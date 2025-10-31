31/10/2025

Everton U21s 1 - 0 Chelsea U21s





Everton U21s held out for a great win over a strong Chelsea side in Premier League 2 at Walton Hall Park tonight, with Jacob Beaumont-Clark scoring a fine goal to give them 3 points to defend to the bitter end.

So far, the Young Blues have won 2 and lost 5 of their 7 matches in PL2 this season, and they sit 21st out of 29 teams in the full table.

A good counter-attack saw Jacob Beaumont-Clark strike the opening goal after 35 minutes.

It was competitive after that, with Chelsea having a goal disallowed and Braiden Graham having to go off injured as the Young Blues had to endure something of an onslaught, Chelsea hitting the post in 9 minutes of added time.

Everton U21s: Pickford, Davis [Y:17'] (71' Akarakiri), Van Schoor, Welch (61' Thomas), Tamen, Campbell, Beaumont-Clark, Gomez, Morgan (61' Ebere), Bates, Graham (89' Boakye).

Subs not Used: Lukjanciks,.

