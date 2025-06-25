25/06/2025





In their quest to fortify the midfield, two names have popped up on Everton’s radar: Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika.

The Blues are currently short-changed in the middle of the park with Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving on a free transfer and Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future still uncertain.

Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi will be available for only £9m following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League. Linked with the Blues and Manchester United last summer as well, Ndidi ended up signing a new three-year deal with the Foxes, which contains a £9m release clause in case of relegation.

“And now the Premier League duo have revived their interest in the 28-year-old, who is also on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs,” reported talkSPORT.

Everton, along with West Ham, are also leading the way to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, according to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Onyedika has also attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and could be available for £20m.

The 24-year-old has been with Club Brugge since 2022 and has made 16 appearances for Nigeria so far.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb