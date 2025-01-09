Season › 2024-25 › News Dyche sacked just hours before Peterborough tie Lyndon Lloyd 09/01/2025 116comments | Jump to last Breaking News Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties by Everton with immediate effect ahead of this evening's FA Cup tie against Peterborough United. Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines will take charge of team affairs for the game against the Posh. The club issued this statement shortly after 4:30 this afternoon: Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. Article continues below video content The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Reader Comments (116) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Chris Allen 1 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:30:18 Thank God Mike Price 2 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:30:47 Dyche will be delighted. Paid in full without a relegation on his resume Dave Waugh 3 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:31:30 At last! Mike Hayes 4 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:31:49 Mike Price didn't he take Burnley down? Steve Shave 5 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:32:06 Wahoo!!!!!! Thank goodness for that, I thought they'd at least play the match but maybe they have information he'd lost the dressing room and feel we stand a better chance with someone else in an interim role?Lets pray the Friedkin group has a carefully curated plan and the new manager has been lined up. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:34:29 Very strange time to do it... but hopefully it gives everyone a massive lift tonight!Yippeee! No more anti-football... no more horrible press conferences (although he was ironically almost bearable in his final one yesterday). Brent Stephens 7 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:34:36 Let's hope for an interim manager bounce and then a proper replacement manager bounce. And then I'll be bouncing. Colin Metcalfe 8 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:34:52 Wow wasn’t expecting that but with his record it was only a matter of time, big question is who is incoming? Matt Traynor 9 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:35:00 Just heard it on Radio 5 at the tail end of an interview with Barry Fry...Interesting they sack him so close to the game.Also makes me think the recent media articles about how the squad loved him etc. were puff pieces by his own PR team. Lee Courtliff 10 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:35:09 Jesus Christ!! I wasn't expecting this so close to a game but I can't say I'm disappointed because for all his talk, he was never anything but a Hoofball merchant. Our performances have been embarrassing at times this season, no sign of synergy or any kind of link-up play or even anything resembling modern football. He has nobody to blame but himself for his sheer favouritism and stubbornness. Liam Mogan 11 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:35:12 We might have a few shots tonight! Brent Stephens 12 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:35:33 It perhaps gives Coleman and Baines a bit of time in a less important competition to get their act together and their message / tactics through to the team. Liam Mogan 13 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:36:29 Matt 9 - serendipity perhaps? Maybe Barry is the man. Out of the fry(ing) pan... Dave Lynch 14 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:36:40 Odds massively slashed on Mourinho by bookies Soren Moyer 15 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:37:29 Good riddance!Good! Good! As Darth Sidious used to say. Mick O'Malley 16 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:38:12 Thank f**k for that 🙏 Dean Williams 17 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:39:07 So whome do we think, or want to take the healm ? Anthony Hawkins 18 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:39:56 I totally get the decision, but why only hours before our next game? Surely wait until after? Unless the board considered we might win and cause further delay?I'm glad Dyche, the club and the fans have been put out of their misery. Peter Hopkins 19 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:40:08 What the actual?? Strange time to do it, thought he would at least get this get game, very strange Paul Armstrong 20 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:40:20 Please God not Mourinho. John Raftery 21 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:40:28 Doubtless our squad, replete with world class attacking talent, will now cast off the shackles of expediency and show us their true potential. Ian Bennett 22 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:40:36 about time, any other club would have pulled the plug long ago. Paul Hewitt 23 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:41:12 YiP FUCKING YEE. Peter Hopkins 24 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:41:42 Agreed Paul 20 but would be interesting times. I want a manager we can get excited about, some one with passion and new ideas Paul Smith 25 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:41:53 Ruthless I love TFG Rob Jones 26 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:42:02 So long, Mr Dyche. I'll always be grateful that you pulled our arses out of the fire in 2023, that last season was comparatively good (LONG, LONG winless run aside), but this year has been a disaster, and it was time for you to go.Best of luck in the next job. Liam Mogan 27 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:43:50 DCL finally off the leash. Jim Bennings 28 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:44:09 I just hope they've actually got a plan now.This is where we find out just how good the owners are going to be.Decisive action has been made in Dyche's removal, now the hardest part, get the next one right.I'd be concerned if it was just another big name, it's just being blinded by Hollywood status much like Moshiri was early on.For this reason as much as I admire what Jose Mourinho has achieved in his career it's all over a decade ago now, how many of today's players who are aged 20-25 are in tune with success of that period?Would the football be greatly different from that of Sean Dyche?Yes he'd have more money available, he'd also have more pulling power but I'm just rather cautious.If I had my choice Thomas Frank is a man that speaks positively and seems very in tune with the modern way of thinking but I can't see that happening not until summer if ever.Clearly the rumours that we were speaking to Graham Potter was true, if that was the case and he's chosen West Ham ahead of Everton then what a damn sorry state of affairs Alan McGuffog 29 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:44:14 Well get a proper idea of TFG now..how well have they done homework in having a promising manager lined up. Or not. Nick West 30 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:44:23 "The run isn't really that bad on paper if you add wins to it."I imagine that was the point the decision to bullet him was made. Kunal Desai 31 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:44:52 One game too late in my opinion. He should have been booted after the Forest defeat, nevertheless great news. We move on. Onwards and upwards Anthony Hawkins 32 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:45:05 Next permanent Everton manager odds (via Sky Bet)Jose Mourinho - 2/1Lee Carsley - 3/1David Moyes - 5/1Gary O'Neil - 6/1Steve Cooper - 10/1Julen Lopetegui - 16/1Michael Carrick - 16/1Thomas Frank - 16/1 Andrew Grey 33 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:45:48 Wow! Brent Stephens 34 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:46:02 John #21 - nice one! Peter Hopkins 35 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:46:53 Anthony at 32, Oh dear those names are depressing Jim Bennings 36 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:47:30 AnthonyWhat a depressing list.You not kidding us on there? Lol Brent Stephens 37 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:48:09 I wonder if Coleman and Baines were informed of all this (and sworn to secrecy) well before the announcement and before Dyche was told, to give them time to prepare for tonight?? Anthony Hawkins 38 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:48:41 I think we can discount the top 3, unless the view is to get either Moyes or Mourinho in until the end of the season.I just don't see Carsley opting for League over Country. Andrew Grey 39 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:49:07 Mike -4-No he was sacked before the end of that season. Geoff Lambert 40 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:49:19 Please God Mourinho. Peter Hopkins 41 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:49:26 Well the atmosphere for tonight’s game has just drastically changed Joey Cannon 42 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:49:30 no more Mr Dyche guy!!! Christy Ring 43 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:50:55 Why let him do the press conference and sack him today? It can't be Mourinho, Fonseca mentioned. Tonight under Baines/Coleman 'Now play Ball'. Peter Hopkins 44 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:51:21 Hopefully Rob Edwards losing his job at Luton is just a coincidence Andrew Grey 45 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:51:22 Moyes is odds on now. 4/7Klopp is 50/1 2% of all bets have been on Klopp. That's just weird. Alan McGuffog 46 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:51:25 Got to be Moyes, sadly and realistically Geoff Lambert 47 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:51:26 Process to appoint new manager is under way. Colin Crooks 48 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:52:01 John Raftery @21.Yep.Couple of observations.Dyche will not have relegation on his CV if we go down.And if we do fall into the drop zone after not being there all season. What will those who have been screaming he was definitely taking us down say ?... Oops ??? Colin Metcalfe 49 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:52:09 Risky I know but I wouldn’t mind Paulo Fonseca Joe McMahon 50 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:52:33 I didn't want him to stay,but stunned by the timing. Lee Whitehead 51 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:53:01 I know things have gone pear shaped recently - but give the man some respect.He kept us up FFS !!! Brian Williams 52 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:53:07 I'm just preparing myself for the total turnaround on TW from what was predominantly "He's gotta go now." "Has he gone yet"?To."Awful timing." "What are we gonna do now"? "Harsh!" Andrew Merrick 53 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:53:12 Timing wise, tfg haven't actually held thr reins for long and are still appointing their staff...Baines and Coleman get short notice but good to give them this as a precursor to the next prem game if no-one comes in quickly.Notable that Dyche took trainig today, so short notice to change a lot...But i still hope to see some notable shift on personnel, shape and tactics.Interesting times Michael Lynch 54 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:53:20 I really hope they have a plan. And I really hope that plan doesn't include Jose. I'd like the new man to be someone I've never heard of who will revolutionise the way the game is played and lead us to world domination over the next ten years. John Reynolds 55 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:53:24 As one of the silent minority who was still supportive of Dyche, despite the quality of football recently, I hope we don't live to regret this. Dyche steered us to safety twice, against long odds both times given the mess he inherited from Frank and the points deductions. I believe he would have done so again, even if it wasn't going to be pretty. I'm afraid that a "progressive" systems-based manager coming in to try and change the way this squad play (think splitting the centre-backs and playing out of defence) is a recipe for relegation. At least Potter is out of the equation. Why didn't the Club Statement even have a word of thanks for Sean Dyche who worked in a toxic, uncertain environment and conducted himself with dignity throughout?Be careful what you wish for. Simon Harrison 56 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:54:07 Flippin'eck!I never expected that!Coleman and Baines; interesting? Nothing against the idea, just interesting.Maybe TFG do read TW as there were many posters suggesting this combo.I wonder if Thelwell, under instruction, asked to see Sean's team sheet and tactics, which may have been Plan A version 1.0.0 and when Thelwell reported back, the 'board' said enough, we need to win.And binned him!As AS_Roma_Fan on GOT said in his post there;""Out of nowhere decisions. Since they don't speak, journalists are clueless about their moves. Every time it's a big surprise. For example, nobody had linked Roma with Mourinho until the official statement was published on asroma.com.""It might lift the squad, I can't see how it wouldn't, but it may also come back to bite us, unless Baines and Coleman had been prewarned that this scenario may happen?Good luck to them both, and the team, and if this is Kevin's idea alone, good luck to him to.Thanks for all your work and effort Sean, you just kept going back to the well too often. Bon chance! Joe Bibb 57 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:54:21 We need someone like Mourinho to get back into the media spotlight just like when we had Ancelotti no more failed managers who have won nothing. Simon Harrison 58 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:55:29 Rob [26]Well said, and very gracious to boot.Chapeau! Geoff Lambert 59 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:55:40 John #55 Or they could have just said he was shite. Colin Malone 60 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:56:05 I want Jose. If it is, DCL and co will sign new contracts. Rather Jose than Potter. Jim Bennings 61 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:56:11 JohnI get what you mean but I'm not being careful what I wish for no.Failing to score in 11 out of 19 games this season, not registering a shot in many of them, giving him many of his own players in three transfer windows and progressively regressing since this time last year. No hard feelings on Sean Dyche, he came to do a job, did relatively ok in the first year but no, his position has been beyond tenable now. Dan Parker 62 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:56:12 Strangely his best period was immediately after the 10 point deduction. Fully expected to kick on this season and at least comfortably sit mid table. Ownership uncertainty aside, the performances and stubbornness have been shocking. Can’t be a stubborn manager in the modern world whatever profession you’re in, let alone “elite” sport. Hopefully the owners make a good decision as to who’s next. Alan Williams 63 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:56:24 I cant believe some people are saying not Mourinho, seriously look at his record, profile for the club etc etc.I'm sorry but some fans are just stupid, we have had Dyche footy for nearly three years, yes he did a job but my god it was painful. I have only done one game this season at home, I give away my 2 Tickets FOC to family, they can walk to GP yet on occasions my tickets are not used because they cant be bothered, at least I have 500 mile round trip. I will go to Villa next week now that stubborn sod has gone! its the Faith that kills you :-) Mourinho would be a massive upgrade on what we had, maybe a bit too early for him but nevertheless the players would do what he tells them too. COYB Jimmy Carr 64 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:56:30 Crikey, strange timing. I thought the crisis had passed, this week anyway, for Dyche. To be honest, the run of results has been so poor he can't have any complaints. I don't begrudge him any of his compensation, he's probably as relieved as we are. He did well to keep us up for two years so fair enough, now we all need to move on. I just hope it's not Mourinho as that would give me deep concerns. That list of potentials back there is depressing. Kieran Kinsella 65 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:57:21 Timing surely indicates they already have someone lined up and that maybe Sean got wind of it? Either that or somehow his relationship with the club completely broke down in the last 24 hours cause nothing has occurred in footballing terms since the last game to warrant a change just hours before a game.Anyway, hopefully it is the right move. It's not just a matter of sacking him the bigger thing is getting the right replacement. TFG made of mess of managerial appointments at Roma with Mourinho, De Rossi, then the crap new Soton manager and now Ranieri. Doesn't fill me with much confidence but here is hoping. Brian Williams 66 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:57:29 Jim#28Clearly the rumours that we were speaking to Graham Potter was true, if that was the case and he's chosen West Ham ahead of Everton then what a damn sorry state of affairsHow so "clearly"? and then "if that was the case"?Bit of fence sitting there Jim.I've seen no hard evidence that the club offered Potter the job. Jim Bennings 67 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:57:41 ColinWhy would we want DCL to sign a new contract anyway?He's pissed us about for a year and frankly, no I'd been sending him on his way soon as possible.Again, been a decent performer but he's nowhere near good enough Andy Walker 68 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:57:52 This is not good and appalling timing. Bill Fairfield 69 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:58:29 Thanks for keeping us in the Prem. But it was an awful watch. I’am looking forward to going tonight now. Steve Shave 70 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:58:49 I don't think a list of Mourinho, Sarri and Fonseca is depressing at all, quite the opposite in fact. Amazing that people would turn their noses up at double champions league winning Jose! Of the above three (these are the ones i've picked out of the hat because I feel they have the most pedigree) there are plusses and minuses for each. On balance my choice would be Fonseca but I wouldn't sniff at any of them.The Jose hate I get but I think he would get us, I think the crowd would fucking love his passion and wind up tactics. Would he fancy a project? Let's see. His brand of football would be an easier transition for our limited players. Watch DCL score a brace tonight and for the crowd to be upbeat and really get behind Seamus and Bainsey. Robert Tressell 71 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:58:55 Wow. Let's hope the replacement is appointed very quickly. Jay Harris 72 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:59:15 Thank god for that. As someone said even spot the dog would have got better results.Fonseca or Moyes for me with Galtier a risky consideration. Dan Parker 73 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:59:27 The BBC poll as to whether we should have sacked Dyche is yes (practically all Everton fans) No (other fans) Christy Ring 74 Posted 09/01/2025 at 16:59:30 No one could fault Dyche for the job he did the last two seasons, but this season he has been shocking, and if at anyother club would have been sacked long go. Donal Armani 75 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:01:49 55 John ReynoldsIndeed, very curious that the club statement didn’t express the usual platitudes…sparks must have been flying today Tim Michael 76 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:02:39 It has to be the right decision going forward as his position was untenable but very strange to make that decision just hours before the game tonight. Did his staff take training today? If so it suggests some kind of disagreement during the day. We'll probably never know. As for tonights game I would have fully expected EFC to win this game, with or without Dyche. Any interim managers "bounce" will only be clear as they begin to work with players in the coming days/weeks although it will be interesting to see what team they do put out tonight! Paul Armstrong 77 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:03:20 Am I naive in thinking that the announcement of the sacking was delayed by the new owners while they finalised securing the services of the new manager they believe will turn the club around? I mean they wouldn't just sack Dyche without the replacement lined up . would they? Craig Walker 78 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:03:55 I'll get kicked for this but... The football this season has been dreadful but I think Dyche deserves credit for keeping us up for two seasons in difficult circumstances. I thought we were buried when he took over from Lampard. I thought we'd had it when the news of the points deductions hit us last season. Another manager who has paid the price for sticking to his rigid principles. Martinez was the same. If he'd have focussed on defence a bit more he could have done stuff with us. Dyche was the opposite, with little work on attacking teams. Some times we looked good (Brighton away in 2023). Thanks for the memory of beating the RS at Goodison last season. That was the highlight.We need to get the next appointment right! Neil Lawson 79 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:03:59 At last. A match tonight where I suddenly feel passionate and excited again. Desperate for them to do well. Goodison will be bouncing. Geoff Lambert 80 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:04:02 I could smell that coming out to grass now. John Keating 81 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:04:07 Had to goBad timing should have gone after BournemouthBaines and Coleman in charge Kevin Emery 83 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:07:38 Hi all, long time visitor to ToffeeWeb but first time commenting. In an ideal world we could have kept our powder dry until the summer and parted ways with us still in the top flight, but I think it was time unfortunately. During the autumn I was hoping Newcastle's top brass would shaft Eddie Howe and we could nip in as he's a good coach, however he's suddenly picked up again. My shout for our new manager, even though I don't really like the guy, would be Brendon Rogers (I'll don my tin hat for my first post!!) I know he's ex-RS but he's not as synonymous with that lot as Benitez and I think new owners and a brand-spanking new stadium would play to his inflated ego, plus he might see it as one in the eye to them lot as they sacked him. He plays decent attacking football, did a good job at Leicester, the RS, and Celtic and he's used to the pressure. He's also proved he's got zero loyalty to Celtic, so I think he would be obtainable. I'm surprised I've not seen him name mentioned tbh Mike Corcoran 84 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:07:47 Happy that Potter won’t get it. Leaky as feck and no goals in his teams. Coleman and Baines will have been tearing their hair out looking at our full back tactics. We were looking doomed so let’s get behind them and whoever comes in and give em a chance. Jimmy Hogan 85 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:08:04 Good. Simon Harrison 86 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:08:57 John [55]Please can I say that I share your reservations too.I won't defend Dyche's tactics and selections, or his in game management and substitutions but - until this season (apparently as of now) they have effectively kept the squad insulated from the 'noise around the club', got us thru two points deductions, and kept us in the league twice.Good luck to him, he has his systems and footballing beliefs and stuck with them.Unfortunately for him, the margins kept falling on the wrong side this season.Just think of the first four games;What would have happened if we put those two big chances away in the first 35 minutes?Spurs, injuries and expectations saw the result we got maybe we conceded one or two more than we should have.Bournemouth, well enough has been written about that fiasco...Villa, DCL scores his 1v1 or Ndiaye passes to McNeil and we go on to win 3-1, 3-2 or what not.Well, we'll never know if he would have kept us up or not now...Good luck to the man. John Keating 87 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:09:02 Half the overpaid arseholes wearing the Blue should be off as well James Marshall 88 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:09:08 Get Mourinho in the door quick-smart!Yes, I'm a glutton for punishment but I can't help liking him. And yes, I know I'm in the minority. Kevin Edward 89 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:10:08 Good grief! Step away from TW for an hour and it all kicks off.Good sense tells me that TFG have someone ready to step in (oven ready).But I have to say seems a bit odd so close to kick off. I’d love to know what’s been said to Mr Dyche.Cum on feel the noize. This is good news isn’t it? Stephen Davies 90 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:10:17 David Ornstein says Mourinho NOT in contention Pete Neilson 91 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:10:18 Looking forward to tonight’s game now. Strange timing and a brutally short statement from the club. Presumably something fundamental finally broke down between Dyche and TFG over the past day or so. Les Moorcroft 92 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:11:00 John 87They have. Stone and co have gone. Mike Keating 93 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:12:00 Will DCL suddenly discover he hasn’t got an ankle injury?Hope so. Bill Gall 94 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:12:17 Though it was fairly predictable the timing was definitely unpredictable. Makes you wonder if they have someone else already lined up.Hope it is someone for the future and not just for the end of the season. Who ever it is he will have the same squad with very little time to add to it unless this has been a well kept secret.Wonder what Dyche will write in his memoirs Richard Starkey 95 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:12:29 Judging by the very curt club statement and Sean Dyche’s general attitude to life, It’s quite possible he got ar*sy with the board and they had no option but to fire him immediately, even though there’s a game tonight. Thanks for dragging us out of almost certain relegation the last two years but based on his negative style of football, it’s better he’s gone now with the transfer window open and half a season left. That’s assuming TFG have a plan !!! Dennis Stevens 96 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:12:42 Does this mean TFG have now worked out they have a few bob available without breaching PSR rules? Whoever comes in will want a bit of a budget for players.I'm hoping it'll be a swift turn 'round, with an appointment imminent. Kevin Molloy 97 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:13:26 Mourinho would be so unhappy here. With Liverpool breathing down his neck, no transfer fund, and half a squad. He's already a moaner, imagine him with that? You'd have to think Fonseca is being lined up. Anthony Hawkins 98 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:13:32 I can imagine the conversation:Dyche: 'here's the team sheet - we'll be lucky to beat Peterborough as we can't score'.Board: WTF! Jon Hirshman 99 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:13:35 I don't wish to be pedantic but Dyche already has relegation on his CV. He took Burnley up to the Premiership in his 1st season there. They were relegated the following season but they came back as Champions the season after that and were there until the season he was sacked. Geoff Lambert 100 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:13:51 SKY bemoaning his demise. If only they had to watch his brand of football. Sean O'Hanlon 101 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:14:23 Was that Big Sam I saw leaving Lime Street Station? Ian Edwards 102 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:14:46 It's going to be Dreary Dave. You just know it. Sky saying he's out of work. Knows Baines and Coleman and we can save the money for a striker. Gaute Lie 103 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:15:09 Yes!!! Hopefully we will get a manager who has the ability to better our players. Liam Mogan 104 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:15:24 I've ghost written his memoirs for him Bill 94. Every chapter ends with 'went for 10 pints and a curry with Stoney and Woaney. Toilet blocked next day. Listened to Stereophonics. Top singer. Smell danger' John Graham 105 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:15:41 Strange timing, but great news.Some positivity and now let's hope for some positivity with the team selection. From the list of names in the betting there doesn't appear to be anyone decent available to replace him so keeping fingers crossed we have can poach a good young foreign manager with attacking ideas who hasn't been mentioned. COYB Robert Tressell 106 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:15:59 Mourinho: Categorically ruled out say Talksport? Even off the boil he is a huge personality and would surely keep us up. But is not going to launch us into the top 6 or even top 8 without massive investment in the squad.Sarri: might be a good bet. Has certainly built clubs up. Not sure about his track record about averting disaster at the wrong end of the table. Not sure what he'd make of our current squad.Fonseca: I think at least part of Dyche's downfall was his lack of glamour, and lack of big club look. Fonseca is handsome and foreign, so looks the part (tick) but is not an especially great coach (ups and downs). Quite high risk.But in all honesty, the Friedkin's appointments at Roma indicate we might be overly hopefully as regards these big names. I also think the fact we're being outbid by Ipswich for Philogene indicates how unattractive we might be to a manager right now.For this and various other reasons, I still think Moyes is overwhelmingly the most likely candidate - on a 2 year deal with an option for a 3rd season.Then I suspect the following will have been considered: - Steve Cooper - Edin Terzic - Graham PotterObviously Potter has gone to West Ham (currently the 16th richest club in the world).I don't think Kieran McKenna or Thomas Frank will feature in this at all - because they won't move until summer (each with an eye on the Spurs job).I know lots of other names have been mentioned, and good ones too, but I'm saying here what I think is likely - not what I want. Alan McGuffog 107 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:16:14 OK he's gone. And I'm not at all disappointed. Fascinating to watch later will the players be able to control a ball, pass and move, take a decent throw in ffs ? Because we can't blame him any more Soren Moyer 108 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:16:14 If those on Anthony's list are our only options, I'd re-hire Dyche ASAP!!!! Simon Harrison 109 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:16:34 Just been text a rumour;Ranieri to Everton as an interim, and one of the big names to Roma i.e. Sarri, Allegri or Conceição.Apparently Fabio Paratici (DoF) going to AS Roma too Geoff Trenner 110 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:17:11 Huge respect to Mr Dyche for keeping us up for the last couple of seasons. I have always been hugely supportive but this season it does feel that all is not well in the camp.I for one wish him well, I have no doubt that he’ll be back in football, maybe even in the premiership, before long. Andrew Grey 111 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:17:29 I'd much prefer Carsley to Mourinho or Moyes. Martin Reppion 112 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:17:34 Its time to get positive.I'll be right behind the team whoever is in charge as always.Would be happy for different reasons with Carsley or Mourinho.But I still think that in the circumstances, Dyche has to be given credit for riding a headless horse for on long.Cars knackered so can't get over the Pennines tonight.But I'll be screaming at the Telly for 90 minutes. Mark Jensen 113 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:18:04 Two things:1. As he was already on thin ice (he alluded to this in his press conference) timing likely the result of some training ground comments of player issues today.2. Will be interesting team sheet tonight. Brent Stephens 114 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:18:21 Rumour has it that Dyche confronted the new owners this afternoon and asked if they were going to sack him. They clammed up and Dyche resigned because he can't stand people being so defensive. George Cumiskey 115 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:18:47 Gone backwards after supposedly strengthening in the summer should of gone in the international break for me let's hope it isn't too late, I wonder who will be first to say be careful what you wish for on ToffeeWeb 🤔 Tom Bowers 116 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:18:52 I think the new owners have a shortlist already which is usually the case when they fire someone.Sky (if you believe them) mentioned Potter had been contacted but that may have been just Sky and I don't think Potter would have done much but he did shape the Seagulls.Let's see what happens as it needs to be soon. Danny Baily 117 Posted 09/01/2025 at 17:19:35 They better have a good manager lined up to replace Dyche. This is a bold move. 