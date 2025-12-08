Season › 2025-26 › News
Everton v Sunderland in FA Cup 3rd Round
Everton have been drawn to play Sunderland at home in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup draw held this evening.
Peter Crouch and Joe Cole conducted the draw before kick-off of the second round's final match between Brackley Town and Burton Albion.
Third round draw in full
- Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion
- Bristol City v Watford
- Burnley v Millwall
- Cambridge United v Birmingham City
- Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
- Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
- Derby County v Leeds United
- Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
- Everton v Sunderland
- Fulham v Middlesbrough
- Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare
- Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
- Ipswich Town v Blackpool
- Liverpool v Barnsley
- Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
- Manchester City v Exeter City
- Manchester United v Brighton
- MK Dons v Oxford United
- Newcastle United v Bournemouth
- Norwich City v Walsall
- Portsmouth v Arsenal
- Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
- Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
- Salford City v Swindon Town
- Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
- Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
- Stoke City v Coventry City
- Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
- Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
- West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
- Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
- Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 10 January 2026.
The draw was broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. It will also be streamed live on the Discovery+ app.
2 Posted 08/12/2025 at 18:55:24
The Red Shite were just before us too!!!
3 Posted 08/12/2025 at 18:55:47
4 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:00:05
They played before we kicked off I think and got beat.
We beat Sunderland and went on to win the thing!!
Fingers crossed history repeats itself...
5 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:13:30
Bring it on, I say!!!
6 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:21:06
7 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:25:51
8 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:29:13
Liverpool will be the tv changed game time, everybody will be anticipating a shock… a Liverpool win…
9 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:32:47
Sorry but shouldn't mention the time they knocked us out 15 Feb 1964.
We lost 3-1 at Roker Park.
We were the reigning champions and it was a big shock, more particularly since I was at Anfield watching a reserves game and it came over on their tannoy at full time to great cheers from the Kop!
Once again sorry but its still a bad memory !
10 Posted 08/12/2025 at 19:50:21
11 Posted 08/12/2025 at 20:05:29
I remember that game very well, drove up with my father and brother.
Arrived early and went down onto the beach, which was not far from Roker Park. Very poor result, drove home straight after the game, well sort of, stopped at Barnard Castle for a couple drinks, still had nt recovered from the result, arrived home very late.
I had forgotten about that game, till it was brought up here.
12 Posted 08/12/2025 at 20:19:43
13 Posted 08/12/2025 at 20:38:43
This game is at home so that should make a big difference.
John (4) It was the other way round—- we played first and Liverpool played Chelsea later that day, not sure but I think it was 4-3 for Chelseawith Bobby Tambling(?) getting the winner, me and my mate stayed behind a bit after our game waiting to see the Kopites walking away from Anfield and innocently asking them the score and forgetting to hide our big grins when they told us —- a bit daft but I was only 23 at the time!
