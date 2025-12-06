Michael Kenrick 06/12/2025 59comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest

Everton are at home to Nottingham Forest, with Sean Dyche playing his first game against the club he formerly managed.

The big news for Everton is that Michael Keane, who is living a second life in Everton's back four this season, is declared fit and returns to the starting line-up. He is the only change, with Tim Iroegbunam suspended after picking up his 5th yellow card of the season.

David Moyes underlines his lack of faith in promoting players from the Academy, with yet again the incomprehensible selection of two substitute goalkeepeers and only six outfield players on the bench, Eli Campbell, the only player from the U21s.  Röhl and Branthwaite are both still recovering from operations. 

Forest are unchanged.

First Half

The Blues kicked off in time-honoured fashion but was Savona booked after just 25 seconds for his first tackle on Grealish. Garner's free-kick was cleared but Everton worked it around for a brilliant cross-cum-shot from Dewsbury-Hall that goes in off Milenkovic (own-goal)! 1-0!!!

After that excellent start, Everton kept up the play in Forest's half. But Tarkowski fouled Igor Jesus but Everton took back the ball and kept pushing up. Dewsbury-Hall twisted and played in Keane who was high up and threatening.

Ndoye got the needles out, Tarkowski objecting to something and shoving him in the back. The Forest player went down as if shot in the face. No repercussions and play eventually resumed albeit with a touch of aggression from the Blues. But Forest persisted, Savona's cross headed inches wide by Jesus. 

 Grealish had to join the defence as Forest tried to apply pressure until Dewsbury-Hall was fouled. Everton pressed but it looked like Forest had covered when  Williams gifted the ball to Dewsbury-Hall and Sels had to get across to spoon away his powerful goalbound shot.

Barry was winning balls and getting some good touches but Everton went backwards. Ndiaye collected a great crossfield ball but then tripped over it. Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall had to get back and defend. 

Barry bounced off Milenkovoc challenging for an aerial ball, and he stayed down but got no call. Dewsbury-Hall released Grealish in space and Mykolenko's cross was defended behind for a corner. A brilliant Garner corner headed away at the near post, eventually fell to Ndiaye, whose shot was blocked behind by an arm but VAR said no penalty. 

Barry went down again after Milenkovic grabbed his arm, which seemed to trigger shoulder pain from his earlier fall. Magic tape required, but to his undershirt and not his shoulder! Ndoye beat Grealish and forced a corner that Everton half-cleared before Milenkovic won another. 

The corner was headed out by O'Brien and Hutchinson inadvertently handled the throw-in. Jesus did the same trick from another throw-in but no call. 

Mykolenko had no idea what Grealish was planning and failed to overlap. With the game having gone a bit flat, Mykolenko going for a long throw that eventually went back to P{ickford then out off Ndiaye. But the forward build was just not working for the Blues.  

Barry's approach to learning the physicality of the Premier League was to walk into Milenkovic, Forest coming close from the resulting free-kick. Forest kept woorking it around with much more energy than Everton and Anderson came very close to beating Pickford. 

But Everton then got a three on one counter, Alcaraz running with Ndiaye playing in Theirno Barry to score his first Everton goal with a fine side-footed shot inside the post, with almost the last action of the first half. 

Second Half

Sean Dyche responded with three changes, but the football didn't show many signs of improving despite the splendid 2-goal lead until Alcaraz had a good run in but under close supervision and unable to pull the trigger.

Forest did get a looping cross in to Jesus but he could only nod it toward Pickford. O'Brien got away with a bodycheck on Morata. Alcaraz got a chance to advance but Milenkovic had other ideas, fouling him from behind. 

Free-kick from Garner smacked into the wall, but Grealsih played in a great ball to Garner who passed it to Sels rather than hitting it with sufficient force. 

At the other end, Williams almost got through but for a block by Tarkowski. The corner was met by Millenkovic but cleared by Keane. Barry then came across Milenkovic who overacted massively, earning Barry a yellow card to go with his goal.

The hour-mark approached, as did Beto to the touchline, and he got stuck in to some good running and interceptions. The football was still terrible but the Hill DIckinson Stadium was happy beneath the scoreboard.

Everton did their best to gift Forest a goal, Pickford thanking Tarkowski for a fantastic block to save his blushes after a poor punch that fell to Dominguez. 

Mykolenko won a free-kick but could not catch Grealish's forward pass. 

There was right old tussle for the ball in midfield, Gibbs-White accused of a raised arm against Dewsbury-Hall but only a free-kick after protestations to the referee. 

Garner through he could get Everton playing down the right but drove his cross against a defender, Everton eventually winning a corner off Abbott. Another fantastic delivery from Garner, a second played out toward Grealish but Forest looked to break and Tarkowski had to stop it at the expense of a yellow card. 

Alcaraz was the second player to be subbed but not for Tyler Dibling, with McNeil coming on for the last 15+ minutes. McNeil adavnced with the ball and spilled it, coming across to Grealish who advanced and played a great reverse ball for Dewsbury-Hall to smack goalward, clipping the outside of the post. Possibly the best moment of football in the entire half.

Another Eberton corner was clawed away by Sels but it fell off O'Brien to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who drilled it through the crowd and into the far corner. 

A better move saw Grealish a fraction slow to pick out Beto and he could not convert it when the ball finally came his way. 

With Everton finally leading a home game 3-0, Moyes thought it might be okay for Tyler Dibling to be risked for the last 5 minutes. 

McNeil swung in a decent cross that Beto flung himself at, diverting it away from Dibling and past the far post. 

O'Brien was booked for a robust tackle in the final minute, Hudson-Odoi skying the free-kick high ver Pickford's goal before the Hill Dickinson Stadium could celebrate in fine style a momentous win over Dyche the Dinosaur and his team that they strongly out-muscled. 

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien [Y:90+3'], Tarkowski [Y:73'], Keane, Mykolenko [Y:84'], Garner, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Alcaraz (73' McNeil), Grealish (86' Dibling), Barry [Y:57'] (62' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, King, Patterson, Aznou, Campbell.

Nottm Forest: Sels, Savona [Y:1'] (46' Abbott), Milenkovic [Y:54'], Morato [Y45+3'], Williams, Sangare (46' Yates (63' Dominguez)), Anderson, Ndoye (46' Hudson-Odoi), Gibbs-White, Hutchinson, Igor Jesus. 

Subs: John Victor, Kalimuendo, Jair Cunha, McAtee, Boly.

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh (England)

Attendance: 52,501

 

Derek Powell
1 Posted 06/12/2025 at 13:52:37
Why change a winning side
Jack Convery
2 Posted 06/12/2025 at 13:54:40
No forum yet ?
Neil Cremin
3 Posted 06/12/2025 at 13:55:37
There is one change Derek.

Keane for Tim.

Edward Rogers
4 Posted 06/12/2025 at 13:55:42
Because Tim is suspended, Derek.
Derek Dolan
5 Posted 06/12/2025 at 13:56:25
Sensible selection given the midfield situation.

Need Garner in there.

Kevin Naylor
6 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:02:29
That bench is very weak.
Kevin Molloy
7 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:03:38
Well it seems that given the choice of playing Patterson or giving Keggars a huge needle romance has won out.

Don't be surprised if his leg falls off mind.

Ged Simpson
8 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:09:17
Live forum hunt is on!
Sean Kearns
9 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:10:09
There is a short documentary video on YouTube about Thierno Barry where they follow him around for a day and it's clear he doesn't want to be here!!

He clearly states that he didn't want to move here but his father made it clear that he has a family to support and has to chase the money….

The lad looks so disinterested when he plays,it winds me up. Beto is miles better but we are trying to keep up Barry's value by playing him... 🙄

Come on, you Blues!!! These will let us have the ball and play their counter-attacking game. This is where having such shite focal points will kill us. Come on, Thierno lad!!! He'll get a brace today! I can feel it.

Ged Simpson
10 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:13:06
Thanks... Live Forum has appeared!
Mark Wynne
11 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:15:59
Michael points out what I keep saying. It's almost as though the bench is there as an excuse to his employers: “See, I've got no players!”

Two keepers as per usual and no trust in youth development.

Mike Dolan
12 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:20:24
A bit snide this morning Michael. Your comment on Moyes “lack of faith in the academy” is using the truth to tell a lie.
Derek Powell
13 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:22:03
Moyes would never give the youth a chance.
Michael Kenrick
14 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:25:05
Actions speak louder than words, Mike.

Or in Moyes's case, the action of omission.

Not putting nine players on the bench in the Premier League is just fucking madness.

Putting two goalkeepers on the bench is fucking madness.

Not using Under-21 players and giving them match experience is fucking madness.

Kevin Molloy
15 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:26:47
Yes, all those youth players during Moyes's last tenure, who he refused to play, and so they had to go elsewhere to succeed.

There was... erm, Mustafi (?) and the Spurs centre back, who he wilfully refused to play ahead of Jags and Lescott, and, er.

Yeah.

Martin Farrington
16 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:29:26
Micheal above you are right. Not sure whst Mike at 12 means.
Dyche was exactly the same.

Our academy is poor. But two keepers frequently that insults fans greatly. If I owned Everton (oh to dream) Moyes would be carpeted, fined and told not to be a belligerent childish twat.

Jim Wilson
17 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:31:32
Agree Michael.

And hard to believe Patterson is a right-back. What is the point of having him if you never want to use him? Might as well have kept JonJoe Kenny.

Kevin Molloy
18 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:32:05
can we not give the manager the benefit of the doubt? that there might be a good reason why he has two keepers on the bench? Like, he probably recognises that being included in a first team squad is a massive milestone for any reserve player, and so he doesn't want to hadnd them out like confetti just cos he's down on a few numbers.
Kieran Kinsella
19 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:36:42
To Michaels point, if the youth aren't good enough to actually play, sticking them on the bench at least raises their profiles.

Then, when we try and offload them, we can say “he's been in the matchday squad” so it's a sales pitch. If we say even if we have no subs we'd rather have an empty bench then how are we ever going to offload them?

Martin Berry
20 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:41:08
Nothing wrong with that line up considering what the Manager has at his disposal.

Also pleased that Charly Alcaraz is included, may just be the play to set up Barry to break his duck.

Alan J Thompson
21 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:42:42
Youth, he doesn't even give imagination a chance, say, the kid who scored 2 in the Youth Cup a spot on the bench presently in use by the Invisible Man even if it is a case of "why not" rather than "why".
Raymond Fox
22 Posted 06/12/2025 at 14:56:05
That's a suprise, Keane fit to play.

Come on chaps it's possible for Pickford and another keeper to get injured, not very likely granted but we look daft playing half a game without a recognised keeper.

Moyes has gone for players he trusts again, apart from 2 or 3 lapses they have performed well.

Dave Abrahams
23 Posted 06/12/2025 at 15:01:06
I think confetti is banned at churches now Kevin!
Christy Ring
24 Posted 06/12/2025 at 15:05:14
Regarding Moyes not picking academy players, he was asked about it in his press conference, and he said he'd seen very little of their matches this season?
Sean Kearns
25 Posted 06/12/2025 at 15:32:18
Thierno Fanny…. We don’t need center halves beasting our forwards at home!!!! Get Beto on and Malenkovic won’t play those games.
Sean Kearns
26 Posted 06/12/2025 at 15:51:33
Just kidding I love the lad yessssssssssssss
Alan J Thompson
27 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:00:34
Funny old first half, we score at the beginning and at the end of the half with not a lot happening in between. I hope Mr Moyes doesn't now give priority to being overly defensive.

I thought the early yellow for the Forest player was a bit harsh and I wasn't even sure there was a connection and the handball denied made me wonder about the Tarkowski one some time ago and being kind the least you can say is that there's very little consistency in the refereeing.

Also, I found the inscription on Dyche's trackie top "next" quite amusing.

Dave Abrahams
28 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:03:45
In a game of mass mistakes and hardly any football being played by either team, it was absolutely brilliant to see the enjoyment Barry got from scoring his first goal and the pleasure it gave to his team mates who celebrated that goal with him.

No football to enjoy but that result, if it stays the same or more, will be enough for me to savour.

Kieran Kinsella
29 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:07:06
Dave

As soon as Ndyiae took off you could see Barry’s face light up and he took off like a rocket knowing it was his chance to break his duck. I was nervous but a lovely finish.

Maybe we can get a few more. I remember Norman Whiteside terrorizing these in the late 80s and it ended up 4-0 but I’m sure Dyche has other ideas.

Michael Kenrick
30 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:07:48
Dave,

In a game of mass mistakes and hardly any football being played by either team...

I was really struggling to adequately describe what was not happening out there, Dave.

Barry on the first step to a hat-trick!

Sean O\'Hanlon
31 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:36:05
I see Pickford continues to make an arse of himself with a pathetic punch to clear. Thankfully Tarkowski there to clear off the line
Kieran Kinsella
32 Posted 06/12/2025 at 16:43:19
McNeil has a Blackadder 1 haircut.
Kevin Molloy
33 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:00:44
a scrappy three nil win.

what a ridiculous description.

Sam Fitzsimmons
34 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:02:03
More scrappy 3.0 wins please
Graham Mockford
35 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:10:22
To paraphrase PG Wodehouse

Michael Kenrick never mistaken for a ray of sunshine

Michael Kenrick
36 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:11:06
Yep, not one for the purists but another 3 points that takes us well up into the Top Half of the table.

Now... how long will it take for the automatic table update to show???

Varun Rajwade
38 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:13:09
Saying that a 3-0 win is scrappy is utter madness! This personal vendetta is become a disgrace. Shame on you. It’s no longer ToffeeWeb it’s become AntiMoyesweb.
Christy Ring
39 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:13:54
When is 3-0 a scrappy win! Delighted especially for Barry and up to 5th, and a couple of players back for Chelsea to strengthen the squad.
Alan J Thompson
40 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:17:34
I suppose that is Moyes speciality, beating those teams you are expected to beat and while a good win it was hardly inspiring, Brazil we ain't but three points it is.
Derek Taylor
41 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:24:29
Yes, Michael, look where we might have been if we wern't stuck with useless twats like Moyes and Pickford !
Martin Berry
42 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:26:33
I thought KDH was a class above both Gibbs White and Anderson today. I am sure he is very close to an England call up.

How about Jack and Jimmy G too ?

Mike Iddon
43 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:30:12
Must be tough being anti Moyes at the moment, 3 wins in 4, scrappy, lucky, only beating the teams we should etc. Don't get it, support the team instead of moaning all the time, tedious beyond belief.
Steve Brown
44 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:34:36
You are indeed tedious beyond belief Mike.

Trying to create divisions on what should be a celebratory thread.

Paul Kossoff
45 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:36:20
Scrappy win, Jeeees Micheal fkg red shite or Arsenal would have taken a scrappy win in any game they play. scrappy, take a break Mike.
Paul Kossoff
46 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:38:59
Mike, are you a red. UNREAL.
Mike Powell
47 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:43:26
Scrappy win, WTF, will take that every week COYBs,
Ray Jacques
48 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:48:00
A scrappy win!!What an awful headline. Someone said were only winning the games we should. Oh yeah, weve won once at Old Trafford in about 30 years before last week. Bournemoth away, we never win there. Do these people take pleasure from being so effing miserable?

Give credit where it is due. Moan when appropriate.

Raymond Fox
49 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:49:48
Well the team has done it again and we keep doing it when Moyes cant pick our best team.

Michael you are doing a great job keeping the site afloat but you do let yourself down with some of the same old bias comments.

You are on par with Darren on the wind up front.

Well I know one thing we can all forget R word now.

Alan J Thompson
50 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:51:54
Mike(#43); Tell it the way you see it, I do. I like to win but I also want to see us again do it in style. What was that Danny Blanchflower thing again and why are the "Holy Trinity" so revered?

I had a similar discussion some years ago on another site with somebody who said that Everton should aim to finish tenth. My answer was aiming for tenth and just missing puts you in a relegation fight, aiming for the top and just missing gets you European football. Mediocrity isn't the answer, nor the motto.

Dave Abrahams
51 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:55:02
I thought Everton won 3-0 in a wonderful scrappy game and I was happy with the result an another clean sheet.
Mike Iddon
52 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:56:00
Steve Brown #44 the divisions are already there, some of the pre-game comments were ridiculous as are those damning with faint praise subsequently. It's tiring to read l, great result just enjoy it as you suggest. I'm delighted anyway.

Paul Kossoff #46 was that red comment at me? Give your head a wobble if so, pathetic

Michael Kenrick
53 Posted 06/12/2025 at 17:59:41
There was so little football played in that game, so I guess it's understandable that all you can talk about is a headline that irks you.

What about Barry's brilliant first goal! That was admittedly a rare moment where football did break out momentarily and the boy finally scored off a great breakaway driven by Ndiaye.

Anything else of note? Dewsbury-Hall, he did well, made one, scored one.

But just be grateful I'm not doing that daft thing of marks out of 10.

Mike Iddon
54 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:00:25
Alan #50 who doesn't want to see the team win with style? Expecting this to do so right now will result in continuing disappointment. With better players (and yes manager) we can but be realistic in where we are coming from. Winning however gives you room to improve
Alan J Thompson
55 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:06:59
Mike(#54) As an aside, I used to go to primary school with an Ellis Iddon, any relation?
Paul Kossoff
56 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:08:35
Mike 62.how the fk do you think that was aimed at you when all are having a go at Mike K, isn't it obvious who I was talking to. GIVE YOUR A HEAD A WOBBLE.
Kieran Kinsella
57 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:10:34
I thought first half was scrappy aside from the two goals. Second half we were better. Forest sort of threw the towel in though Pickford made one great save. Could have had a few more. KDH was great, Ndyiae also everyone else was OK. Solid win but some of our players need to sort their barnets out.
Kieran Kinsella
58 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:15:15
Four wins from safety
Mike Iddon
59 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:15:49
Alan #55 not to my knowledge, probably a distant relative, not many of us around tbh.

Paul #56 it was the use of Michael/Mike, I’m easily confused. My head is duly wobbling….

Edward Rogers
60 Posted 06/12/2025 at 18:16:47
I'll happily take a few more "scrappy " wins this season thank you very much.

