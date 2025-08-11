Season › 2024-25 › News Everton reach agreement with Manchester City for Jack Grealish loan Anjishnu Roy 11/08/2025 395comments | Jump to last Everton have reached an agreement with Manchester City for Jack Grealish on a season-long loan. Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano announced the development with his signature “here we go” catchphrase on social media. “Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to the Everton project and he’s now set to complete his move in next 24 hours,” Romano tweeted. David Ornstein of The Athletic also confirmed the development. “Everton have agreed a deal to take Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. The deal still needs to be finalised but a medical is being scheduled today for the England international,” stated the report. Ornstein further reported that the deal includes an option to buy the player for a fee in the region of £50milllion next summer. Grealish fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium. He made only 16 starts across all competitions last season and just seven in the Premier League. The 29-year-old was also left out of Manchester City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. Since signing for £100million from Aston Villa, Grealish has made 157 appearances for City, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists. He famously helped the side achieve a treble in the 2023-24 season. Reader Comments (395) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Michael Bennet 1 Posted 11/08/2025 at 11:56:36 Win win for us I rekon...if he plays well he will get back in the England team, if not he's back at city next year.. Robert Hesketh 2 Posted 11/08/2025 at 11:57:07 Not convinced, did nothing for City when he played. Obvious why Pep wants rid. Michael Bennet 3 Posted 11/08/2025 at 11:58:12 Apparently he does like a night out Ian Pilkington 4 Posted 11/08/2025 at 11:59:17 Fantastic news, I am confident that this will be a master stroke.After visiting our magnificent new stadium on Saturday it suddenly feels like we are a big club again. Liam Mogan 5 Posted 11/08/2025 at 11:59:28 Just feels like another one past his prime to me. Hope I'm wrong but have a bad feeling about this. David Morgan 6 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:00:33 Brilliant signing, instantly makes us better. Cant wait to watch Everton now with the new look attack taking shape. Lee Courtliff 7 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:01:25 I was torn on this, probably leaning more towards No than Yes. But, with the new season nearly upon us and our lack of genuine creativity, I'm starting to dream than we could end up with the Grealish that I loved watching at Villa.You never know in football. Michael Bennet 8 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:02:05 Simon jordan rekons its a bad movie for both parties...and alot of people agree with him...he should have been the next Gazza, but them bastards across the park seams to have found one.. Bobby Mallon 9 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:02:06 Robert @2 that's nonsense. He won everything with city and shows how poor they became when he was left out of that team for long periods. Well done Everton Anthony Dwyer 10 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:02:19 Let's hope he's got some fire left in him and he wants to do well.Anyone saying about Pep not wanting him need to be a bit more rounded.Pep paid £100m, he also gave him a new deal, played him a lot during his treble winning season also.Yes he's now done with him, but there aren't many players we've had in a long while who any of the above would apply too, there's definitely a player in there easily gold enough to be a big player at us, let's hope he does it. Ryan Holroyd 11 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:03:19 Brilliant signing. He won’t be having 10 men behind the ball at Everton like he faced at Man City. Liam Mogan 12 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:03:36 If Simon Jordan reckons it's a bad move, then it'll probably turn out ok. Ryan Holroyd 13 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:05:11 Option to buy for ~ 50m next summer 👀 Andy Kay 14 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:06:25 Great news, brilliant player, hopefully played as a number 10. All those knocking his " partying" it didn't stop Big Dunc , Howard Kendall, and Reidy being regarded as legends at Everton. Wins the treble,and goes out on the piss for a few days , imagine what you'd do in his position? Good luck to the lad, if you bring silverware to the HD, He can stay out for a month as far as I'm concerned. Christine Foster 15 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:07:21 A player with a point to prove, an axe to grind, he will be determined to prove Pep and Simon Jordon wrong and get back in the England team. The one area I am still really concerned about is the striker. We have 3 and not one looks as though they are ready to take the season apart. Now, if we can get that Southampton bloke it and the one from Villa, that will make things really interesting! Liam Mogan 16 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:07:51 Duncan Ferguson admits the drinking ruined his career? Martin Reppion 17 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:07:59 I was one of those who was optimistic when we got what appeared to be a no brainer deal for Dele Alli.Oops.However. I am not put off.I'll make no predictions. But just say, any player who is clearly better than alternatives we have, who doesn't break the bank, has to be worth a punt.We still need the obvious, full backs, speedy winger and a goal scorer. But this is still a step up. And if the others can be dealt with, ideally promptly, then we are beginning to look stronger as a squad than last year.KDH and Grealish for Doucoure? TickAnzou for out of position player covering? TickBarry for absent or injured strikers? Tick (maybe)Rome wasn't built in a day. We are improving our prospects.COYB Tom Bowers 18 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:09:13 Any class addition is welcome and Jack is.He can carry the ball, turn defenders and get in crosses as well as score goals. Surely Everton will get big benefits from his inputs. Kevin Naylor 19 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:09:38 Better than anything we currently have (even at his current level). If it doesnt work he goes back, if it does then we are quids in. Mal van Schaick 20 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:09:50 Give him a chance, at his best he is a very good player and beats defenders, crosses and score goals. However, I hope that Everton have a send back clause in the contract, should he fall off the wagon. Robert Hesketh 21 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:11:57 Bobby @9. He won everything with City 2 years ago. Why was he left out so often last season when City were playing so badly? When he did play, he contributed nothing. Ryan Holroyd 22 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:13:01 Interesting that McAtee is going to Forest for around 20m John Graham 23 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:14:04 Hopefully he is coming here with a grudge, anger and to prove people wrong.A good age at 29 although not the quickest of players. Skillful, can beat players and can pick out a pass, also calm in front of goal.He needs to understand though that he's coming to a team where he will need to work his socks off and probably act as a talisman to the other players.Good business on a loan.Another piece of the jigsaw. Next please. COYB Lee Courtliff 24 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:16:17 McAtee for £20M sounds like a steal by todays standards. Jack Convery 25 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:16:45 If he doesn't do the bizz with us, then the WC dream is gone forever. I believe he's become a father now, maybe that will see a more mature Jack Grealish coming to EFC. I hope so for us and him. Now get Dibling, a RB and LB cover for Myko. Get Brownhill on a free to help the midfield when the Afcon starts December. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:17:25 Ryan (22) That’s the signing I wanted Everton to do. Jake FitzGerald 27 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:17:33 Simon Jordan nearly got me divorced. After far too many drinks I told the wife she looked like him - the reverse beer goggles effect. She had to google him. Not a happy woman. James Marshall 28 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:19:04 Negativity blah blah negativity blah blah blah..This is excellent news!A world class £100m player at Everton. Yes fucking please! 😎 Rob Hooton 29 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:19:34 Looking forward to seeing him playing for Everton, keeping everything crossed that we get a Grealish that is hungry to prove the doubters wrong and that this move is a success! Robert Hesketh 30 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:21:41 By the way, this goes for England as well, why was he not taken to Euro 24? Scott Hamilton 31 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:22:31 Love it when a quality player has a point to prove. Hope he makes that point emphatically! Dave Abrahams 32 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:25:48 James (28) I think fans who are not happy about this signing are being more realistic about this signing than negative—- we doubt he is the player he was when he cost £100M — time will tell. Shaun Parker 33 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:25:51 Hats off to the club.The lad still has plenty to offer and shows ambition for me.Sure we still need other areas covered but this IS a statement signing and will hopefully lead to others wanting to come play with him.👏👏👏👏👏 Ryan Holroyd 34 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:26:02 Me too Dave @26 Ryan Holroyd 35 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:26:33 Grealish will wear number 18 apparently? Si Pulford 36 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:28:20 Robert he won the league three times in his first four seasons and the treble. Played over 150 games in the best team in the league. Not sure he didn’t trust him. He’s bombed him out now, yes. But Pep has a history of doing that. Grealish is instantly our best player. Kunal Desai 37 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:28:59 Grealish improves us instantly. One year loan deal is sensible. Hope he can stay fit. Now for a right winger. James Marshall 38 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:29:07 Dave @32It's still negative and miserable. People like to suck all the joy out of things these days in order to make a point. It's one of the main reasons why I don't have social media.Grealish was treated poorly at City. He'll be welcomed at Everton and hopefully played in the middle where he's most effective. I'm delighted with this! Jeff Spiers 39 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:31:09 Jake, how are you still here!! Si Pulford 40 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:31:58 Robert (30) why didn’t Branthwaite go? Steve Brown 41 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:34:40 When he signs, he is instantly the best player at the club. Ernie Baywood 42 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:35:31 He's probably the best player we could have possibly got. That's good news. Fans of very few clubs ever get to say that.We don't really know what it's costing per week, but it's fairly low risk. Sky reporting a 50M option - but at 30 he'd have to have become indispensable for that to be worthwhile. Anthony Dwyer 43 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:36:51 Silvinho £43m to spurs, only on 40k per week, can't we jump on that one and treble his wages, get Jack to help with that one, Brazilian 21 year old winger on the right instead of Dibling, only have to think back to what he done at Girona when he helped get th Champions league footy at 19. Ryan Holroyd 44 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:41:30 As if Silvinho will only be on 40k a week. Utter nonsense Scott Hamilton 45 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:42:28 Apparently we’ve got a £50m option to buy Grealish if things work out. Raymond Fox 46 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:43:06 We will be a better team with him in it, that's good enough for me.Top players are also likely to attract other top players to us- if we can afford them that is. Andy Crooks 47 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:44:12 Made my day!!!! Robert Hesketh 48 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:46:22 Si @40. Oh come on Si, Grealish played about 40 times for England, before Southgate realised, like Pep, that he was'nt bringing it anymore. Branthwaite played 1 (as a substitute) John Williams 49 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:46:28 Grealish will improve the team, he will create chances, but even more, he will win loads of free kicks in and around the box, that will create chances. Ernie Baywood 50 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:46:38 I reckon there's a striker out there looking at the midfielders and creative players starting to form... and wondering if he made the right decision.I'm not convinced we've actually replaced him either. Stu Gore 51 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:46:51 Grealish is great. Makes the team and squad better. Bit surprised at the timing as I thought this would be an end of the window thing if it happened. Still need 2 wingers and a striker and these feel like more of a priority. Sam Hoare 52 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:49:53 Good stuff. I expect it to be an exciting year with Grealish but no more. Either he doesn’t live up to expectation in which case his fee and wages are not worth it. Or he does well and has a plethora of elite clubs after him next summer. Eitger way I think that option fee is probably for the benefits of Man City’s ledgers; no sane club outside Saudi is paying £50m for a 31 year old next summer.In other good news Alan Myers says we’re interested in Fatawu. I was saying the other day I think he’d be an excellent alternative to Dibling at half the price. Anthony Dwyer 53 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:51:37 Ryan @44 If your not going to accept my comment then at least try and check some information yourself before calling my comment utter nonsense.I'll say it again so you understand it.Savinho is only on 40k per week, £2m per year. Anthony Dwyer 54 Posted 11/08/2025 at 12:53:24 I'd imagine Armstrong will be loaned out now also, doesn't look like there will be many games for him now, especially if we sign another (Douglas luis or Dibling). Chris James 55 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:01:12 If it comes off I think this would be huge. Doubly so if we still have transfer powder dry. Grealish is a quality player in prime years and has experience of winning, a bit like KDH, who looked class at the weekend by the way.If he just wanted the cash he could’ve sat in City reserves surely? And Moyes wouldn’t have agreed the move if he didn’t think there was a real chance to get him back to his best. It’s also the sort of name that could encourage others.Extra creativity to midfield added, now we need a pacy right winger and maybe a striker who actually scores… Dave Roberts 56 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:03:16 I'm surprised that so many are interested in what Simon Jordan has to say on the matter. The knob who nearly killed off Crystal Palace, the self proclaimed very rich man with no money and whose shacking up with a certain Michelle Dewberry, that well known academic ( or is it epidemic?) should immediately disqualify him from eliciting or even holding, an opinion about anything.Grealish is a great player, ruined by a manager trying to force him into a role his talent does not lend him to. There is no guarantee the move will work out, there never is, but given Grealishs' attributes I am very confident it will. Shaun Robinson 57 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:03:43 Everyone is saying “ he’ll win loads of free kicks around the box “. Will he still get the decisions now he’s playing for us though? Ryan Holroyd 58 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:09:08 And I’m saying that’s wrong Anthony Dwyer.So just for clarification, in case you don’t understand SAVINHO will be on more than 40k a week, 2m a year Martin Berry 59 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:09:27 Jack will be played and used differently from City, where they passed it to death and allowed the opposition to have 11 players behind the ball.Expect Jack to be used on quick transitions like KDH, along with Illman and a right winger, we are going to scare some teams.Moyes has a plan of attack and Jack will be a massive part of it.Welcome to Everton, put the shift in and the fans will adore you. Hopefully it wont do your England chances any harm either. Anthony Dwyer 60 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:20:55 Ryan lad, ffs just try looking before telling me I'm wrong, cos everything I can check on says he's on 40k per week, but it seems you are one of them lads who know everything so don't need to check facts. Benjamin Dyke 61 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:23:24 Congrats to Moyes - he's certainly bringing together a better squad albeit more slowly than he would have liked. Also feels like the new owners and recruitment team are not throwing money around like confetti and buying a lot of players with no clear idea or vision behind it. Keep 'em coming! John Gall 62 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:23:49 Brings to mind Ginola, Gascoigne, Mark Hughes, Eto'o, Rodriguez - great players well past their best. Nice to finally see a great player in an Everton shirt of course, but when were we last able to sign a player at the cusp of becoming a great player, at the peak of their powers? Baines and Cahill maybe, before that I'd say Lineker and Cottee. But an overweight pisshead, aimlessly dribbling across the pitch, to no effect, before leaving in a few months ? A mistake I think. Ryan Holroyd 63 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:24:56 I’m not right about everything and don’t claim to be. I can tell you no chance is a Brazilian international, at Man City is only is on 2m a year. If I’m wrong I’ll hold my hands up and apologise. Where’s your source?And please don’t quote capology (or whatever it’s called) at me Chris Leyland 64 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:31:03 John Gall - Kanchelskis was a signing of a class player still at his peak. Lukaku was an example of a player signed on the cusp. I think comparisons to Ginola, Hughes and Gazza for Grealish are wide of the mark but only time will tell. Jake FitzGerald 65 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:33:42 John #62 one thing Grealish is not is overweight. He’s been training hard all summer, he’s going to slot in right away and make it his own. He’s definitely no Gascoigne, nor a Ginola. Liam Mogan 66 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:33:43 Simon Jordan has swallowed a thesaurus, so he must know what he is on about. And he has a sunbed tan and blonde highlights. My thinking is that Grealish would be a mistake, like John 62. But if Simon Jordan says that also, I'll probably change my mind.Fancy a 3 day bender, Jack, to celebrate? We can start in Smokey Mo's. James Marshall 67 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:36:23 All you naysayers, I truly hope, and believe he will ram your words down your throats.Comparisons to Gazza et al are laughable, they really are.Overweight? He really isn't. A drunk? I don't believe that either.I guess you'll sit there in silence if and when he scores a goal, sets one up or beats a man. What a crock. Anthony Dwyer 68 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:36:25 Ryan I can only quote capology, sportstrac, salary sports, aiscore, and transfer market as they are the only sources available to the general public, all of them have him on £2m a year.I was shocked when SSN reported it before, its probably part of the reason Spurs fancy there chances.Don't think he's had a new deal yet since signing for city. Jim Harrison 69 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:41:01 To be fair, Moyes has some history with piss head players. Gibson, VDM, Drenthe…..Hope this is the one that proves the exception to the rule!! Liam Mogan 70 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:41:50 I truly hope he does too, James 67. Doesn't mean I think it's the right move. I'd be made up if I'm wrong though and he lights up the Dock. James Marshall 71 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:46:46 You build a flash new stadium, you need flash new players yet some people want 'young players with sell on value' and 'players for the future'.No, the future is the here and now. Change the culture, change the view of Everton and do it immediately.You realise what a joke we're seen as from the outside by many don't you? Anyone under about 35 only knows us as a tin pot operation playing in a shitty old wooden stadium.Well here's to a brave new world. One I've been carping on about for years. Finally.Now I just hope we drop those god awful old songs on match days that make me cringe. Anthony Dwyer 72 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:49:47 Anyways Ryan, we should be talking about Ndiaye playing alongside Grealish and KDH instead of Doucouré and Harrison, as much as I'd love us to get another one or two in today is a good day, our 11 has 100% been strengthened. Paul Hewitt 73 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:50:02 Grealish is not a bloody piss head. So he likes a drink, don't we all. Does that make us all piss heads then.? Si Pulford 74 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:53:02 Robert 48 so it took Southgate over 40 internationals to realise he doesn’t trust him? Your argument is essentially. Some of the best coaches in the world picked him loads of times. I’ll take that all day. Ryan Holroyd 75 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:53:51 I don’t believe any of those sites Anthony. They (capology) had Everton wage bill at 65m for season 24/25 which is total rubbish. How do we know this? Well the official Everton accounts say the wage bill is 156 million Jonathan Oppenheimer 76 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:54:45 I was a firm no on this when it was being thrown about recently, just worried about the downsides to it and at what cost, but I’m coming around now that it’s actually happening. We clearly need creativity in this team, we need goals, and we need excitement. Will any of it happen? Hell if I know. But adding Grealish to KDH, some unknown RW with pace — because we have no choice but to take a chance on someone out wide — plus an unknown right back. That starting XI might actually get us excited for the first time in a long time. It leaves McNeil and Alcaraz on the bench when everyone is healthy, but that’s just fine, even if both players are likable and have done some good things. Everyone calling for another striker, I don’t see it happening. Beto and Barry are going to have to find a way to put away chances that will now be more available. UTFT! Kevin Molloy 77 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:55:46 rawk have already issued detailed analysis of ways in which Grealish could be utilised"Do you remember when Grealish was at Villa and he set the record for the "most fouled" player in a PL campaign ever? He won 167 free kicks in one season. That is what Moyles is looking for. An absolute key Moyles tactic is for players to go down in the opposition half so that they can lump the freekick into the box. The other outfield players might be given the role of running their bollocks off, but the plan for Grealish will be for him to get the ball at his feet and then fall over. Put your money on him being the "most fouled" player again this season - that is going to be Everton's main plan of attack." Ernie Baywood 78 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:57:16 Kevin, I'm pretty sure we held that stat previously with Pienaar? Simon Jones 79 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:57:31 Just a word on the supposed fee next season. Grealish was signed on a six year deal for a reported £100M in August 2021, that means two thirds of his contract is up, so if the fee is split across the six years (amortisation) then he's currently worth roughly £33.33M to City on their books and his worth would appear to be somewhat diminished after last season.Therefore, why would we pay £50M for him next year, when he's a year older and worth £16.66M on their books? Can someone cleverer explain to me why I'm wrong? Si Pulford 80 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:58:28 Saying Grealish is overweight is so lazy it’s untrue. The lad has virtually no body fat. If recent photos are anything to go by he’s in incredible shape. Athletic, talented, hard working and what’s more. Prepared to play for Everton. Kevin Molloy 81 Posted 11/08/2025 at 13:59:22 they may be onto something then Ernie?that view has certainly gained traction over there"In one. Fall over close to the angle of the penalty, get an underserved free kick and summon up the team of grocks. They’ll be playing two freakishly tall forwards as well so you can see the direction their’project’ is heading" James Fletcher 82 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:00:48 Simon #79 he's worth that to them on their books because he only has one year left. To us it would be a longer contract and therefore worth more. Geoff Lambert 83 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:00:53 Can we please start another thread entitled Grealish the old past it drunken overpaid flop loaned from a shit team joins the Blues on loan. Jonathan Oppenheimer 84 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:04:18 Simon 79 I can’t imagine any English club pays £50 million next year, but it protects City if he has an incredible season, because then the Saudi clubs come calling at that price. Otherwise, can’t imagine us paying more than half that, assuming he’s on top of his game and he wants to stay with us. Dave Abrahams 85 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:08:32 James (38) James don’t let people suck all the joy out of this signing —you think Jack is a great signing so stick with it and hopefully he will give you the satisfaction we all crave when we sign a big name—I’ll just leave it at that and if Jack fits the bill then we’ll both be happy! Sean Mitchell 86 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:10:09 Fat, past it, piss head. Compared to past it past players. Some depressing comments on here before he’s even signed or kicked a ball. Doomed if we sign, doomed if we don’t sign. Moshiri and the biggest con artist of all time aren’t around anymore. Yet, you’d think they were with some of the comments. Get behind the player, ffs. He’s better than McNeil on 1 leg and 10 pints down. Sam Hoare 87 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:13:52 James@71 I’m excited to see what Grealish can do but cannot agree with this:“You build a flash new stadium, you need flash new players yet some people want 'young players with sell on value' and 'players for the future'.”The ONLY way we can reach top 4 again is by buying players for the future, scouting them well and offering them opportunities the top 6 won’t. You do not reach parity with the top teams only by getting players who are no longer good enough for them.I think/hope Grealish will do well and you can’t have a team with only youngsters of course but the likes of Newcastle reached CL by mainly buying younger talents like Guimares, Isak, Hall, Livramento, Botman, Gordon, Tonali, Barnes, Minteh etc with a smattering of cheap older players like Burn, Trippier etc.Hopefully Grealish can help us get up the league but if we ever want to eat at the top table again we’ll need to develop some future stars to go with the fading ones. Ryan Holroyd 88 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:15:50 We’ve bought young players Sam Anthony Flack 89 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:16:38 Doc and Harrison replaced by Grealish and KDHI’d say amazing upgrade Sam Hoare 90 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:19:28 Ryan, yes we have. Mick O'Malley 91 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:19:45 Si spot on, he's been training with a personal trainer to get him self spot on for the beginning of the season, I'm delighted and can't wait to see him in a blue shirt, it makes a change from the usual sideways/backwards passing tackling machines we usually sign. He's a new dad so he's leaving his bachelor getting pissed up clubbing days behind him, I'm really looking forward to seeing him in an Everton shirt, best of luck Jack. Poor old DCL sacking his agent cos he hasn't found him a team. It's a real head scratcher that no European bound club has snapped up a fella with an appalling appearance record and gets you about half a dozen goals a season, the grass isn't always greener on the other side is it Dom? Bill Gall 92 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:25:30 Everton this season need stability to maintain and improve their position from last season as there are clubs that finished below them investing heavily for improvements. In Grealish we are receiving a quality player who is out of our price range for a standard transfer. We have a player who has a motivation in getting into the World Cup that he will only get by being fit, motivated and proving his abilities. We needed a quality player, we have got one, lets not criticize his past but look at what he is capable of in an Everton Royal Blue shirt. The price we may be paying for him still leaves room for other signings without breaking financial rules. Scott Hamilton 93 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:25:47 Some of the negativity on here surprises me.From the sound of it, our maximum outlay is £12m.The difference in prize money between finishing 9th in the Premier League as opposed to 13th? £12m. Andrew Bentley 94 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:32:14 Awesome if we get him in! Financially the commercial merchandise uplift alone should pay for a lot of this. We are going to get a lot more coverage and attention with Jack in the team. Let’s just hope Moyes can beat out the negative passing back that he had to do at City to recycle the ball. Jacks at his best going at players and trusting himself with the ball Jonathan Oppenheimer 95 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:35:21 Ryan 88 and all your other comments, you’d do well to stop treating TW and all the people who’ve been posting on here with thoughtful posts for years like your Twitter account. The constant nitpicking, one-liners, no punctuation, it’s all a bit much. Robert Tressell 96 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:36:04 If we can now sign a decent RW and RB I think we leapfrog Brighton as having the 9th best squad and close the gap with Villa in 8th. That would be a heck of a leap from where Moshiri left us - with barely any daylight between us and promoted Leeds / Burnley at the end of June. We have 3 weeks to do that - and also maybe pick up others too. Still a long way to go but could be an exciting finish. Some pace please for the right flank TFG! Christy Ring 97 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:36:14 I'm delighted to see Grealish joining us, and he definitely wants to prove Pep wrong and get back into the England squad for the World Cup.i hope he plays in his Villa position, not a left winger, he's not overweight. Regarding Simon Jordan, who thinks he's an expert on teamtalk, didn't he bring Palace into administration? The Leicester winger would be another excellent signing, on the right wing, but we won't get him for half the Dibling offer, he'll be near the £40m bracket in my opinion. Ryan Holroyd 98 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:41:12 Thanks for the advice Jonathan but I don’t need it from you. But thanks all the same Karen Mason 99 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:41:26 I'm gutted to see this signing. Can only hope he fails the medical. He made it very clear when the rumours started, that playing for Everton was beneath him, and think he was quoted as saying he wouldn't play for a David Moyes team. The fact that he is an over rated, over paid Prima Donna will not sit well in the dressing room. This could upset the whole balance and great spirit and atmosphere that Moysie has created at the club. He is a legend, but only in his own mind. If Pep can't make a decent player of him, then ???? He contributed absolutely NOTHING positive at City which is why they want shut. I for one NEVER want to see him in an Everton shirt. Absolutely gutted if this does go through as the damage his presence may do in the dressing room could be disastrous and I'm usually a complete optimist. The only time I have felt this strongly about a signing was Maupay, and look how that turned out ! Having said all this, I hope and pray that I am completely wrong and he proper rips it up in an Everton shirt. Ryan Holroyd 100 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:42:40 Robert Do you not think we will go with O Brien and buy a back up right back?Interested to hear your thoughts on the Norwich lad ? Annika Herbert 101 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:42:46 Personally I am pleased with this news. I have always liked Grealish and there is no doubt he will improve our creativity.If he can hit the same heights he achieved with Villa, then we have a real player on ourhands. I can understand there will be some doubters but I am more than happy to give him a chance to prove his detractors wrong Paul Ellam 102 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:44:46 Grealish merchandise will pay a lot of his loan fee so it's well worth the gamble in my opinion.And if there is a buy option in even better.If he performs we buy if not he goes back!I'm happy. Danny O'Neill 103 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:45:46 Well, with Grealish, and potentially Dibling (or another), I make that 10 midfielders to fit 5 places, based on last seasons mostly used formation. If we bring in another, then it's likely Oroegbunam or Armstrong could go on loan. Not that I want it, but likely to be Armstrong.Scott @93, I get frustrated when I hear stability. Not aimed at you, it's just you brought the word up!!Also when I hear that 10-12th will be a good return. That's little or no progress on last season.Brentford have lost key players and a manager. Brighton have brought a few in, but lost Pedro. Bournemouth have lost two key players. Even Palace stand to lose Eze and their captain, Gushi.My point is, we can't strive for higher and leap frog those teams. Dan Parker 104 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:46:49 Fantastic signing and a statement of intent. Jack will have more freedom to play creative football as he did at Villa than Pep’s possession obsessed style. Still feel we need another striker and RB/LB cover. Scott Hamilton 105 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:49:21 Danny (103) - I’m a bit confused as I didn’t bring up the word ‘stability’!All I was pointing out was that a modest move up the table, influenced by Grealish’s on-pitch performance, would cover the cost of the loan deal, making it a no-brainer. Les Callan 106 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:49:30 Not a fan then Karen ? Les Moorcroft 107 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:51:05 Well he's to fat, to thin, piss head. Past it. Finished. Can't run anymore. Football is back. Just enjoy the ride. It's not your money. Fact. Ashley Roberts 108 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:52:52 I am hoping Grealish will be a great singing for us. There is no disputing he is a class player on his day. If he really wants to play in the World Cup next year then he will need to get his head down. Who cares that Southgate disregarded him. Southgate didn’t have a clue!! What I think is telling is that when Carsley was appointed interim manager the first thing he did was bring Grealish back into the team and played him. That says it all for me. On his day a game winner. This is a no lose situation as far as I can see. Neil Thomas 109 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:53:54 We’ve signed cheap players in the last few seasons, and everyone moans, we sign a class player that was worth £100m and that’s still not good enough for some of you. Comments about him drinking, honestly you make him sound like an alcoholic, when all he’s done is have a drink while away on holiday when the season finished. And comments about his age, and that he’s past it, is a complete joke. He’s in his prime. And blaming him for his form at city, when it was Pep who’s the idiot, for buying one of the best number 10s and then chucking him on the wing. When did he ever play there for Villa. It’s like us paying £50m for Dibling and playing in centre half. Brian Harrison 110 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:54:10 I didnt think we had any chance getting this deal over the line, he will have a similar if not more important impact that James had. We will have a player who will receive the ball and not give it straight back to the opposition. He is a player who will demand the ball all the time a bit like Reidy which will give our players a breather. He can go past people he can score and he can pass the ball well. I see absolutely no down side to this move, he will be out to show Guardiola that played in the 10 role he is as good as anybody. Tutchel is a big admirer and Grealish will want to be back in the England squad.Also for Grealish no upheavel in his life he stays in the house he is in now, and Evertonians well most will love him. Ryan Holroyd 111 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:54:25 Where is that from Karen @ 99Because according to all reports Grealish is a top lad. And reports have been he’s wanted Everton all summer? Jonathan Oppenheimer 112 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:55:06 Ryan 98, you’re very welcome. I’m pretty sure you do need the advice, and I trust you’ll take it. Otherwise you’ll just become a troll on here, and no one wants that. Danny O'Neill 113 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:58:16 My bad Scott and apologies. I bounce around that many similar threads!! Richard Nelson 114 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:58:19 ..like Jack Grealish, a proper player, arrogant swagger, instant control, can "look after" the ball...but...does he slow the game down a bit too much ? hmmm ! David West 115 Posted 11/08/2025 at 14:59:37 Let's Judge him by what he does in a royal blue shirt !! Nothing before matters ! Heard a lot of frankly bollocks about him being a alcy, prima Donna, bad trainer, disruptive, dressing room killer. Can't see Moyes having that!He's going to be more effective than lindstrom, Harrison and dacoure combined. I'd bet he will be our assist leader at the end of the season if we keep him fit and playing regularly. He's finally at a big club ! Scott Hamilton 116 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:00:41 No worries, Danny! 🤣 Dave Lynch 117 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:01:01 Really Karen!Do you not think your Moysiah will have played a part in his signing?Grealish is a class player played central, he was wasted at City out wide, was in and out of the team regularly and lost his way somewhat.I welcome him and hope Moyes can rejuvenate him. Dave Richman 118 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:02:30 Karen @ 99 Really? If being an integral part of winning 3 league titles, the Champions League & the FA Cup in 4 seasons constitutes doing nothing, then I hope he continues doing sweet sod-all for Everton! Neil Thomas 119 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:07:52 Karen Can you confirm that he made those comments about Everton and Moyes? Did you hear him saying it in a interview, or did you just read it from one of the ever so reliable gossip columns? Mike Hayes 120 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:08:27 He’s got two managers to prove a point to and if true a finger at Pep for not playing him. He will be a great signing and hopefully it’ll be a case of if Grealish is at Everton then that might encourage others to join us - it’s a win win for all - judge him when he’s playing for us not who he played for 🤷💙 Karen Mason 121 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:10:05 Hi Ryan at 111,There were several reports from various sources in the media that he didn't want to come to Everton and that he had said some negative things about David Moyes style of football and wouldn't want to play for him. I know that could just be media talk, Ryan, as I know they do make stuff up. But my best source is from a friend who is a life long City fan whose son is one of the physios at City. Info from him was that Grealish was hanging out for a 'better club', but as time was ticking, I guess he didn't want to be stuck in the City reserves team. As I say, I would be very happy to eat my words and see him rip it up. 👍 Lee Brownlie 122 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:12:59 To be honest, I can hardly believe some of the negativity from Everton's own fans about us getting Jack Grealish in!.. Also, that it seems to be based on many claiming he must be crap now because Pep kept leaving him out of the Man City team, then even the squad.. Are the nay-sayers REALLY just going to ignore that Grealish, to Guardiola, simply became the bit of a 'maverick' type of player that the City manager no longer wanted in his team? (Which, of course, worked out wonderfully for Man City, last season, didn't it?.. NOT).. And some are even saying that Jack Grealish is just another 'past it' football player?.. Again, really?.. At 29, he must be past it?.. Probably no-one's going to be too interested in what this particular Everton supporter (myself, English but not from the 'scouse' area of the country) thinks, but - just to make my opinion totally clear - I'm going to end this post as I started it, anyway.. To be honest, I can hardly believe some of the negativity from Everton's own fans about us getting Jack Grealish in!!... Geoff Lambert 123 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:14:32 Karen #99 Did you put that horrible song on in the bramley moor on Saturday? Neil Thomas 124 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:17:07 Karen How was he hanging about? We’ve only just made the agreement with city, and he wants to get the medical done asap, cause he’s itching to play for us Monday. And there’s still nearly 3 weeks of the window being open. And I got that info from a bloke, who’s cousin knows a window cleaner, who went to school with a builder, that once walked past the house of a plumber that put some taps in for Jacks aunties neighbour Karen Mason 125 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:18:18 Hi Dave at 118,There is a difference between playing for a club full of superstars where you believe you should be, and then playing for a club that you believe is beneath you. Not the same comparison and probably brings a change of attitude about playing. I don't know if he was an integral part either, as I couldn't quote his stats on goals or assists during that time. But I do know that he wasn't relied on in the winning City era, as there were world class players all around him. Not going to be the case at Everton. Eric Myles 126 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:19:26 Just watching clips of him at City while sitting in a bar and I'm wondering where we're going to get those other nine world class players to play around him to get him playing to that level? Bill Watson 127 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:21:27 I've always thought Grealish is a top player, if played in the right position, and is head and shoulders above anything we've had since James.I'm sure that by the time we get to play Leeds ToffeeWeb posters will have put me right in that he's actually a washed up piss head. . Danny Baily 128 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:22:38 I assume the loan fee is actually his wages over the loan period. A great signing. Kieran Kinsella 129 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:23:20 "Should have been the next Gazza"What does that even mean? Isn't that exactly what Simon Jordan alleges he is becoming? e.g. wasting his career away drinking and partying? Grealish has had a better career than Gazza. Gazza won one FA cup although he was strechered off after injuring himself doing a reckless tackle in the final. That apart he had a few years of success in Scotland, and two England semi appearances. Grealish was won literally every club trophy there is to win and played in a final for England. He also is still playing so can do more. Mihir Ambardekar 130 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:24:02 Hope Grealish takes this loan seriously as its a win win situation. We still need to sign 1-2 right wing attackers and Douglas Luiz on loan. That will be a fantastic end to the window George Cumiskey 131 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:24:44 Really happy with this signing, although I can't believe Moyes went after him — he doesn't seem his type of player at all.Let's hope he doesn't play him at right-back. 🤣😂 Ryan Holroyd 132 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:25:10 Hi Karen, You've also got to think he won't have 10 men behind the ball like he has at Man City. The Bobble says he's been in talks with Everton since May and he could have gone to other clubs but wanted Everton. br>Let's see what happens… David West 133 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:27:35 Oh, he might not have played his best football at Man City, but that might be a positive for us because we don't play at all like City!! In fact, we play a lot like the counter-attacking Villa side he left to go to City! City have teams camped on the edge of their own box, passing side to side, looking for the perfect pass. The Grealish I liked was breaking from the centre of midfield running with the ball. Karen Mason 134 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:27:41 Hi Neil @124.Re your somewhat unnecessary disparaging comment about him hanging about and my source of information: He has known for some time that Man City wanted to sell him. They haven't just 'sprung' that on him, have they? No other club, other than maybe Spurs, have shown any interest in signing him, have they? So there he is, knowing Man City want shut and there is no sign of a 'better club' than Everton being interested in him? So, although Everton have only made a recent approach, and he is apparently 'itching' to get to do a medical, is that because he is 'itching' to play for us? Or just get out of City? What is your source that he is 'itching' to play for us? Some media talk or have you spoken to him yourself, or is it just some fat bloke down the pub? My source was genuine and is at Man City. I try to avoid it, but I too can be disparaging about comments. "Treat people as they treat you" is my motto. Neil Thomas 135 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:29:51 Well said, Ryan. But I heard that one of those teams after him, was a two-bit Italian team. Napoli, I think it was. Never heard of them personally. Danny O'Neill 136 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:34:03 If you look at his time with City, its a game of 2 half's. First two seasons, he was integral part of trophy winning, European conquering side, appearing in most matches. No mean feet in a squad with a luxury of choices. Second 2 seasons, he dropped off and didnt play as much.Hopefully he comes to us with a personal point to prove. Kieran Kinsella 137 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:34:19 Karen,If he was "holding out for a better club" so what? Who wouldn't? I mean he is not an Everton fan, has no prior connection to the club. Obviously, like anyone he will weigh his options then pick the one that is best. Realistically, there won't be many players who immediately say "I want to join Everton even if Real Madrid or anyone else come in for me." And as far as supposed reservations about Moyes? Well again, any time I have weighed job offers, I've wondered about my new boss and sometimes have taken jobs despite thinking it wouldn't necessarily be the ideal working relationship. This all just seems like a mountain out of a mole hill. Neil Thomas 138 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:35:45 Well, Karen, He's actually with us now doing his medical. And that's come from the fat bloke down the pub, who's been talking with your physio best friend. And I would also say that Napoli at this moment is one of the best teams in Europe. Or would your friend disagree? Karen Mason 139 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:37:35 Hi Ryan @132.Yes, that is a good point. We do play completely differently to Man City. I do really hope that he gets to enjoy playing a different style which may… may bring out the best in him. I hope for the sake of our team that I am wrong and the all those who are welcoming the signing are right. But he still won't be my favourite player, as I don't like divers either!! 😅 John Raftery 141 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:38:43 Once a top player fails at a top club, it is very rare he manages to turn his form around. Typically, the rest of his career becomes a story of living on his past reputation and moving around clubs in an increasingly desperate bid to return to the glory days. ‘Party time is over for Jack Grealish at Manchester City'. That's the headline from Sky Sports News. In other words, coming to us is a step down. We'll soon find out how eager Jack is to prove he is still a top player after 2 years of underperformance. As he is 30 next month, he has no time to waste. We are in such dire need of an uplift in quality in attack,I really hope this gamble pays off. But it is a gamble. Paying £50M next summer for a 31-year-old would be an even bigger gamble. That would be money we could never hope to recoup. As we have seen in the recent past that's the road to financial trouble and points deductions. Paul Kossoff 142 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:39:05 Nooooooo!!! He's not and never will be a Moyes type player. He's lazy, and according to Pep G, he won't do as he's told in training. Another Dele Alli, another Gasgoine, only nowhere near as good. Another thing, we have fucked about with Southampton, telling them, no, £50M for a 19-year-old (right) winger, which we need, but we will consider paying £50M for a 30-year-old… unbelievable! As far as I'm concerned, he's a Hollywood signing, and he's been brought in by the owners, because if this is Mr Masters's mate Kinnear's signing, then Moyes has no say in transfers. Can you imagine Grealish going from laying in the middle of a road in Spain, drunk, holding tightly on to a grand's worth bottle of vodka — to running up and down sand dunes in Formby… no, and neither can I. I also can't see him contributing anything of note to the team other than publicity, and maybe the odd arrest for speeding, drink-driving, or not turning up for training, as opposed to not turning up to do anything of note on the pitch. We have reverted to the Moshiri years: high-profile players brought in for huge wages and no sell-on profit. Oh, mind you, we could bring out the old, arm round the shoulder, we are doing everything to help the lad, when he's fucked up. We are getting him all the help we can, after all, he's one of us. Think of the publicity, Everton to continue to pay Grealish his full wage and medical bills, while he's in Austria, in a £1,000-a-night clinic, recuperating from his mental problems. The more things change, the more things stay he same. At least we won't have to put up with Dyche and his favourite, "He's on the grass," or maybe that would be appropriate as Grealish probably would be. Billy Bradshaw 143 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:40:06 Karen @ 134, not very lady like, just some fat bloke down the pub. Micky Norman 144 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:41:04 Apparently City have just sacked a physio for gobbling off about Grealish.😉 Jay Harris 145 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:43:18 There are some things that cannot be denied.At his best Grealish is a world class player who very rarely loses the ball, has a good football brain, and at worst gains a free-kick in dangerous areas.He also has a reputation for partying and we don't know how much of a toll that has taken on him as he ages but, from all accounts, he has been training really hard to reach peak fitness.I have to confess that, earlier in the window, I did not want him here… but seeing as how the window has gone so far, I believe he will improve the quality we have, and his signing will encourage more players to want to join "The project". Neil Thomas 146 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:45:33 Karen, Yes, that comment was not only stereotypical, but pretty sexist. 1) I don't drink, so I don't go down the pub. And 2) I'm pretty sure that if I made a sexist comment towards you, I would end up being banned from this site, and rightly so. Not that I would stoop that low though. James Marshall 147 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:46:01 Karen @99,None of that is true at all. From what I know of Jack Grealish, he's actually hugely well-liked, very down to earth, and not a prima donna at all.I'd like to know where you've got that from? There's zero evidence of that. Just because Man City paid £100M for him doesn't automatically mean he's a bad person or something you've entirely made your own mind up about.All the things I've ever seen or read about him tell completely the opposite story.Kind, well-meaning, thoughtful even. There's been loads of footage of him being kind to little kids, spending time with supporters etc. Quite the contrary of what you seem to claim.It seems to me there are a lot of people who just want to tear everything down and lack the ability to see any good in a situation – just because it feels good to knock people. It's a lot like the way the media attack people for no reason other than to sell papers. Duncan McDine 148 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:51:07 I have a good feeling that this signing will work out well for us and Grealish. Welcome to Everton Stale Haverstadlokken 149 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:54:02 To get Grealish on a 1-year loan makes sense. To buy him after this season for £50M is insane for a 30-year-old midfielder who is over the hill. George Cumiskey 150 Posted 11/08/2025 at 15:56:56 Don't beat about the bush, Paul Kossoff – just say what you mean. 😉 😜 Michael Coville 151 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:00:31 Well, obviously everyone is entitled to an opinion but the fact is that nobody on here chooses who we sign. Everton have well-paid staff who make the decisions. Let's give the player a chance and see how he plays. Hopefully we will have a winner; if not, then the whining will resume. Martin Berry 152 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:01:05 Moyes only buys players who can fit into his style of play. Jack will be used differently and far more effectively at Everton than with Man City's tippy-tappy possession style.As for Jack not having the right attitude, Moyes only brings players in with the right work ethic; he does his research and if he thought for a minute he was not going to put it all in, then he would not be wearing the shirt.Jack has a career reset; he is nearly 30 and he is in the last chance saloon, therefore he has to put it all in at Everton; otherwise, he won't be going to the USA next summer for sure.I can't see how we can lose with this player, £12M loan deal, Man City paid £100M for him then played him in the wrong position. Pepe a tactical genius? Give me a break… Moyes will show him what he should have done.Get the right wing sorted with an exciting player and we are going to get a great watch down at HDS. Stuart Sharp 153 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:06:08 This thread is a true ToffeeWeb classic. How folk can be negative about this signing is truly baffling to me. No, there are no guarantees, but I imagine he'll probably be the most talented outfield player we've had since James R. It's very exciting. People talk so much rubbish. I remember the first thread on Grealish included a post to the effect of 'I'm not going to comment because it's never going to happen' which was (a) a comment and (b) wrong. As for not being a Moyes type player, I sort of see what folk mean, but I think Moyes has changed slightly. The football we saw last season was a bit more progressive than I'd expected. Though maybe that was all an illusion caused by watching so much Dycheball beforehand. Paul Kossoff 154 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:07:17 George 150. I could scream, really, SCREAM!!!!! 😬😬😬 Alan McGuffog 155 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:09:00 Well, with luck, he'll start against Leeds next Monday. I can then log onto the Live Forum to learn just how shite he is. Jake FitzGerald 156 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:09:07 Also, let's not forget, if he scores in the derbies, the rs will spontaneously combust. I'd love to see him running past the Kop after scoring - giving them the Sheedy Salute. Billy Shears 157 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:09:28 A real game changer for us Blues...Dibling next please!! Micky Norman 158 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:10:55 Well said, Martin Berry. Actually I was shocked when he went to Man City in the first place as I didn't see his style fitting in with their game. But it did work – and also it kept him out of the clutches of City's main wealthy rivals. There will be no obligation to buy, just a pre-arranged price which satisfies the bean counters. What we really need now is a great free-kick specialist to take advantage of the inevitable kicking that Grealish will take as defenders take turns to chop him down. Colin McBride 159 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:12:21 Jesus Christ, the negativity on here is outstanding. I'm delighted with this signing. Finally, a player happy with the ball at his feet, able to pick a pass, eye for the odd goal, works hard. Even with half his available talent, he's our best player. So what if he was holding out for a club in the top half of the table? He is here now, and it's not like he hadn't a few weeks left to see what came in. Give the lad a chance… less of the negativity for once!! Joe McMahon 160 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:13:48 Well, I can be a miserable old bugger (as my wife reminds me), but I'm absolutely well pleased with Jack Grealish for a year. His inclusion is defo worth more places up the table for the season. Jim Harrison 161 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:14:21 For the avoidance of doubt…..My piss-head comment was meant in jest. Raymond Fox 162 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:23:09 If we had signed Messi in his prime, some cheerful Charlies on here would say he was not good enough. Richard Duff 163 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:25:31 I really don't understand the negativity on this one.He is costing no more than £12M this year, same as Calvert-Lewin and Doucoure. That's not a lot of money for a Premier League team.As for being "bombed" out of Man City and "jettisoned" by Pep etc... Modern star players never expect to stay at Champions League winning teams for their whole career! They work hard to get there, stay there for maybe 5 years and then go somewhere else. Sometimes to another Champions League team, sometimes to another "project", with the intention of getting them to a European competition. Diaz has just left Liverpool, does that mean he's finished, been abandoned and bombed out by Slot? What about Rashford? Is he a terrible footballer now that he's no longer at Man Utd and is instead out on loan?Jack has perhaps already reached his peak (because you can't win more than everything!) but that doesn't mean he can't plateau at a very high level with us for a few years to come. Dermot O'Brien 164 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:26:48 Raymond, in fairness, Messi was too small for the Premier League. Lord Hughes 165 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:30:00 Great signing. If someone offered us a £100M player on a 5-year deal and he ended up leaving for free at the end, the that would work out as £20M per year in fees alone plus annual wages on top (of between £8M and £16M per annum) - so that's between £28M and £36M per year all in. That makes this deal a good deal even it's only for a year. And it'll boost confidence and get our new youngsters around him to up their game and improve. Andrew Merrick 166 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:31:43 Moyes will definitely have had a good conversation with Jack; what was said exactly, we don't know. But let's assume they are agreed and we are getting a player with something to prove.He may need a couple of competitive games to get up to speed in his new team role, but he will be putting defenders on the back foot, he will win free kicks around the box, all-crowd pleasing stuff. So now we need the set-piece coach and the dead-ball maestro to step up...One year only, let's enjoy that much. There's got to be some good stuff coming from this guy, he's not done yet. Ryan Holroyd 167 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:38:24 Alan Myers has said, "From what I hear, Jack Grealish has gone ‘above and beyond' to make this deal happen; he really wants to join Everton." Ian Bennett 168 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:42:24 Just on the cost thing.Dewsbury-Hall will cost about £30M. That's a cost of £500k a month in amortisation plus wages. If he's on £80-100k a week, that's another £500k a month broadly. Over 12 months, that's £1M a month.Grealish will cost us between £6 to £12M, depending on who you believe. So the cost is in line with Dewsbury-Hall. Kieran Kinsella 169 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:42:27 Ryan,Obviously Alan didn't talk to the Man City physios. Danny O'Neill 170 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:46:58 On the several threads circulating on this subject, and there will be another when the signing is officially announced, I've been consistent: I was on the fence. No doubting his ability, just if he still has the desire in him. I hope he does have, as he's got a lot to prove.Having played for Villa, including 3 seasons in the Championship, and Man City, I'm sure he's used to a bit of fitness training. As well as taking a lot of stick on the pitch and from the stands.He's an Everton player now, so I'm looking forward to seeing him play for us and will judge him on that. Ray Roche 171 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:49:53 Karen @121“There were several reports from various sources in the media that he didn't want to come to Everton.”I'm all over everything Everton in the media every day and haven't seen any comments purportedly from Grealish to that effect. In fact I have read in some articles that Everton were his preferred choice. Furthermore, he's apparently regularly seen helping disabled children (his sister is disabled) and, whatever he was like when young, I'm sure he's grown up now. Mike Gaynes 172 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:52:26 Bewildered at the skepticism here. "Not a Moyes-type player"... that one made me laugh out loud. So either Moyes doesn't know his own type of player, or he wasn't in on the decision. Wow!This is a great move with no real downside. We bring in the highest-quality attacking player we've had since Lukaku, at a one-year outlay of £12M. The upside is he comes in motivated to make the World Cup squad, plays his ass off, gives us a frontline that makes defenders backpedal, wins us some games, and lifts butts off the seats in the new stadium. Or he doesn't play well and all we get for the £12M is a spark off the bench late in games. I'll take that risk/reward equation all day long. I do expect this to be a one-year thing, that's all. If he succeeds, he'll be off to some Champions League club, which we won't be for a while. If he fails, we just send him back to Man City. But either way, this makes this season a whole lot more fun. James Marshall 173 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:53:54 He looks fit as a butcher's dog in all the photos I've seen of him. Barely an ounce of fat on him if you have a look at his recent Instagram posts. To all those having a pop at him for being overweight or on the booze, from the recent posts on there, you're all talking nonsense. Andrew Ellams 174 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:57:23 If we have Ndiaye, Grealish and Dibbling behind and feeding the striker, we'll certainly score more goals than we have been. Mike Gaynes 175 Posted 11/08/2025 at 16:57:28 Dermot #164, yep, those big Premier League defenders would just dominate him in the air. Also, he doesn't track back like Moyes demands. Good that we swerved. Kate Elston 176 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:01:12 This is great news! I think he'll put in a good shift for us. Tony Byrne 177 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:09:05 Mike 172 - spot on. Would love to see us go for the Palace right-back Munoz.Certainly isn't unrealistic; if we can get Grealish on loan alongside the KDH signing, it's possible imo. Terry Downes 178 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:11:00 Just Hutchinson from Ipswich and Justin from Leicester and that'll do for us, I think? Maybe an older striker around 30 years old, for a small fee, just to help out when needed? Oh, and tell Southampton to fuck off. Ian Wilkins 179 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:15:49 Ian at 168, yes but, at the end of it, KDH is our player with a sell-on value. Not moaning at the Grealish cost, it is what it is. Ian Bennett 180 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:22:06 He will have, but he will be 32, so it won't be huge. David West 181 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:27:22 Wow!! Some people would rather watch Doucouré looking like he's got boots on 3 sizes too big, bumbling through only to see his snatched shot sailing over the south stand at BMD, than a genuine maverick with the ball at his feet!!! Maybe he won't run as many miles per game as Doucouré, he won't track back as much as Harrison, but who are you picking in your team? Grealish all day long. We have players to track back and defend. We have players to tackle. Because he wears a hair band, it doesn't make him a prima donna!Because he goes to Ibiza and has a holiday and enjoys himself (like most in their 20s), it doesn't make him an alcoholic!Pep doesn't want him at Man City… doesn't make him a bad player! I'm all for players showing a bit of character, rather that than some of the robots playing the game now! Dale Self 182 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:36:53 This is what we can do for now. I was not supportive until I saw how slow this transfer market has been. There does not appear to be many choices out there that can clearly contribute immediately at the Premier League level. This one can. Make it happen, Jack. Don't fuck about. Stu Gore 183 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:39:54 Sock bill is gonna go up, Mr Kitman!Folks in the South Stand will have “Grealish” calf's in a few games time. And Roberto Carlos thighs! Dave Lynch 184 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:40:29 Anybody who thinks Pep doesn't let good players leave, I give you... Cole Palmer, as an example. Simon Dalzell 185 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:49:28 Wow! We signed Jack Grealish. Some on here are still negative. Sick people who would never be happy. Andrew Bentley 186 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:51:01 We may well watch some decent football and exciting players this season, for the first time I can honestly remember in years, and I'm in my late 40s as a fan!Pienaar and Baines combining with the likes of Osman and Arteta was probably the last time I remember enjoying watching Everton – other than the 80s. Maybe a little shout-out to Barkley, Mirallas, Deulofeu, and Lukaku.Rather than moaning, let's maybe enjoy the fact that we will have more than Ndiaye to watch and excite the crowd. With him, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish and maybe Dibling on the right, we could finally watch some entertaining football.God knows we deserve it after some of the dross this fan base has had to endure….Remember — it's supposed to be a sport… and fun! Alan Corken 187 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:52:14 Oh, this is a hoot! Apparently he is an overweight piss head, who will be endlessly dribbling (whether on or off the pitch isn't made clear), destined for the psychiatrist's couch in Austria. Wow! Bring it on! I am old enough to remember a time when this is what top footballers were about. I didn't think it was possible to admire wee Jack even more than I already did! Hopefully, there will be a fair bit of womanising too. Make no mistake, this is a lad in his prime, not some dead beat out to make a last wage packet. Anyway, unlike the overrated phoney Dele Alli, we aren't obliged to pay him other than for one season, but what a season it promises to be. Hold on tight — it promises to be quite a ride! (I dare say someone will, at some stage, claim Jack said that.) Liam Mogan 188 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:55:40 Maybe we could get his drinking buddy Kalvin Phillips to join him? Mike Doyle 189 Posted 11/08/2025 at 17:58:14 Dave #184, Good point. Most of Man City's peripheral players would improve our team and squad. Annika Herbert 190 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:07:02 Where is the evidence to back up your statement, Liam? David Israel 191 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:11:42 A year ago, not a single one of us around here would have bemoaned or cast doubts over this move. I wonder what some of you would say if it were Messi we were signing? Welcome, Jack, a few of us around here who think you can be part of a very much improved team and outlook! And, over here, the moaning is not in Catalan, but in Scots! Dan Doran 192 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:21:17 Wasn't he allowed to leave this year for £40M? They're increasing his cost in his last year? If he works out, I reckon we'd just get him on loan for a second year and then try to get him on a free the following year. Phil Greenough 193 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:27:23 .I thought it was in gobbledegook, David. Mike Gaynes 194 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:36:23 Annika #190, there's a famous photo of Phillips pouring Grey Goose into Grealish's mouth at the Champion's League celebration. Raymond Fox 195 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:40:23 Good one Dermot @ 164. Colin Metcalfe 196 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:44:29 It feels very Dele Alli all over again: euphoria… followed by deep disappointment. I guess only time will tell. Kieran Kinsella 197 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:50:09 The drinking is a concern if he is indeed spending £2,000 on a single bottle of vodka. Why would anyone spend more than a tenner on vodka of any variety? Surely someone at the club can hook him up with a better off license. Anthony Dove 198 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:52:40 Brilliant and exciting move. Doubt whether we'll make it permanent but let's just enjoy the ride. Rob Halligan 199 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:55:54 So in the space of a week, we have signed a current Club World Cup champion, and a player who's won the lot, all in the space of the last 4 years. Dibling must be itching to get here! Mike Doyle 200 Posted 11/08/2025 at 18:59:30 Rob. Are your contacts giving any ITK info on Dibling? Nick Jones 201 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:06:47 Not too worried about it. He's on loan. Presumably he goes back if he's a dud, which would be sad for both him and us. I hope he gives himself the opportunity to meet the challenge and become successful. That would be great for everyone. Ray Robinson 202 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:06:58 I think it's a really good signing and I look forward to seeing him play for us – hopefully with his talents unfettered by rigid Guardiola type discipline. However, irrespective of how well he performs, can anyone seriously expect us to shell out £50M for him next year? So let's enjoy it while we can. Mike Gaynes 203 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:12:45 Hundreds of articles mentioning Grealish in the past few weeks. Over 600 TW posts about him across multiple threads. And meanwhile there's a great piece in The Guardian today about how Porto pulled off the signing of Luuk de Jong without anybody knowing about it, introducing the player in front of a stunned but ecstatic crowd before their pre-season friendly last weekend! Never a single leak from the player's family or entourage, the club, the lawyers, the medicos, anybody. They evaded the airport watchers and the car park poachers. His teammates were shocked when he walked into the changing room. Don't you kinda miss the old days? Brian Harrison 205 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:14:33 Now the loan deal and possible permanent signing is agreed, I will be interested to see if our esteemed editor Michael Kenrick still stands by his post the other day about the possibility of us signing Grealish…Michael said, "Just strolls about waving his hands in the air, dives, and generally looks like a twat in that hair band".I don't agree with anything that Michael said, but I suppose it just shows how fans can have very different views on players even one as successful, and I defend his right to air his views. I just hope that it's you and not me eating humble pie at the end of the season. Colin Glassar 206 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:20:45 Welcome aboard, Jack. I can't believe some people are being negative about him. Yes, he's had his problems in the past but he's a superbly gifted player.As Richard Keyes said, he'd be the best Everton #10 since Duncan McKenzie and those of us old enough remember actuality seeing Duncan walk on water.We need players with skill and creativity, not just hard working donkeys like Doucoure, Harrison, Young etc…. Mark Murphy 207 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:21:51 I hope Moyes is on board with this.It's got Duncan McKenzie Gordon Lee vibes all over it!Personally, I'm delighted! I never expected any big name signings — and Jack Grealish is most certainly a statement signing! Mike Gaynes 208 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:23:07 Correct, Colin. He'll be our most creative attacker since Iwobi! Jon Bentley 209 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:23:53 Us Bluenoses love a "character". He seems a genuinely nice bloke, and full of fun. Add to that, superb ability and I think its a great deal. I was reading how he's one of those players who seems to raise his game when he feels loved. Well, I know most Blues will adore him and he'll feel the same back. Personally, I can't wait to see him in a Royal Blue shirt. Rob Halligan 210 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:28:15 Mike #198. Nothing as yet. Fingers crossed we get him though. 🤞🤞🤞 Colin Glassar 211 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:29:45 Steady on, Mike. I don't know if you ever got to see Duncan Mckenzie but, after Alan Ball, he was the most gifted player I've seen in a blue shirt until a certain Wayne Rooney came along.Iwobi? Bloody hell!!! 🙄🙄 Sam Hoare 212 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:33:53 Ha! If Grealish got the 9 goals and 6 assists from open play that Iwobi managed last season he will have done very well indeed! Danny O'Neill 213 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:34:13 Colin and Mark,I must have only been about 8-ish, but Duncan McKenzie was magic. And we all agreed.Let's hope Jack can find his magic dust and not just become popular, but help make us more competitive and successful. Mike Gaynes 214 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:42:03 Colin, I'm just teasing you a bit, mate. I know how you felt about Iwobi!I did see McKenzie play... for my beloved, lamented Chicago Sting in the early 1980s. May well have met him then, although I don't recall. Definitely met him many years later at Goodison and chatted about those days. Turned out we'd been near neighbors back then. Liam Mogan 215 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:48:45 Duncan Mckenzie played less than 50 games for Everton but he left a mark. Maybe Jack Grealish will do the same.Annika 190 - As Mike says @194 and also a little bit of close hand knowledge that I have from someone I know. Obviously, I want Kalvin Phillips even less than I do Grealish… but now he's here, I want him to be a hit.But I'll probably still make jokes about his fondness for a bender or two. Geoff Lambert 216 Posted 11/08/2025 at 19:59:42 So last season, we had a Top 4 defence in the Premier League and one of the worst attacks at scoring goals.I believe by the end of this window we will be Top 6 or 7 for offensive play. Looks like I might need to renew my passport after all. Top 7 for me. Lots of the teams who finished above us last season are losing their best players or managers, or will be involved in the European competitions which should push their squads to the limit. I've not been looking forward so much for a season to start for years. COYMB. Colin Glassar 217 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:01:16 Mike, in all fairness to Iwobi, since he left us, he seems to have realised he doesn't need to fear the football. I always knew there was a player in him, somewhere.Grealish will entertain us and frustrate us at times. It's what gifted footballers do. Craig Walker 218 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:02:17 I like flair players. I loved Rodriguez's short-lived stay which soured when Van Dijk clobbered him. Grealish is a top player with something to prove and Moyes is the right man to get a tune out of him. Still think we're short at full-back, right-wing and more goals up top. Rich Evans 219 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:03:44 For goodness sake, the negativity on here is pitiful. Top player and better than current players by miles. Would you rather have Ducoure, Harrison? Absolute no-brainer.Welcome and good luck to the fella, I'm made up he's coming. David Bromwell 220 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:10:02 Certainly an exciting signing, if everything works out. However, I do feel that it's not a signing David Moyes would have contemplated had he been truly happy with the playing squad. We are still short of a right-back, cover at left-back, and a wide player with pace. Not sure that all our recruitment has been well thought-out but time will tell. Colin Glassar 221 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:13:34 Craig, not only flair players but characters as well. I was brought up watching the likes of Rodney Marsh, Stan Bowles, Charlie George, Frank Worthington and of course, George Best.They all liked a fag and a ciggie but they were entertainers as well. At the end of the day, football is entertainment, isn't it? Joe McMahon 222 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:17:13 Colin, imagine if their manager was Malcolm Allison. James Marshall 223 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:20:30 Colin @219,If players of that ilk are your favourites, you'll enjoy a great book by Paulo Hewitt, called The Greatest Footballer You Never Saw: The Robin Friday Story.A cracking read about a largely unknown footballer. Mal van Schaick 224 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:22:58 £50M. We may as well go whole hog and get Dibling in as well. Then they're done, and we have a couple more options on another loan. Colin Glassar 225 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:26:08 Big Mal, another huge character in the game, Joe. Fedora and cigar. What a man.I'll check that book out, James. Cheers. Love him or hate him, Joey Barton was one of the last desperados. Shame he's such a knobhead. Bill Watson 226 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:26:34 Danny #211,My abiding memory of Duncan McKenzie is seeing him beating man after man as he dribbled across... the half-way line. The crowd loved it but I'm not too sure Gordon Lee felt quite the same! Liam Mogan 227 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:27:23 The drinking and the ciggies? That was then. This is now.If you want to drink and smoke through your career nowadays you end up looking like Wayne Rooney who looks 60 and he's not even 40. Or Charlie 'The Human Pumpkin' Adam.They are finely tuned athletes now. Everything is monitored and measured. You just couldn't last in the modern game if you carried on like Frank Worthington et al. Although Frank always has a place in my heart for failing his medical at the RS because he had an STD! Try Frank's biography 'One Hump or 2'. Its very funny. Oliver Molloy 228 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:38:13 Who knows how this will turn out, could be a masterstroke could be a nightmare but apparently Moyes really wanted him.If he wants to play in the world cup he needs to impress Tuchel, so does the likes of Branthwaite so all good - right ?Guardiola obviously doesn't think Grealish can make a difference to his side anymore, so let us all hope Grealish is up for the challenge with Everton and takes this BIG opportunity to rediscover his form and bring it !!COYB. Anthony Dove 229 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:38:54 Colin@204. We all agree that Duncan McKenzie was magic but I think it was Bobby Latchford who walked on water. Chris Jenkins 231 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:47:26 John Gall #62 ; Karen Mason #99 ; Paul Kossoff #142I totally agree with the comments of each of you regarding the negatives of recruiting Grealish. Additionally I find it difficult to imagine that David Moyes, in his heart of hearts, is remotely enthusiastic about the prospect of Grealish joining the squad. Without doubt Grealish was a very talented player for the majority of his time at Villa but, arguably, his best days are long behind him. Dave Abrahams 232 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:51:10 James (221) True, that book was recommended to me by someone on here, what a maverick he was, mostly in the lower leagues, was it in the 1970’s, managed by Charlie Hurley, one of the best footballing centre halves I ever saw, Charlie saw how good Robin could be but couldn’t tame him.Robin would fight anyone, on the pitch or off it, but never took advantage of a person, never picked his mark.I bought that book cheap on E bay, lent it out to a mate, still waiting for it to come back which reminds me I lent Duncan’s ( Ferguson) book out and I hope I don’t get it back! Colin Glassar 233 Posted 11/08/2025 at 20:57:47 I stand corrected, Anthony. My memory is failing me.Chris, do you think Moyes accepted Grealish under duress? If this is true, Moyesy, blink twice during your next presser. Dale Self 234 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:03:57 You just fucking know Spurs wanted him baaaad. Good that City did what is best for the player This could open up the player market for us. Christy Ring 235 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:04:35 I find it puzzling that because Pep didn't pick Grealish, we shouldn't take him? Pep has his favourites, he picked Silva in nearly every game last season, and he was so poor, completely past his best, in my opinion. Grealish is a brilliant piece of business, and I can't see us paying £50m to sign him permanently, when he'll have only 12mths left on his City contract? Can't believe some of the pessimistic comments. Robert Tressell 236 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:07:07 So, presumably something along the lines of a 4231 / 433 formation along these lines:First XIF: BetoLW: NdiayeRW: GrealishAM: Dewsbury-HallCM: GueyeDM: GarnerLB: MykolenkoRB: ?CB: BranthwaiteCB: TarkowskiGK: PickfordThat looks pretty good! But it also looks very narrow and a bit slow. A fast, galloping right back unlocks the true potential of this First XI - going on the outside of Grealish and creating the passing option / carrying the ball forward on the counter. My completely uninformed guess is that we will get Rensch on loan from Roma. Second XIF: BarryLW: McNeilRW: Dibling (or other)AM: AlcarazCM: ArmstrongDM: IroegbunamLB: AznouRB: Coleman / PattersonCB: KeaneCB: O'BrienGK: TraversThat looks patchy! Barry, Dibling, Alcaraz and O'Brien in particular would be pushing for the First XI spot (and may well gain the spot too). McNeil is versatile and decent. Aznou and Armstrong are talented. But... we are very, very light in defensive midfield positions - and a bit shit (sorry Seamus) at RB.This would be fixed by a loan for someone like Gallagher - relegating Garner to the Second XI. They've exceeded their non-EU quota at Atletico so it could happen. Otherwise, maybe Dion Lopy is coming (as per rumours).Maybe we'll also get the young lad Fisher from Norwich to replace the (surely?) outgoing Patterson.If we can do that sort of business we will have the best squad since Martinez rebuilt the team the summer after Moyes left. That was good team. Ernie Baywood 237 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:08:39 I'm still not sure why the conversation is turning to Grealish's lifestyle. Is there any evidence he's anything but professional? He's always seemed full of personality, but I've never seen anything to suggest he's out partying when he should be training. He's not the first player to be moved on by Guardiola simply because he's not the right fit.The media seem unanimous that this is a great move for both Everton and Grealish. He's 29 and still a top player. Dale Self 238 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:15:23 I am wearing my Everton sweatshirt with an oversized crest on the front. Already getting some looks and a couple of nods, people read the football transfer news I see. Paul Armstrong 239 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:16:48 I happened to meet Duncan Mackenzie when he was rumoured to be out of favour. I begged him not to leave. He said 'Gordon Lee does not like 'stars' but I am just one of the team not a 'star'.' Dave Abrahams 240 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:20:43 Well I’m in on this signing, had my doubts but have been reassured by most of these posts that we are getting a terrific player who is going to work his plums off to get in Englands World Cup squad, Pep had it in for him never gave him a proper chance, we will see the real Jack, next season is going to be real fun ride, maybe top 6. Can’t wait.I thought John Rafferty @ (141) sent in the most sensible post and I agree with most of it! Peter Mills 241 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:25:01 I may be in a minority of one here, but Grealish has the ability to fill the role of one of our greatest ever players - Johnny Morrisey. There has always been so much talk of the Holy Trinity, but I always saw our midfield of the late 1960s as a quartet. Morrisey was the get-out ball on the left wing, he had the ability to hold onto the ball for 4-5 seconds, a huge amount of time amid the pace of a hectic game. Trevor Steven could do it in the 80s. Grealish did exactly the same thing for City in the year they won the lot.We badly need someone who can do that, bringing others into the game. It may not be as spectacular as taking on two or three players, but it’s a great quality. Mike Gaynes 242 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:28:04 Chris #231, I believe there is absolutely zero chance that Moyes was forced by the new owners who hired him (and watched him lift us up the table) to accept a player he didn't want. I've read a lot of odd theories in my time here, but that one clears the "bizarre" bar by a mile. Pete #241, agreed and a great point. And I believe it gives us one outlet on each side for that crucial function, because I've seen Ndiaye improve rapidly in that area. As we saw Saturday, when he held the ball in a dangerous area for a good five seconds and then brilliantly dismasted two defenders with that backheel. Ryan Holroyd 243 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:46:45 Moyes spoke to Grealish spoke in May. So the idea he’s not in favour of the Grealish signing… well I’ll let people draw their own conclusions. No chance Moyes has a player forced on him. BTW, what is a ‘Moyes’ player? Chris Jenkins 244 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:47:16 Colin #233Re your question as to whether I think David Moyes is accepting Grealish under duress, I believe David is very much a pragmatist.He may well fully appreciate that, since the appointment of Angus Kinnear, Nick Hammond and James Smith et al to influential positions within the club hierarchy, the status quo is now very different to that which existed during his previous tenure when he and Bill Kenwright jointly made the player recruitment decisions.Conceivably, he is acutely aware that he has to accept this marquee signing, arguably decided upon on by others, as one of the requirements for retaining his position, even if he has his doubts about Grealish's ability to improve the squad. Rob Halligan 245 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:49:25 The thing with signing for Man City is that you are then part of the Pep Roulette wheel. The only player who is probably guaranteed a starting spot every week would be Haaland. Everybody else, even the likes of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri could play a blinder one week, and find themselves on the bench the next. Grealish was part of that roulette wheel but unfortunately he got stuck within the spin and couldn’t get out. Hopefully he will relish a change of scenery and a change of manager, albeit only for one season, but who knows? Moyes has already said he’s one of the most exciting players he’s seen, and I don’t think Moyes would be signing him if he didn’t want him. Danny O'Neill 246 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:50:47 Robert @236,From a supporters perspective, I think a lot would agree with you, but there will be different opinions.You know as well as me, it's not as clear cut as having a first eleven and second eleven, it has increasingly become a squad game.From the managers perspective, and focussing on the midfield, he now has options. There will be a number of factors influencing his decisions. 1. Availability. Injuries, suspensions, AFCON.2. Form. Dropping a player after a poor run.3. Who we are playing and the formation he wants to use.The positive is that he now has the ability to change things unlike last season, where it was rigidly fixed, through no fault of Moyes.Interestingly, I observed in the first half against Roma, that Ndiaye (LM) and Alcaraz (RM) switched sides for a period.Also, from what I have heard and read, Dewsbury-Hall can comfortably play in a more defensive role if required.Again, plenty of options in the middle of the park. Ryan Holroyd 247 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:51:35 PickfordRB: JOBCB: Tarky CB: BranthwaiteLB: Mykolenko MF: GanaMF: KDHLW: Grealish10: Ndiaye RW: Dibling (hopefully)CF: Barry No chance Jake O Brien doesn’t play and no chance Grealish plays on the right wing Jamie Sweet 248 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:51:48 He's got all the talent in the world. Pep doesn't spend £100m on you if you haven't got something very very special about you. So long as he turns up with the right attitude (which I think he will), then this could prove to be a huge signing for us.I agree with Robert #236 that the key might be to add one more player with genuine pace to really take us up another level. But we're definitely getting there. Love the KDH signing too. He's going to be superb. Kieran Kinsella 249 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:55:42 Rob 245Pep has always been a bit weird too in terms of hailing and heavily using someone all season then come the next season they're benched or frozen out. For example Sterling, Cancelo, happened with Stones and others too. It is almost as if he gets bored with people or doesn't want them getting too big for their boots? Ryan Holroyd 250 Posted 11/08/2025 at 21:59:40 We’ve just had Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom. Of course Grealish improves the squad. Some people’s opinions are weird Gavin McGarvey 251 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:06:49 This is exciting news. He's a household name and a real talent. Will he be as good as Rodriguez? I hope so. I imagine he hopes so too:). He's still relatively young(ish), and it's now or never for him in terms of achieving the potential that he must believe he has. Hopefully, we'll bring in a few more who want to play in the same side as him. COYB. Still need to find a couple of forwards to complement him (or at least one). Dale Rose 252 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:16:23 FFS, I started to read this thread from the bottom to the top. We have on loan one of the best players in Europe. You would think we had just signed Gazza from some of the comments. In saying that I mean no disrespect to Gascoine. His decline was very sad. Some have very short memories. Dont forget this is the club that signed Sandro and Maupay I'm surprised National Geographic havent done a disaster documentary on those two alone.We've made some really good signings for the present and the future. If Grealish had not wanted to come here he wouldn't have. Lets for once be fucking positive. Ryan Holroyd 253 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:16:52 Less than a year ago Grealish was starting for England. This narrative he’s this pissed up, past it player, being compared to Ginola and Gazza doesn’t make sense Richard Duff 254 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:24:29 Something I haven’t seen in any posts is the thought that we may have a sale before the window closes.If we spend another 60 or 70 million on Dibling and a right back, I can see McNeil or Garner going if an offer of £20M plus comes in for either.The Friedkins are clearly commercially minded and may want to see some income to balance out the expenditure.Glad Jack is joining though, one way or another we will be talking about him in decades to come. Christy Ring 255 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:24:47 Comparing Grealish 29, to Ginola and Gazza is totally ridiculous, when Smith signed them they were in there mid 30's and finished, it was like Dad's Army. Josh Horne 256 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:26:11 We have been dismally unsuccessful with loan players in recent years. We have used it to pad out the squad with makeweight players that were highly unlikely to make any difference. Our approach, probably out of necessity, was safe. We took low risk punts, none of which paid off in an unexpected way; this, however, is ambitious and has the potential to have a transformational impact. Grealish is a player who undoubtedly raises the bar at the club in terms of ability. He is a calibre of player that all opposition will worry about. We have added another player who looks after the ball well. Both of these factors will benefit team mates around him that are not at his level.I see this as a really smart use of the loan system to get a top class footballer that would otherwise be way beyond our means to sign on a permanent basis. I really hope he stays fit, a risk for any player whether loaned or otherwise. At least he joins us in that condition which is more than could be said for the absurd recruitment of Broja last season. Robert Tressell 257 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:26:43 I expect Grealish to be a hell of a lot better than Rodriguez. Despite some lovely moments, Andros Townsend gave us more than Rodriguez. Ryan you might be right about the formation / personnel but I hope you are not because it lacks runners / pace on the outside - and KDH / Gueye (both good at their preferred roles) are not good at sitting and holding (Garner is probably better than both of them at this specific role - and he is not exactly Claude Makalele). Mike Corcoran 258 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:29:22 Jack will make other players better. He’ll be way way fitter than James R was for us. As much as I loved James, he had slowed to a snails pace. Jack will relish being the main man again. Just need that pacy and effective right mid/winger (2 of), an RB that can also overlap (2 of), and someone rock solid and creative at defensive midfield. Sure they’ll sort that before the window slams like😀 Andy Crooks 259 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:30:47 Spot on, Dale. I can't understand why anyone going to see our club this season would not be excited at the prospect of Grealish playing for us. I guess those who posted with glee when Travers made a howler. Being proved right means an awful lot to some. The best that could happen would be wonderful; the worst not the end of the world, anything in between would be miles better than we've endured for years. Anthony Hawkins 260 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:30:50 This coming seasons first 11 is looking the most exciting prospect in years. Equally, it’s being assembled late in the day with little opportunity for developing cohesion before the first game of the season.Most new players need a few weeks to settle in and learn how to play together. Grealish will have barely a week. Any other new players will have even less, or not play for a couple of league games.Hopefully the team gels fast! Mike Keating 261 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:33:18 Agree with James and Dave; The Greatest Footballer You Never Saw: The Robin Friday Story is a great read. If you come across a copy snap it up! James Marshall 262 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:44:26 262 comments on here - the article on the BBC site has 1800. Not an article on there comes to close to that much traction.Grealish is box office, and Evertonians I reckon are going to love him.I hope and feel he'll light up the new ground. It feels exciting to be an Evertonian for a change doesn't it? Christine Foster 263 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:50:07 Christmas must be an awful time for so many on here, not getting what you want or think you deserve, with feelings of unfulfilled disillusionment at yet another celebration that did not live up to your expectations! It's a great signing of a talented under 30 player who comes from one of the world's top clubs. He probably earns more money in a week than half our team put together and with good reason. Quality is what we craved for and quality is what we got. No cloggers, journeymen or has been's. It's going to be really interesting to see how we line up, for me I wouldn't be surprised to see a few moved on, Chermiti, Harrison out on loan, with perhaps a couple of sales too, McNeil falling down the pecking order, Tim too.. We are climbing out of the mire.. Jamie Sweet 264 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:53:04 Those going on about his drinking. I may be wrong, but I have only seen reports of him hitting the booze at the end of the season. I think I'd fancy a few beers after winning the treble!Are there reports of him partying during the season? Turning up late or hung over for training?He's featured in over 150 games for City in four seasons. Do you think Pep would have played him that much if he wasn't a top professional with a great attitude?I don't. Chris Jenkins 265 Posted 11/08/2025 at 22:53:17 Mike #242I am not suggesting that David Moyes was "forced " to accept a player he didn't want and that is not the view I wanted to convey.However, I am of the opinion that David is a pragmatist and arguably, did not want to rock the boat by openly being negative about Grealish if, subsequently, he may be able persuade the owners to make further investments in a number of the younger, talented prospects he has identified before the deadline. For several years after the sacking of Martinez, and throughout the recruitment of a succession of poor managers, with the notable exception of Ancelloti, I argued on many threads within ToffeeWeb for the reappointment of David Moyes. I was extremely relieved that TFG recruited him after the dismissal of Dyche and feel strongly that the preservation of our Premier League status is a direct consequence of his appointment.However, I retain the view that there are occasions that the football manager and the executive management of the club have differing opinions on player recruitment and that compromise has to be reached.Perhaps you may now consider that my rationale is not as bizarre as you first thought ? Ryan Holroyd 266 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:05:17 Why would Moyes be negative about Jack Grealish Chris?Because this doesn’t seem like it‘ Jack Grealish has gone 'above and beyond' to make his season-long loan move to Everton happen, and has been convinced by David Moyes that the club can provide him with the platform to stake a claim for the England World Cup squad’ Bill Watson 267 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:10:17 Robert #236I certainly don't recall Martinez 'rebuilding' the team after Moyes left. He had one good season after Moyes left and it was rapidly downhill after that.Remember Alcaraz, Niasse, Kone, McGeady, Besic, Cleverley etc etc? We were only heading one way and that was the Championship. Colin Glassar 268 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:22:19 Sorry Chris, we must agree to disagree. Moyes has stated in the recent past that he’s a big fan of Grealish. We’ve been linked to Jack for several weeks now giving Moyes more than enough time to use his media contacts to pour cold water on these rumours. It just doesn’t add up. Jerome Shields 269 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:26:57 The missing link to put polish on Moyes's hard work and effort.The forward line will definitely benefit from Grealish's play and so will midfield. Annika Herbert 270 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:38:34 Mike @ 194, I have seen the picture you mention. But it was a celebration after winning a major trophy.Hardly makes them drinking buddies does it? Jake FitzGerald 271 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:47:33 I’d love to see him feature against Leeds, but how many full games has he played all last season - 6? I know he’s been in full training but he’s surely going to be a bit rusty until he gets his match rhythm back. George Stuart 272 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:51:27 When we signed Barry I suggested 4-4-2.However, could I now suggest 4-2-4? No one would expect it. Harrison throws in two decent crosses per game.And Davey could ditch the dithering epithet ? Sean Kearns 273 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:52:18 Jack is going to give the new stadium a massive atmosphere boost. He will have us up the right end of the pitch, winning free kicks etc and nothing gets an Everton crowd going like a sense of injustice!!.. this is massive for the new stadium imparticular… he’s probably the second best player to grace our team in the last 30 years, behind Wazza. The lad just won a treble!.. Now get Jamie Vardy up front FFS!! He’s a free agent! Frank Thomas 274 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:54:21 Sorry Ryan (266) and Colin (268) I think you are misunderstanding Chris.Yes Moyes will be pleased to have Grealish rather than a lot of other players but I agree with Chris that Moyes would have preferred McAtee based on age and recent "goal scored stats" and the fitness of youth.I do not think Grealish will be a panacea for our need to increase 'goals scored' problem.One thing is undeniable Grealish cannot run as fast or long as he would have done at 22. Pep uses similar tactics to Claudio Ranieri when they won the premiership. This means playing players for less than 90 mins before substituting them but during that time they play their best football. That would mean we only play him for 50 or 70 mins in a game or every other game.This signing may also disturb the harmony of the squad in that other players, Ndiaye and Garner who played well last year may end up playing far less this year. I was under the impression that our key priorities on the 11th August 2025 was a right full back, a right winger and possibly another attacker in that order and yet we signed yet another midfielder.Reminds me of when we finally got into the CL and Moyes went off with a key priority to buy an attacker and came back with Marouane Fellaini.We left that competition very quickly. Mike Gaynes 275 Posted 11/08/2025 at 23:58:40 Chris #265, there is zero evidence that Moyes has doubts about Grealish, and much evidence from public statements (already posted by others) that he holds the player in high regard.There is also absolutely zero support for the theory that the signing was "arguably decided upon on by others", as you wrote at #244, since there is only one man currently above Moyes in the new corporate structure TFG has built for Everton, and that's Angus Kinnear, the CEO who was hired after Moyes. And to me the idea that Moyes had to accept Kinnear's dictate on Grealish "as one of the requirements for retaining his position" is, and I'm sorry to use that word again, even more bizarre. Incidentally, James Smith is not yet in situ at Everton -- he doesn't begin work here until next month -- and he worked for Moyes for many years, so I think it's highly unlikely that his thinking and Davey's will be out of alignment. In fact, it wouldn't surprise me a bit if Davey called on him to help make this transaction happen.So while management and manager are definitely not aligned on all transactions at all clubs -- we have multiple recent examples -- in this case, no, I don't think your rationale is rational. Colin Glassar 276 Posted 11/08/2025 at 00:01:23 What Mike just wrote 👍 Bobby Thomas 277 Posted 12/08/2025 at 00:50:40 Frank #274"Reminds me of when we finally got into the CL and Moyes went off with a key priority to buy an attacker and came back with Marouane Fellaini."Every word of that paragraph is pure nonsense. Mike Gaynes 278 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:01:49 Don Hutchison, commenting excitedly on ESPN this afternoon about Grealish:"I think it’s the most amazing signing ever for Evertonians, I really do, because… it’s exactly what Jack Grealish needs, he needs to go and play games, he needs to go and be the man. David Moyes called him 3 or 4 years ago one of the best players in the league. He’ll give him a sort of semi-free role, he’ll play with a smile on his face. When you watch Jack Grealish play with a smile… the way he’s got ultra-confidence… he’s got ability we’ve not really seen the last 18 months. But he was still a really successful player at Man City… when they won the Champions League he started the most Champions League games so he was really vital to what Pep needed that year. Now confidence is a huge thing for any footballer… I mentioned Scott McTominay getting nominated for the Ballon d’Or and being MVP over in Italy. This move for Grealish is absolutely perfect, he’ll play every single game… David Moyes will give him that free role where he can try and express himself… I just see a massive win for both parties. It’s a coup for Everton to get him, and I think that Jack Grealish the player, his personality and his character, this is the exact club he needs to go and play for." I don't think he stopped for breath in that whole stream of consciousness. Ashley Krotosky 279 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:02:31 Well this is a divisive issue isn't it!Fitness permitting, I'll reckon we'll know by the end of October which of the two camps have got it right. A real test of his mettle and mental fortitude to come back and play optimally if he doesn't have at least a half decent start.As fans we can but hope -and of course get behind the boys.COYB. Phil Wood 280 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:12:14 Welcome Jack. A great loan addition to the Club.His personality and standing will lift dressing room spirits. His footballing ability will raise our overall performances. He will raise our Club profile.What's not to like.Excellent business. Ernie Baywood 281 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:27:53 Ashley, I think it just proves that people will argue about anything on the internet.It's not a particularly divisive signing, from an Everton perspective. Mark Taylor 282 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:31:37 Not been a fan of this one for reasons I've explained previously, but I very much hope I'm proved wrong.We'll know by Xmas whether this is an inspired signing or an expensive and potentially disruptive dud. Mike Corcoran 283 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:45:56 Jeeeeesus, the lad will be bosss Liam Mogan 284 Posted 12/08/2025 at 01:53:45 Anyone think we might end up selling a player to offset the incomings?Ndiaye (hopefully not), McNeil? Mike Gaynes 285 Posted 12/08/2025 at 02:01:19 No way. We are still well short of a full squad. Steve Brown 286 Posted 12/08/2025 at 02:32:05 if you are not excited about this signing, then I am wonder what you will get excited about? Eric Myles 287 Posted 12/08/2025 at 02:39:02 Mike #172, I'm bemused by that as well considering there's others stating that under Moyes Grealish will have the freedom to play his natural game.Must be a different Moyes than the one that manages us?Ryan #167, I wonder if going above and beyond went as far as taking a pay cut??Can't edit #288 Eric Myles 288 Posted 12/08/2025 at 02:39:02 Mike #167, I'm bemused by that as well considering there's others stating that under Moyes Grealish will have the freedom to play his natural game.Must be a different Moyes than the one that manages us? Steve Brown 289 Posted 12/08/2025 at 02:46:49 Frank, I doubt that David Moyes would prefer McAtee over Grealish based on any criteria. Moyes has said all summer he needs more experienced players who don't need to adapt to the premier league Everton started discussions with Grealish in May, and there is no evidence that the club made an official enquiry about McAtee. Moyes has also said this summer he is working closely with the the CEO on transfer targets in the absence of a Head of Recruitment. His frustration has been about our inability to secure his targets.Now we need 2 RWs, a no.6, right back and left back. Mike Gaynes 290 Posted 12/08/2025 at 03:02:28 I think we've filled the need for a #6, Steve. Gana, Garner, KDH, Tim and young Armstrong are all capable of filling that role. Eric, quoth Don Hutchison today: "David Moyes will give him that free role where he can try and express himself." Liam Mogan 291 Posted 12/08/2025 at 03:23:20 Take no notice of Don Hutchinson, he talks rubbish. Steve Brown 292 Posted 12/08/2025 at 03:27:38 Mike, I was assuming Tim Iro and Harrison Armstrong would be sent on loan to get some game time. Kieran Kinsella 293 Posted 12/08/2025 at 03:38:03 Mike/LiamFor clarity he said “SEMI free.” Define the parameters on partially free lol. I imagine he will be utilized as a winger by Moyes rather than given free range. Liam Mogan 294 Posted 12/08/2025 at 03:39:23 Semi skimmed Grealish Ernie Baywood 295 Posted 12/08/2025 at 04:04:45 If you think back to the wide players who were typically selected for Moyes, very few of them were out and out wingers. They had 'free rein' in the sense that they could choose when to come inside - usually for an overlapping full back, which we're not exactly blessed with nowadays.But that 'free rein' also doubled as midfield responsibility. Fill in, plug gaps and be responsible when we don't have the ball. Maybe that's where the semi free rein idea comes from.I think Moyes was a much more attacking coach than people seem to remember, but he wasn't kamikaze. The structure was geared up to attack, but the structure was still important.And as for the chickens, I don't know where they come into it. Mark Andersson 296 Posted 12/08/2025 at 04:28:07 As usual, there has to be negative perspectives from so called expert fans. Karen, you win the trophy for the most idiotic post. I'm no fan of Moyes, but I trust him enough to make the right decisions on players.As for the rest of you doom & gloom merchants, only time will tell, but will you eat humble pie? NO you will wait for Jack to have one bad game and proclaim "I told You SO"Welcome to a new era Jack.. you show them... Liam Mogan 297 Posted 12/08/2025 at 04:41:41 I will happily eat multiple helpings of humble pie if Grealish is a success. It's not a transfer I wanted, but now he is coming, I will fully support him. I'd be surprised if any Everton fan would take pleasure in him failing. Dupont Koo 298 Posted 12/08/2025 at 05:38:48 If we are taking on Grealish's entire £300K/week salary AND a Loan Fee (rumoured to be in the neighbourhood of £15MM), even if it is only for a season, then Nicky Hammond is not doing what he is paid for. Mick O'Malley 299 Posted 12/08/2025 at 05:56:10 Ffs some of our fans would prefer us to remain a small time club, who cares if Grealish signing means other players play less, I couldn't care less if I see Garner or McNiel in a blue shirt again, if Grealish replaces Ndaiye or whoevers position he takes they will have to up their game won't they, Grealish is head and shoulders a better player than anyone we've got. I'm excited to see him joining, he's exactly the type of player we need instead of the usual backwards and sideways crabs we usually sign Jerome Shields 300 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:00:38 Ernie#295Yes that's the Moye s method.In place of that lossness I would prefer relentlessness.I am hoping that Grealish releases the ball qucker.Visions of Pienaar carrying the ball iuntackled and given unthreating space still give me nightmares.The gelliing of players together is going to take time.McNeill for one needs to come up.s few gears.Having a defensive line that knows one another is a good advantage though pace is still a problem in a more attacking formation..Left and right back looks like it is, going to be makeshift., So I expect effort to be put into these areas in the coming weeks.Dibling may still.arrive.As for Grealish's wages it seems to be replacing Calvert Lewin and Doucoure's wages, while being a better replacement..Moye's and Everton were always the best fit for Grealish and he knew that.I hear that Calvert Lewin is talking to United, I have already answered a fan query with a sad face. Keith Slinger 301 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:12:41 Gents, should we qualify for Europe will we be punished if ROMA qualify as well? Under the 2 club rule we are both owned by TFG etc? Can someone please clarify if we can play in Europe,despite our new owners etc? Ian Jones 302 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:29:03 Liam, I note that in response to one of Mike Gaynes' comments you mentioned earlier that Don Hutchinson talks rubbish. So I give you the BBC Monday Night Club's team in which one of them said that the Jack Grealish transfer reminds them of when David Moyes took Jesse Lingard to West Ham on loan and got the best out of him. Not sure which one said it, but to save you the bother, they were probably all talking rubbish as were the pundits mentioned below :)I did a Google search as I was interested to see how Jesse Lingard had performed at West Ham and spotted this on a BBC report. Former West Ham defender Matthew Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Everything has gone to plan for David Moyes and West Ham. They have been excellent when they needed to be and the difference is that extra quality from Jesse Lingard."What a signing he's been. It's been brilliant for West Ham and for him personally, it's been a great move."Speaking on MOTD2, former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, said: "He is having his best season and it is an example of how he feels."He has a manager who trusts him, playing in a position that suits him. He is a big player at this football club and he is showing that - he is delivering."This is a player playing at the top of his game. When he was at United, he was sometimes on the left, sometimes on the right, sometimes deeper. Was he able to play with such freedom as now?"In my opinion, if West Ham make it to the Champions League, that business of bringing Lingard to the club will be the reason they get there."Ex-Manchester United captain Roy Keane added on Sky Sports: "He has turned up at West Ham. Having not played much football, he's kept himself in shape. Maybe he took his mind off the ball at [Manchester] United but he is a talented boy and has always had it."If you swap out the references to Man United for Man City, references to West Ham for Everton, I hope this is how pundits are talking about Jack Grealish at the end of his loan spell. Mike Gaynes 303 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:29:11 Kieran, he said "semi-free" and then he said "that free role where he can try and express himself." It's right there where I posted it. Steve #292, that was my assumption too before preseason began, but to my eyes both have earned their places in the senior squad. We'll see if Moyes agrees, but if so there won't be any need for Douglas Luiz or that kid Dion Lopy that we inquired about. Keith #301, the short answer is yes, two teams owned by the same owner are barred from the same European competition, which is why Palace will play in the Conference League next season instead of the Europa League. The longer answer is that by the time we qualify, the rule might have changed. Steve Brown 304 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:38:04 I heard that DCL’s wife is now acting as his agent. Steve Brown 305 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:38:23 The mother in law was busy. Ian Jones 306 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:43:52 Keith, re the issue with Roma and European qualification, not if we are in the Champions League and Roma are in the Europa League. Have to aim high.Am not sure of my facts but if the owners temporarily transfer the shares of one of the clubs to an independent third party then that's ok and it has to be done by a certain time of the season. I assume Palace didn't get themselves sorted whereas Notts Forest saw the potential issue and swapped.However, no idea how the 'temporary' transfer works because in my basic understanding, whilst both teams in the 'ownership' are in the same competition, the transfer of shares would still be in situ. If one club then gets knocked out, shares could be transferred back. However, if it looks like the following season's competition could also be an issue, the 'temporary' transfer is undertaken again. Am sure wiser people on here could explain how it works. However, UEFA I imagine will find a way of resolving this in their usual competent way. Phil Sammon 307 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:47:33 Jerome 300“ Visions of Pienaar carrying the ball iuntackled (sic) and given unthreating (sic) space still give me nightmares.”If Pienaar running with the ball gave you nightmares then god knows what you must have been like this last decade. Pienaar is one of the best Everton players to carry a football in the last 20 years. Very rarely gave it away and drew frequent free kicks. Obviously he wasn’t Kanchelskis, but he was a terrific player who knew how to retain possession. Paul Hewitt 308 Posted 12/08/2025 at 06:48:25 Grealish has apparently taken a pay cut to get this move. So people worrying that we are paying all his 300k a week. We ain't. Danny O'Neill 309 Posted 12/08/2025 at 07:17:02 Robert @257, not related, but your mention of Andros Townsend, made me think back to the Crystal Palace match. I didn't see it at the time, as I was in the opposite corner in the Bullens Road. But the footage of him hopping down the line to join in the celebrations after Calvert-Lewin-Lewin's goal, was priceless!!Mick @299, The only explanation I can suggest is that some supporters (not all), are scarred by living on a thin squad for years. We've debated enough over the need for more quality and depth and now we're starting to get there. I've commented enough, it's just something we need to get used to. There is no first 11. Of course there will be a few nailed on starters if available, but it's a squad. Without counting, I think Moyes is close to his 22 and there will likely be few more to make the 25 before the end of the window.Ian @306. I too don't know the ins and outs of what would happen if Everton and Roma both qualified for the same European competition. But it is possible; both Manchester clubs (or their owners) gained UEFA approval to enter the same competitions as their respective sister clubs on the continent. Although I think what happened to Palace was a travesty, my understanding is that they failed to get paperwork submitted before the March deadline, so an administrative error. Ray Roche 310 Posted 12/08/2025 at 07:39:04 Dupont Koo298I’ve read that his wages are NOT being paid by us in full and also his loan fee is between £8m or £10m or £12 m depending on the source. It’s costing enough as it is without exaggeration. Danny Baily 311 Posted 12/08/2025 at 07:59:40 The reported loan fees would equate to his wages for the season. Most likely we'll cover his wages in the form of a loan fee. 12m for a year and no wages sounds good. 300k a week on loan for a season, less so! Ian Bennett 312 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:08:16 The idea that Moyes wanted Mcatee, but was forced to have Grealish is utter rubbish.Mcatee is seemingly moving to Forest, and not for a big fee either. Whether that's because of a buy back option, we will see.But if Moyes wanted him, then bids would have gone in. Theres a lump of money still available, and id expect another couple of players to come in and some departures. Dan Nulty 313 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:12:06 Either we didn't want Mcatee or he didn't want us. Got to remember that Moyes like to speak to these players so maybe he wasn't overly impressed. I have a feeling that a lot of city youth will be like Utds in the 2000s. They will look decent in a good team but then when they move on for decent money they are average. You'll obviously get the anomalies like Palmer but there will be plenty of Oshea, Brown, Richardson types that will leave City and do nothing. Colin Glassar 314 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:12:48 I’m really starting to look forward to the Leeds game now. There’s a whiff of optimism in the air that wasn’t there on Saturday evening. Terry Farrell 315 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:13:32 Jack Grealish expressing himself on the pitch and driving forward without fear will be a sight to see and linking up with ndiye kdh alcaraz makes us a better team. He is on the cusp of 30 so a £50m signing this time next year isn't realistic. Let's enjoy what could become with an open mind we've got nothing to lose here and at the very least have more strength in depth.If we can sneak Fofanna in at the end of the window that would be brilliant! Dan Nulty 316 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:14:44 Ignore Jerome, he has clearly had a beer. Must be the onky Everton fan who didn't think Pienaar was decent. Agree Colin, I suspect we may get another signing in before Saturday too. Still think we are negotiating for Dibling, wouldn't be surprised if it is a loan with obligation so we pay their fee next summer. Colin Glassar 317 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:26:45 Dan 313, you say Moyes “likes to speak to these players”. I presume while there are still at their parent club. Isn’t this what we used to call, Tapping Up? You might have just gotten Moyesy into trouble.Yeah, I’m not giving up on dribbling Dibling. He might be TDD big headline just as the window is about to close. David West 318 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:39:12 Doesn't the rule regarding duel ownership of clubs in the same European competition centre around who's running the clubs ?I'm under the impression that if you can prove the same people don't influence both clubs and you can prove that, then you are OK, I may be wrong, I'm sure someone will put me right. TFG can work with uefa before this becomes an issue to ensure that it doesn't bite us in the arse in the future. With what's happened to palace surely they are now seeing how it can effect both Everton & Roma. Steve Brown 319 Posted 12/08/2025 at 08:39:19 It's been fun to read some of the posters do a pivot in their views now that we have signed Grealish.For example:"The Big 4 (1st – 4th)Big squads, big wages, regular Champions League football, and good managers (except for Maresca who will do well to avoid the sack). We are not going to muscle into this space next season.""Grealish again. We’ve done that to death." Mike Allison 320 Posted 12/08/2025 at 09:05:30 McAtee’s contract is up next summer so City are over-charging for him considering that.There’s no doubt that right now Grealish is a better player, more likely to influence matches. McAtee might be the better 5-year prospect or might not, but most of our other signings are ’long-term’, we need some ‘here and now’ and Grealish could be perfect for this.Once he’s announced, I’d say we’re two (actual) wingers (hoping and praying Grealish is used centrally) and a right-back short of a decent squad.Get those done and we might even be able to go above and beyond with improving the quality. Players like Armstrong, Chermiti and Iroegbunam could go out on loan if we could also sign quality replacements for them.Quite a few quality players are out of contract next summer, so hopefully we’ll start our tapping-up on September 2nd. Roma have done this well and I’m surprised we didn’t do more of it this summer. Keane, Gana and Coleman will still need replacements. We’ll need to get Garner, Mykolenko and Tarkowski signed up first though. Ray Jacques 321 Posted 12/08/2025 at 09:30:35 He is the best player still in his prime that we have signed for donkeys years.Hope for once it works out for us.Full backs desperately needed and I reckon we could have a decent season not worrying about the R word for 30 odd games. Jake FitzGerald 322 Posted 12/08/2025 at 09:31:47 This is a superb, in depth article about him and what happened at City. If this doesn’t convince the sceptics that this is a guy absolutely desperate to, and is still completely capable of, giving Everton some of his best footballing performances, then nothing will.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/c70qvk8gdr8o Dave Abrahams 323 Posted 12/08/2025 at 09:40:09 Peter (241) I doubt very much you would be in a minority concerning Johnny Morrissey, I’d say he was an essential part of Everton’s game from when they bought in 1962, where became a member of the first team.There was a lot to Morrissey’s game, dribbling, tackling and putting plenty of brilliant centres in for Young and Vernon, and perfect later on when Joe Royle was our centre forward.Johnny played when football was a man’s game, tackling was allowed, real tackles and Morrissey could take them and give them back while looking his opponents straight in the eye including tough guy (?) Tommy Smith and often getting his retaliation in first!Grealish is here so I hope he does well— if he’s half as good and consistent as Morrissey he will be money well spent although the better player, for me, cost £11,000 and the bonus was that transfer nearly cost Liverpool their manager,it drove Shankley up the wall. Ernie Baywood 324 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:11:14 The talk of a loan fee needs some kind of source if you're going to state it as fact...The reference to a cost of 12M in Anjishnu's previous article was the sum of his 300k wages across the season.I don't believe there has been any reference to a loan fee made by any reporter. Happy to be proven wrong. Danny O'Neill 325 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:16:33 I have no idea of a loan fee, as I've not heard one mentioned anywhere until now.Likewise, I don't know what wage structure has been negotiated between Everton and City. No doubt when it's announced, the media will be second guessing.We will be paying something towards his wages, it just depends on what percentage the 2 clubs have agreed.Or, a Rashford type deal. Barcelona picked up his wages 100% for the season loan, but the player agreed to a pay cut. Ernie Baywood 326 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:19:35 None of us know, Danny. If someone says "I'm hearing..." they mean they're reading random tweets on X.I'd be surprised if we're paying 300k a week, that's all I'll say. While acknowledging that "I'm hearing" nothing. Ryan Holroyd 327 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:25:46 Surely the overall cost of having the player is what counts? Dewsby Hall for example will be costing us at least 200k a week. Brian Harrison 328 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:26:04 I would think our players would actually be ecstatic hearing Grealish had signed, yes one or two will worry that its their place he will take, but I would imagine many cant wait to play with him. Derek Taylor 329 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:30:18 . then you ask why beer is £6.50 a pint ! Paul Hewitt 330 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:43:44 Dewsbury Hall won't be on anywhere near 200 k a week Jerome Shields 331 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:51:51 Phil#307It was the lossness of the play where the opposition gave Everton space not fearing a threat.,They knew what was coming..That is what sticks in my mind.I agree with you regarding Pieneer.That is not a apology for using him from my memory of such play. Martin Farrington 332 Posted 12/08/2025 at 10:54:48 Finally a proven talented player. Not only that, he may act as a catalyst for others who would have swerved us to rethink. Jerome Shields 333 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:01:57 Martin#332Thar is the missing link Grealish provides.He will be demanding of those players around him. Dan Nulty 334 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:08:40 It is tapping up Colin but it is so brazen now I am not sure the clubs can really do anything about it. We might have had permission to speak to him anyway from City if we had asked for a ball park figure from them they'd accept. Was interesting Forest's reaction to Spurs approach to MGW and how quickly Spurs backed off. Mark Taylor 335 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:13:34 While you could argue there are still several areas that need strengthening, RB and RF (someone with some pace which this side lacks) remain unfilled and were the must haves before this this window. You could arguably add LB to this if Myko is seriously injured. The young Bayern lad does not look remotely ready.Hope there's enough left in the kitty for these. Even if Jack proves a success he can't cover for serious shortcomings in these positions. James Fletcher 336 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:33:35 So far this has been the best transfer window in quite a long time, if we can get Dibbles and RB in then we have a much better team than last year. Ernie Baywood 337 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:34:01 Feels like Everton's marketing team are really taking their time on the announcement video. And fair enough. This is the biggest football story right now. They're going to get plenty of eyeballs on it.My guess... midday. Sam Hoare 338 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:37:54 Mike @290, I'm not at all sure that we have many real 6's at the club. Garner is probably the closest thing and can do a job there, though I'm not sure he'd be doing it for any team in the top 10.Gueye maybe could be one but we all know that he likes to roam and chase the ball (to good effect) rather than hold a position. He leaves gaps. Though the gaps are nowhere near as big as those left by Iroegbunam who really needs to work on his positioning when out on loan hopefully. Armstrong could be a 6 but we've not seen enough of him to rely on him there yet I don't think, suspect he's better as an 8 or maybe even 10. And KDH could maybe play as a deeper playmaker but again I think, though hard-working, he does not have the defensive reading of the game to make a protective 6 which is what we need.I think we still need a better 6 to help us control games. But maybe that will be one for next summer. Mal van Schaick 339 Posted 12/08/2025 at 11:51:11 I agree with James #336. A good team spirit, gel together and we could be beating the so called top 4 teams, and being a top 10, top 6, or even top 4 team. Nicholas Ryan 340 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:05:00 Jack harrison leaves, Jack grealish arrives... sounds OK to me! Peter Gorman 341 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:06:19 Here is Jack Grealish in his own words describing the difference between his time at Villa and Man City.Which type of Grealish will Moyes use?Personally speaking, if we had anything like his form for Villa we are onto a cracking time.Link Ryan Holroyd 342 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:12:04 Paul Hewitt - KDH will be on 100k a week I’d sayThen his transfer fee say £5m a season for 5 years is £100k a week100k x 2 is £200k Mike Allison 343 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:12:06 Sam @338, Not to go all “Mike Club” on you but I agree with Mr. Gaynes. No.6 is down the pecking order for me. I’d buy 2 right wingers first, and a right back.If we could get that done and still have financial room left, then I’d be happy look at a more “ready” holding midfielder and allow Iroegbunam to learn out on loan. After all, we need to replace Gana next summer anyway, so having someone already here is good succession planning.That leaves left-back. In theory we’ve covered it, but there are question marks over both Mykolenko and Aznou. Either we expect Coleman to cover that position or the right back we sign is someone like James Justin who has played left-back regularly as well. I don’t think we have any youngsters rest to step up. Bill Watson 344 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:13:13 Ryan #327The overall wage cost % in relation to income is obviously a major concern but so is the final PL position.If the Grealish loan costs the reported £12m this will be more than covered if he's the difference in us achieving a higher final position. He could also attract more TV coverage = more income. Mike Longshanks 345 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:24:58 Over the moon with this! Kancheskis, James Rodriguez and Grealish. Superstar signing's ( in their prime ) have been a bit thin on the ground at Everton over last 30 years or so. I'll take it! Ian Bennett 346 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:33:30 Sam 338 - totally agree we need a 6. Garner played well against United in a deeper role, but we are going to need another midfielder to last the season to cover injuries and afcon.Armstrong and Iroegbunam id expect to be loaned out. Ryan Holroyd 347 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:40:12 Agree Bill @344We might also get on tv more too? Danny O'Neill 348 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:47:34 I'm not too fussed about the wages. The club has decided it can afford whatever they are.I said on the Dewsbury-Hall thread, he has his favoured position in midfield, pushing forward, but is versatile and can play defensive midfield. HIs own words. He might have even said if necessary, he can be used in a wider position.We won't sign 2 right wingers. We are obviously after one, which is needed, but we already have players who can play wide in Ndiaye, Grealish and Alcaraz. I know that both Ndiaye and Grealish prefer coming in from the left, but both could play on the right. Also McNeil, who, when back from injury last season, played on the right, even though he is very one footed on his left peg. Jerome Shields 349 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:54:59 Danny #349They can afford it with Calvert Lewin and Doucoure off the wages bill. Colin Glassar 350 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:56:40 Peter 341, that video is so revealing. I recognise Guardiola as a modern day genius but his micro-managing style has begun to hit a brick wall. Teams have sussed him out and some of his players probably feel like they are in a straight jacket.He’s produced some brilliant teams but his public remonstrating of players, his wild gesturing, his manic mannerisms etc… must wear you down, eventually.Maybe it’s an English thing but players like Jack, Sterling, McAtee, Palmer, Delap etc…think they have better opportunities elsewhere.Remember, he tried to destroy Aguero publicly. Mike Allison 351 Posted 12/08/2025 at 12:57:17 There’s a Daily Mail headline about the ‘financial sacrifices’ that Grealish is making. The article doesn’t actually tell you what they are though.Danny, I think we might buy one right winger and look for a late loan for another one. Michael Kenrick 352 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:05:24 Classic clickbait claptrap, Mike:Revealed: The financial sacrifices Jack Grealish has made to push through loan move to Everton from Man CityThat was my reaction too. Just utterly contemptible disrespect to the reader — not that I read the Daily Mail, but standards of so-called journalism are just so poor in this country.Still nothing official. The worst-kept secret in football! James Marshall 353 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:19:05 I'd suggest talk of Armstrong and Iroegbunam going out on loan are a bit premature.Remember Gana will go to the AfCon this season so we'll need midfield cover. Scott Hamilton 354 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:20:48 Is there a word for ‘the act of refreshing a website every few minutes in anticipation of something exciting’?If not, we need one cos I’ve being doing exactly that for the last 24 hours! 🤣 Michael Bennet 355 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:29:11 There's photos of him signing on tinternet Sam Hoare 356 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:38:11 Mike@343, certainly a RW is top priority. But after that I think it’s pretty close between a 6 and a RB.Not sure we would need another RW to boot as well unless we plan to sell McNeil (which could be a good idea that helps with PSR) because I’m assuming Moyes signing Grealish means he envisages one of him, McNeil or Ndiaye being able to play on the right. David West 357 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:44:56 Michael 355 its AI mate !! Can have a pic of anyone doing anything you want these days. Until it's on the Everton website it's "fake news " as Mr Trump would say !! Danny O'Neill 358 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:49:34 Yes David. There no way is anyone strolling into Finch Farm, into the room.The national media are waiting outside the gates.The initial photoshoot will be the clubs official media. Mark Taylor 359 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:49:41 I guess there is always optimism pre season but for a dose of reality, the Telegraph's feature today, allegedly produced by a team of data analysts, suggests we will finish in 16th with 32 points and that last year's points haul was at the extreme end of outcome based on the actual metrics (I'm asumming the usual stuff like goalscoring opps, touches in opponents penalty area etc).While I'm not giving it too much credibility- we still have new signings to make which could yield a better team than last year- I did note that it also predicts Leeds will finish rock bottom with 18 pts.So I guess we will know a lot more about how likely these predictions are come Saturday. Michael Bennet 360 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:50:39 Its definitely not fake new mate Colin Glassar 361 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:50:41 OCD, Scott. David West 362 Posted 12/08/2025 at 13:51:49 Look at the intrest though in Grealish! Over 350 comments on this thread alone. Shows the lad excites people, before he's even kicked a ball !! Could be a great move getting him before last minute too, to show other targets that we mean business, get them excited to play with him. Dibbling get ya coat lad !!! David West 363 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:00:50 Scott 354Could be that virus spreading.. Grealishitis 😜half of Liverpool are coming down with it it's set to get worse over the next few days. The only place that's safe is London where Redshiteisis is dominant! James Marshall 364 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:10:36 There is indeed a leaked photo of him apparently signing here. Looks as though it's been taken on the sly (if it's real) https://x.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1955249108395995425 Rob Halligan 365 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:17:39 James, I don’t think that’s real. A club official is normally shown alongside any player mimicking a signature, and that is definitely not a club official standing over Grealish. David West 366 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:22:25 Looks like his heads been cut and pasted on !! Nah not having that Faaaakkkeee news !! Liam Mogan 367 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:24:27 Has anyone seen the picture of Grealish signing for Everton with Donald Trump photo bombing, a bit like he did at the Club World Cup. James Marshall 368 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:34:46 You say that but I just looked that geezer up and it's Kevin Grealish, Jack's Dad so could be legit Scott Hamilton 369 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:37:11 He’s got his eyes closed whilst signing. Does that mean the contract isn’t valid?! James Marshall 370 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:41:11 Apparently he's going to wear 18, same as Gazza and Wazza. I guess that makes him Grazza (edit Jazza. Thanks Dennis) Dennis Stevens 371 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:41:52 Jazza? Dennis Stevens 372 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:42:32 I think he'd have to have his fingers crossed as well, Scott. Justin Doone 373 Posted 12/08/2025 at 14:54:51 Get in!But who's next, anyone having Sterling for the right wing on a similar loan to buy deal?He's got the basics, ability, pace, creativity, goals. Who else if not Sterling for RW? The increase in quality that KDH and JG bring further highlights how well we have done with several poor to average players in the team. A couple more of that quality and I'll be as giddy as a pig in muck. Colin Glassar 374 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:00:34 Justin, I still think we’ll get Dibling. He’s (verbally) asked for a transfer and is not training with the rest of the squad.I hate bullying other teams (like some do to us) but when a player wants to go…..With Ndiaye, Grealish, KDH, Dibling etc… you have a frontline who can all interchange during a game. Paul Smith 375 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:01:44 It's on the official site now with Godzilla riding a Boon type motorbike as a backdrop. Welcome Jack to a real fucking club 💙🙏 Shaun Parker 376 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:03:07 Is that right Paul? #375I mean how long does it take to put out comms he has signed 🙈🙈🙈 Ian Bennett 377 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:04:44 374 Colin, I agree. Fatawu looks good value, but I think it will be Dibbling.Perhaps both. Bobby Mallon 378 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:10:01 Paul 375 no its not Rob Halligan 379 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:11:28 There’s nothing on the official club website. James Marshall 380 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:14:12 It's all in the timing. My guess is they'll put it out around 5/6pm so people coming out of work will see it as well.Imagine you're a coal miner with no signal on your phone. Dennis Stevens 381 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:14:29 I've now realised why this signing fits right in - apparently, Everton's squad is the freshest & least fatigued in the League, according to the beeb! Paul Smith 382 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:14:42 Sorry guys wind up thought the motorbike riding Godzilla might have gave it away. Must do better - lesson learned. David Currie 383 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:16:48 Gavin 251, You wrote 'Will he be as good as Rodriguez'? Well the player that replaced Rodriguez was better and scored more goals! You must have forgotten Andros Townsend?Chris 265, Why is Ancelloti an exception? Koeman, Silva and Allardyce all got Everton higher in the League than he did! Ryan Holroyd 384 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:32:11 Seems like he turned down spurs and Newcastle to come to Everton David Currie 385 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:35:48 Ryan, No surprise!! Why would he join those 2 clubs over a club with 9 League Titles!!!!!!!!! Paul Hewitt 386 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:40:46 Ryan@384. I can't see him doing that. Turn Champions League football down. Think we was the only club after him. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 387 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:47:10 David - Totally agree.Q for you all.1. Which is nearer to the date Spurs last won the League?Today or Christmas Day 18972. Which happened later? Newcastle won the Title or William Ralph Dean scored 60 goals in a season? Dennis Stevens 388 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:50:28 Haha, Phil. Ryan Holroyd 389 Posted 12/08/2025 at 15:51:20 He wanted to stay in North West England James Newcombe 390 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:09:16 Roight. Who's next? (and after that) Robert Tressell 391 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:16:59 Grealish has his trophies. I’m not sure why he’d be that arsed playing for Newcastle or Spurs in the early rounds of the Champions League. Neither club is likely to get past the quarters. Danny O'Neill 392 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:20:35 I have no idea if Tottenham or Newcastle were interested in him. I never even saw a rumour. Newcastle are well stocked with Gordon, Barnes and now Elanga.It doesn't really matter, he's about to officially become an Everton player. Paul Hewitt 393 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:22:45 Robert@391. Neither team will get past the quarters. I wish we could qualify for the bloody thing.:) Rob Halligan 394 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:27:25 Robert, neither team will get out of that 36 team group. Christy Ring 395 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:29:34 Southampton supposedly meeting tomorrow to discuss the Dibling situation, he's training on his own and wants out. The one good thing, and I hope I'm correct, there's no other club bidding for him, which could bring the price down? I'm also in the, we need another no.6 category. James Marshall 396 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:30:21 Looks like it's happening...the filthy tease https://x.com/Everton/status/1955289422078881918 Mike Gaynes 397 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:31:21 Paul #386, it makes perfect sense if, as I believe, Grealish's primary motivation is to get back into the national team for the WC. To do that he has to play maximum minutes and produce high-profile numbers.Such is our situation that he walks into the starting 11. At Skunks he'd have to compete for minutes with the likes of Gordon and Barnes, and Spurs is about to bag Savinho to add to Gil. With us he has a clear path to his objective.The club just confirmed Grealish. Jack Convery 398 Posted 12/08/2025 at 16:44:37 Is that a smug look on his face or what – "Feck You, Pep", may sum it up.Welcome to Everton FC, Jack, and the best of luck to you in our historic colours and brilliant new stadium.The Moyesiah has done it again. 