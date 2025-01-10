Season › 2024-25 › News Moyes the favourite to succeed Dyche at Everton Lyndon Lloyd 10/01/2025 20comments | Jump to last David Moyes has emerged as the clear front-runner for the vacant managerial role at Everton following the dismissal yesterday of Sean Dyche. The 61-year-old is, by most reports, the preferred choice of The Friedkin Group to succeed Dyche and potentially provide the stability needed to preserve the club’s Premier League status this season. The early bookies' favourite, José Mourinho, has been dismissed as an option while unconfirmed media talk in France suggests that Paulo Fonseca, his compatriot's predecessor there was the top choice but is preferring to take stock for now and reassess his options in the summer after recently leaving AC Milan. Dyche’s contract was terminated five months early following negotiations with the Blues’ new owners over severance terms, with the relationship between the respective parties having broken down in the aftermath of last Saturday’s defeat to Bournemouth. Article continues below video content Moyes, who has been out of work since his own contract expired at West Ham last May, enjoyed an 11-year spell at Goodison Park after initially coming on board to drag Everton away from relegation danger in 2002. The Club enjoyed a decade of relative stability under the Glaswegian before he departed for Manchester United in 2013, having been hand-picked by Sir Alex Ferguson to be his successor at Old Trafford. His tenure in Manchester lasted less than a season, however, before he was sacked and after unproductive spells with Sunderland and Real Sociedad, he had two stints with the Hammers, pulling off two more escapes from the drop before landing the Europa Conference League for the London side in 2023. Though not emblematic of a reset at Everton as they prepare to move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock under the ownership of TFG and a controversial choice for some Evertonians, Moyes is seen as a steady influence who can get the most out of a squad that is small and hit by injuries in key areas but which many believe underperformed under Dyche. The Toffees won just one of the former Burnley boss’ last 10 games in charge, scored in only two of them and failed to register a single shot on target at Vitality Stadium last weekend. Reports based on information gleaned from figures inside the club suggest that TFG felt Dyche had given up the fight after informing them he felt he had taken Everton as far as he could. Reader Comments (20) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rick Tarleton 1 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:07:12 Just amazement. No, No, No.Where is Tony Marsh when we need him? Steven Kendrew 2 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:12:42 Who would we all choose then? I bet many available managers would not want to risk being relegated.As I said on the Never Go Back thread, how about Moyes and Carsley with the latter as long term manager? Joe McMahon 3 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:21:13 Richard "Doddy" Dodd your man is coming back for year 12! Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:27:27 Steven #2, Carsley has no recent experience in club management and, he has said publicly, no interest in taking it on. Colin Quayle 5 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:33:05 Just no..depressing... had enough of this. What did he win in 11 years at Everton? I seem to have forgotten. The Ginger one returns to lead us into the new stadium.Even Dear Bill couldn't create a better script than that! Jeff Armstrong 6 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:34:28 MG #4, no interest in taking on the Everton job? No, I didn’t read that either, he actually said he would like to go away and win some titles, how is he going to do that without taking on a club job?again he didn’t specifically say win titles at international level, so his quickest and numerically obvious way is to win titles is at club level.Carsley has never ever stated he wants to be an International level manager for his whole career, has he? Paul Ferry 7 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:38:34 I suppose that there is a certain perverse logic in the wheel turning full circleI've always followed the Duke of Gloucester's words since I first read them at Bootle Tech/Hugh Baird: "As flies to wanton boys are we to th' gods: they kill us for their sport".Jeff A, Carsley has never said that he has no interest in managing at the club-level, but it seems to me that he has made it clear that he would like to stick to the U21s for the time being.U21s to club-level; or U21s to Ireland? Nick Page 8 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:38:36 Moyes out Gavin McGarvey 9 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:44:35 I can't imagine even the keenest of Moyes's fans at the club can find too much enthusiasm at the prospect of his return. I can't imagine Moyes himself is altogether keen on the idea.If it does happen, it will be pragmatism on the part of the owners and of Moyes himself. Not many clubs would take him on after being sacked twice by West Ham. For the owners, it would make sense to bring in Moyes as he is to some degree competent and would probably stand a greater chance of keeping Everton up.Whether or not it happens will largely depend on a combination of money and commitment. Moyes will be looking for plenty of both, and the owners will certainly be looking to offer a reasonable amount of the former but as little as possible of the latter.As for the fan reaction, well I didn't mind him terribly as a manager when he was here, though he had his faults, but it is difficult to find it anything other than disheartening. Still, we are in the brown stuff at the minute so maybe we'll have to be pragmatic and put up with it for a bit. COYB (I suppose) Anthony Dwyer 10 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:45:39 Good appointment imo, nailed almost every signing he ever made for us, done same with West Ham.When he steps away in a few years I'd imagine we would have bought well and kicked on.Anyone who holds any bitterness towards him joining utd needs there head testing, he worked miracles on a shoe string budget and had us punching well above our weight. Christy Ring 11 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:50:42 Personally not a Moyes fan over the sneaky way he left, would have loved Potter, Carsley or Fonseca, but i'm guessing the owners did talk to Potter as reported, Carsley seems happy with the u21's, and as said above, Fonseca not doing anything until the summer. I'll take Moyes ahead of Mourinho, but he better not bring his former no.2 Kevin Nolan a redshite fan, and never forget his horrible cowardly assault on Anichebe, nearly finished his career. The fan base are divided, but when he came from Preston, he inherited a dad's army squad from Walter Smith, and did a tremendous job, in my opinion, with no money from Bill, and we are in a relegation fight, so a two year contract is the least he would have accepted. Paul Ferry 12 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:54:30 Nice bit of seeing things through a rosy Moyes-lens there Anthony (10).Your view of signings with us and West-Ham is breathtakingly one-dimensional. Perhaps you could list each signing to make your point and we can all make our own minds up."Anyone who holds any bitterness towards him joining utd needs there [SIC] head testing". I doubt that there (their?) are many who feel "bitter" (such a lazy and easy term here) a dozen years later. However, I imagine that there might well be more than a few who wonder at the gall of the man and, actually, for good footballing reasons, would prefer that Moyes did not come back for longer than six months. Graham Haines 13 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:54:48 More knife to a gunfight mentality to deal with. This club will never learn, expected something different and perhaps radical from the new ownership in all honesty, very underwhelming and not even sure its a safe pair of hands. Hearing a 2 year contract on radio earlier. Paul Ferry 14 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:55:44 Two years makes no sense Graham mate (13). Kunal Desai 15 Posted 10/01/2025 at 18:56:51 Reportedly a two and a half year contract. Maybe it's a contract with clauses in it. Expect this to end in another pay off. Graham Haines 16 Posted 10/01/2025 at 19:00:48 Agreed Paul (14), I just hope it isn't true and nothing more than rumour / lazy journalism. We will find out soon enough. Mike Gaynes 17 Posted 10/01/2025 at 19:02:47 Jeff #6, I can't comment on what Carsley didn't say, just on what he did say, which is that he's happy being a coach and doesn't want to manage. And the fact is that he has never, ever sought a club managerial job in his entire coaching career. He filled in as a caretaker at Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham for ten games a decade or so ago. He was even Championship Manager of the Month at Brentford but left the job anyway. Gavin #9, I'd call myself a strong Moyes supporter when he was here, but I'm completely depressed at the prospect of his return. This is the opposite of what I expected from TFG and I'm shocked that they'd even consider him except to keep us up. Still hoping the reports prove wrong. But I think you're right about it being pure pragmatism. If everything I've read in the New York Times is right, Friedkin got shocked by his conversations with Dyche, whom he was planning to keep for a while, and had to sack him. The same thing happened at Roma when De Rossi suddenly blew up his relationship with the club president and they had to make an instant change. It didn't go well -- they got the wrong guy and eventually went back for Ranieri, who had managed Roma twice before and steadied the ship.Maybe they're seeing Moyes as Everton's Ranieri. Beats me. Jimmy Carr 18 Posted 10/01/2025 at 19:08:36 Paul (12) there are a fair few who still feel bitter about Moyes, look at the other thread. I agree with you he definitely signed some duds, but he also made some really astute signings, for us anyway. He's a pragmatic choice for the situation we're in. Best I can say. Fred Quick 19 Posted 10/01/2025 at 19:08:58 Dominic King at the Mail seems to believe that it's a done deal. I suppose if we were all asked to choose between Moyes and Dyche, having experienced both managers, many would choose the Scotsman. That's not to say we have to be happy at the imminent return of our former manager, but as always, the fans will rally around the team in order to keep it from the clutches of relegation. Short-termism is what got us into this mess, will we ever be able to see a longer term vision for this club of ours?Moyes is expected to sign terms that will run until June 2027 and Everton a formal announcement is expected at some point on Saturday. The Scot has spent the last 48 hours working on the make up of his backroom staff and he will be joined at Goodison Park by long-term ally Billy McKinlay.If Dominic King is correct, it means that David Moyes was working on his backroom staff, prior to Sean Dyche's removal? Barry Williams 20 Posted 10/01/2025 at 19:10:25 Ambivalent about this. Okay, if he had a 6 months' contract - it would contain bonuses for keeping Everton up I think - whereas a 2 year contract would be less defined in that direction in my opinion - but I may be quite wrong. If it was the case then, a longer contract makes economical sense on a certain level.Moyes could do worse than bringing Cahill in as his number 2! It would at least smooth things over with the fanbase.One thing is for sure - I think he will be directly involved in the transferring in of players - it will be interesting to see how it works out with Thelwell - Moyes, at least, was very good at picking up good players for a bargain! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb