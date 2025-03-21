21/03/2025

England 2 - 0 Albania





Thomas Tuchel first starting XI marked up a comfortable win for England against Albania at Wembley on Friday with Jordan Pickford retains his place in goal and keeping a clean sheet.

The full first team:

England: Pickford, Walker, Lewis-Skelly, Burn, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Rashford, Foden, Kane

On the Albania bench is Chelsea's England-born Armando Broja, on loan with Everton.

Jordan Pickford continues in goal for England, winning his 74th cap.

With 20 minutes gone, Myles Lewis-Skelly on his England debut scored the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era after great work from Jude Bellingham who turned his marker in midfield and then played a superb ball through the Albanian defence, Lewis-Skelly ran onto it on the left side of the box and slotted it in between the goalkeeper's legs.

Albania made the first change on 62 minutes: Armando Broja, who is on loan at Everton from Chelsea, replaced Rangers' forward Nedim Bajrami.

England finally got a second goal when Harry Kane took the ball down well, turned and slotted his shot across goal, and inside the far post.

