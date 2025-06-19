19/06/2025





Everton have begun talks with Jarrad Branthwaite over a possible new deal as keeping hold of the centre-back is a priority for the club, reports Joe Thomas of Liverpool Echo.

Branthwaite continues to court interest from several English clubs for the second consecutive summer. It is believed that, under Everton's ownership by The Friedkin Group, David Moyes is adamant on keeping the 22-year-old and building a new-look team around him.

While he still has a contract until 2027, a new deal with better conditions that reflect his importance to the club could be on the cards. It will also be a strong statement of intent from the new owners in order to secure the long-term future of a key player for the club.

The centre-back signed a contract at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, when he would break through under Sean Dyche and, as a result, attract plenty of attention from elsewhere. The Toffees reportedly turned down two offers from Manchester United for Branthwaite last summer.

He has had another strong season for the Blues and formed a rock-solid partnership at the back with James Tarkowski under Moyes. The club has already lost several players with contracts running out this summer. However, the Scottish manager is determined to protect his defensive line led by Branthwaite, Tarkowski, and with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford behind them as the last line.

