Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz is set to extend his stay at Merseyside beyond his loan deal. He only needs to make five more appearances for Everton for the obligation-to-buy clause in his contract to be activated.

The Blues will pay €18 million for the Argentine midfielder according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Alcaraz joined Everton on the deadline day of the winter transfer window from Brazilian side Flamengo. He was brought in to strengthen the midfield under the returning David Moyes.

The deal was struck out of the blue as the Toffees were quick to bring him to Goodison Park on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met.

The midfielder has made six appearances in the Premier League and has played one game in the FA Cup. He has scored a goal and an assist and both goal contributions came in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

While Alcaraz initially battled for minutes following his arrival, his cameos off the bench were rejuvenating. The 22-year-old’s nifty footwork, tenacity, and dead-ball prowess have wowed the fans.

This is Alcaraz’s second stint with a Premier League side after Southampton signed him from boyhood team Racing Club in Argentina. He made limited appearances for the Saints before being loaned out to Italian giants Juventus.

Alcaraz made only 12 appearances for the Bianconeri and won the Coppa Italia in the 2023/24 season before being transferred to Flamengo in Brazil.

Although Moyes has persisted with Abdoulaye Doucoure over Alcaraz in the number 10 role, doubts have emerged regarding the former’s future at the club. Recent reports suggest that Doucoure hasn’t agreed to a new deal and with his contract expiring this summer, the Mali international could be on the way out.

This could lead to Alcaraz taking over a prominent role at number 10 in Everton’s first season at Bramley-Moore Dock. With The Friedkin Group taking over the club and the financial limitations put to ease to a great extent, Moyes might also prefer to sign more players to add depth and creativity to the midfield.

