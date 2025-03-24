Season › 2024-25 › News Everton Women thrash Crystal Palace 3-0, Rikke Madsen celebrates return with post-match proposal Anjishnu Roy 23/03/2025 8comments | Jump to last Sara Holmgaard starred for the Blues as she scored a goal and set up two more with Everton securing a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Having picked up their fifth win of the season, the Toffees climbed to seventh in the table. Justine Vanhaevermaet (43’) opened the scoring for Everton while second-half goals from Holmgaard (46’) and Kelly Gago (90+5’) put the tie to bed. It was Palace who began the match on a stronger note but were pegged back just before half-time. Holmgaard’s floated corner was met by Vanhaevermaet and her powerful header found the back of the net. The Belgian almost grabbed a second immediately after the opener but this time, goalkeeper Shae Yanez was on hand to deny her with an excellent save. Brian Sorensen’s side doubled their lead just 22 seconds after the restart. This time, defender Holmgaard got on the scoresheet following after converting Kelly Gago’s cross from the right. Crystal Palace, stuck at the bottom of the table with nine points, thought they had been awarded a penalty for Vanhaevermaet's challenge on Katie Stengel soon after the second Everton goal went in. However, referee Adewunmi Soneye changed his mind following a discussion with his assistants. The Blues wrapped up the win in additional time as French forward Gago latched on to a long ball from Holmgaard and secured a cool finish past Shae Yanez. Rikke Madsen, who came on as a late substitute for her first appearance of the season after giving birth, enjoyed a memorable afternoon at Walton Hall Park. She was surprised by her boyfriend who went down on one knee after the game and Madsen accepted the proposal in front of her emotional teammates and coaches. The Blues will face Manchester United away from home on March 30. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:14:57 Really nice! Phil Roberts 2 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:38:11 https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6224553/2025/03/23/everton-rikke-madsen-proposal/ Paul Hewitt 3 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:40:58 And women's football wants to be taken seriously. Andrew Taylor 4 Posted 25/03/2025 at 14:50:30 Women's football is taken seriously.Are you? Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:02:54 It's not. And I'm not bothered. Tony Cunningham 6 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:07:35 That was really nice to see... both the 3-0 win and the proposal. Must be hard work getting fitness back after having a baby. Andrew Taylor 7 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:30:58 Astonishing really, really pleased for her twice over.In other news, I saw that photos this week of Calvert-Lewin getting married were plastered all over social media... and to think men's football wants to be taken seriously! Liam Mogan 8 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:18:00 At least uber idiot and football misogyny poster boy Joey Barton won't be tempted to post his embarrassing shtick on here now he's on a suspended sentence for assaulting his wife.Good luck, wealth and success to the happy couple. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb