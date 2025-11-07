07/11/2025





Everton will be looking to end their three-game winless run when they take on Fulham at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.

David Moyes’s men are yet to secure all three points in a Premier League fixture since their last-gasp 2-1 comeback win over Crystal Palace at their new waterfront venue nearly a month ago. Since then, they’ve lost consecutive games against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, home and away, before a 1-1 stalemate with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Iliman Ndiaye was once again the star of the show as the Senegalese capped off a wonderful opening half hour for the Toffees with a brilliant solo goal. However, joy was short-lived as Everton were made to rue their missed chances with the Black Cats taking charge of the remainder of the contest.

Granit Xhaka equalised shortly after the restart, and the second half became an exercise in avoiding a Sunderland winner. By the end, the visitors were able to avoid three defeats on the bounce after coming away from the north-east coast with a point.

Everton are 14th in the table with 12 points in 10 games. They are four points away from the top half of the table and are separated from the relegation zone by five points.

Their opponents on Saturday, Fulham, are just below the Blues in the league standings with one point less from the same number of games. Marco Silva’s men ended a four-game winless run last weekend with a 3-0 win over Wolves.

The Cottagers are yet to win a game away from home this season, and if the Blues are to make their push towards the top half of the table, picking three points here is non-negotiable.

Everton vs Fulham - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

The big question surrounding team selection ahead of Saturday’s game surrounds Iliman Ndiaye. The Senegalese was subbed off injured in the second half and according to Moyes, Ndiaye felt “a bit of cramp and one or two other bits and pieces.”

While the severity of an injury has been underplayed by the team camp, it remains to be seen whether Ndiaye is fit for selection for this clash.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson are expected to be out for a considerable period.

Meanwhile, Beto could displace Thierno Barry from the starting lineup. Barry has not had the best of weeks after a ludicrous miss against Sunderland extended the search for his maiden goal with the club.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Beto, Jack Grealish.

Everton vs Fulham - Form Guide

Everton: D-W-L-L-D

Fulham: L-L-L-L-W

When is Everton vs Fulham?

Everton will take on Fulham on November 8, Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled at 3:00 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Everton vs Fulham?

The Premier League game between Everton vs Fulham won’t be available for telecast in the UK due to the embargo on Saturday afternoon kickoffs. Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports YouTube channel later.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb