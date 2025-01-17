17/01/2025

Everton are now clear of all remaining charges regarding profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) after the Premier League discontinued the outstanding case relating to stadium interest payments.

After being deducted eight points last season for two separate charges of breaching spending rules, the Club were still potentially facing a further hearing regarding the accounting of loans that were taken out to fund the continued construciton of the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Those charges have now been dropped and with Everton having already been deemed to be compliant for the most recent financial year, the Club is now free of the threat of futher censure.

A statement from the League said:

“The Premier League Board has concluded that it would not be appropriate or proportionate to continue to pursue the second part of their complaint.”

