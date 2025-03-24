23/03/2025





Sara Holmgaard starred for the Blues as she scored a goal and set up two more with Everton securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League on Saturday.

Having picked up their fifth win of the season, the Toffees climbed to seventh in the table. Justine Vanhaevermaet (43’) opened the scoring for Everton while second-half goals from Holmgaard (46’) and Kelly Gago (90+5’) put the tie to bed.

It was Palace who began the match on a stronger note but were pegged back just before half-time. Holmgaard’s floated corner was met by Vanhaevermaet and her powerful header found the back of the net.

The Belgian almost grabbed a second immediately after the opener but this time, goalkeeper Shae Yanez was on hand to deny her with an excellent save.

Brian Sorensen’s side doubled their lead just 22 seconds after the restart. This time, defender Holmgaard got on the scoresheet following after converting Kelly Gago’s cross from the right.

Crystal Palace, stuck at the bottom of the table with nine points, thought they had been awarded a penalty for Vanhaevermaet's challenge on Katie Stengel soon after the second Everton goal went in. However, referee Adewunmi Soneye changed his mind following a discussion with his assistants.

The Blues wrapped up the win in additional time as French forward Gago latched on to a long ball from Holmgaard and secured a cool finish past Shae Yanez.

Rikke Madsen, who came on as a late substitute for her first appearance of the season after giving birth, enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Walton Hall Park. She was surprised by her boyfriend who went down on one knee after the game and Madsen accepted the proposal in front of her emotional teammates and coaches.

The Blues will face Manchester United away from home on March 30.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb