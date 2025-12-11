11/12/2025





Everton will pay tribute to the players, staff, and supporters who passed away this year before their game against Brentford at Hill Dickinson Stadium on January 4.

The names and photographs of those who passed away in 2025 will be displayed on the big screen at the new stadium ahead of kick-off. Fans can submit the details to the club by filling out a form here.

The club will welcome submissions until 5:00 pm on December 26.

