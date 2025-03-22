Season › 2024-25 › News Second Test Event at Bramley-Moore Dock Michael Kenrick 23/03/2025 112comments | Jump to last Everton U21s 1 - 0 Bolton B Sunday sees the second test event for the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock take place, with 25,000 fans watching Everton U21s play Bolton Wanderers B team. Kick-off: 2 pm GMT. The test event is part of a process that will allow the club to obtain the necessary licence and safety certificates to operate the Everton Stadium at its full capacity of 52,888 when it officially opens ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League season. Everton Under-21s are pushing for a play-off spot in Premier League 2 and are currently in 14th place, with the top 16 in the table advancing to the knock-out rounds. U21s Head Coach, Paul Tait is sure that this test will provide the players with a huge lift for what will be a fantastic moment for players, staff and families alike. “There's a real buzz as we get closer and we’re preparing,” Tait told the club website. “The lads were looking on a little bit enviously when the Under-18s got the first test event, so they have all been champing at the bit to get to Bramley-Moore Dock. “(It’s the same for) staff as well. It’s going to be a fantastic occasion for them and their families to get on that turf and play in front of a crowd of 25-30,000, we're hearing. “It will be just a fantastic experience, something that they will never forget for the rest of their lives. “I’ve already told them that they'll all play,” said Tait. “So however long we play, they'll all get some minutes on the pitch. “It's only fair, and I've actually got a couple of lads who've been injured and they're fit next week. “They're all queueing up to get on that pitch, so they’re looking forward to it.” Who plays for Everton Under-21s? These are the players who have been turning out for the U21s so far this season Everton Under-21 Player League Goals Cup Goals Omari Benjamin 16 (2) 8 3 (2) 1 Isaac Heath 14 (0) 2 5 (0) 0 Aled Thomas 13 (0) 3 7 (0) 0 Odin Samuels-Smith 12 (6) 0 5 (2) 0 Callum Bates 12 (3) 0 3 (1) 0 Roman Dixon 12 (0) 0 4 (0) 0 Reece Welch 10 (0) 0 2 (0) 0 Jake Patterson 9 (6) 0 5 (1) 0 Luke Butterfield 9 (3) 1 4 (1) 1 Martin Sherif 8 (2) 3 3 (1) 4 Charlie Whitaker (now Notts County) 8 (1) 7 4 (1) 1 William Tamen 8 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Fraser Barnsley 7 (1) 0 4 (0) 0 George Pickford 7 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Jack Bulter 6 (2) 1 3 (2) 0 Coby Ebere 6 (1) 1 0 (0) 0 Braiden Graham 5 (1) 1 0 (1) 0 Owen Barker 4 (8) 0 3 (1) 0 Zan-Luk Leban 4 (0) 0 2 (0) 0 Jacob Beaumont-Clark 3 (6) 1 5 (1) 2 Bradley Moonan 3 (3) 1 2 (1) 0 Jack Tierney 3 (1) 0 4 (1) 0 Harrison Armstrong (Derby Co on loan) 3 (0) 1 3 (0) 1 Nathan Patterson 3 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Francis Gomez 2 (4) 0 1 (0) 0 Francis Okoronkwo (Salford City on loan) 2 (0) 1 1 (0) 0 George Morgan 1 (5) 0 0 (2) 1 Kingsford Boakye 1 (2) 0 0 (0) 0 Halid Djankpata (now at Spezia) 1 (1) 0 0 (0) 0 Armando Broja 1 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Eli Campbell (Ross County on loan) 1 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Youssef Chermiti 1 (0) 0 0 (0) 0 Jarrad Branthwaite 1 (0) 0 0 (0) 0 Jamal Baptiste (Trialist) 1 (0) 0 0 (0) 0 Stan Mills (now at Oxford Utd) 1 (0) 1 0 (0) 0 Josh van Schoor 0 (3) 0 2 (2) 0 Matt Apter 0 (3) 0 1 (3) 0 George Finney 0 (1) 0 1 (1) 0 Henry Foster 0 (1) 0 0 (2) 1 Justin Clarke 0 (1) 0 0 (0) 0 Joao Virginia 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Norberto Beto 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 2 Jake O'Brien 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Jesper Lindstrøm 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Jenson Metcalfe (Chesterfield on loan) 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Luca Davis 0 (0) 0 1 (0) 0 Joel Catesby 0 (0) 0 0 (2) 0 Today's U21s team There's a new name playing in goal: Abdulla Alhammadi, a trialist from UAE. Everton U21s: Alhammadi, Dixon, Samuels-Smith (46' Moonan), Tamen, Welch, Butterfield (46' Gomez), Heath (46' Barker), J Patterson (46' Bates), Sherif (46' Boakye), Graham (46' Beaumont-Clark), Benjamin. Subs not Used: Gospel-Eze. Martin Sherif was denied by a brilliant double save after 10 minutes, the first a powerful header and then his follow-up strike. Luke Butterfield raised a big cheer from the crowd when his defiant tackle stopped a Bolton player. Braiden Graham had a huge chance to open the scoring but could not control his effort. Benjamin was brought down on the edge of the box, but the resulting free-kick came to nothing. However, another huge sve denied Sherif. his low drive tipped around the post. Paul Tait made four changes after the break and substitute Jacob Beamount-Clark was denied after Everton were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box. Just after the hour mark and Dixon put a peach of a ball into the box and Kingsford Boakye made no mistake to put the Young Blues 1-0 ahead. But that was pretty much it as the evacuation was called on 65 minutes and the remaining fans departed with the game abandoned. I would have thought they would have been busting a gut to be the first to score at the new Everton Stadium, but Wigan were allowed to dominate proceedings, only Braiden Graham was decent in the first batch.Second half, (wholesale) subs were an improvement, but Wigan were 2 up by then. I would be very surprised if Everton TV didn't cover this, with the better U21s and a 25,000 crowd. They've added the Second Test Event at the Everton YouTube channel.I've just seen it and added the link above.Live Forum open too for anyone who wants to link up or share the experience! Terry Davies 7 Posted 23/03/2025 at 09:37:14 Sorry Michael, what link is that? Don't seem able to see one Terry Davies 8 Posted 23/03/2025 at 09:38:38 Oh, just seen it, duh! Colin Glassar 9 Posted 23/03/2025 at 09:42:23 I'm thinking of buying meself an executive box but I see the price is £200k. Is that per annum or per month? Jeff Spiers 10 Posted 23/03/2025 at 09:48:28 Just slightly off topic. We all know last home at Goodison will be momentous. Unfortunately, thousands will be unable to attend. Would it be possible if the club had an open day, organised, where we could walk around inside the Old Lady before work commences on her demise (or not)? Even for a fee, I'm sure it could happen. Your thoughts? Thanks Brian Wilkinson 11 Posted 23/03/2025 at 09:52:00 Cheers, Danny, Shuttle buses only start running from 12 o'clock so I'll probably head straight for the Tai Pan and hopefully catch up with a few of you. Brian Williams 12 Posted 23/03/2025 at 10:10:04 Couple in Wetherspoons opposite James Steet station, train from Moorfileds to Sandhills, then a 15-minute walk to New Goodison.Is the Tai Pan just a restaurant or a drinking establishment too? Danny O'Neill 13 Posted 23/03/2025 at 10:14:28 Not a bad shout, Jeff. Maybe the stadium tours will continue before she becomes a demolition site.If I was an owner of the pubs around County Road, I'd be considering putting a couple of those mobile bars on a trolley type things outside for the Southampton match because hundreds, if not thousands of ticketless supporters will travel regardless just to be part of it.Colin, that's got to be annual, surely? Jeff Spiers 14 Posted 23/03/2025 at 10:38:06 Danny@13 Thanks for the reply. Spot on. Maybe thousands may show up on the last game. No doubt the Police will have their opinions re= crowd / traffic congestion. Jeff Armstrong 15 Posted 23/03/2025 at 10:49:43 Colin 9, I reckon it’s p.a, find out how many it holds and a few ToffeeWebbers could chip in, might get “interesting”in there on matchdays mind.😜 James Hughes 16 Posted 23/03/2025 at 11:19:05 I see Colin has won the Lotto Colin Glassar 17 Posted 23/03/2025 at 12:09:11 Jeff/James, I’m thinking of cashing in some of my mothers Green Shield stamps. They must be worth a few bob these days. Brendan McLaughlin 18 Posted 23/03/2025 at 12:33:59 Colin #9,It's actually monthly but you're in luck as I can't use my Executive Box next season at all... dam tax residency rules.I could let you have use of it for a knock down £100k per month? Phil Roberts 19 Posted 23/03/2025 at 13:18:41 Why the club are not putting on all Ladies, U21s, U18s games at Goodison Park for the next 2 months, I do not know. How about 40,000 for Everton Ladies v Spurs Ladies on 10 May???I just have a sneaking suspicion that, with the last game a week later, there will be many people who would go to watch - just for one last time at the Old Lady. Michael Kenrick 20 Posted 23/03/2025 at 13:54:51 Well, the team sheet is out (see above) and Abdulla Alhammadi is a name I've never heard of. He's not played for the U21s before. I believe Leban and Barnsley are away on International duty, so he may be from one of the younger Academy sides. Apparently, he's a trialist...He's a 22-year-old from the UAE. James Hughes 21 Posted 23/03/2025 at 14:20:55 New stadium looks fantastic Mike Hayes 22 Posted 23/03/2025 at 14:37:32 Fantastic looking stadium crowd close enough to the pitch - can’t be any microphones around the ground to pick up the crowd/atmosphere Paul Hewitt 23 Posted 23/03/2025 at 14:52:47 Phil@19. No way are the ladies getting 40k for a game, even if they gave the tickets away free. I think they average around 500 fans at the moment. Mike Allison 24 Posted 23/03/2025 at 15:09:19 This isn’t going to be the camera angle is it? It’s way too low. Mike Gaynes 25 Posted 23/03/2025 at 15:25:10 No, Mike. They'll be up on a gantry in a permanent position. It won't be manned for an event like this. Mike Hayes 26 Posted 23/03/2025 at 15:28:02 All over 1-0 win testing the evacuation Mike Gaynes 27 Posted 23/03/2025 at 15:31:09 Well that was really enjoyable. I kept imagining the stands full of people, and what an atmosphere that's going to be!I've not seen him mentioned here, but I like Jacob Beaumont-Clark. Quick, instinctive distributor with a nice left foot. Released Dixon well on the goal move. Christy Ring 28 Posted 23/03/2025 at 16:14:48 Stadium looks fab, and brilliant design with fans so near the pitch.Should be huge atmosphere next season with 52,000 capacity. Mike Keating 29 Posted 23/03/2025 at 16:19:48 Would be interested to know about escalator / lift access to the upper tier in the East Stand.Do you need to use specific turnstiles or is it open access once you get in? Jeff Armstrong 30 Posted 23/03/2025 at 16:21:25 A chant started in the second half, only about 15,000 inside, acoustic's where brilliant. Danny O'Neill 31 Posted 23/03/2025 at 16:43:25 Come on Christy. Don't do it injustice closer to 53,000 (52,888)!!!Takes your breath away when you enter through the gates. Jeff Armstrong 32 Posted 23/03/2025 at 16:44:29 Mike @29, entry from the Dock Road was open to everyone, you then followed your ticket to your designated turnstile, there were lots of them and no queues although it was an hour before kick-off.My ST is for East Stand but today was in South Stand. Once in, you can walkaround. I went to my ST seat for a look so don't see any reason why you can't go in any upper turnstile and walk around to your block. Les Callan 33 Posted 23/03/2025 at 17:26:48 Thought it was absolutely magnificent. Stephen Williams 34 Posted 23/03/2025 at 17:47:57 New stadium is fantastic but, as is the purpose of a test event, two things to work on:- There's a real bottleneck / crush trying to get past the corner of the first food bar at east end of South Stand upper. Once past that the concourse opens up nicely.- All the paper towel dispensers in men's toilet were empty after only 20 minutes of the match. As there are no electric hand-dryers, there was no way to dry hands.Not a moan just constructive. Colin Malone 35 Posted 23/03/2025 at 17:50:37 Keep bringing your sarnies and flask. Went for a halftime snack, OMG, it was absolutely crammed in the food area, lower South Stand, Block 04. When I say crammed, I mean dangerously crammed. You are also caged in from the upper tier. Can anyone explain why? Jeff Armstrong 36 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:06:14 Stephen 34, you're right — that was a proper bottle neck, a 90-degree turn with food queues blocking the turn. Bad spot for the most popular food concession as it was the only one doing the chicken offering. I don't think it'll be a problem going forward though – the salt and pepper chicken and chips was pretty average for the dosh, tbh! Dave Abrahams 37 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:10:28 I went with my great grandson and he was that excited, he took me to the wrong seats, ones where I bought mine and they were right at the back of the South Stand.It was a bit of a struggle getting up there but it was great looking around the new stadium — then again the players are much further away from the crowd up there and I prefer my present seat at Goodison to the one I sat in today!The game wasn't the main event today, the stadium was — good job it was very poor with no plan and a series of misplaced passes all over the field… How does the coach of the U21s justify his position? Jeff Armstrong 38 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:22:17 Dave @37, I thought the number 7 Heath was decent first half. Sherif looked way off Premier League as did Samuels-Smith and Dixon.I can't understand Samuels-Smith playing left-back because he is predominantly right-footed, thought the Number 4 centre-back, Tamen did okay too. Bill Gall 39 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:27:40 Just a question for those in attendance today: The first test game that just 1 end was used, my nephew who was at the game said there was a real cold breeze coming in off the Mersey… Did anyone experience that today? Brian Williams 40 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:29:46 No. I've been to both events and neither had the dreaded weather that was forecast by the doom mongers and for the first one the weather was absolutely baltic.Yes, there was a cold wind on the evening of the first test; no, you don't feel it within the stadium. Brent Stephens 41 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:35:21 Brian, you've just rained on somebody's parade. Nice one. Peter Mills 42 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:43:06 Just home at 6:15 pm after a tiring but fascinating day. I met an old mate for brekky at 8:15, so it was an early start. Down to Waterloo for a pint at 11:00, then caught the 12:05 train to Sandhills, followed by a 15-minute walk to the ground. Derby Road was coned off to a single lane each way – that's not going to be popular.The stewarding on the Dock Road was very thorough. No traffic. In through the dock wall, there was plenty of room inside the complex, although it was a good hour before kick-off.We decided to go straight into the stadium. It's very impressive outside, I found it a bit less so on the inside. I was a bit surprised to have to walk up 50 steps to reach the upper level, there was no sign of escalators where I was. I found my season ticket seat and am pleased with it. We tried to replicate our current Main Stand spec and have pretty much done so, although it is higher and further away from the pitch. I found my seat in the South Stand. The view was great, higher than I prefer. Due to the steepness of the stands, there is an excellent view over the heads of those in front of you. So, there is no real need for anyone to stand up - not sure how that will pan out! The acoustics were very good, and will help the atmosphere. On the down side, I found it a bit soulless. It needs an Everton stamp on the place, work is needed there. It felt a bit like a small Wembley, somewhat anonymous. I hope that can change after a few big occasions.Getting away wasn't great, we ended up walking into town. I'm sure drinking holes will develop along that route.So, a mixed bag for me. But it's not about me, it's about my grandsons, who loved it. But leaving Goodison, with all its soul, all its spirits, is going to be even tougher than I expected. Brian Williams 43 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:48:33 Colin @35.You are also caged in from the upper tier. Can anyone explain why?You are probably "separated" (I use that term rather than the dramatic "caged in" you use) for the same reason you can't access the main stand concourse from the top balcony in Goodison. It's likely so that neither are overused and that there's a more controlled number on each concourse. Makes sense don't you think? Billy Bradshaw 44 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:53:10 Got the Stagecoach bus 919 from Commutation Row to the new stadium. I stopped really close to the ground, Just a 3- to 4-minute walk after getting off the bus I was in the stadium concourse...The return journey back to Commutation Row was just has good, I was able to use my bus pass as well, so really pleased with that. I've been a bit worried about how I will get to the Stadium next season but after today I'm looking forward to it now. I must say as well what a magnificent stadium we have. Dave Abrahams 45 Posted 23/03/2025 at 18:55:14 Jeff (38), Yes, Heath had a good and lively first half. Tamen looked strong but there wasn't much link-up play, like the players had never played together before, and Bolton were just as bad.It would have been better if the two coaches had decided to go all out for goals, it was a friendly, and give us some entertainment instead of the boring nothing sort of game.I think I gave the crowd some fun watching me struggle up the stairs just before the game began with them betting if I was going to make it to the top or not and coming down at the end! Jeff Armstrong 46 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:00:17 Dave, yes there's a few steps to navigate in the upper sections to get to my seat, slow getting out too at the final whistle, considering it was pretty empty too.Did you bother in the end getting a season ticket? I know you where debating whether to get one. Dave Abrahams 47 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:03:30 Jeff (46), Yes, I got it but I think someone else will be using it, see how things turn out. Peter Mills 48 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:11:42 Man of the Match for his double save in the first half was Bolton goalie Luke Hutchinson. All that practice he got playing on loan for a struggling Marine team earlier this season (before their remarkable turnaround over recent weeks) has paid off! Andy Crooks 49 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:19:58 Pete #42, really brilliant balanced post. I won't ever be at Goodison Park again and it is very melancholic. I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like for you and all the friends I have met at Goodison. Phil Wood 50 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:23:08 Walked from the Hilton which took 30 minutes at an average pace. I thought there was plenty of space on the concourse with 45 minutes to kick-off.Went in entrance 22 with no queue but other ones close by had 50-yard queues.Once inside, I had 4 flights of stairs to upper tier.Had a coffee and sticky chicken for about £13. Chichen fine but my white coffee was black and only a third full. Was asked if I wanted black or white. Surprised that the milk, sugar, forks, spoons etc were just like Goodison on shelves at the back. Thought it looked out of time within a new set-up.Up to my seat on row 57 Seat 304, above the away section. 60 steps up and I was 7 rows from the back. God help anyone who isn't sprightly and sitting near the back.Very glad I will be diagonally across and in the lower tier. Views are great but not for anyone with vertigo. Also seat leg room no more than the main stand. I was expecting a bit more decor under the stands. Thought it looked and felt like a bare concrete shell.Some good and some bad aspects from today. To be fair, I thought the lads played okay. Mark Murphy 51 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:29:39 I'm still in Doctor Duncs patting fellow blues on the back and drinking to great times ahead.Absolutely gobsmacked by that experience. It's awesome! Liam Mogan 52 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:36:11 I went the first test game and agree with some posters above that the inside lacks a clear Everton identity and is a bit soulless esp under the stands.Hopefully it will be improved before August. Mike Lawson 53 Posted 23/03/2025 at 19:48:48 Just back from the test event. A few thoughts:–We got there early, 11:45, and parked in the Walter Street car park by the Titanic Hotel, easy access, although cost £15. We used to pay £10 at the garage opposite the Stanley Park car park for Goodison. We travel from Wolverhampton and are beginning to suffer from aches and pains so need to be relatively close.Quick 5-minute walk to the Bramley Moore. Quick drink before going into the plaza. The views across to the river and other docks are stunning and we felt quite emotional.The plaza and the walk under the South Stand are amazing. We walked round to under the West Stand and then back to the plaza. The steps outside the West Stand weren't accessible but it looks as if the views over the Mersey to the Wirral will be fantastic.Once back in the plaza, sampled the fish and chips from the Parkgate van. Very nice although a bit pricey at £15. Sat and people watched for a few minutes before going into the ground. We were in block 216 row 36. Great seats but load of steps up to level 2. Knackered by the time we got there! Where are the escalators that we've seen on videos? We entered through gate 14 and the only option was up the stairs – not easy for someone with a knackered hip. We'll have to investigate the accessible entrances to see if they will allow us through there next time.Views from the seats we had were great. Problem is our season tickets are row 61 in block 214 – a lot more bloody stairs unfortunately. However at least we will be there for all games next season.Other thoughts:– Some parts of the concourses were jammed, much worse than I expected.The concourse inside needs some blue as does the exterior of the ground.A bit chaotic leaving – Regent Road going towards town and past the Titanic was chocka.Took about 45 minutes from getting in the car at Walter Street to reach Wallasey Tunnel entrance but probably better than walking into town.All-in-all, a great experience and can't wait for the first game of the season. Paul Ferry 54 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:00:07 Paul Hewitt (23): Phil@19. No way are the ladies getting 40k for a game, even if they gave the tickets away free. I think they average around 500 fans at the moment.Paul, Phil’s point is not about Everton Ladies team but about the Old Lady. It doesn’t matter who is playing. But mate you need to tone down your anti-footy-ladies stuff, it’s a little yawn and definitely outdated.Peter Mills (42): A really great write up Pete. Thanks. Your point about soul together with the mechanics of access (not least the one way in from the Dock Road) – nothing I’ve read on here has softened this concern - are for me at this moment the ones that concern me the most.My two Spurs mates (sorry Rob, I've been trying to disown them for years) still call the new ground “soulless” or more usually “no/lacking atmosphere” after six years. Nine years later, the West Ham, I know, more than two (!) are more extreme in their views. They just want to go “home” to the old ground without 25,000 tourists (their word not mine).I look at our new ground as magnificent as it looks and think that it could be anywhere in the world if you don’t look outside. It looks modern, super, pressing all the right code buttons (we hope), but blue apart it looks cold. I wish that Archibald was somewhere there. This is why ZCars remains crucial but GOT is not right somehow. It's tinny.Don’t get me wrong, it’s no plastic prefab Sunderland, ‘boro, Derby, Leicester (etc.). It is not confined to the edge of town like a mall or gallows, lazarhouse, or plague pit. It’s in a remarkable location that breathes history. I’ve been to Spuds but not London Stadium and surely it will help for sound and song that we are certainly steeper and closer than Spuds (and West Ham, any old fool can see that). But those Goodison silences/murmurings will be even “louder” at the Dock. Bayern H could never, in my opinion, be replicated down by the river. The Old Lady is special, warmer, tighter etc. Mind you, I won’t be there until August and I am excited about that. Each one of us has our own thoughts, hopes, and concerns. Ped’s walk/video ought to make everyone lick their lips but the real time for considered conversations will be the end of next season, not first impressions.I hope the Everton Stadium feels like manna from Heaven for our younger fans (and I don’t mean you Liam Morgan) who will own this place for decades and decades to come. And they will raise blues who only know the Dock for whom Goodison is an image, a piece of film, something that 95-year-old Grandad Tony Abrahams goes on and on about from his armchair in the corner. Phil Roberts 55 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:23:40 Thanks Paul.Newcastle Ladies v Sunderland Ladies at St. James' Park today. Championship level not even Ladies Premiership standard.Crowd? 38,500!My point proved? Paul Hewitt 56 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:23:43 PF. Tone down my anti-footy-ladies-stuff, what utter shite you talk at times PF.Nothing I've said there is anti and I've never called Ladies football ever. But having less than a thousand fans at a 40k stadium is ridiculous. A bit like you at times unfortunately. Paul Hewitt 57 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:23:43 PF. Tone down my anti-footy-ladies-stuff, what utter shite you talk at times PF.Nothing I've said there is anti and I've never called Ladies football ever. But having less than a thousand fans at a 40k stadium is ridiculous. A bit like you at times unfortunately. Paul Hewitt 58 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:29:28 Phil. That's not Everton ladies is it? Paul Ferry 59 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:38:09 Erm, that's not true PH, you have made constant swipes and snipes at Women's footy for the longest time (I won't watch it; it's not footy; it's shite etc. The weeks around the Lioness's triumph should have a bunch of this stuff). I understand why you would say that you didn't but it's ridiculous that you don't own this which, needless to say, is entirely in keeping with your posts at 23 and 58.PH, deny it again. That's fine. You could also say that you have had a Road to Damascus moment. Either way, there is no point in replying again to someone who is in denial. It never works. It never ends up good.Your point is proved Phil (55). Paul Hewitt 60 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:44:16 Ok PF You're right again (only in your head). Paul Hughes 61 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:49:48 We parked in the Pall Mall NCP car park. About a 20 minute walk from there. Loads of spaces, despite there being a number of half-marathon runners about.Had a couple of cans of Corona at £4.50 a pop on the plaza. Not too bad. No real queue. Headed to our turnstile at about 1.30 no queue. Then another couple of beers inside. Longish queue, but served quickly, lots of servers.Our seats in the Lower East were easily accessible, and the views were brilliant.We left at half-time, and had a chilli chicken and chips from the trailer in the plaza, quite tasty but a bit steep at £15.The amount of space in the plaza and inside the concourses was amazing. Mark Murphy 62 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:52:44 FFS lads - talk about a fight in an empty room!I saw the future today - and the future is exciting and Blue!Rejoice - that’s a fcuking big club stadium for a fcuking big club.UTFT Paul Hewitt 63 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:55:32 Mark. PF could start an argument on his own in a room full of mirrors Robert Tressell 64 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:57:05 Phil # 55, that's an incredible crowd for women's football.The game has come on massively recently. Different obviously to the men's game but still very enjoyable in its own right. The quality of the girls playing in my son's u11 league is great to see. Bodes well for the women's game in future. Chris Davies 65 Posted 23/03/2025 at 20:57:14 I just saw this comment on a Facebook post front the Everton page;“ This needs sorting in my opinion. Having to stop every few steps because the bridge cant handle more weight. This will be chaos at full capacity. They had 4 years to sort it.”I’ve been to Goodison many, many times but never to the Docks (that I can properly remember).Which bridge are they talking about please? Cheers UTFT Paul Ferry 66 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:01:04 Great first impression Mark. It's more complicated than that, I think. But I'm made up for you that you were there.I did say no more words, PH, but you know what happened. And with that, no more words, but do keep on with the trite stuff. I know. Jeff Armstrong 67 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:05:47 Chris 65, as you exit the stadium and turn right towards town there is a road bridge, they were stopping people with Stop/go hand held road signs for about 1 minute, this just meant a pause, then they let everyone move onto the bridge, pointless imo, as when you crossed it the bridge was completely full of people anyway. If there's a concern about the bridge, it should have been underpinned last year, at the latest, not buy a few stop/go signs and a megaphone yesterday FFS! Paul Ferry 68 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:05:52 Great post Robert (65). I think that dads are in a privileged position here if they choose to recognise it. I remember watching the 2022 Euros and simply being impressed by the all-round levels I was watching. I remember at the time on here, how more than a few of us were waxing lyrical about England's ability - unlike Everton - to actually take corners that went beyond the near post and come up with effective free kicks. Not to mention that delicious goal by Alessia Rouso. Now if Messi had done that ........ Mark Murphy 69 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:11:02 I'll do a “Dannyesque” attempt at a match report tomorrow, PF, but in the meantime I've had an absolutely wonderful day experiencing the future of our club, whilst almost certainly not the future of our team on the pitch.My only negative of the day was the performance of the first-half players, especially in the first 20 minutes, and especially Roman Dixon, who was, to be kind, fucking shocking! I don't see any of them stepping up to the first-team squad next season. The second-half team looked better to be fair.But the stadium! That stadium! It's massive and it echoes and it's magnificent.I expected a better version of the Amex. I experienced a whole solar system bigger than that. When the siren rang out, I felt shivers. But when they announced “Operation Everton Stadium” instead of "Operation Goodison", I felt upset. Tony Abrahams 70 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:11:09 I don't think I want to live that long if I'm being honest, Paul, but I saw one thing today, and I heard a beautiful sentence off a lady who had just been inside the stadium and they both filled me with loads of pride.The lady simply said, "I have just seen our dream turned into reality” (saying 'our' made it sound even more brilliant!). And then, when I drove towards our stadium after the game, it was full of Evertonians walking away from the ground.I must have done that drive a few thousand times since the work began and I've watched it growing and grow. Today, watching those beautiful Evertonians walking away from our soon to be new home actually made it feel more real than anything. Paul Ferry 71 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:13:39 Great stuff, Mark, but real shame about Dixon. Am I wrong, did you and Danny plan to walk from town to the Dock? If so, how long did it take – half-an-hour? You sound like a teenager lad. Safe travels home. Great post, Tony. Hope you gave her a hug. Paul Kossoff 72 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:13:49 https://www.youtube.com/live/li7s8lOcK9E?feature=sharedIf you don't know the match is on Yuface, what ever it's called😀 Paul Ferry 73 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:16:24 Meant to ask, how was your evacuation, and how many went home? Liam Mogan 74 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:24:43 I watched a bit of the game on YouTube before popping down to the Baltic Market for some early tea (I can recommend Meatball Molly owned Polpette Italian stand, particularly the lasagne).It sounded very quiet but the roar when the goal went in was very loud on TV. Was it the same in the ground? Mark Murphy 75 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:27:27 PFYes, we planned to walk from town but I got there first and the plan A meet at Dr Duncs was thwarted by the cunts not opening until 12.So we decided to get the soccerbus which, due to traffic queues for Costco (apparantly a weekly problem) got us to near the ground for 12:45. We went for a chinky at Taipan and sat at a table next to David James and some very pretty young Chinese girls. Neil complimented “David” on his good looks and longevity (wtaf Neil??) and we had a great appetisers mix plate)I personally walked back after the game and it took 40 minutes but I headed for the Pier Head and turned left. I reckon I could shave 10 minutes off that going direct. There were at least 5 bars I didn't know about on the way back so I reckon there'll be plenty of choice by next season.Regarding the “traffic lights” system at the bridge, it's the same as we get at West Ham. It works and it's not a big deal. There are alternative side streets anyway.The approach and departure is different to Goodison but it's not that different to make it an issue. Next season, I'll walk from Lime Street to one of the bars near the ground then to the fans plaza.It's going to be great! Brendan McLaughlin 76 Posted 23/03/2025 at 21:54:58 Aw...SpainA new footballing god arrivesApologies BTW Brian Wilkinson 77 Posted 23/03/2025 at 22:00:14 Great views inside the ground, ended up walking back to town as well, rather than chance Sandhills, will wait to see how future planning and if more trains will run on match days first.Everyone seems to have covered the feeling of the bare walls inside and absent from feeling like Everton football club, plain walls and no club crest, but the biggest miss for me and no matter how many times you looked round the ground, I thought wow how magnificent would that stadium be, if we built up the north stand, so that it meets up with the rest of the stadium instead of dipping down behind the goal, I know its a bit of a whinge, but you cannot help but notice that in the north stand.Hopefully in time we will fill that part in with more seats, so that all 4 areas of the ground are at the same height.Overall the stadium designed with excellent views all round, but even if no crest, at least get those walls painted inside the concourses, looks bland.Looking forward to hearing the noise level when the stadium is filled, compared to other stadiums, I think we have one hell of a stadium to move into. Mike Gaynes 78 Posted 23/03/2025 at 22:10:28 Cheers to all the locals for the reports! Mark Murphy 79 Posted 23/03/2025 at 22:26:41 Just got home to “our mams” in St Helens.I know I make a thing about the whole wool thing but….I needed a piss so nipped into the Junction inn.Big mistakeDuelling banjos type big mistakeI’m proud of my home town. I love Saints RL and their history. They’re my 2nd team. But don’t even approach my Evertonian pride. My grand dad was mayor of St Helens in 1961 when saints beat Wigan at Wembley. I’m related to Alex Murphy and he sat me on his shoulders with the Challenge cup in 66 (after beating Wigan again) at St Anne & Blessed Dominic’s May Day.In those days, Sutton Oak, or St Helens Junction as it is now, was a friendly village where everyone knew each other. I was local Royalty as Roy’s son and Joes grandson.But Christ - those days are long gone! There were around 12 people in the Junction inn. They all knew each other ( I got the impression that it was intimate in some cases) but they were all pissed and pseudo angry and looking for a fight. They argued, hurled abuse, and humiliated each other until I had to leave. As I walked home through littered and dog shit spattered streets I thought about those years of my youth and thanked Christ I left whilst it was still a nice place, in 1981. It’s fcuking awful now.Sorry - I’ve had a pint and I’m being maudlin and nostalgic, but fcuk me - I miss the 60s.UTFT Brendan McLaughlin 80 Posted 23/03/2025 at 22:37:50 Mark #79Does the Junction Inn do rooms? Mark Murphy 81 Posted 23/03/2025 at 23:00:46 They’ve got caravans out the backBrendan Paul Ferry 82 Posted 23/03/2025 at 23:09:39 You don't miss the 70s Mark? Brendan McLaughlin 83 Posted 23/03/2025 at 23:50:21 Mark #81Butlin's then Danny O'Neill 84 Posted 23/03/2025 at 23:58:28 Mark, see you a week Saturday once we figure out the logistics for a 12:30 kick off. For once, you're closer than me. We both have the option of stopping over, but I can do it in a day. It will just mean the red eye from Euston!! Laurie Hartley 85 Posted 24/03/2025 at 01:13:11 I just watched this video from a Hammers fan who loves Everton😂. The Laughing Londoner AKA The Toffee Hammer. He is very enthusiastic and happy for us.ToffeeHammer’s Guided Tour Christine Foster 86 Posted 24/03/2025 at 04:42:01 Laurie, brilliant video and the guy is a Hammers fan! Living at the other end of the planet I had a few tears in my eyes watching this, what a fabulous stadium, worthy of the "Fourth Grace" title.The city is officially ours. The other lot may as well go to New Brighton or Runcorn.. ( They could use land at Speke next to the airport, making it local and easy transport for their fans back to Norway) but I really do think we have pulled the rug from under them forever. To the much maligned (justifiably) Moshiri, well done sir and thank you. For all your failings, this was not, it looks the best stadium in the country. Paul Ferry 87 Posted 24/03/2025 at 04:58:52 That Hammers fan has lived in Liverpool for ages and has uploaded some nice videos. There's a nice one here Christine (and Laurie),https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvGy6pjG1IYon West Ham's last game at The Old Lady. Paul Ferry 88 Posted 24/03/2025 at 05:25:59 One of the things I most liked was the top-drawer provision for wheelchair-bound blues with fabulous views and seemingly little concern for space and cramming people in. And those blue stools ........ A club who cares. Paul Hewitt 89 Posted 24/03/2025 at 06:19:06 Mark@79. Agree 100% with what you just said, St Helens has been ruined by previous governments and councils. In the 70's and 80's it was a great place to grow up, everyone knew everyone, it's was safe to play out as a kid. Fast forward now and it's a shit hole. The closing of the pit and the slowing down of pilkingtons the 2 main employers of the town really hit hard. Unlike you I never got out( Big big mistake). It's full of junkies, foreigners and people who don't give a shit. It's criminal what's been allowed to happen to this town. Paul Ferry 90 Posted 24/03/2025 at 06:41:44 PH you must live on the Clock Face Estate then mate? Paul Hewitt 91 Posted 24/03/2025 at 06:45:33 Nope. Paul Ferry 92 Posted 24/03/2025 at 06:56:48 Well that's a relief. Paul O'Neill 93 Posted 24/03/2025 at 10:27:09 I just missed out on a ticket for this one, but interesting to read the various comments.There is always going to be teething problems, and to the people concerned about the plain inside or the lack of branding, we all have to keep calm and remember the stadium still isn't finished. My gripes from what I've seen are minor; the cheap-looking asphalt at the entrance gates on Regent Road, the lighting on the barrel roofing, and the (at present) slightly temporary and amateur-looking) green track around the sides of the pitch, but these may all be addressed by August. Some great comments. ps: Also some less welcome comments about ‘chinkies' and ‘foreigners' when it comes to where people live. I thought I'd just stumbled on a bitter 1970s comedy routine.Anyway. COYB. Paul Hewitt 94 Posted 24/03/2025 at 10:36:40 I said junkies and foreigners. And it's certainly not a comedy when you live with them. Scott Hamilton 95 Posted 24/03/2025 at 11:04:52 Too many Pauls on this thread!Can we have a ‘Two Paul Maximum’ going forwards, please?! Les Callan 96 Posted 24/03/2025 at 13:14:13 Mark @ 79. Alex Murphy. The best ever. Mark Murphy 97 Posted 24/03/2025 at 13:45:25 He was, Les. I got the dates wrong though – it was 1961 when he lifted me above his head. I was 8 in 1966 and would've been a bit heavy even for him. Mark Murphy 98 Posted 24/03/2025 at 14:24:01 Paul H - I think Paul O was referring to my comment.I've never considered that word racist - it was just a word used for Chinese food and I thought it was a northern thing. It was certainly not intended nor understood as racist by me. On saying that my southern born wife picked me up on it recently and I said she was wrong. It seems she was right afterall – again!My apologies to anyone I've offended – it wasn't my intention. In fact, I had a sharp intake of breath myself when Paul H mentioned “foreigners”.The idiots who I came across in the Junction Inn were certainly not “foreigners”. They were very very local – hence the Duelling Banjos reference. (My apologies to any Hillbillies on here for that last comment). Paul Ferry 99 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:54:46 (Sorry Scott, can you cope with another Paul mate!)Mark, I think that Paul O’Neill’s point was very much aimed at PH as well as you. It was a very poor choice of words by PH as he like all of us should understand the pejorative and prejudiced provocative politicising of “foreigner” and “immigrant” these days. It was this sort of erm “thinking” that led to the ignorant and unjustifiable rioting across the north after those three beautiful girls lost their lives in Southport when the dangerous thickest of the thick assumed the murderer was an immigrant with zilch evidence.If PH’s first “foreigner” was bad, the second was worse. To respond PH wrote “I said junkies and foreigners”, as if that is somehow a justification or defence of his first post on this. It’s actually a second confirmation. And then we have the Eddie Booth “when you live with them”.I understand that this is clearly something that PH cares about for his reasons, but just about EVERYONE lives with “foreigners”. I'm reminded of the crude BREXIT/UKIP voter who, when asked about why he voted to exit the morning after the vote and whether immigration had a part to play, told the Radio-4 interviewer (I’m paraphrasing): “the immigrants had nothing to do with it, even though there are too many of them, but I voted the way I did because I am fed up that my country is being ruled by Zurich”. Brian Williams 100 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:06:01 Is the word "foreigner" now a no-no?Are we not foreigners to natives of a country when we're visiting?Not something I'd be offended by, I have to say. Ray Robinson 101 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:34:10 Not offended by the word “foreigner”. Am I supposed to now say “person of offshore origin”?Next, the term “woollyback” will be banned. Paul Ferry 102 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:34:50 Brian, "foreigner" is not a derogatory or politicised word until it gets into the hands of Tommy Robinson and his ilk who, sadly, are numbered in millions.I'm not for one second saying that this is PH at all. But his use of "foreigner" in this context was,I think, unfortunate.I rarely disagree with you so apologies mate. Liam Mogan 103 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:45:30 Words mean different things depending on how they are used and the context that they are used in. Quite a basic concept we all learn at a young age? Disingenuous to pretend otherwise. Brian Williams 104 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:09:46 Paul #102.No apology necessary to me mate.I understand it's not always what's said but how it's said, and I hope you're not accusing me of being disingenuous, Liam.I'm merely making a point that things can be said that aren't necessarily offensive but some people choose to be offended by it.A foreigner, to me, used to be when someone who worked for a firm as say a plumber during the week and did work for you at the weekend "off the books." 😁 Liam Mogan 105 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:20:11 Not referring to you in particular Brian pal. Just making a similar point to yours that some people can use words that may be neutral in certain circumstances, but can be harmful in others. Yes the concept of the 'foreigner' as a job on the side is one specific to the construction industry in Liverpool? Brian Williams 106 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:29:53 Not sure of it's origins Liam but it was an oft used term growing up.There was always one member of the family working on a Saturday "doing a foreigner." Christine Foster 107 Posted 24/03/2025 at 20:39:56 Very true, Brian, a cash-under-the-table job in your own time or not. An essential part of life over the years for so many not just in Liverpool. A "doin' a foreigner" was a term often heard. Christine Foster 108 Posted 24/03/2025 at 21:00:41 The actual word "foreigner" is not an offensive word in itself. If you live or visit somewhere it used to be used to by those of that country or area to describe someone who was from elsewhere. Not necessarily derogative way. But with the advent of the likes of MAGA and issues with immigration across many areas of the world, its politically used to condemn or belittle which was never its original meaning. (Quite often it was used to explain cultural differences away from the standard norm of a place) These days however even its correct use is deemed negative due to its connotations with immigration. Personally I have been called a foreigner (or similar depending on country) living in Australia, France, USA, Netherlands, Thailand, (strangely enough though, not here in NZ?) Blimey, even when I lived in Wales I was a foreigner... Paul Ferry 109 Posted 24/03/2025 at 21:25:21 We're both foreigners Christine. I don't think I've ever been called one, even though it would be accurate. Si Cooper 110 Posted 25/03/2025 at 00:56:20 If you are visiting somewhere then you can be referred to as ‘foreign’ but it isn’t really the term you should use for people who have legitimately chosen to settle somewhere, which should, PH, be my ‘neighbours’ or ‘non-indigenous neighbours’ if you must differentiate. Spill the beans, what is so particularly irksome about your ‘non-indigenous neighbours? Strange clothes, odd customs, difficult to understand accents?PF, I think the twisted specimen is an immigrant (or his parents are) but the inflammatory assumptions may have been around legal status or whether he was a known religious extremist?On the stadium; overall magnificent but bits do look half finished so I am hoping there is still plenty of ‘tweaking’ to complete.I am hugely envious of anyone who has been fortunate enough to bag / blag a ticket. If I’d been there on Sunday I think they would have had to keep jogging me along as the alarms were ringing to actually get me to leave Danny O'Neill 111 Posted 25/03/2025 at 12:25:22 Paul, Christine,You are not foreigners at all. You are natives of Liverpool and Evertonians.The use of the term 'foreigner 'is ambiguous. Ultimately, home is where you feel it is, be that where your roots are, or where you have settled. 