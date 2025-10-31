Season › 2025-26 › News Everton U21s get a great win over Chelsea at Walton Hall Park Michael Kenrick 31/10/2025 6comments | Jump to last Everton U21s 1 - 0 Chelsea U21s Everton U21s held out for a great win over a strong Chelsea side in Premier League 2 at Walton Hall Park tonight, with Jacob Beaumont-Clark scoring a fine goal to give them 3 points to defend to the bitter end. So far, the Young Blues have won 2 and lost 5 of their 7 matches in PL2 this season, and they sit 21st out of 29 teams in the full table. Forever Blue+ Members will be able to stream this game live. To watch, login to evertonfc.com using the email address and password associated with your Forever Blue+ Member account. A good counter-attack saw Jacob Beaumont-Clark strike the opening goal after 35 minutes. It was competitive after that, with Chelsea having a goal disallowed and Braiden Graham having to go off injured as the Young Blues had to endure something of an onslaught, Chelsea hitting the post in 9 minutes of added time. Everton U21s: Pickford, Davis [Y:17'] (71' Akarakiri), Van Schoor, Welch (61' Thomas), Tamen, Campbell, Beaumont-Clark, Gomez, Morgan (61' Ebere), Bates, Graham (89' Boakye). Subs not Used: Lukjanciks,. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kossoff 1 Posted 31/10/2025 at 18:52:11 If it's not already been noted, Everton Under-21s are in the Premier League International Cup tournament. First game at Goodison Park on 3 December.https://footballgroundguide.com/news/why-everton-will-still-play-matches-at-goodison-park-this-season-despite-hill-dickinson-stadium-move.Everton's under-21 side took over Walton Hall Park from the women's team, but with continental opponents on the way, they will be heading to Goodison, because it has the facilities to cater to a competition of this magnitude.The U21s will be participating in the Premier League International Cup, involving Category One academy teams against their peers across Europe.Since it is a Premier League enterprise, all games will be played on English soil, which gives Goodison a chance to host some of the biggest teams on the continent.The competition will see the Evertonians play three fixtures in December on the hallowed Goodison turf, starting with Real Madrid, with an additional match in January. Brent Stephens 2 Posted 31/10/2025 at 19:36:07 Excellent first goal from Everton. Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 31/10/2025 at 19:45:43 Beaumont Clark with the goal after a fine through ball from Braiden Graham I believe. Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 31/10/2025 at 20:24:15 Kingsford Boakye on the bench... I don't recall seeing much of him so far this season. Must have been injured, I guess? Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 31/10/2025 at 20:34:14 Van Schoor having a good game — hope he continues to play and improve there’s room for a good left back at Everton. Dave Abrahams 6 Posted 31/10/2025 at 21:06:03 A lot of injury time added on there, just saw the goal a very good one, amending my assessment of Graham's pass, it was a good one but Beaumont-Clark had a lot to do when receiving it but finished it well, a lot of injury time added on in the game. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb