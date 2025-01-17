Season › 2024-25 › News Everton cleared of all PSR charges Lyndon Lloyd 17/01/2025 18comments | Jump to last Everton are now clear of all remaining charges regarding profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) after the Premier League discontinued the outstanding case relating to stadium interest payments. After being deducted eight points last season for two separate charges of breaching spending rules, the Club were still potentially facing a further hearing regarding the accounting of loans that were taken out to fund the continued construciton of the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Those charges have now been dropped and with Everton having already been deemed to be compliant for the most recent financial year, the Club is now free of the threat of futher censure. A statement from the League said: "The Premier League Board has concluded that it would not be appropriate or proportionate to continue to pursue the second part of their complaint." Reader Comments (18) Brent Stephens 1 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:10:03 PSR case dropped against us. So much for the Premier League being out to get us. Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:12:19 I think TFG have probably had a word, Brent. Brent Stephens 3 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:13:42 Paul, what's your reasoning? What power do TFG bring to this? Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:19:18 Good news. Just a pity Leicester got away with it. A points deduction for them would have been a big help. John Raftery 5 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:19:51 Good news. At long last we can perhaps now start the long process of rebuilding the playing squad. Tony Abrahams 6 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:20:10 TFG need to start showing a bit of innovation – like another club from London that also play in blue, if they can’t spend any money due to PSR. We will soon see if Moyes is better than Dyche though; when Dyche came in 2 years ago, I thought Everton were doomed, whereas the club has a fighting chance now…A couple of players are imperative, just like I thought they were when Dyche arrived. Will we ever get out of the nightmare? Brent Stephens 7 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:21:12 Perhaps we were clean all along on this charge?Or have the EPL been kind to us? Which would run totally counter to so much of the previous narrative that the EPL have got it in for Everton. Winston Williamson 8 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:23:28 Brent, or the premier league had it in for Moshiri and not Everton. His links to Russia must have been uncomfortable in certain corridors of power… Brent Stephens 9 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:24:54 I love a conspiracy, Winston. So, why not. Peter Mills 10 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:27:23 Or are the EPL just tired of the whole thing and want to wipe the slate clean, perhaps giving Man City a fine but no points deduction? Jack Convery 11 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:28:08 Given the Kit Gloves they;ve used on Chelseas and Manu, I reckon, they daren't come after us again, Otherwise our charge as fans "Premier League Corrupt as . " would be proven. Still sticks in my craw that EFC always first to get a negative decision against them. Yet again another nailed on penalty denied v Villa. Ref an absolute disgrace. Where do they get them from ? As Dyche used to say "You can smell it". I wouldn't trust any of them to sit the right way on a toilet. Christine Foster 12 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:28:12 They are still corrupt. Is this a set up to exonerate Man City? Christine Foster 13 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:34:41 Jack, is there a wrong way to sit on a toilet? Lol Fred Quick 14 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:43:18 Very welcome news, but it does leave a bad taste, that other clubs who have undoubtedly gained a sporting advantage, will likely negotiate a fine to pay for their own transgressions.Their owners can afford to pay the price, even though the Premier League told us we couldn't be fined, because we had a rich owner and that might encourage other clubs with rich owners to break the rules. Chelsea in talks to settle secret payments case without points deduction Iain Johnston 15 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:45:00 Of course we've been cleared. We're no longer owned by Usmanov's money launderer, the premier league's last link to Oligarchs. Dave Lynch 16 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:49:41 I said a few weeks ago I couldn't see a point deduction.TFG have done their homework and will have wanted guarantees of no further recriminations.Great news. Stephen Davies 17 Posted 17/01/2025 at 15:51:17 Everton can confirm the Club has resolved all outstanding Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) charges brought by the Premier League.The Premier League has formally discontinued the second part of the PSR complaint for the period ending FY23 and has deemed the Club PSR compliant for FY24. Mal van Schaick 18 Posted 17/01/2025 at 16:01:38 The PL shysters have let us off because Everton have enhanced the league with a new stadium to drive their advertising and ambitions.No way should Everton allow this to cloud the Man City per issues.