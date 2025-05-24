Season › 2024-25 › News Everton manager acknowledges club’s interest in Liam Delap Anjishnu Roy 24/05/2025 3comments | Jump to last Everton have already held talks with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and are also monitoring Liverpool winger Ben Doak, on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough. Delap, who has a £30m release clause following Ipswich’s relegation, is the subject of plenty of interest from clubs across the Premier League. He is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea, and Newcastle United and although Everton are “a bit behind the black ball”, they could offer Delap the chance to lead the frontline next season and make him the face of their new project under the Friedkin Group. “We have had a chance to speak to him. He’s spoken to three or four clubs and he’s given us the opportunity to pitch our case. We’re probably a little bit behind the black ball but you never know what happens,” said manager David Moyes. Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the club has held talks with his camp in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Everton have presented their project to Liam Delap in direct meeting with David Moyes involved. Face to face talks took place this week, as Chelsea and Man United remain keen on Ipswich striker. £30m clause available, Everton would be ready to offer an important salary,” he posted on the social media platform. Meanwhile, the Blues have also “discussed a move” for Liverpool’s Ben Doak, reported Paul Joyce of The Times. The 19-year-old is said to have a price tag around £30 million following a productive loan spell with Middlesbrough in the Championship. Not since 1992, when Gary Ablett moved from Liverpool to Everton, has a footballer crossed the city divide in that direction. Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kirk McArdle 1 Posted 24/05/2025 at 10:54:56 Both Delap and Doak are the kind of profile we should be going after.Young, home nations experience and if progression is there, sellable assets for more than we paid in 2 - 3 seasons time.Delap only has to choose whether to play week in week out for the likes of Everton (and I am sure West Ham would offer this route too) or late sub cameos and cup games for the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea and definitely Newcastle as Isak is the first choice.Doak, from what I understand, is a right wing speed demon but must be surely put off by Liverpool,s stance on player action like Elliott, Ramsey and Bajcetic. All highly thought of but never likely to be regulars. Robert Tressell 2 Posted 24/05/2025 at 11:26:27 Doak: 3 goals and 7 assists in 24 games (Championship) age 20.Fellows: 4 goals and 14 assists in 45 games (Championship) age 21.Both players heavily linked for a while now.Similar-ish but Doak I think has the higher potential. Pace and aggression to go with obvious ability. Colin Glassar 3 Posted 24/05/2025 at 11:42:31 What about Jobe Bellingham? We didn’t even try and get his dad when he was at Birmingham. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb