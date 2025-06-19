Season › 2024-25 › News Everton begin talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a new deal Anjishnu Roy 19/06/2025 8comments | Jump to last Everton have begun talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a possible new deal as keeping hold of the centre-back is a priority for the club, reports Joe Thomas of Liverpool Echo. Branthwaite continues to court interest from several English clubs for the second consecutive summer. It is believed that, under Everton's ownership by The Friedkin Group, David Moyes is adamant on keeping the 22-year-old and building a new-look team around him. While he still has a contract until 2027, a new deal with better conditions that reflect his importance to the club could be on the cards. It will also be a strong statement of intent from the new owners in order to secure the long-term future of a key player for the club. The centre-back signed a contract at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, when he would break through under Sean Dyche and, as a result, attract plenty of attention from elsewhere. The Toffees reportedly turned down two offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer. He has had another strong season for the Blues and formed a rock-solid partnership at the back with James Tarkowski under Moyes. The club has already lost several players with contracts running out this summer. However, the Scottish manager is determined to protect his defensive line led by Branthwaite, Tarkowski, and with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford behind them as the last line. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jack Convery 1 Posted 19/06/2025 at 16:51:09 Get it done, Blues. Show him we mean business and are not a basket-case club anymore. Robert Tressell 2 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:04:29 Sign up Jarrad and tell TFG to bring you some decent teammates this summer. Christy Ring 3 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:10:13 It should be the club's no.1 priority, make him one of ourI top earners, and show we mean business, and other players will see we're a club on the up. Andrew James 4 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:14:43 Fed up with the lack of respect we get from the media coming up with rumours that Branthwaite is being linked with Spurs. Not even a mention as to how stupid such a move would be seeing as we finished so far ahead of them last season. The Top 6 narrative surely cannot be sustainable now that United and Spurs have finished way outside the actual Top 6? Kevin Molloy 5 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:17:08 uh oh. this feels like a Bill line. then 'Everton rocked as Branthwaite bla blah blah'. And by the end of the summer he's gone. Surely we wouldn''t have just started negotiating with him if this was real. this feels like a narrative. Billy Birmingham 6 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:26:45 This needs sorting asap. I'd make him Captain, in view Pickford is a leader, he's a GK, Rob H, your views as an ex GK, would be useful. As an outfield player, Garard plays like his life depends on it. an example to the Squad.Would the extra responsibility be adverse, time would tell but I don't think it would.UTFTs! Alan J Thompson 7 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:30:01 Billy(#6)' Keepers are always Captains in their own penalty areas. Ian Pilkington 8 Posted 19/06/2025 at 17:33:21 Kevin@5Moyes has publicly made the retention of Branthwaite and Pickford his top priority.He appears to have learned his lesson after being constantly let down by Kenwright (Rooney, Arteta et al). We have no reason wharsoever to believe that FDG are remotely similar to the master liar and charlatan. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb