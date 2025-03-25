Season › 2024-25 › News Everton close to activating buy clause on Carlos Alcaraz’s contract Anjishnu Roy 25/03/2025 33comments | Jump to last Carlos “Charly” Alcaraz is set to extend his stay at Merseyside beyond his loan deal. He only needs to make five more appearances for Everton for the obligation-to-buy clause in his contract to be activated. The Blues will pay €18 million for the Argentine midfielder according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. Alcaraz joined Everton on the deadline day of the winter transfer window from Brazilian side Flamengo. He was brought in to strengthen the midfield under the returning David Moyes. The deal was struck out of the blue as the Toffees were quick to bring him to Goodison Park on loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions were met. The midfielder has made six appearances in the Premier League and has played one game in the FA Cup. He has scored a goal and an assist and both goal contributions came in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. While Alcaraz initially battled for minutes following his arrival, his cameos off the bench were rejuvenating. The 22-year-old’s nifty footwork, tenacity, and dead-ball prowess have wowed the fans. This is Alcaraz’s second stint with a Premier League side after Southampton signed him from boyhood team Racing Club in Argentina. He made limited appearances for the Saints before being loaned out to Italian giants Juventus. Alcaraz made only 12 appearances for the Bianconeri and won the Coppa Italia in the 2023/24 season before being transferred to Flamengo in Brazil. Although Moyes has persisted with Abdoulaye Doucoure over Alcaraz in the number 10 role, doubts have emerged regarding the former’s future at the club. Recent reports suggest that Doucoure hasn't agreed to a new deal and with his contract expiring this summer, the Mali international could be on the way out. This could lead to Alcaraz taking over a prominent role at number 10 in Everton's first season at Bramley-Moore Dock. With The Friedkin Group taking over the club and the financial limitations put to ease to a great extent, Moyes might also prefer to sign more players to add depth and creativity to the midfield. Reader Comments (33) Paul Hewitt 1 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:12:47 Just get him signed Everton. Roger Helm 2 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:19:34 Hopefully he may be our new Tim Cahill! Only concern is that he has not settled anywhere… But Moyesie is a good man-manager, I think, so it would be a good buy. Anjishnu Roy 3 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:22:03 #1 Paul, he just needs to make five more appearances for the buy clause to get activated automatically. So reckon it's almost done. Danny O'Neill 4 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:32:22 Yes please. Get it done. Ian Wilkins 5 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:33:45 Tidy, clever footballer, with a hint of attitude. Got goals in him. Age 22. £15m? What’s not to like… Joe McMahon 6 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:41:06 Roger, I'm thinking more like Juninho (hopefully). Si Pulford 7 Posted 25/03/2025 at 13:43:52 Feels like a no brainer. Good age good price. Bit concerned that he's not starting at 10. A bit like Dyche not playing Ndyie at 10 for all those months. I'd like to see him given a chance at 10 for the next five games if that's when the contract clause kicks in. If he can do it, keep… if he can't do it, get rid. Don't get me wrong he looks the part but I'd expect any future signings to be able to displace an out of position (and out of form) Doucoure. Eric Myles 8 Posted 25/03/2025 at 14:40:11 He needs to play five more games to activate the obligation to buy clause, but there's nothing to stop us from buying him now if we really want him. Christy Ring 9 Posted 25/03/2025 at 14:51:20 Hopefully no more long drawn out deals, get it done and move on, before other parties get involved. Ted Roberts 10 Posted 25/03/2025 at 14:56:52 No brainier, get him.He and Ndiaye are giving rise to great vibes for the future success of the team. Danny O'Neill 11 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:05:48 Christy, and this isn't going down the Moyes debate route, but don't let the silver fox get involved in case he starts stroking his chin between his thumb and fingers, pondering and thinking whether or not it's a good move.I know the lad is a risk, but every transfer is. And he is one worth taking. He's going to terrify St Virgil of Anfield next week.Doucoure to make it a double and see red for a Sheedy salute to the Kop. Mike Hayes 12 Posted 25/03/2025 at 15:16:38 No brainer decent price for a decent player fingers crossed this gets done. Martin Berry 13 Posted 25/03/2025 at 16:18:47 No Argy Bargy get him signed otherwise we will look proper Charlys ! Nicolas Piñon 14 Posted 25/03/2025 at 16:20:06 Finally Derek Knox 15 Posted 25/03/2025 at 16:27:45 Great News, be just like a new signing !Oops. :-) Mike Gaynes 16 Posted 25/03/2025 at 16:41:40 What a great investment he will be.Thanks, Kevin Thelwell. Colin Crooks 17 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:07:53 Seen this film before.A couple of semi decent games and Evertonians are screaming for his signature.He's okay, better than most of what we have, but this guy is no Del Piero and a £15M price tag will absolutely ensure we will not be facing fierce opposition for his signature. Calm down. Mike Allison 18 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:18:49 For Dyche, No 10 was a defensive position. Moyes isn't that different. That's why they both love Doucoure so much. He's pretty poor with the ball, but off it he's one of the best in the league at leading the press, closing down spaces, and forcing the ball down a particular alley. Dyche was fairly explicit in saying that he didn't think Ndiaye could do that and so wouldn't play him at No 10.As fans, we think of the No 10 as being the creative playmaker, but modern coaching doesn't think of it in the same way. Alcaraz is a promising attacking playmaker; hopefully he can do the other side of the game as well.Getting him signed is a great start to a big summer. We need 3-4 more transfers, especially in the match-winning, attacking positions, as well as some sensible Bosmans and loans. Alan McGuffog 19 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:32:07 Colin... remember Terry Curran having a blinder against, I think Luton in the early '80s? Once again, I think he was on loan from Sheffield United. We were clamouring for him to be a permanent signing. Liam Mogan 20 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:36:13 Cracking perm and muzzy Terry Curran had. Played in the 1984 FA Cup semi if I remember rightly? Kieran Kinsella 21 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:42:33 Robert Warzycha all over again. Forget it. Alcaraz out. Steve Brown 22 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:53:11 Agree Kieran.Unacceptable for anyone to get excited about signing a player for Everton, especially for a world record fee of £15 million. After all, he ain't no Del Piero.Drive him to the airport pronto. Liam Mogan 23 Posted 25/03/2025 at 18:55:43 Cracking hair and muzzy Bobby Warzycha had! Brian Wilkinson 24 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:01:52 Think I have a bit more hope in Alcaraz than I did in Davy Klaassen and Mike Milligan. Danny O'Neill 25 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:03:29 I don't think people are getting carried away, Colin.He's an improvement on what we have. Getting playing again. Not instant, but first steps.Alcaraz gets the crowd on its feet, and when the ball is at his feet, you sense something can happen.He's already given us glimpses, even in that poor team performance in the FA Cup against Bournemouth. His best moment to date was Palace away. The drive forward at the Eagles' defence to slide in Beto. And then whilst players and supporters were furious and demanding a penalty, he stayed as cool as an Argentinian cucumber to give the keeper the eye and slot it in.I think the rest of the players were still protesting before the penny dropped and followed him over to us to celebrate once we had also realised he had scored!!!At 22 years old, we will be buying potential with already proven ability on the cheap by today's standards.I do hope his name is ringing out at Anfield next week. Robert Tressell 26 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:04:20 Fair enough, he's no Del Piero, but he is a step up. Seems a bit more like Pereira at Fulham (the former Man Utd youngster). Whilst that's not going to get us into the Champions League it will improve the quality of football and move us forward as a club£15M is very low cost these days — so good job, Everton! Nick White 27 Posted 25/03/2025 at 19:24:33 I'm excited by what I have seen of him. Not the finished article but a lot of promise. At the young age and fee as it is with the likely sell-on value, I'd get him signed on a permanent deal. Christy Ring 29 Posted 25/03/2025 at 20:16:49 Colin #17 Alcaraz looks decent for a price tag of £15M. Del Piero in his prime, I don't think you'd get his left foot for that price. Tom Bowers 30 Posted 25/03/2025 at 20:42:35 This lad has shown great ability. His pass to Gana to set up Jake's goal was simply sublime. Gotta keep him!!! Matt Traynor 31 Posted 26/03/2025 at 00:51:20 Brian 24, Mike Milligan wasn't fit to lace Stefan Rehn's boots. To the youngsters, yes we signed a lot of shite in the 90s too. Lester Yip 32 Posted 26/03/2025 at 06:53:43 Right price for young player with Premier League experience. I think Garner is about a similar price point?This try-before-you-buy model is the way to go. Moyes, find the next Bowen and Soucek please! Christy Ring 33 Posted 26/03/2025 at 07:46:19 Matt #31, In all fairness, Milligan looked really good at Oldham. Maybe it was a step too far, or thrown in at the deep end too quick, because he was a tidy player, better than Rehn. Mal van Schaick 34 Posted 26/03/2025 at 08:23:53 Good news on Alacaraz. Now get the rest of the contracts sorted put for those players that we want to retain.Our league position looks safe so may be the club will inform those being released, if they don’t perform, play the kids and see if we have any decent players that we can bring through into the first team.Looking forward to an interesting summer with our recruitment plans. 