dire football, match after match Jay Harris 120 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:55:15 Every game the plan is the same.Play like it’s a rerun of the Alamo and defend All you can.The club has become a laughing stock.Since the start of the season Dyche has been an embarrassment.People say be careful what you wish for but could anybody be any worse.No shots on target most games, very few goals from open play, one of the worst win rates in our history and confusing tactics and team selection. Ian Edwards 121 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:58:46 I totally disagree with the start of Michael's report. No way did we earn a goalless draw. "How d'you watch this every week" the Bournemouth fans sang. They are right. We turned up like a rancid visiting aged Grandparent at Christmas and made the whole 90 minutes a fucking misery. Bill Fairfield 122 Posted 04/01/2025 at 17:59:28 This manager and staff, along with this squad of players, have got to be replaced as soon as possible. Liam Mogan 123 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:01:17 We are boss at blocking but branners didn't block as boss as usual to prevent another Dyche 0-0 masterclass Steve Shave 124 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:03:46 Has he gone yet? I live in Dorset and only get to see my beloved team play seldomly. I could have got a ticket for today and chose not to because I knew that it would depress me and i'd have to watch this shite. Get him gone, I fucking hope these new guys have a carefully formed plan. Clive Rogers 125 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:05:20 If Ipswich tomorrow and Wolves on Monday were both to win, we will be in the bottom three. Simon Harrison 126 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:06:48 Pat [95]I guess it would, IF we get promoted back up in one or two seasons. Anything longer and I doubt it.As FSG said, and nearly every other Yank owner for that, that the British football scene is ripe for 'enhancement' of the financial and commercial kind.However, I doubt very much that TFG would want EFC to get relegated. Probably something to do with the $Profit/Loss column. Mike Doyle 127 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:08:25 Bill #122] The manager, his coaching staff, Thelwell and 7 of the players who appeared today (+ 5 squad members who didn’t)are out of contract in June.This cannot be helping and our new owners need to start taking action. George Cumiskey 128 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:08:49 I think a lot of ToffeeWebers should of listened to radio Merseyside and then decided whether to keep Dyche or get rid. Andy Crooks 129 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:09:26 I think the new owners hoped to have Dyche guide us to safety while they spent time selecting a new manager. I suspect they might be rethinking this plan. The players are poor and bereft of confidence but we can't replace them, so replacing Dyche is the only way to make something happen.As it is, I cannot see this group of players winning a premier game. Oliver Molloy 130 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:10:17 Gameplan - seriously ?Any players on our books that may have or had any quality are being destroyed by Dyche and the his coaching staff.It is totally clear for all to see our players have no confidence whatsoever - a lot of them are just not good enough anyway, but Dyche isn't going to inspire fucking anybody to their potential.He and his coaching staff are firefighters - that's it !A very very poor manager incapable of nothing other than coaching for draws - in my opinion he has to go. Liam Mogan 131 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:10:19 Radio Merseyside after the Everton game is the most depressing place in the land Pat Kelly 132 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:11:01 Yes Simon, if TFG don’t want Everton relegated, they have to act now. Otherwise, it’ll get harder to salvage with every game. Allan Board 133 Posted 04/01/2025 at 18:11:40 Same shit different day. Tragic really, delusion has set in if anyone thinks a new bloody stadium is going to fix this.EFC is rotten to its core foundations after decades of abuse by those entrusted with its care.The damned lot need removing. And I mean the lot.This organisation needs to start from scratch again - if that involves relegation so be it.Everything new,without any previous attachments to this relic. If we as fans remain loyal (which is a given) this Icon will come good again, but complete ruthlessness is the requirement. Oh, and Dyche,take your money and go talk to your mirror- the only person who believes what you say is the one looking back at you- you are a coward. 