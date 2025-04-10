10/04/2025





With the first summer transfer window now less than 2 months away, the clickbait sites are linking Everton with a host of prospective new signings, including Freiburg’s Merlin Röhl, who is reputed to potentially become something of a midfield wizard.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at German third-division side FC Ingolstadt before securing a move to Freiburg in the summer of 2022. He has appeared 16 times for Julian Schuster’s side this season and is playing a pivotal role in helping the German side achieve European qualification, albeit with limited game time.

Everton have now emerged among the clubs vying for the Germany U21 star’s signature with claims that The Toffees are keeping tabs on his situation after supposedly indicating ‘concrete interest’ in signing him.

While a move to Goodison Park this summer is possible, securing the youngster’s signature won’t be easy as Freiburg will demand a significant fee to allow him to leave the club.

The German midfielder favours a move to the Premier League, and the Bundesliga club are likely to demand more than €20M (£17M) for him.

