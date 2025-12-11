11/12/2025





Everton will look to continue their impressive run of form when they make the trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.

The Toffees have won four of their last five games, and all four victories have come with clean sheets. They’re currently two points off the top four after they followed up their maiden win at Vitality Stadium with a 3-0 success at home against Nottingham Forest.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, signed from Chelsea this summer, played a prominent role in that win. It was his cross that was turned into his own net by Nikola Milenkovic and the Everton midfielder also scored the final goal of the contest. It was his third goal in the last four games, and Dewsbury-Hall, with four goals, is the joint top-scorer for the club at the moment.

The hosts were clinical in all departments last weekend and will be bolstered by the returns of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam from their respective suspensions. David Moyes’ side could also draw inspiration from their success at Old Trafford last month (albeit without the teammate scuffle this time) and at Vitality Stadium as they search for their first win at Stamford Bridge since November 1994. The Toffees have also failed to score in each of their last three meetings with Chelsea.

Everton will, however, fancy their chances against a recently stuttering Chelsea outfit, winless in their last four games across all competitions. Since their 3-0 success against Barcelona in the Champions League, Enzo Maresca’s side have dropped points to Bournemouth and league leaders Arsenal while losing to Leeds United and Atalanta.

In their most recent contest, Joao Pedro gave Chelsea the lead against Atalanta in their Champions League fixture in Bergamo, but Gianluca Scamacca and Charles De Ketelaere scored twice in the second half to secure a 2-1 win.

Chelsea are a point above Everton and occupy fifth place in the league table. They’ll be without Moises Caicedo, who will serve the last of his three-game suspension after picking up a red card against Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

David Moyes will welcome Idrissa Gana Gueye and Tim Iroegbunam back into midfield and Gana is expected to slot into the starting XI straightaway after serving a three-game suspension because of his red card at Old Trafford.

The Blues were light in the middle of the park in the previous game and Gana’s return will allow Dewsbury-Hall to return to his number 10 role after dropping deeper in recent games.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Merlin Rohl remain sidelined with their respective injuries.

Thierno Barry, finally off the mark, is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish

Chelsea vs Everton - Head-to-Head Record

Matches played: 183

Chelsea wins: 70

Everton wins: 57

Draws: 56

Chelsea vs Everton - Form Guide

Chelsea: W-W-D-L-D

Everton: W-W-L-W-W

When is Chelsea vs Everton?

Everton will face Chelsea away from home on Saturday, December 13. Kickoff at Stamford Bridge is scheduled at 3:00 pm.

Where to Watch Chelsea vs Everton?

This Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday, 3:00 pm kickoffs. Highlights will be available on Sky Sports shortly after.

