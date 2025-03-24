Season › 2024-25 › News Fans voice travel discontent at Bramley-Moore Dock; controversial parking zone put on hold Anjishnu Roy 24/03/2025 67comments | Jump to last Everton fans are concerned about travel plans outside the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock after 25,000 supporters attended the second test event. As part of the controlled evacuation procedure, the supporters were asked to leave the premises after 65 minutes as Everton U21s took on Bolton Wanderers B on Sunday. While the evacuation procedure the club needed to test to obtain the required licenses and safety certifications was a success, fans expressed discontent regarding the travel plans. A massive flock of people was held up at the Bascule Bridge on Regent Road and they had to be let through gradually because the bridge couldn’t handle the weight of the crowd. “The infrastructure at BMD is poor, even the soccerbus today didn't calculate for the half marathon and took 40 minutes from Commutation Row to BMD, only had to go along Vauxhall Rd, would have taken 15 minutes. The weighbridge stop/go was embarrassing and not required, there was a full bridge each time they let people pass onto it anyway, pointless,” wrote Jeff Armstrong on the Toffeeweb forum. “The much-vaunted 'train every 15 minutes' didn't seem to materialise at Moorfields. We were there about 35 minutes then a train arrived that hardly anybody could get on,” said Paul Washington while Danny O’Neil added, “No Taxi ranks near the stadium and I didn't see any black cabs.” With only 25,000 people facing such chaos at the second test event, the question of how the stadium management committee is going to deal with 52,888 supporters come next season is starting to become a pressing issue. "Everton's stadium looks great but this is worrying for fans. Disaster waiting to happen, this is at half capacity with no away fans either. Who approved the planning permission for it without ensuring there was going to be suitable infrastructure around the area. Madness," wrote another fan on X (formerly Twitter). They also faced a similar problem last month when 10,000 fans were allowed to enter the stadium for the first test event. Parking restrictions around new stadium temporarily suspended Meanwhile, a controversial series of parking restrictions have been suspended after multiple complaints from business owners. An Experimental Traffic Regulation Order (ETRO) had been imposed within a half-hour walking radius around the stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock - including heavy restrictions for on-street parking. Business owners were flabbergasted to find out that the restrictions would apply to the area all year round and not just on matchdays. This led to a wave of complaints with many businesses claiming that they could even go under due to losses from the parking restrictions. As a result, the Liverpool City Council corrected course and on Monday, they issued a statement that the restrictions were being paused until August in the areas where businesses would be most affected by the restrictions. The temporary postponement would take effect along the city's waterfront from its northern end by Canada Dock down to the Leeds Street area of the city centre boundary, and eastwards across to the Pumpfields district. There will still be restrictions, but only in residential districts where people have been told to apply for up to two free parking permits per household.

Derek Knox 1 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:11:46 I think the Liverpool Council have totally ignored these well foreseen issues over four years ago. The Stadium will be a catalyst for much needed re-generation of that area. Businesses have latched on to it, why hasn't the Council?It is basically only them who have the say so, to implement improved transport links and parking. I was at the event yesterday, and that was only at under half capacity, what will a full match attendance be like in the not too distant future? Paul Hewitt 2 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:37:19 How do the other lot over the park get 61k in and out the ground without much fuss ?. Rob Halligan 3 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:47:59 Paul, how do you know there’s no fuss? Paul Hewitt 4 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:51:53 Well the rs fans I know don't have a problem. Paul Hewitt 5 Posted 24/03/2025 at 15:57:13 And it's not a trick question, it's a genuine one. How do they get there? Stephen Davies 6 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:06:49 Parking restrictions now lifted around the area. Mark Murphy 7 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:11:48 I find this whole “chaos controversy” a bit bizarre.Isn't this what these test events are for? To identify bottlenecks necks and issues that they need to sort before August? Of course there were snags yesterday – 25,000 is still a large crowd of people to get away.I was in that “massive flock” at the bridge and it took about 10 minutes to get through. There were other routes to take to avoid that. Is the next test event a full house? Let's see what they learned yesterday.Personally, I thought it went quite well. Paul Hughes 8 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:16:36 Well, as I've said on another thread, we parked up at the Pall Mall car-park (behind the Echo building). Loads of space, despite the Liverpool half-marathon being on. Cost just over a tenner. 20 minute walk.We left early so didn't hit the post match queue over the bridge, but I guess as people get used to it, other routes to cut up to Great Howard Street, before the bridge, are available. It's still early days. Even the useless Council are belatedly getting their act in gear. Danny O'Neill 9 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:21:15 I think they have the same issues getting to Anfield as we do Goodison. When I have attended both grounds, I rarely drive, and that's been the case for years.Queen's Drive absolutely rammed. Trying to find ways around it, with different routes, only to find everyone else is doing the same thing.Talking Goodison now, but I tend nowadays to wait somewhere until it dies down, and walk away from the ground to get a cab into town.They either walk or do what I do Paul. For Everton home matches, I often head across the Park, have a drink in the Arkles because it's easier there than Country Road. As I make way, there is absolute carnage on the Stanley Park Car Park, with jousting like car jostling going on to get out. It will be the same for them.Same here Mark. There were a few issues that need ironing out. Frustration that some of this wasn't thought of prior with some forward thinking. Until there is something better in place though, it's our left and right feet that are carrying us there!! Ray Robinson 10 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:38:46 Paul #2, two big car parks on the door step certainly helps. Don't know how that helps the Norwegians, mind you.Stephen #6, not on match days they're not. Headlines proclaiming parking restrictions have been lifted refer only to non-match days. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 24/03/2025 at 16:46:55 Which big Car Parks do they have that we don't have, Ray? Martin Berry 12 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:01:06 I don't understand like so many why Liverpool City Council have not sorted out the foreseen potential traffic problems. This is not just about Everton, it's about the proposed development of the whole area around BMD as well, the ten streets, other docks being redeveloped.All this is going to happen and the transport situation needs to reflect and service that. Are any of the spaces and old dock areas that are suitable for temporary parking until the Council sorts out the problems? Jeff Spiers 13 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:03:22 Might have to resurrect the old Dockers' Umbrella, or a ferry terminal at Bramley-Moore Dock from the Albert Dock!!!!?? Ray Robinson 14 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:03:54 I didn't quite say that, Danny. Stanley Park car park - which we won't have when we move (although it should, in my opinion, be continued as a Park & Ride) and the car park right opposite on the site of the old Anfield Comp school. Danny O'Neill 15 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:19:25 Yes, here and now, we use Stanley Park as you well know. Technically, if you count the entrance / exit, for cars, it's closer to Goodison. I used to be able to park on the old Anfield Comp grounds for Anfield derbies with a staff permit courtesy of my wife and sister.Personally, even if when I did drive, I never used Stanley Park, it's a nightmare to get out of.My brother used to park near or in the Taxi club (can't remember fully) and my Dad on the waste ground opposite the Anfield pub near the Police Station on Walton Lane. We would then take the City approach to Goodison. Either way, there was always a walk. It's just now, it's likely to be about 30 minutes. Paul O'Neill 16 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:21:33 This article seems a little bit tabloidy and heavy on the stoking up of fear and controversy. I wasn't there, but by most accounts, there were several snags rather than disaster. That's what test events are for, surely?I agree that everyone involved should have got their ducks in a row, especially LCC and their highways department, and Merseytravel, but let's not despair just yet. Rob Halligan 17 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:25:56 Has anyone noticed the central reservation on Queens Drive is now being used as a “Car Park?” Ray # 14……. I guess there is a very good chance that either or both car parks on Priory Road will still be used by fans travelling to Everton Stadium. Obviously nowhere near the numbers used at the moment, but a shuttle bus to and from would be ideal. Mark Murphy 18 Posted 24/03/2025 at 17:45:04 I heard some quite satisfying news yesterday talking to a blue in Dr Duncs.Apparently, the match day car parks we use when we're at home charge us £8. When Liverpool use them for their games they charge £10. Ray Robinson 19 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:04:12 Rob, the stewards were handing out leaflets at the last home game asking us to register an interest in continuing to use the Stanley Park car park next season. With typical lack of forethought, the organisers omitted to state whether a shuttle bus would be provided to BMD.Everton currently does not use the Anfield Comp car park on match days. Presumably, it’s owned by LFC?There are numerous other smaller car parks within a mile radius of Goodison but currently none allowed in the proposed exclusion zone around BMD. That’s the problem.Danny, I don’t know which way you used to walk from the car to the match, but Anfield is surely a lot nearer to the Stanley Park car park than Goodison? Bill Fairfield 20 Posted 24/03/2025 at 18:41:38 It’s typical of the politicians today. A no forward planning, let’s see what happens mentality. Les Callan 21 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:13:58 Ray @10. Where does it say that the restrictions will continue to apply on match days? Danny O'Neill 22 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:24:00 I meant the entrance and exit for cars, Ray. On a technicality, closer to Goodison. I've never parked there, just walked through it dodging the wacky races of cars trying to get out as I make my way to The Arkles.Walking wise, yes they are closer, but still have the same bedlam trying to get away.When I was younger, my Grandad used to have a driving permit for match days, so we could park outside his flat at 14A Arkles Lane, 5 doors or so down from The Arkles!! Neil Lawson 23 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:38:53 A query from me. Back in the day, I used to get the train from Crosby to Bank Hall and walk up to Goodison. Bank Hall is still walkable from BMD but do/ will the trains stop there? Presumably they will be rammed from Sandhills.It's a bit worrying reading about the various issues. Getting to and from Goodison was never a problem. On my last visit with my sons in November, it was a doddle from the city centre. Future visits may have us coming in from Crosby again. John Raftery 24 Posted 24/03/2025 at 19:58:08 Neil, I don’t see why they wouldn’t stop at Bank Hall. The alternative is the Soccerbus from Bootle Strand which is intended to reduce some of the pressure on Sandhills. You are right the stadium is walkable from Bank Hall, around a mile. Ray Roche 25 Posted 24/03/2025 at 20:35:55 I emailed the club last week saying that, as many fans have a parking ‘routine' or solution when we are home at Goodison why don't they they run shuttle buses from Goodison or Priory Road to BMD? Many local residents allow fans to park on their drive for a small remuneration and this could continue. As yet, I have only had an automated response. Eric Myles 26 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:09:04 Paul #8, don't bet on getting a spot in Pall Mall car park in the future now you've given the location away!! Eric Myles 27 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:19:18 I remember as part of the planning application for Desperation Kirkby that one of the controversial points was about ingress and egress at the proposed stadium.The Club had to provide details as part of the approval process so presumably the same was required for BMD? So everyone (ie, the Council) should know what transport logistics are required to be provided by them. The Club could also be proactive in implementing the shuttle buses as Ray #25 suggests, and not leave it to the Council. Matt Traynor 28 Posted 25/03/2025 at 01:55:46 Eric #27, I know former colleagues who bought a few expired buses from London (I think they have to be under 7 years old in the Capital - the rest of the country gets the cast-offs).They made a mint running rail replacement services, of which there were many and no age restrictions on the vehicles.So if there's any entrepreneurial Blues out there, with one holding an O'Licence and CPC (!), then get a few buses, tart them up, and that dream Villa on a Golf Resort in Asia will be yours by the end of the 2nd season. Probably. Si Cooper 29 Posted 25/03/2025 at 02:10:26 Paul H (2), simplest answer - you can approach Mordor on foot from any direction. Laurie Hartley 30 Posted 25/03/2025 at 02:16:51 Well after reading this article I may have jumped the gun in my criticism of the LCC Your Guide to The Liverpool Waters Regeneration Project The last paragraph of Page 10 of the brochure states:-“With Vauxhall's planned transport links, the area will become more accessible by public transport, meaning more people can travel to the site.”The whole guide is worth reading. They are certainly talking it up but, if it is factual, then it seems to me that TFG are getting in early.More importantly it will be great for the people of Liverpool, particularly the younger generation. Ian Wilkins 31 Posted 25/03/2025 at 07:53:49 Laurie, this is indeed an exciting regeneration proposal. It is a PR promotion put forward jointly I think by Peel Holdings and LCC. This regeneration of the area with Everton Stadium at is centre and the transport links mentioned are exactly what I would like to see. It takes time, doesn't happen overnight. I think TFG buying up or optioning further land would be a very good controlling thing. Thus far, I see a cycle lane, and some road improvements (both mentioned). The mention of a Merseyrail station is interesting and probably key. The Metro Mayor in contrast says that Sandhills is too technically and thus financially complex to develop (a footbridge is planned for a second entrance) and there has never been any plan for a new station (his words, not mine). I love the vision, just can't see any evidence of even basic transport progress (except the cycle lane, sorry). Mark Murphy 32 Posted 25/03/2025 at 08:02:29 Danny, are you sponsored by The Arkles??Just asking, like. Danny O'Neill 33 Posted 25/03/2025 at 08:40:38 I've told you, Mark. It's easier to get an Uber to Lime Street there than at Goodison when Everton are home and it was my Grandad's local and out of protest, I always like to petulantly ask the bar staff "When did this become a tourist attraction?!!"They probably won't let me in next Wednesday. Ray Roche 34 Posted 25/03/2025 at 08:49:45 Danny, I think they refer to themselves as the World Famous Arkles now. So the signage outside says!I also note that The Brick pub are going to run their own bus from the pub to BMD. Danny O'Neill 35 Posted 25/03/2025 at 09:15:11 They do indeed, Ray.Yes, I saw the advert from The Brick somewhere. I think a few will be doing it, or there will be a consortium of the nearby pubs chipping in to facilitate and share the proceeds.It's going to take time for there to be more to do around BMD, although we should be able to mingle on the plaza and in the stadium once it's all up and running properly.Mark, you can't beat a bit of marching, open windows, shouting coppers and putting candles out!!! Paul O'Neill 36 Posted 25/03/2025 at 10:43:43 Laurie @30, I have mixed feelings about that article myself. You say it's great news for the people of Liverpool, especially younger people, but the brochure is actually about the opportunities to make a profit from letting and renting and is boasting about how much profit can be made. That will only benefit the people rich enough to buy the properties and then let them to people who need somewhere to live, at exorbitant cost, so they can make money out of them. Christine Foster 37 Posted 25/03/2025 at 11:36:02 Laurie, it's a sales pitch, most of the promises and expectations are based on large-scale buy-in from redeveloped and of course that's over the next decade, remember the last decade? War, Pandemic, Brexit, Boris, Trump etc... Didn't go so well, did it?So big pinch of salt, right now we got a new stadium, a cycle track, queue barriers at Sandhills and restrictions on how many people can walk over a bridge at any one time.It will improve… but it won't be solved, just a few more sticking plasters, ad hoc ideas, a few buses and a few smarties with a few ideas to make money.Personally, I would walk barefoot over broken glass to be there, because I can't park in the street where I lived... Danny O'Neill 38 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:31:32 Don't forget the extra ferries, Christine!!! Not really that handy if you're coming from town, which is where it's heading anyway.Cynicism and frustration aside, the ferry could have worked. If, a circular route, not just the Liverpool to Seacombe back and forward. A circular route taking in those stops, but with landing stages as far down as Garston or some point in the south and a point up towards Crosby? But most importantly, Bramleyl-Moore Dock. I'm not a transport or infrastructure expert, but I and other mere mortals are thinking like this, what are the expert planners and visionaries doing?It will get resolved over time and this is partly what the test events are for. The frustration is that with foresight, parallel projects could have been running to address transportation.But, this is where we are. Personally, I don't mind the queuing and controlled access. It happens at quite a few grounds around the country, so it's pretty normal. John Schrempft 39 Posted 25/03/2025 at 16:08:09 When I was a boy, Liverpool had an overhead railway. br>Why on earth was it demolished!!! It connected all the docks and was a tourist attraction. We had trams then too.Build a monorail or an elevated tram route to continue that tradition. It could be done even if it took time to construct. Look up "Wunderland in Hamburg" on Google.Build up a miniature installation like theirs and use their expertise and knowledge to create such a site in the dock area. Speaking fluent German, I'm going to get in touch with them. We could even have a model of Goodison Park built.By the way, Wunderland has reached 1.5 million visitors a year. Food for thought… Mark Murphy 40 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:25:23 A monorail.We need a monorail! Mark Murphy 41 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:38:06 “Mark, you can't beat a bit of marching, open windows, shouting coppers and putting candles out!!!”It appears you are correct, Danny – other versions of the song are censored. Mike Gaynes 42 Posted 25/03/2025 at 20:01:29 Interesting quotes from Dan Meis, who was at the stadium on Sunday, and admits in an article from The Athletic that he wondered "lots of times” whether the project would ever happen. "We had Covid, the war in Ukraine… all kinds of things that threw the club into disarray at various times. It's not for the faint of heart and really does take a lot of commitment.“This building would not be here without [Bill Kenwright]. Full stop. He was a passionate defender of mine and I wouldn't be here without him, so it takes so much for these things to fall into place.”“The thing that really hit me the very first time I went to Goodison was how it really was this cauldron. You were really on top of the pitch and, sure, there were things in your eyesight like columns, but it was a proper English football stadium and that's hard to recreate. That was very intimidating because the last thing I wanted to do — and I've seen that with other new buildings — is that you lose some of the magic of the history. So it's subtle. But proximity was important, steepness was important. No fuss — we didn't want a bunch of commercial things getting in the way, just fans on the pitch.“I was very conscious that I was American and didn't want to take anything for granted. In some ways, that worked to my advantage because I dove deep into the history of Goodison and the city. It wasn't about a shiny new building. It was: ‘How do we take that magic and move it to a very important, historic site without losing that energy?'.“The direction from the club was very clear early on. It was, ‘We're not Wembley or even Tottenham for that matter'. This is about a proper football stadium. Of course, you need it to be commercially viable and help the club grow, but to do that in a way without losing the on-top-of-the-pitch feel and intimidation.”“...you walk in and it's just massive. Compared to Goodison, it feels huge, but it's also going to feel very intimate because it's so steep and we're so close to the pitch.“I can't describe it (the feeling). I remember sketching (a design) on a napkin and, all of a sudden, it's there. It's magical. It feels like it just appears.“That first Premier League game is going to be crazy. I can't wait, and it's great to see the club on a better footing. Everyone is breathing a sigh of relief because it could have been bad.“I can't say enough about the commitment of the club to do this. They could have picked sites that were easier and far less expensive, and so for all the ups and downs, I think the city and region will benefit from this.” Kieran Kinsella 43 Posted 25/03/2025 at 20:50:30 Dan Meis quote“This building would not be here without [Bill Kenwright]. Full stop. He was a passionate defender of mine and I wouldn’t be here without him, so it takes so much for these things to fall into place.”Well Bill was a passionate defender of a lot of things (in public): Kings Dock, destination Kirkby, keeping ahold of Rooney, ringfencing the Arteta money, etc etc. But what he said to one person or journo and what he did or said to someone else in private was often entirely different. Plus it is easy to be a passionate defender of someone else spending their money be it Paul Gregg, Moshiri, 777 Partners, that Riverdance guy etc. Tony Abrahams 44 Posted 25/03/2025 at 21:23:50 Very cynical, Kieran. Mike Gaynes 45 Posted 25/03/2025 at 21:25:26 Yeah, I sorta figured that particular quote would get a reaction. Brendan McLaughlin 46 Posted 25/03/2025 at 21:34:40 Schoolboy error, Mike #45You should have redacted that particular paragraph… but high praise indeed from Dan Meis. Tony Abrahams 47 Posted 25/03/2025 at 22:00:02 Reminded me of the television series from wayback, called The House of Cards - because William definitely knew how to play the king.I’ve purchased my season ticket for the new ground, and my very dark sense of humour, keeps thinking…. Wouldn’t it be ironic! Laurie Hartley 48 Posted 25/03/2025 at 23:44:43 Ian # 31, I read an article recently that stated that good transport links attract development. If that is the case then they are going to have to come up with the “planned transport links” mentioned in the article. My hope is that the opening of the stadium will kick start the process.Paul # 36 - yes Paul making a profit is what the article is promoting. Who will buy the apartments and who will occupy them remains to be seen. Nevertheless affordable housing for ordinary folk appears to be a real and serious problem in many western countries. In the meantime my hope is that the redevelopment will create a lot of construction jobs for local people and when finished attract more visitors and businesses to the city.Christine # 37 - yes I agree it is a sales pitch but I suppose they have to put it out there if they wan’t to attract investment. They do seem to have picked a good venue to deliver it though.I suppose at the end of the day the optimist in me is coming to the fore once again. Eric Myles 49 Posted 26/03/2025 at 01:07:18 “This building would not be here without [Bill Kenwright]. Full stop."So The Tesco's Kenwright Memorial Stadium it is then!! (Shouldn't he have said Period being American?)"They could have picked sites that were easier and far less expensive,"Where Dan? Spill the beans. Paul Ferry 50 Posted 26/03/2025 at 02:27:39 “This building would not be here without [Bill Kenwright]. Full stop."I hope that Don does not read this. Jeff Armstrong 51 Posted 26/03/2025 at 05:44:45 We all know Kenwright was a a narcissistic luvvie who pulled the wool over many people's eyes, including billionaires,for years.His flamboyant faux passion could bring a tear to a glass eye.It's no stretch that he managed to do the same thing to a talented architect from the USA. Paul Ferry 52 Posted 26/03/2025 at 05:58:07 Totally agree, Jeff @51 –- and let's throw in the narcissistic liar's acting and impresario theatrics that depended on sales pitches, persuasion, and role play. Our architect – may the lord always bless him – seems to have fallen into the six-chinned duplicitous spider's web.Where was Moshiri in this? Have we been misled?Of the three, Meis smells of roses. Jeff Armstrong 53 Posted 26/03/2025 at 06:01:17 It's also worth mentioning that our duplicitous chairman was a trained actor, who appeared off and on in a long-running British soap opera for a number of years. Matt Traynor 54 Posted 26/03/2025 at 06:19:58 Jeff #53, As well as being in the soap opera for 3 decades, he also appeared in Coronation Street. Jeff Armstrong 55 Posted 26/03/2025 at 06:52:40 Matt 54, So true that, he loved a drama;it's what narcissists thrive on, unfortunately for us. Colin Crooks 56 Posted 26/03/2025 at 06:53:20 "This building would not be here without Bill Kenwright. full stop"Despite the hatred, this has to go alongside all other praise Kenwright has received from many, many Everton greats. It doesn't matter what we want to believe. Once again. It's straight from the horse's mouth.I won't go to the new stadium until I have said goodbye to Goodison, but I was recently told by a usually reliable source, that the inner sanctum are discussing naming some part of the stadium after him. Perhaps even a stand. You may already have purchased your ticket for the Bill Kenwright suite… Paul Ferry 57 Posted 26/03/2025 at 07:13:53 I fear that you might be right Colin. The only thing that makes me think otherwise is new owners and managerial team who, with the exception of Moyes and Irvine, have nothing to do with that lying narcissistic greedy money/share obsessed train-set twat who gave us nothing financially/materially - NOTHING - but fuck me the seven-chin gobshite cashed in when he found his owner.jenny luvvy will be campainging for a named stand along with Sir Ian, other luvvies, as well as Limahl, Jason Donovan, King Charles III, Rick Astley, the lead singer of Cameo - 'Wave your hands in the air like you don't care / Glide by the people as they start to look and stare / Do your dance, do your dance, do your dance quick, mama Come on, baby, tell me, what's the word? - and Raymond Fox. 'Word up', Ray Fox. I can just about tolerate a shithouse in the away section being called 'The liar, narcissistic, six-jowelled me me me money/shares Bill Kenwright's away section shithouse'. Paul Hewitt 58 Posted 26/03/2025 at 07:26:28 We all know Bill Kenwright wasn't a good owner, but isn't it time to move on?We now have what appears new wealth and look like they know what there doing owners. A shining new stadium and a manager who I believe will take us up the table. So clinging on to the past means you won't see the bright future we have. Paul Ferry 59 Posted 26/03/2025 at 07:29:59 PH, when others keep mentioning him, a response is necessary.But come on, PH — he is recent history affecting the present and he cannot be ignored. It's impossible. Colin Crooks 60 Posted 26/03/2025 at 07:58:12 Dont be a silly PH.Dan Meis has only just made that quote. It's present news – not past. As for you telling us we won't see the future ???? How wonderfully ironic. You are a matter of weeks away from going through an entire season of falling to predict it. Paul Hewitt 61 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:09:12 I can't wait for the fume when the new Bill Kenwright Stand is announced. 😄 Alan McGuffog 62 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:12:11 Not even in jest, Paul, please. Steve Shave 63 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:15:13 I think we should have a new Kenwright thread and just let all the obsessives get it out of their system with Don leading the charge. Thrash it out over the next year until even they are bored of mentioning him and blaming him at every turn, then we can move on. Yes, we know he was a shit chairman and a bit of a knobber (as they say down here in Dorset) but jeez, it's so tiresome. Next summer, new stadium, fresh squad and a new dawn, Bill's name should not need to be mentioned again. In fact, I think TW should ban it. Paul Hewitt 64 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:24:09 And on a personal note, Bill Kenwright has children. Now I doubt very much they come on TW but, if they did, seeing their late dad called the names he is on here wouldn't be nice. Tony Abrahams 65 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:26:52 So if they name a stand after the man who eventually cursed Goodison Park, you would find it funny listening to the people who will be fuming, Paul?It makes sense really though because, without Bill, many people think we would have sunk like a stone. Although, when I read what Dan Mies says, it just confirms what I have always said about Mr Kenwright. Liam Mogan 66 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:37:14 I was never happy with the Sir Phillip Carter Stand at Goodison. A government apologist who accepted our post-Heysel ban with barely a whimper. And then mismanaged the club so comprehensively that we went from champions to relegation candidates in 7 years. Paul Hewitt 67 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:38:08 Tony. Only MY view. But lifes to short to get angry over a football club. 