13/01/2025

One of the Everton Academy's brighter prospects, Charlie Whitaker, could be on the verge of a permanent move to Notts County in League Two.

The 21-year-old arrived at Everton from fellow northwest side Blackburn Rovers when he was just 12 years old. In recent years, he has featured on a regular basis for the Toffees in their Under-18 and Under-21 sides and has scored freely as well.

But his progress up through the age levels has been hampered by some significant injuries and the inevitable long periods of recuperation and recovery required. This too has made it challenging for him to secure any lower-league loan spells away from the club that are considered so essential to the development of young players.

Consequently, he has been unable to make the massive step up to the Premier League side and it is now being reported that Notts County are in advanced discussions to secure Whitaker on a permanent deal.

