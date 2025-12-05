05/12/2025





David Moyes gave former Everton boss Sean Dyche his flowers in the pre-match press conference before facing Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Dyche was sacked and replaced by Moyes in January, after a turbulent two-year spell at the club between 2023 and 2025. He kept Everton in the Premier League on the final day of his first season, after taking over the club when they were in the relegation zone under Frank Lampard. He also finished 15th in the league in 2023-24 despite facing an eight-point deduction due to financial breaches.

Speaking about his predecessor at the pre-match press conference, Moyes said, "There will be lots of people able to tell you more about Everton over the last four or five years than myself, but, from afar, it looked as if he steered the ship - which was in big trouble, which was sinking - and he has done a great job making sure they were still in the Premier League.

"There were a couple of seasons he had to avoid it [relegation] on the last day of the season, but I think he has done a brilliant job in what the situation was.

"I hope we never have to go back to where Sean had the team, had the situation round the club, but I thought he done a brilliant job in keeping them going.

"At that time, there was always a lot of negativity from the media, the supporters were feeling it, everybody's feeling it, so as a manager you are carrying that through and I thought he did a really brilliant job."

Dyche was appointed as the manager of Nottingham Forest in October and he’s brought a semblance of stability to the club after they endured a stuttering start to the season under Ange Postecoglou.

The Tricky Trees have won three of their last four league games ahead of their Merseyside visit.

