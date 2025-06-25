Season › 2024-25 › News Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika spark Everton interest Anjishnu Roy 25/06/2025 9comments | Jump to last In their quest to fortify the midfield, two names have popped up on Everton’s radar: Wilfred Ndidi and Raphael Onyedika. The Blues are currently short-changed in the middle of the park with Abdoulaye Doucoure leaving on a free transfer and Idrissa Gana Gueye’s future still uncertain. Nigerian international Wilfred Ndidi will be available for only £9m following Leicester City’s relegation from the Premier League. Linked with the Blues and Manchester United last summer as well, Ndidi ended up signing a new three-year deal with the Foxes, which contains a £9m release clause in case of relegation. “And now the Premier League duo have revived their interest in the 28-year-old, who is also on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs,” reported talkSPORT. Everton, along with West Ham, are also leading the way to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika, according to Belgian transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri. Onyedika has also attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, Bayern Munich and could be available for £20m. The 24-year-old has been with Club Brugge since 2022 and has made 16 appearances for Nigeria so far. Reader Comments (9) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Williams 1 Posted 25/06/2025 at 15:21:12 Zzzzzzzzzzzz. Eric Myles 2 Posted 25/06/2025 at 15:30:27 Could both of these be involved in the African Nations Cup mid way through the season? Jim Harrison 3 Posted 25/06/2025 at 18:53:16 Ndidi wouldn’t be a bad shout at 9 million. Would add some depth to squad at a relatively low cost. Bobby Mallon 4 Posted 25/06/2025 at 19:31:39 Eric well said. When are we going to sign a striker, Moyes??? Ryan Holroyd 5 Posted 25/06/2025 at 19:39:08 We're trying to sign Barry from Villarreal, Barry.Do you think Moyes is personally signing the players? Derek Knox 6 Posted 25/06/2025 at 20:17:39 So it could be Onyerbika to Onyerdika ? :-) John Williams 7 Posted 25/06/2025 at 20:20:03 We already have two or is it three players that could be off to the African Nations Cup in January 2026.Not sure we could afford to lose others to that competition. John Pickles 8 Posted 25/06/2025 at 20:27:50 No one's taking you up on player's name jokes today Derek, you're Onyerown. Neil Cremin 9 Posted 25/06/2025 at 23:22:28 Considering his performance for England U21 and not getting much playing time under slot, is Harvey Elliott worth considering He certainly has an eye for goal.Ducking behind the parapet Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb