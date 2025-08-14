Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Everton sign young centre-back Ruben Gohah from Charlton Michael Kenrick | 14/08/2025 6comments | Jump to last Claims are being made on social media that Everton have apparently signed Reuben Gohah from Charlton Athletic. He’s a 16-year-old centre-back who has not played any senior football and will work towards becoming a fixture in Everton Academy's U18 Premier League (North) campaign this season. No official confirmation of this yet… Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Rob Halligan 1 Posted 14/08/2025 at 20:28:32 Another transfer made today, which appears to have totally slipped under the radar. Reuben Gohah apparently has signed from Charlton. Won't get many pulses racing though, as he's only 16 years old, a defender who has not even played for the Charlton first team. Rob Dolby 2 Posted 14/08/2025 at 20:53:55 Robert ,I agree, we need to see more youth coming into the club from outside, specifically attacking players as our own coaching is obviously well below standard.Young defenders aren't a necessity, pace and goals are. Mark Murphy 3 Posted 14/08/2025 at 20:58:15 I’ve just heard we’ve signed TWO young Charlton players?Who?? Neil Thomas 4 Posted 14/08/2025 at 21:28:15 Mark Yeah, Bobby and Jack Gavin Johnson 5 Posted 14/08/2025 at 23:43:45 Hope this lad and the Wolves reserve keeper, Tom King, aren't gonna be counted in the other 3 or 4 players we need. Derek Knox 6 Posted 14/08/2025 at 23:57:49 Is he any relation to that U S cowboy ?Yee Hah ! :-) Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb