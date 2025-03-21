Season › 2024-25 › News Thomas Tuchel's first starting England XI Michael Kenrick 21/03/2025 70comments | Jump to last England 2 - 0 Albania Thomas Tuchel first starting XI marked up a comfortable win for England against Albania at Wembley on Friday with Jordan Pickford retains his place in goal and keeping a clean sheet. The full first team: England: Pickford, Walker, Lewis-Skelly, Burn, Konsa, Rice, Bellingham, Jones, Rashford, Foden, Kane On the Albania bench is Chelsea's England-born Armando Broja, on loan with Everton. Jordan Pickford continues in goal for England, winning his 74th cap. With 20 minutes gone, Myles Lewis-Skelly on his England debut scored the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era after great work from Jude Bellingham who turned his marker in midfield and then played a superb ball through the Albanian defence, Lewis-Skelly ran onto it on the left side of the box and slotted it in between the goalkeeper's legs. Albania made the first change on 62 minutes: Armando Broja, who is on loan at Everton from Chelsea, replaced Rangers' forward Nedim Bajrami. England finally got a second goal when Harry Kane took the ball down well, turned and slotted his shot across goal, and inside the far post. Reader Comments (70) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tom Bowers 1 Posted 21/03/2025 at 17:10:40 Personally I would rather see less of Everton players in their national jerseys – we seem to have more crocked players afterwards.England have a very easy group to deal with and only Serbia may be a test.Tuchel is not my idea of a manager who will take England far and only Pickford, Kane and Rice are World class so we will see what happens when they ace some top teams. Mark Murphy 2 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:12:15 I don't know if it's my mixed race upbringing - I'm a plastic paddy on my dad's side with a penchanct for Welsh Rugby, strangely from him, and proper Welsh on my mum's side. I don't care one flying fuck if Everton players play for England or not. The only side of that that bothers me is that they may have ambition to do so and leave us to achieve that aim.Good luck with that Jack Harrison (and Calvert-Lewin) but I think you're deluded there. Duncan McDine 3 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:38:38 Mixed race (Irish/Welsh) - that cracked me up Mark. I guess we're all mixed race in that case.I've never cared much for the national team, but have to admit that I felt differently when the young, still blue, Rooney was playing his heart out in the Euros all those years ago. I'm back to not caring again now! Paul Ferry 4 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:39:22 1, J. Pickford23, M. Lewis-Skelly12, D. Burn5, E. Konsa2, K. Walker 17, C. Jones4, D. Rice11, M. Rashford10, J. Bellingham 7, P. Foden 9, H. Kane Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:40:54 Mark, I don't have any affiliation to any international football team. I enjoy watching it and will go out to watch England later, probably sat amongst the meatheads that England seem to attract where I live.I've always had a soft spot for the Netherlands and Germany. More recently Croatia. For a country with a population less than 4M, they have produced some really good players over the years.Sell out at Wembley tonight. Not bad going for the level of the opponents. No disrespect for them. Bill Gall 6 Posted 21/03/2025 at 18:54:42 Anyone in Canada able to watch this game? Paul Ferry 7 Posted 21/03/2025 at 19:09:44 I just saw this, Bill: "The England vs Albania Match broadcast live and free on streaming platform DAZN Canada from 3:45 pm ET." Bill Gall 8 Posted 21/03/2025 at 19:36:19 Sorry, Paul, I don't subscribe to DAZN but to Fubo for the English Premier League. Fubo are showing the game but only to its American viewers. The Canadian networks are showing that game invented by a Canadian called basketball that to me is about as exciting as croquet. Paul Ferry 9 Posted 21/03/2025 at 19:43:58 Ah crap: BBC Radio 5 live commentary Bill?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TK1J7eYElo4'kin Hell, Herr Tom looks Dracularian in blackCollege basketball is the only U.S. sport that I like Bill. Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:09:00 Jordan creating uncertainty. Mix up between him and Burn. Lack of communication. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:13:31 Bill, during my trips to North America, it surprised me just how big College Football was. The enthusiasm for the Texas Longhorns was unbelievable. I also learned that there is a Canadian variation of American Football.This should be a stroll for England. Paul Hewitt 12 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:21:09 See Branthwaite can't even get into the U21 side. Michael Kenrick 13 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:21:24 Jim Shitty booked. [Phonetic spelling!]Oh dear. Kieran Kinsella 14 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:27:48 BBC are so inept. The tables reflect current scores for England's group but Scotland who played and won yesterday are shown as played 0, won 0, points 0. Michael Kenrick 15 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:28:48 Kane open goal and Jim Shitty across in a flash to deflect it over the bar. Edward Rogers 16 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:30:06 Paul@12Just noticed that myself, unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable. Kieran Kinsella 17 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:35:14 Isaac Price scored for N Ireland Paul Ferry 18 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:39:05 Herr Tommy's jungs are not doing that well at all. We need Hendo on.Issac Price knocked one in for Northern Ireland. Brendan McLaughlin 19 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:51:51 Irish man Tuchel's No 2? Bill Gall 20 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:55:17 Paul #12,Do you think Branthwaite is being punished for not signing for one of the Sky Sports favourites?I am sure if he had gone to Arsenal, Chelsea, or even Man Utd, he would be in the England first team today. Paul Hewitt 21 Posted 21/03/2025 at 20:58:30 Bill@18. Absolutely. Anyway stuff England, I'm watching a great game of rugby. Saints v Warrington. Better than watching boring England. Paul Ferry 22 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:08:02 Here's Broja. Brendan McLaughlin 23 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:08:05 Brojaaaaaa Luke Welch 24 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:16:40 Tough watch this: looks like the youthful energy that Carsley tried to instill has been replaced with yard dogs, and sodding about with the ball. Bill Gall 25 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:20:53 From the sound of it, not being able to get coverage of the England game may be a blessing, as it does appear to be a good game to watch. Brendan McLaughlin 26 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:26:35 Bill #22...Our 'Arry just smashed a beauty! Paul Ferry 27 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:26:57 Here's Hendo! Ian Burns 28 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:43:38 That is a couple of boring hours of my life I won’t get back again. Michael Kenrick 29 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:44:17 Leon Osman saying on 5 Live "We want to be entertained."Very hard to get any kind of entertainment out of that typical England borefest. Plus ça change… Christy Ring 30 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:44:44 Personally if I was Branthwaite, not making the England senior squad, and a sub for U21s tonight, a total insult. Hopefully he has Irish blood and declares for Ireland! Danny O'Neill 31 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:46:35 Comfortable for England, if not spectacular. Great finish from Kane. He made it with his first touch. I liked how he steadied himself waited and then planted it in the far corner.Albania gave a good account of themselves, but the gulf was too wide.Broja showed some glimpses. Let's hope can stay fit. Next up for player watch, Michael? Paul Hewitt 32 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:52:43 Well I've spent 2 hours entertained watching rugby. It never lets you down. Tom Bowers 33 Posted 21/03/2025 at 21:53:16 Nothing much to get excited about beating a rather weak opponent.The true test will come when they play the top teams. All they can do is go through the motions in beating teams like they have in their group. Some of the starting eleven didn't really impress but granted they didn't have to.This is much like the kind of performance they had under Southgate in many games against weak opposition and one cannot really judge anybody just yet. Personally, I don't think Rashford is the player he was when he burst on the scene and I would prefer Bowen. Jay Harris 34 Posted 21/03/2025 at 22:01:10 There has to be somebody advising Tuchel. I cant imagine him picking Henderson, Rashford, Konsa and Burn of his own volition. Paul Kossoff 35 Posted 21/03/2025 at 22:19:12 Henderson being anywhere near an England team is a joke. I think he's being lined up for an England coaching job or some bullshit trumped up FA job with the LGBTQ community. Henderson would be suited to that, having just taken millions off a country that imprisons gay people. Ian Pilkington 37 Posted 21/03/2025 at 00:09:29 Bad enough that, despite injuries to Stones and Slabhead, Branthwaite was left out by Tuchel.Ludicrous that England U21s v France started with Egan-Riley (Burnley) and Harwood-Bellis (Southampton) as central defenders, the latter being replaced by Cresswell (Toulouse) after 62 minutes. Branthwaite eventually came on after 73 minutes for Man City's Lewis at full-back.No wonder they lost 5-3. Further proof that Carsley is useless. Paul Ferry 38 Posted 22/03/2025 at 02:11:43 Funnily enough, Tom (33), that's exactly what the Warrington Wolves coach said after their game tonight:"Nothing much to get excited about beating a rather weak opponent". Kieran Kinsella 39 Posted 22/03/2025 at 03:08:33 The Albania result was okay even though a lot of people think it's still 1988 and Albania are due for an 8-0 thrashing. They're actually consistently better than the likes of “tricky” opponents such as Bulgaria and Romania. That said, Latvia isn't a football country so their team is crap. Anything less than 5-0 will be disappointing. Paul Smith 40 Posted 22/03/2025 at 06:47:57 A non-event really. We won't see how Tuchel is really getting on until The World Cup due to the gulf in class. The group stages are a joke and getting worse it's just not competitive anymore. Danny O'Neill 41 Posted 22/03/2025 at 07:20:46 I had a read about Tuchel.There are couple of common, linked themes.He doesn't hang around long and has had a few thorny relationships with the boardroom over transfers when his proposed targets haven't been met by the clubs he has been head coach at.At least he won't have that last problem in International management. It will interesting to see how he gets on with the suits at the FA. Mark Murphy 42 Posted 22/03/2025 at 09:05:59 Yay I win the internetWarrington won 14-12 PF Keith Gleave 43 Posted 22/03/2025 at 11:33:36 Personally I didn't think much of the performance. First half: no pressure on England so looked decent going forward.When Broja came on, he showed what a cart-horse Burn is.The commentary and pundits were fawning over England and this will continue as there is no real opposition in this group Brian Wilkinson 44 Posted 22/03/2025 at 11:35:08 Paul h, I chose to watch the rugby instead as well, seems we made the right choice, an entertaining game and the envy of hearing a ref and var equivalent communicating to one another, hearing what the ref is checking for, then seeing various angles on the big screen, if only football could follow suit with var.I am at the Leeds Rhinos v Wigan game today, 5.30, if the camera goes on the wigan end and you spot someone wearing an Everton bobble hat, that will be me, then I,m down at the second test event tomorrow Bramley Moore. Danny O'Neill 45 Posted 22/03/2025 at 11:46:20 There's a few of us meeting up before, Brian, if you're interested. Danny O'Neill 46 Posted 22/03/2025 at 11:59:11 Although don't try and teach me the rules of Rugby League. I will just look confused. Mark Murphy 47 Posted 22/03/2025 at 12:25:43 Brian, I don’t usually say this, but come ON Leeds!!Xxx Mark Murphy 48 Posted 22/03/2025 at 12:30:03 Danny, the simplest rule to learn is the ball must be passed backwards.I reckon Sean Dyche would be good in Rugby League.Tomorrers Ian Bennett 49 Posted 22/03/2025 at 12:40:43 Not only was Branthwaite not picked for the England squad, he was brought on as a right-back for the U21s as a sub.Harwood-Bellis starting ahead of him. Sorry, that's just embarrassing, Lee Carsley.France 5, England 3 Christy Ring 50 Posted 22/03/2025 at 12:46:35 Ian #49,I was reading today, the reason Branthwaite didn't start for the U21s was because he didn't meet up with the squad until Wednesday night? Paul Ferry 51 Posted 22/03/2025 at 17:29:43 I would not say "embarrassing", Ian (49). Harwood Bellis is a very good prospect who happens to play for a thoroughly embarrassing team who, I suspect, he will leave over the summer.Be careful, Ian, he's engaged to Roy Keane's daughter. Ian Bennett 52 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:00:40 Thanks, Christy, not seen that to be honest.Paul, that made me laugh. If you think Harwood-Bellis is better than Branthwaite, I'd tell you to stay off the pop in the sun. Paul Ferry 53 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:08:45 I didn't say he was better, Ian. Where did you read that anywhere in my post? No need to put words in my mouth. I simply said that I disagree with you about Harwood-Bellis. How on earth did you jump to conclusions about our fella from that? Paul Ferry 54 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:15:22 And by the way, Ian, your entire post was based on a false JB/HB interpretation. Jarrad's exclusion had nothing to do with a straight choice between him and Harwood-Bellis, so your little pop at Carsley was without any substance at all, although, to be fair, it was based on your ignorance of the situation. Ian Bennett 55 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:42:40 Quite right Paul, and glad you clarified it. Keep up the great work 👏. Paul Ferry 56 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:44:35 I'll do my best, Ian, though I suspect that I will not. Ian Bennett 57 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:50:16 Better had... there's a number of us now waiting. Danny O'Neill 58 Posted 22/03/2025 at 18:54:43 It might be worth reading Carsley's post match comments. I take away 3 words: Friendly, Preparation, Experimental.Carsley will know all he needs to know about Branthwaite. France U21s 5 - 3 England U21s Paul Ferry 59 Posted 22/03/2025 at 19:50:58 All this Ian because I had the sheer audacity to draw attention to your mistakes and misreadings. You got found out. Just accept it.. Move on. Get stronger. Get better. There's nothing wrong in being schooled, though "a number of us" will need to keep an eye on you for inventing and warping the words and thoughts of others and also for basing opinions on ignorance. Paul Ferry 60 Posted 22/03/2025 at 19:51:56 Good interview, Danny. Thanks for posting. Mick O'Malley 61 Posted 22/03/2025 at 19:52:17 Absolutely loved watching Warrington turn the wools over last night.Got to admit I prefer watching Rugby League to football now. Unless it's Everton, I'm not interested in the slightest. Paul Ferry 62 Posted 22/03/2025 at 20:01:16 I need some clarity here Mick (61), as I need to make sure that I am being appropriate when it comes to the practices and principles of "Wool politics".Aren't Warrington also wools? Danny O'Neill 63 Posted 22/03/2025 at 20:02:30 Sorry if that was a bit disjointed. The perils of posting on the phone when on the Metropolitan Line coming out of central London! Paul Hewitt 64 Posted 22/03/2025 at 20:58:39 Least the pie eaters lost to Leeds. :) Ian Bennett 65 Posted 22/03/2025 at 21:55:19 The comment on a number of us waiting was tongue in cheek Paul, but glad you took it with such good grace.See you at Bramley Moore tomorrow 😉. Paul Ferry 66 Posted 22/03/2025 at 23:49:04 I live in Chicago, Ian (as I'm sure you know). Whisper it, it's better than Liverpool. I'll be at the dock on August 16 or 23 when it matters. Perhaps I'll see you then?A somewhat pale and sad cheap shot at match-going-oneupmanship Ian that is like water off a duck's back for me but I do know that a large group of ex-pats and others in exile find it distasteful and even obnoxious and that MK is one such soul. (Never mind good people in Liverpool who might not be able to afford to go to the match.) Enjoy your evacuations tomorrow, Ian. Wrap up warm, it's going to be grey, windy, and rainy. Brian Wilkinson 67 Posted 23/03/2025 at 00:50:22 Danny where are people meeting up tomorrow. I am assuming Bramley Moore pub, will check in morning for reply.Mark m you got your wish for Leeds, must of been over 20 different people that came up to me at the rugby, all Evertonians :-) Neil Tyrrell 68 Posted 24/03/2025 at 02:53:57 Canada 2 USA 1 today in Los AngelesTariff that you orange fascist lump of shit! 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 Paul Ferry 69 Posted 24/03/2025 at 06:08:31 Made up Neil. Not just for our Evertonian versus Trump but the big mouth Yanks who think their Poch team (that is full of woe - sad thing is he would go back to Spurs in a heartbeat) is destined for great things and treat Mexico like shite and think Canada is, well, Canada.My Canada friends relished it.2-1 in the heart of LA. The only good thing about the Yanks today was having a player called Scally. Anyone else enjoy David cupping his ear to the Yanks after he scored! One of the least close 2-1 wins in recent times. The U.S. did not have a decent attacking move until the first goal at '35 and they rarely looked like scoring after Canada went ahead. Convincing and deserved win for the 51st state! Isn't that back-to-back-wins for Canada against these United States? I might be wrong.On the BBC footy site the Yank result was listed immediately after the Welsh Premier Women's League results.Great to see Eire beating Bulgaria. Neil Tyrrell 70 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:04:57 Cheers, Paul! A nice two-fer combined with the recent hockey tournament 👌 Paul Ferry 72 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:07:07 And Mexico win the final and are champions! Congratulations El Tri El Tricolor! And how poetic and appropriate in present circumstances. 