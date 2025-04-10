Season › 2024-25 › News Everton looking to sign midfield wizard… Merlin Röhl Michael Kenrick 10/04/2025 2comments | Jump to last With the first summer transfer window now less than 2 months away, the clickbait sites are linking Everton with a host of prospective new signings, including Freiburg’s Merlin Röhl, who is reputed to potentially become something of a midfield wizard. The 22-year-old came through the ranks at German third-division side FC Ingolstadt before securing a move to Freiburg in the summer of 2022. He has appeared 16 times for Julian Schuster’s side this season and is playing a pivotal role in helping the German side achieve European qualification, albeit with limited game time. Everton have now emerged among the clubs vying for the Germany U21 star’s signature with claims that The Toffees are keeping tabs on his situation after supposedly indicating ‘concrete interest’ in signing him. While a move to Goodison Park this summer is possible, securing the youngster’s signature won’t be easy as Freiburg will demand a significant fee to allow him to leave the club. The German midfielder favours a move to the Premier League, and the Bundesliga club are likely to demand more than €20M (£17M) for him. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Derek Knox 1 Posted 10/04/2025 at 08:58:11 Looks like we are on a Rohl :-)Encouraging, but like all signings, or potential signings, until they are pictured in the shirt at Finch Farm, I will put it down to hopeful speculation. Many in the past have been linked, and never come to anything ! Robert Tressell 2 Posted 10/04/2025 at 09:02:25 This rumour dates back to last summer when Thelwell was looking at Rohl. He's about 6ft3 and a good player - but doesn't contribute goals. He has 0 goals and 1 assists in 16 games this season (and 2 goals and 4 assists in 24 games last season).Since we have Alcaraz, McNeil and possibly Armstrong for the central attacking midfield position, this doesn't seem like an immediately urgent signing. I'd have said it's more important to replace Mangala than anyone else in the central midfield. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb