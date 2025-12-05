05/12/2025

Millwall U18s 2 - 3 Everton U18s



Everton U18s traveled down to The Den and secured a brilliant victory over Millwall U18s in the 3rd Round of the FA Youth Cup on Friday night.

Kieth Southern [pictured] called up another new name onto the bench for this one, Joshua Chigwada, as Everton have to dig deep into the Academy to make up the numbers.

Everton went behind in the 10th minute after Olayiwola lost the ball in midfield but managed to come back and lead this context going into the last 20 minutes with two goals from Braiden Graham.

A corner from Olayiwola was bundled in at the near post from a corner by Braiden Graham. He then scored with an absolutely brilliant volley in added time to make it 1-2 at half-time. But they allowed the home side to level it in the second half with 15 minutes to play.

But deep inside stoppage time, a great set-up by Akarakiri gave Cieran Loney a perfect opportunity to seal the win for the Young Blues.

Everton U18s: Lukjanciks, Matis, Poland, Evans, McEveley, Akarakiri, Pita, Olayiwola [Y:90+11'], Loney, Robert (79' Wren), Graham (90+10' Stewart).

Subs not Used: Patrick, Billington, Boggan, Brookes, Chigwada.

