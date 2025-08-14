Everton sign young centre-back Ruben Gohah from Charlton

| 14/08/2025



Claims are being made on social media that Everton have apparently signed Reuben Gohah from Charlton Athletic.

He’s a 16-year-old centre-back who has not played any senior football and will work towards becoming a fixture in Everton Academy's U18 Premier League (North) campaign this season.

No official confirmation of this yet…

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb