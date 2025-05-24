24/05/2025





Everton have already held talks with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and are also monitoring Liverpool winger Ben Doak, on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Delap, who has a £30m release clause following Ipswich’s relegation, is the subject of plenty of interest from clubs across the Premier League. He is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United and although Everton are “a bit behind the black ball”, they could offer Delap the chance to lead the frontline next season and make him the face of their new project under the Friedkin Group.

“We have had a chance to speak to him. He’s spoken to three or four clubs and he’s given us the opportunity to pitch our case. We’re probably a little bit behind the black ball but you never know what happens,” said manager David Moyes.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the club has held talks with his camp in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Everton have presented their project to Liam Delap in direct meeting with David Moyes involved. Face to face talks took place this week, as Chelsea and Man United remain keen on Ipswich striker. £30m clause available, Everton would be ready to offer an important salary,” he posted on the social media platform.

Meanwhile, the Blues have also “discussed a move” for Liverpool’s Ben Doak, reported Paul Joyce of The Times. The 19-year-old is said to have a price tag around £30 million following a productive loan spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Not since 1992, when Gary Ablett moved from Liverpool to Everton, has a footballer crossed the city divide in that direction.

