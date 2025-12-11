Anjishnu Roy 11/12/2025 1comment  |  Jump to last

Everton will pay tribute to the players, staff, and supporters who passed away this year before their game against Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 4.

The names and photographs of those who passed away in 2025 will be displayed on the big screen at the new stadium ahead of kick-off. Fans can submit the details to the club by filling out a form here

The club will welcome submissions until 5:00 pm on December 26.

 

Reader Comments (1)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()


Mark Murphy
1 Posted 11/12/2025 at 10:32:35
I’ve written a note to Martin Masons family for a photo for this. If anyone on here has a photo of him let me know? Danny, I think you said you had one? The only photo I have of him is his profile photo on WhatsApp and he’s wearing a bloody red tee shirt!

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb