11/12/2025





The signs of progress for Everton this season are becoming quite apparent following their great run of form in recent games. The Blues have won four of their last five matches to climb to seventh in the league table with 24 points.

For comparison, Everton, then managed by Sean Dyche, were on 15 points at this stage last season and eight places lower in the table. It comes as a welcome relief for players and supporters alike after the turbulent seasons of recent memory.

David Moyes’ appointment in January lifted the club from what could’ve turned into another ugly relegation battle that dragged on for a long time to a respectable 13th league finish in the 2024/25 campaign. Bolstered by a squad overhaul in the summer, the Toffees are now looking up and pushing for Europe.

"This club should be challenging for Europe or be in Europe, but people need to give us time and understand how bad it's been in the last few years. But I'm going for it, and so are the players!" David Moyes said recently.

In only three of the last 18 seasons have Everton been higher in the table than they are now (7th) and they’ve accumulated more than their current points tally (24) after matchday 15 on just four other occasions in the Premier League era.

The Blues have recorded four wins in their last five games and have kept a clean sheet in each victory. Only Manchester City and Aston Villa (15) have won more points in the last six Premier League games than Everton (13).

Moreover, since Moyes’ return in January, only Manchester City (13), Arsenal (13) and Chelsea (11) have won more Premier League games without conceding than the Toffees (10).

Everton have let in 17 goals so far this season - the joint fifth-best record in the league. It is also their joint fewest at this stage of the season across the past 12 campaigns.

The Toffees have also been excellent on the road recently. They recorded 1-0 victories over Manchester United and Bournemouth away from home and over Moyes’ second spell at the club, only Arsenal (30) have won more away Premier League points than Everton (27), and no side has won more away games in that time than the Toffees (eight).

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb