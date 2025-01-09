09/01/2025

Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties by Everton with immediate effect ahead of this evening's FA Cup tie against Peterborough United.

Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines will take charge of team affairs for the game against the Posh.

The club issued this statement shortly after 4:30 this afternoon:

Everton Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as Senior Men’s First Team Manager with immediate effect. Ian Woan, Steve Stone, Mark Howard and Billy Mercer have also left the Club. Article continues below video content

The process to appoint a new manager is under way and an update will be provided in due course. Under-18s Head Coach Leighton Baines and Club Captain Seamus Coleman will take charge of first-team affairs on an interim basis.

