Everton have reached an agreement with Manchester City for Jack Grealish on a season-long loan.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano announced the development with his signature “here we go” catchphrase on social media.

“Loan deal agreed with Man City and medical booked later today. Grealish said yes to the Everton project and he’s now set to complete his move in next 24 hours,” Romano tweeted.

David Ornstein of The Athletic also confirmed the development.

“Everton have agreed a deal to take Jack Grealish on loan from Manchester City. The deal still needs to be finalised but a medical is being scheduled today for the England international,” stated the report.

Ornstein further reported that the deal includes an option to buy the player for a fee in the region of £50milllion next summer.

Grealish fell out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium. He made only 16 starts across all competitions last season and just seven in the Premier League. The 29-year-old was also left out of Manchester City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Since signing for £100million from Aston Villa, Grealish has made 157 appearances for City, scoring 17 goals and providing 23 assists.

He famously helped the side achieve a treble in the 2023-24 season.

