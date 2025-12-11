Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton to pay tribute to supporters who passed away this year
Everton will pay tribute to the players, staff, and supporters who passed away this year before their game against Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 4.
The names and photographs of those who passed away in 2025 will be displayed on the big screen at the new stadium ahead of kick-off. Fans can submit the details to the club by filling out a form here.
The club will welcome submissions until 5:00 pm on December 26.
Reader Comments (1)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
How to get rid of these ads and support TW
1 Posted 11/12/2025 at 10:32:35