Everton have been drawn to play Sunderland at home in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup draw held this evening.

Peter Crouch and Joe Cole conducted the draw before kick-off of the second round's final match between Brackley Town and Burton Albion.

Third round draw in full

Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Bristol City v Watford

Burnley v Millwall

Cambridge United v Birmingham City

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

Derby County v Leeds United

Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

Everton v Sunderland

Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Liverpool v Barnsley

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Manchester City v Exeter City

Manchester United v Brighton

MK Dons v Oxford United

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Norwich City v Walsall

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Salford City v Swindon Town

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Stoke City v Coventry City

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

Ties will be played over the weekend of Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The draw was broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. It will also be streamed live on the Discovery+ app.

