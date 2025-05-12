Season › 2024-25 › News Carlo Ancelotti to take over as head coach of Brazil Michael Kenrick 12/05/2025 12comments | Jump to last Carlo Ancelotti, who was the last Everton manager to see them atop the Premier League before it all went sour for him on Merseyside, has agreed to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team. For a team so deeply tied to the nation's 'beautiful game' identity, the decision to bring in a foreign coach — one of Europe's elite — signals a desperation to win and an ambition for the struggling Selecao to turn a corner. "Ancelotti was the main choice because he has an unrivalled tradition of success, winning in five countries," said South American football expert Tim Vickery. Brazil have not won the World Cup since they did it for the fifth time in 2002, and their recent exits have been painful signals of decline. The most dismal came in 2014, when Brazil, hosting the World Cup, were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in the semi-finals. Belgium got the better of Brazil in a 2018 quarter-final, while 2022 trophy hopes were dashed by defeat to Croatia on penalties in the last eight. "Every campaign since 2002 has ended as soon as the side has come up against a European team in the knockout stages," said Vickery. "It's become a hoodoo they want to overcome and another reason they've gone with a European coach this time round. They're saying 'if we want to beat them next time round, we need someone who knows them'." Ancelotti's Brazilian adventure will officially begin on 26 May, as the 65-year-old Italian ends his stint at Real Madrid, where Xabi Alonso is expected to be his successor. Vickery said: "We were hearing last year that the senior players weren't sold on Dorival Junior, but there will be none of that with Carlo Ancelotti. He has instant credibility in the dressing room." Quotes sourced from BBC Sport Reader Comments (12) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Kenrick 1 Posted 12/05/2025 at 18:57:47 Way to go, Carlo. This will be very interesting to watch. But then I'm an unashamed fan of the Great Man. Unlike many on here who can only trash-talk possibly the greatest football manager of all time. Rob Halligan 2 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:05:19 Who’d have thought it, Brazil appointing a dinosaur as their new manager. Billy Shears 3 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:20:05 Another shithouse manager...how about helping a struggling lower league club in Italy nah,no fucking money in it for you.Greedy Fucker!!! Dale Self 4 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:21:09 Brazil at 6/1 Argentina 8/1 World Cup odds, the Carlo effect Brendan McLaughlin 5 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:22:58 Apparently Carlo insisted a clause be inserted in his contract that if Everton come calling... Danny O'Neill 6 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:29:17 Carlo Fantastico, Carlo Magnifico Ole Ole. I still remember that at Watford away as he came towards the away end.Brazil appointing a 60-plus "busted flush" as their manager.Good luck to him and hopefully he can spread the good word about Everton to his squad of players. Rob Halligan 7 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:31:05 Ricky a guaranteed starter now! Danny O'Neill 8 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:31:58 In fairness, Billy, his first job was at Reggiana in the Italian Serie B (2nd tier). He got them promoted to Seria A. Ryan Holroyd 9 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:33:47 Carlo has never retained a league title in his career Danny O'Neill 10 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:37:10 The most successful manager in European football.Serial winner.29 trophies (30 if you include a Charity / Community Shield).And that's just as a manager before you start on his playing achievements. Pete Neilson 11 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:37:24 For me the best summing up of Ancelotti LinkThe idea that he signed a contract without his agent and lawyer(s) understanding the shocking financial state of our club is unbelievable. It was common knowledge. Yet another who was happy to bleed us dry under inept Moshiri. We didn’t know him. Christy Ring 12 Posted 12/05/2025 at 19:51:40 A brilliant signing by Brazil, the most successful manager in European History, and a superb footballer with the great AC Milan team. Why all the bitterness, a true gentleman who still praises our club, he left us to go back to Real Madrid, a no brainer, especially as he could see what he was dealing with in our boardroom at the time. Richi the new captain. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb